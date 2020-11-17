Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Presents at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference November 17, 2020 7:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Landry - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Biren Amin

Welcome, everyone, to the Jefferies London Virtual Health Care Conference. My name is Biren Amin. I’m one of the biotech analysts here at Jefferies. I’d like to welcome Regeneron and their Chief Financial Officer, Robert Landry; as well as Head of Investor Relations, Justin Holko. So before -- this will be a fireside chat format. So before we get started with the Q&A, I believe you have forward-looking statements that you’d like to read, and then maybe we can get started. But welcome, Bob and Justin, and thanks for attending our conference.

Robert Landry

Sure, Biren. Thanks very much for the invite. This is a conference we’ve been at the last couple of years and have always enjoyed attending that. And to everyone on the virtual environment, good morning and good afternoon to everybody.

So as Biren said before we begin, let me remind you that today, there will be remarks on this webcast, that will include forward-looking statements by Regeneron and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ. Everybody knows a complete description of these and other materials can be found in our SEC filings, including our recently filed November 5 10-Q in our year-end 10-K we do not undertake any obligations to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events are otherwise.

So I told Biren before we jump right into Q&A, I was going to just give a very brief kind of recap on the quarter. I mean it is still very fresh, given our collaborations, we always kind of be -- we’re always one of the late presenters because we need to get, obviously, the Bayer and Sanofi information to roll up our financial statements.

So having said that, we had a very, very strong third quarter earnings, which included broad-based double-digit growth on both the top and bottom line. Again, we’re talking 32% on the top and 25% on the bottom. On the commercial front, I think we surprised everybody with EYLEA. The expectations were very low going into the quarter, and we had a really nice rebound. We’re -- our reps are still in the virtual format with regardsto the promotion. But clearly, we were able to get people back into the doctor’s offices and kudos to the retinal offices and being able to kind of adapt to this environment.

We are closely monitoring what we’re seeing with regards to COVID-19 coming back, and it may impact future demand in Q4. So we got a close eye on that.

With regards to Dupixent, again, another strong performance. I like, and I encourage people to go to the 10-Q, I mean, we’re starting to get some nice leverage with regards to the profitability associated with that, that helped to drive our Sanofi collaboration revenue numbers.

On the R&D pipeline, we presented Phase 3 Dupixent asthma information, which was very, very good. We expect the filings to be in first quarter of 2021. We are granted FDA breakthrough designation on EoE. So again, we’re starting a Part B of the Phase 3 study in 2022. We’re very hopeful on that.

We filed Libtayo, both the non-small cell lung in BCC, and we received PDUFA events, and that’s coming up actually at the end of February and early March. And actually, we got priority review on both non-small cell lung. And we provided -- people may have seen abstracts with regards to the upcoming ASH trial. So that’s out there, and we’re eager to present that in early December at the ASH meeting.

COVID-19, there’s a lot out there. I personally thought some of the progress and the good diversification we made in the fourth quarter was our third quarter was washed over by all the COVID information. I mean, I get how important that is. But certainly, there’s a lot of other things happening at Regeneron other than COVID and Biren with that, we can jump into things. Again, we also announced -- and I want to highlight this, we made it to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the second year in a row, something that we’ve been striving for and that we’re very proud, and we’re starting to make really nice efforts in our kind of ESG environment. So Biren with that kind of intro, let me kick it over to you for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Biren Amin

Yes. Thanks, Bob. So a lot’s happened since we’ve had our investor event in London last November. I mean back then, I think the talk and the focus for investors was your revised agreement with Sanofi on Praluent, Kevzara and since then, Sanofi’s divested nearly all of its stake and Regeneron’s purchased $5 billion in stock back from Sanofi of its original holding. So I guess, what’s -- going forward, what’s the best use of the company’s balance sheet?

And as you think about over the next 12 to 24 months, the pipeline investment. You’ve clearly -- this year, the company stepped up with COVID research and have spent hundreds of millions of dollars behind developing the COVID cocktail. So just walk us through how the -- what the company’s outlook is? Especially, given the COVID situation, how it continues to remain somewhat in flux?

Robert Landry

Yes. Thanks, as you were stating that question, I’m thinking aback being on stage at the last Jefferies conference, which was kind of the second week of November. And I was just coming off of getting our Board to agree to a $1 billion share buyback, an inaugural buyback. And maybe at the time, I can’t remember exactly what we were saying, but back at that time, we saw a huge dislocation, a huge dislocation.

