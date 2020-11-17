Visa Inc. (V) Management Presents at Citi Financial Technology Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Citi Financial Technology Virtual Conference November 17, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Good afternoon. This is Ashwin Shirvaikar, Citi's Payments Analyst and Global Co-Head of FinTech Research. So, we have over 700 registrants for the conference. I know that for a majority of you, this session is one you all have been waiting for. So without further delay, let me welcome Visa. And from Visa, we're fortunate to have Vasant Prabhu, who is a Vice Chairman and CFO. Vasant, welcome to our event.

Vasant Prabhu

Thank you, Ashwin, thanks for having me.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Absolutely. I thought it would be maybe a good idea to start off talking about sort of the structural changes that you see in the payments landscape going forward. And particularly given what we've gone through this year, because of the pandemic and so on and so forth, I'm thinking e-commerce acceleration, I'm thinking the emergence of buy now pay later, not that that's related necessarily to the pandemic, but that is our alternative payment mechanisms, a lot of stuff going on. So give us your view of the structural changes in the payments landscape.

Vasant Prabhu

Sure. We had our Investor Day in February and we talked about our conviction that there was an extraordinary amount of growth ahead of us, a 10x opportunity. And I think what the pandemic has done effectively is accelerated a lot of that as you describe. One of the more obvious ones, of course, is the acceleration of the shift of e-commerce. Now the shift has been underway for a while, but only 15% of consumer payments were actually e-commerce coming into 2020 and there's no question there's been an acceleration in that. And you can see that from the numbers that we've reported.

You've seen some massive growth in our e-commerce side of the business growing significantly faster than it was pre-pandemic in an economy that clearly is not growing as fast almost anywhere in the world. So one thing that's happened is the massive shift to e-commerce and we're seeing that in all categories - categories that historically were not heavy on e-commerce like food and drug, for example. So that's clearly one structural shift. It's also important to note that something we've been watching very closely is what happens to this when face-to-face commence is possible again. And as economies have opened up in the past few months, we've seen e-commerce stay very strong even as face to face commerce is possible, which means that the habits that people have formed in the past few months are sticking.

We've seen significantly more people activate their cards online and we're seeing more transactions for card online, which means that the whole move of people away from face-to-face commerce to e-commerce has definitely seen a step change and it's sticking. The other things that goal of e-commerce, of course, is it gives us a clear opportunity to sell value-added services. Certainly, fraud and authentication are all important things in cyber security are far more important online than they are face-to-face. Products like Visa Advanced Authorization and Visa Risk Manager, we have screened over 116 billion online face-to-face transactions or what it tells them issuers in 125 markets, for example.

Our tokenization services are incredibly important online, 1.4 billion tokens, we just crossed that milestone; again, 8,300 issuers of tokens across 192 markets, our quick to base off to a good start. 15,000 merchants live in 16 markets. And then omnicommerce to CyberSource is also getting a big boost. So the whole shift to e-commerce comes with a lot of benefits. Face-to-face too people now don't want to use cash. Cash is dirty. And so we've seen a substantial move away from cash to digital forms of payment, quick to pay, I mean, tap to pay is clearly helping it. Tap to pay is now two thirds of transactions outside the U.S., over 40% on a global basis, many markets have seen massive increases in tap to pay.

Benefit - and debit is a big beneficiary. So you can see the shift away from cash in our debit business, which is growing twice as fast. So two of the big structural shifts, now, beyond that, we're seeing big improvements in our new flows business. B2B, massive growth, massive growth in disbursements, I think this has been a big boost to Visa Direct. If you look at our Visa Direct numbers, you wouldn't even know there's a pandemic going on. It continues to grow at rates as we saw pre-pandemic, which is extremely high in the 60% and 70% range.

And then installments, we’ve talked about it. We approached it in two ways. We have partnerships to do with. We have investments in companies Klarna and Paidy and we partnered with a bunch of other people like - and we also enable it in our own network. There's just a lot going on multiple fronts that highlights what we said in February that the opportunity is large. And what this has shown is that things are accelerating and sticking.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Yes, that's a great setup and we'll get into many of those topics in detail. But first I want to ask about - the world has spent the better part of 2020 dealing with the pandemic. Through this summer we saw recovery in payment volumes, but then that seems to have kind of started out. There isn't certainly a linear pace of any kind, particularly we see the recent cases in multiple geographies and so on. So give us an idea of what Visa's planning process has been like in terms of dealing with this extreme uncertainty.

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I think you described it and then calling it extreme uncertainty, right. We're dealing with a hundred-year event. The world has never seen this in our lifetimes. We have never seen shutdowns of economies and things like that. So, we started to see this as you know in about February when we saw the first impact in Asia. And we knew immediately that we have to start to act on it. So we didn't wait. We started to act relatively. We started to really focus on three things. And we have said that we are all the way through, the first is rigorous prioritization. We knew that this was going to have an impact on our business. So we started the process of figuring out what the real priorities that we have to make sure we sustain investments in, what can we make, what can we cut.