And I was really kind of proud of the company that we could pivot so quickly with regards to how people were valuing us back in the day and what we were seeing. I mean we were getting no credit for Libtayo in our I/O franchise. We were certainly going to get crushed by Beovu. And then IPI was the talk of the day in terms of what it was going to do to Medicare Part B.

But even despite that, we saw a huge dislocation between our intrinsic value in the company and what the company was being valued at so we went ahead and started buying back shares aggressively. And I’m proud to say now that we’ve picked up a lot of shares with the 3 handle.

So, when you fast forward back in May in -- based upon commentary that Paul Hudson was making about approaching divesting the 23% ownership that Sanofi has in Regeneron, again, we tried to be opportunistic. We tried to use our balance sheet. We tried to use the optionality and coming off the heels of the PNC BlackRock transaction in the middle of May, we thought it was a great time to approach Sanofi and put this construct together where we would basically, overnight, get rid of a, what Len and I thought was going to be a pretty nasty overhang to our shareholders.

And then in the same breath, we were able to buy back $5 billion of stock at $509, which we thought was going to be a really, really attractive price. So again, back in November, Regeneron, who was not used to doing these type of things, we immediately pivoted. We saw again some kind of dislocation in the stock, and we thought we could pick it up at $509, we’d like those levels. Given everything was happening, particularly with regards to Beovu running into issues and everything, the Libtayo data that we disclosed.

So we moved forward on that and then Biren to go 1 step further, we then entered the debt market, which people would think would be crazy for Regeneron to do. But in second week of August, we just saw historically low rates and went out with kind of record-setting 10- and 30-year rates to kind of add some -- I wouldn’t say necessary leverage, but good leverage to our balance sheet.

We currently sit here at $5.9 billion at the end of September, having bought back a lot of stock. We like where we are. Our priorities remain the same. I mean like we said, internal research capabilities, the fact that we were able to kind of fund a lot of additional COVID, I mean that’s where our direction is. We think it’s the best value for our shareholders to the extent that we invest in the long term.

We have no shortage of discovery ideas. We are starting to get more ideas externally which I would say is another leg of the stool as it pertains to our capital allocation. I think Len, myself and the team and George Yancopoulos in particular, we’ve been going outside a little bit more with regards to picking up modalities, whether it be the CRISPR modality from Intellia that we just did a deal with not that long ago or Vyriad on oncolytic viruses and the like.

So we are starting to dip our toe into that more. I think shareholders will see our 2021 R&D, having more of that flavor in there as these partner collaborations start to move. And then I would conclude with regards to the third leg on just being strategic with our cash, looking for dislocations that we saw back in May, back in November, where we did buybacks in to the extent that we can do some shareholder return on that.

We’re certainly not afraid of it. I think people thought that we were afraid to leverage, afraid of kind of buying back. It’s just not within our modus operandi, but it’s totally not like that at all. And we like having optionality with our balance sheet. And I think we’ve proven in 2020 that we can move when there are dislocations out there. So again, that’s a long-winded answer, but I very much appreciate the question because we’ve taken really good pride on the use of our balance sheet in 2020.

Biren Amin

Maybe if I could just have a follow-up on that. You mentioned you look externally. And you -- I think the company has been very disciplined as, I guess, how I would characterize it, in terms of external opportunities. You have, for example, the Alnylam collaboration. Is that the type of collaborations that you would seek in the future? Or could you even potentially even pursue a bolt-on acquisition, which I think the company has never done in its history?

Robert Landry

Right. Biren, I mean, I’ve learned in my time here never to say never. But I mean, I think people think our opportunity -- that we’re more willing to look outside, and it just doesn’t have to be with labs of Tarrytown in order for us to do. George is pretty open-minded on that. We do like gene therapy on that area.

We like dipping our toe, and we’ve usually making an equity investment when we also dip our toe in these arrangements with regards to Alnylam and Intellia and the like. bluebird is another example from a couple of years ago. So we’re going to continue to do that going forward. And again, we’re hopeful with our collaborators that you’re going to start to see the progress as we issue our 10-Q each quarter, and we’re talking about what’s in our pipeline, you’re going to start to see these things blossom within the next 12 months and hopefully start to see the value that we invested in when these things were kind of discovery investments from the past.

Biren Amin

And then, I guess, what additional pipeline opportunities what pipeline opportunity should investors look forward to in 2021 in terms of key catalysts on data that you could deliver in 2021?