And we made all those decisions fairly quickly. And you saw that we started to scale back the level of investment almost immediately in our second fiscal quarter. And then in the third and fourth, our expense base are actually down about 4% to 5%. So prioritization becomes extremely important angular to these, some of them are obvious. I mean, if borders are shutdown, there isn't going to be a lot of cross border travel. So a lot of marketing director towards soft cross-border spending is probably not very useful because people are not traveling because they can't. The Olympics didn't happened, certainly that helped us.

The second thing is to be very focused on what is happening with our business drivers almost on a daily basis. So we have a very granular and almost daily understanding of how trends are changing, um, because you can't predict these trends. We don't pick them to be able to predict two and three quarters out, which is why we have chosen, provide an outlook. But what that means is that you really have to monitor trends and understand how the trend is changing, where the trend is changing and why the trend is changing, so that you can then understand how the business might play out over the next several weeks until the trend changes again.

So we are very focused on it. We told you, for example, in the fourth fiscal quarter, we saw an improvement in the cross-border business on the travel side in the month of September. And we knew very quickly why because some models were opening up. And you saw that Mexico, U.S. Mexico, U.S. Caribbean opened up. We saw some significant improvements there. Turkey opened up. So it wasn't a based improvement. It was borders opening up. So we sort of had a feel for how that's going to play out.

So the second thing is really monitoring trends very closely and planning accordingly. And then the third thing will be to stay very flexible. You really have to be willing to adjust your plans based on how the trends are changing. Right now, for example, there's anxiety about spiking infections, and so they are monitoring very closely what impact is going to have on our business. And one of the things we're finding is it you know depends on what the reaction to the spikes and infections is. If the spike in infections is causing the elements to shut things down, it has one impact. If the spike in infections isn't causing the elements to take action, because some governments just are not, it has a different impact, and different cultures have different impacts.

So there is no single answer to what the impact is when infection spike. And once again, you have to react accordingly. So prioritization is important, close monitoring is important, flexibility is important. And then agility moving really fast to respond is also very important. So that's how we tried to react to this. We stay flexible. We adjust plans as we go along. I know many of you would like us to tell you what the next year four quarters is going to look like chosen not to do that because it would be I think disingenuous of us to tell you that we can forecast that far out, not for all this though, there've been too clearly as a rule that we've kept our foot on the pedal.

The first is our new closed business. As I said earlier, it's growing extremely fast. Visa Direct is really doing well. So we are not scaling back any level of investment in that. And the other is our value added services business. We told you that it was growing in the mid-teens. I believe the growth in 2020 was about 18% for our value added services through the year. And they're very excited about that. So there is some parts of our business that pandemic or not have continued to grow at a very steady clip, and we remain very focused on investing in them.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it, got it. An add-on question is that coverage discussion for payments companies, it's often tend to be limited to consumer spending trends. You mentioned, your flows business. I mean Visa obviously has exposure to B2B payments. What are you seeing in that part of the market? How are businesses reacting?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I have really look at B2B, there are sort of three components to the B2B business as we discussed in Investor Day. One is the sort of the traditional God days B2B business, where the bulk of a historical B2B business hasn't been. And that breaks down into sort of small businesses and large and medium-sized businesses from a used cards, [00:12:51] G&E and e-cards and those kinds of purposes.

What I've seen there is that the small business part of it hasn't begun to recover. In many ways, it's recovering like the consumer businesses. As we told you on the call on the domestic consumer side, we've seen sort of the V-shaped recovery. Small businesses have tended to recover along those lines. Now part of it is because a lot of them in those areas is not travel related.

And so they're buying things they need to run their business. And so we've seen a recovery there. The larger size businesses are not recovering as fast. So they are still a little sluggish, not then midsize market on the B2B side. Cross- border side, we have B2B Connect that is scaling, they excited about it. We think there is significant opportunity there. And hopefully in the next few quarters, we can tell you more about, you know, how things are scaling on the B2B side - either B2B Connect. And then a lot enterprise B2B you know, the only RDAP site that's in its early days. So the pandemic, I think, you know, did not impact that much because it's still not a huge business. And also trying to figure out, where the value creation opportunity is in that business.

But look, I mean, B2B is a big opportunity. We remain very focused on it. We think there is huge opportunities in the traditional B2B business, and we're very excited about the value we can add in the cross-border B2B business. So that's a concern on the B2B front on this one.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. One other trend, obviously we've all seen debit growth outpacing credit and that's understandable card pay based on very sharp harpy that eminent stimulus impact, things like that essential services and so on.