Robert Landry

Yes. I mean first and foremost, and this all is going to happen within the first 4 months of 2021 are going to be the PDUFA dates. Like I said, we got priority review on Libtayo in non-small cell lung and in BCC, and those are going to follow late February or early March.

I think in the middle of February, we have evinacumab, which we’re very proud of. I mean it’s got really good data and that’s for HOFH, maybe not the biggest class, but kind of another nice little diversification. We’re also seeking the Praluent -- another Praluent indication with regards to that.

Future catalysts and advancements in I/O. We are fully enrolled in the chemo combo non-small cell lung. There are interims coming up, kind of fingers are crossed that we’re going to hit one of these interims and maybe have a Phase 3 readout in 2021, that would be very exciting.

Our Libtayo second line cervical cancer is going to have a potential readout in Q3. We’re going to complete enrollment in a potentially pivotal Phase 2 study in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma with our CD20, CD3, which I’m sure people feel like has been in the clinic for a long time. But again, we’re starting to make some nice improvements or advances on that. People will see that at ASH.

And we’re doing a lot of dosing with regards to MUC16xCD3 and PSMAxCD28, our first costim and we could potentially have Phase 1 data. So we’re going to unveil some I/O cards for sure in 2021. The first half of it will be on product approvals and the like, and the second half is going to be a really -- a show-me story with regards to bispecs and costims so no shortage of catalysts for Regeneron.

Biren Amin

Okay. And then maybe can you just talk about the COVID antibody? And you’ve clearly filed for EUA, so what are the kind of -- what’s Regeneron’s plans in terms of distributing the antibody? Would it strictly be in the outpatient setting? And what logistics do you need to solve in order to, I guess, deliver an outpatient setting to patients?

Robert Landry

Yes. I mean, I’ll try to give some background on it without going into tons of inside baseball. But Biren, you’re right, we did submit and we told everyone we submitted an EUA request in early October. And that’s for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who were at high-risk for progressing the severe COVID-19 into our hospitalization.

So it was the data -- the 799 patients from our ambulatory study was the first to read out. And the treatment is 2.4. It’s a 2.4 gram treatment. It’s a dual-antibody cocktail to avoid any kind of virus escape.

We’re waiting on regulatory action. Biren, we come in each day, hoping that today is the day that we’re going to get it. We continue to answer back and forth questions with the FDA. The fingers are crossed, maybe it comes next week, this week. We’re anxious on that.

With all that happening, we’re still enrolling a lot of patients in our hospitalized treatment study, our prophylaxis study, and we have a healthy volunteer study. Additionally, we’re participating in the UK-based recovery trial, evaluating CoV-2 in hospitalization patients. So although the EUA is coming in the ambulatory setting, there’s still a lot of enrollment in eventual readouts that we’re going to do. We currently remain blinded to all of these studies with the exception of the ones that we read out.

We hope to share data as quickly as possible in order to get it to -- out to the public in terms of what we’re seeing.

On the commercial front, first and foremost, and we’ve recorded roughly $40 million of sales since the DoD contract, of which we have a $450 million commitment, which is roughly 300,000 doses at 2.4 grams. We did -- we’d like to disclose things that are asymmetric, and we did say from an asymmetric perspective, that roughly half of that contract will be realized in the fourth quarter, we recognized $40 million in Q3, and the rest we’ll recognize in the first -- early part of first quarter 2021.

We also signed up with Roche, which is, I have to say, going very well. First and foremost is, we need to get the technology to Roche, right? We have the cell banks we have the secret sauce that we’re able to do it. So we’ve been spending the time basically tech transferring this over to Roche, who’s going to bring in a lot of capacity to us on that. So that all seems to be going well on that front.

The distribution of this is going to be through the U.S. government. We have a distribution agreement with the government in which our requirements are to manufacture the product, the 300,000 doses and to make those available to the government.

We had said that we expect, I think, 50,000 doses or 50,000 patients can get dosed now. We expect to have 80,000 by the end of November, 200,000 by the first week of January and our full commitment by the end of January, and that will take care of that.

But concurrent with that, we continue to produce product as will Roche for the kind of the next leg up, which could be another agreement with the government. We’re in discussions with them on that. It could not be or it could be right to commercial use. So all those options are on the table.

I’d say, first and foremost, we’re kind of working like heck to try to produce as much as we can and take care of our first DoD agreement. We did say publicly, Biren, that in 2021 with Roche, we think we can do, I don’t know, maybe hope to exceed 2 million doses between the supply that we add and they add. So a lot of different things happening, a lot of things happening concurrently. Very pleased with our initial readout with regards to viral load and the people that we can -- the high-risk people that we can impact and the data that we’ve shown in terms of limiting kind of hospital stays and telemedicine visits and all the like. So all that is going well. And I’m one anxious CFO kind of waiting for the EUA to show up.

Biren Amin

Got it. And then you mentioned the Roche deal, what are the economics of Regeneron?

Robert Landry

Yes. So our agreement with them was the shore up capacity. As you know, I mean, they’re very good with regards to their antibody production, and we thought that they would be a perfect match to which they’ve been. We’ve said publicly by bringing them in, they’ve increased our capacity by 3.5x under the agreement, the Roche product, once it’s approved for sale, then we are required to -- each party is required to manufacture.

We’re going to do 40,000 liters of capacity, and they’ll do 100,000. We’ll allocate the total output 50-50. And as we stated, and then we’ll get kind of 50% to 60% of the economics on the gross profit coming from the collaboration. So we’ll get our gross profit, and then we’ll get a good percentage of the gross profit that’s coming on the 100,000 liters that they are manufacturing and that they will have responsibility to supply ex U.S.

We continue to look for kind of increasing our capacity. We’ve done, Biren, -- and I think Len may have mentioned this, we’ve kind of really done heroic efforts to try to free up capacity. It’s rare that we have that much capacity sitting around. But with our industrial supply team, we’ve taken Dupixent out of the U.S., and we’ve moved it ex U.S., and we’ve freed up capacity in the U.S., and as a result, we’re going full bore with regards to our manufacturing suites making REGN-COV2 on that front.

So all good. We’re anxious to get our EUA, anxious to get our approval and anxious for Roche to start getting their international approval, and then we’ll be off to the races. Like the modeling question. We’re sitting here trying to put together our 2021 budget. And yes, I mean, it’s a little bit of an unknown in terms of what this is going to do, right? There’s a funnel of patients and the vaccines came out, hurray, for Moderna and Pfizer with regards to great efficacy and what that will mean.

But as you can appreciate, Biren, and I hope shareholders can appreciate, there’s still going to be a percentage of the population that’s just not going to take the vaccine, particularly maybe not the type of vaccine that it is coming right out of the shoot. So we do think that there is going to be a market for us and Lilly here. It’s a matter of how big the size of the market. You can get to some pretty big numbers pretty quickly on this. But we have to wait and see how the next couple of months evolve, and we’ll take it from there.

Biren Amin

You also mentioned that the U.S. government is going to distribute the antibody. So does that mean that the U.S. government sets the price? Or is that something that Regeneron will set and then allow the government to distribute the antibody?

Robert Landry

Yes. So good question. So the price has already set, right? They have bought -- as we deliver, they make payment, and we recognize the sale on that. So the price for the 300,000 doses was roughly $445 million, and then there was $5 million of shipping and storage and related ancillary costs associated that. So the price is set, and they’ve said to the American people, they will buy the product, they will then distribute the product to the state depots and then the state depots will have responsibility of getting it to the various hospitals.

And the unfortunate part of this is that it is an infusion, right? It is an hour-long infusion that needs to be done, right? So you need to have infusion centers that will do this. I am proud of saying probably a fact that’s not known is that our PROFI study is being done on subcu, right? So I don’t know if investors know that, but everything is not going to be an infusion with REGN-COV2. The prophylaxis study is being done in -- with the vials with subcutaneous injections. So that’s all good on that front.

Biren Amin

Okay. And then I guess, given, I guess, what we should expect is the Biden administration in January 2021, what are your expectations on changes in drug policy as it relates to Medicare Part B.? This seems to be a high focus -- it has been a high-focus item, it seems like in Washington for the last a year or 2?

Robert Landry

It does. I mean the IPI certainly has been concerning to us. We try to be good players in this space. I think more than try, we have been good players in this space with regards to how we’ve priced EYLEA. As you know, EYLEA is the #1 Medicare Part B drug in the U.S.

As it comes to drug policy, certainly having a split Congress, obviously, pending the outcomes of the Senate runoffs in Georgia, are going to make things difficult to get done in Congress. And obviously, when that happens, it allows companies to know what to expect, right? There’s no kind of sudden changes. The fear would be that if the Senate was to go, and it still may go Democratic that there could be big time winners and big time losers with regards to businesses.

But by having kind of the split, you are going to have gridlock. You are going to have gridlock. And I think gridlock not only helps Regeneron, but I think it helps all kind of U.S. companies because it allows people to know kind of what’s in front of them, and there’s not these kind of wild swings with regards to changes that come to business modes that you can’t really participate quickly enough.

We believe -- our common goal is to promote public policies that do support inventions, development, delivery of innovative life technologies, Len’s been to White House. We kind of preach that to Secretary Azar a lot that you kind of can’t get rid of the blood -- the bloodline of what the biotechnology has been able to do.

And we’ve said, Biren, previously that the Senate bill that did come out. We could work with that. We thought that, that was fine. We thought that, that was fair. We’re okay with kind of putting caps on Medicare prices, which was kind of the leg of that of the Senate Finance Bill that came out of Senator Grassley. I mean, all that was fine. So we’ll wait and see how it goes, how it progresses. We have certainly a lot of ears to the ground.

I personally think that, that risk is less than it was, certainly 6, 9, 12 months ago. But we’ll see. We’ll see how the Senate goes, and we’ll see what comes out of President Elect Biden’s going forward plans.

Biren Amin

I mean, we do have a few minutes. I do want to touch on some of the current franchises. Let’s start with EYLEA. What’s the landscape look like in your view in retina over the next 5 years? You’ve -- there’s a number of potential competitors to EYLEA, both branded, such as, I think, Roche is developing faricimab in the late stage to biosimilar competition from Lucentis and possibly biosimilar EYLEA in that time frame. So how does Regeneron view the retinal landscape over the next 5 years?

Robert Landry

Probably not a great answer, but we’re ones to kind of just stay the course, right? I mean we are saying that safety matters, right? We’ve injected over 30 million eyes as Beovu was coming and whilst was talking about how they’re going to steal our lunch in the whole 9 yards. I mean there was a lot of fear in the marketplace. And we kind of sticked to our knitting. We launched the prefilled injection in December and continue to stick to the knitting that we had done and sure enough, in mid-February, we saw kind of safety issues with Beovu.

And there are competitors coming. We are not blinded to that fact, whether it be Kodiak or Roche and others that are out there. We’re going to stay the course. We were -- we had a strong Q3 for EYLEA. We’re up 5.3% nine months ended despite COVID. The demographics still are great. Aging population, increases in diabetes, best-in-class profile. I mean all these things you’ve kind of heard.

Marion was making really good penetration in the diabetic eye disease. That was an area that’s been of concern for us in terms of trying to get more market share in that space. And she split the sales force last year, and we were really making good progress in that until kind of COVID came. We saw some of that back in the third quarter, where diabetic people started going back into the clinic and getting eye shot.

So we’re going to stick to that knitting, like I said. I mean we do have high-dose formulation coming to me, which we’re hoping will maintain the same efficacy and safety, while exploring less frequent dosing. So eyes are wide open, but we still think and are still very positive with regards to our EYLEA franchise going forward.

Biren Amin

And can you talk a little bit about your efforts with high-volume EYLEA, which I think you’ve moved into Phase 3? And what value that would add to the current EYLEA franchise?

Robert Landry

Yes. Thanks. So the goal on high dose, I mean, it’s kind of stating the obvious, is determining if the time between injections could be extended for as long as 16 weeks or possibly longer while, I mean, first and foremost, maintaining the same high bar of efficacy and safety of our current formulation.

We have a sense here that higher molar fraction of EYLEA in the eye could have additional benefit with longer residence time in the eye. It could translate into prolonging the injection interval and potentially better efficacy. With our partner, Bayer, we are running studies on that. So we have a Phase 2 study in wet AMD that’s up and running in a Phase 3 in DME that we’re doing. Bayer has a Phase 3 study in wet AMD. We had some trouble enrolling with regards to COVID, but those trials are up and running, and these are certainly trials that we know how to run well. We know a lot of the KOLs and investigators on this. So the hope is that we’re going to get these kind of back on track and quickly enrolled, and we’ll see. As Len and George tell me all the time, Bob, it’s an experiment, right? We’ll do the experiment with regards to high-dose EYLEA and hope that it will have the same bar and allow patients to have a longer dosing regimen, which would be great.

Biren Amin

Got it. And then okay, actually we’re actually right out of time. But I want to thank you, Bob, for participating at the Jefferies Virtual Health Care Conference. And hopefully, this time next year, we can do this in person in London.

Robert Landry

Great, Biren. Thank you, and thank your firm for hosting Regeneron. Take care everybody, and stay safe.

Biren Amin

Yes. Thank you.