In general, as we move towards normalcy, and by normalcy, I'm not suggesting that we'll go completely back the other way. I think what helps debit has, you know, permanently gained some shares. But it’s kind of easy to see that T&E transactions, they tend to be more credit-based. So would you agree with that and other factors that you think continue to sustain robust debit growth as we start to see a behavior normalization?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. So, there is no question whatsoever that debit has become the engine for cash, right? But so the bulk of the cash conversion that has accelerated through this pandemic as manifested debit, and you can see that in the numbers of debit businesses are growing twice as fast as it was pre-pandemic, despite the fact that the economies are doing worse than they will be pre-pandemic.

So there is no question that all that growth is coming from cash conversion. Some of the reasons why. And the first is, even at a physical point of sale, people are preferring to use digital forms of payment and debit tends to be the preferred form of payment.

We are seeing a substantial increase in e-commerce and everyday spend categories like food and drug, for example, like some retail goods, and every expanding tends to be skewed towards debit. So that's clearly helping debit. That is an element in talk times for people to use debit rather than credit. Like they'd rather use money.

They have in the bank than borrow money. Now we saw that in the last crisis and it took about two or three years for that to normalize, but we think this crisis is different. We think in this case, because of the nature of this crisis, it's not strictly an economic crisis. It is also as you know a pandemic that is causing people who change habits, adopt more digital palms of payment, move more online. This is a structural shift that is benefiting debit. So why did some of them move from debit to credit will change overtime and see people feel more confident. There is a structural element here that makes debit another part of the business.

Overall, the only thing I would point to is that Visa Direct is largely debit veils. And Visa Direct, as you know is growing extremely fast. And there are new use cases that these direct is enabling that didn't exist before. And that's a structural shift to that is in favor of debit account.

A couple of other things I might add is you've a phenomenal job in the last few years, signing up wallets around the world, right? Wallets have a massive engine of financial inclusion, politics are a massive engine in emerging markets, open up new acceptance. So there are new consumers and new merchants accepting digital forms of payment, and then embedding our credentials and these wallets and all the big ones like Paytm, LINE Pay, Safaricom, Gojek et cetera. Along with its debit, they're all payment banks, they can issue that credentials. That's medicating debit too. So it's become a big engine of financial inclusion in emerging markets. So when you put it all together, you know, there is clearly a structural shift in favor of debit, which I believe will sustain also the pandemic.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. Now that's - thank you for that. How should the investors think then about the differences in yield between debit and credit transactions?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I mean, generally speaking, the yields are relatively comparable. They can vary from market-to-market. But deals can sometimes be better. But overall, like the debit business we have around the world and it's a good business from a use standpoint.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. Cross-border, I'm sure it has become one of your favorite topics to talk about. It's one of the common questions we get given how important it's perceived to be sort of for your financials. So I mean, you guys have done a good job of breaking it out. There is, non-family ecommerce, there is corporate T&E. There is consumer travel. Are we missing anything significant in those categories? And can you talk about sort of the yields across each of those key categories?

Vasant Prabhu

Sure. So just to remind everyone, the things we've said before, you know, two-thirds of our cross-border volumes are travel-related before coming into the pandemic. One third-was e-commerce. Of course, as travel has been hit hard. The mix is different today, but pre-pandemic sponsored. The other important thing to note, which is very relevant as you start to think about how the cross-border business might recover, is that the biggest chunk of it, the vast majority of it is consumer oriented, not commercial.

A lot of commercial travel tends to happen outside of cards, you know, companies will pay for airlines and hotels and all that in other ways. So the bulk of our cross-border business is consumer related, not commercial. So I think that's important to know.

In terms of yields, the yields are relatively similar between business and consumer, whether it's card present, card not present. So I don't think the yields are that dissimilar liens are higher, of course, in the domestic business, which you all know.

I think the other important thing to note is that people may have the tendency to draw some conclusions on what's going on with cross-border business. I would say that the important factor to remember is that people can't travel to there. I bought us up close the vast majority of borders. I think we gave you the statistics. I think 99% of the borders, according to the World Tourism Organization, which is keeping tabs on this are either completely closed or have massive friction like quality teams.

There is only 1% of borders that can still travel three. And so one of the things we are watching is what is happening in those corridors, where travel is relatively free and we're seeing some massive improvements, right. So people do want to travel if they can.

So there's a lot of pent-up demand. And as soon as one of these things open, you see massive improvements. We told you about U.S., Mexico, 40-point recovery from April to July. It actually grew by 20% in September and October.

Now some of it is because people can't travel anywhere else. So this border is getting, this border is getting a lot of the travel. Don't be welcomed up in and out. And we saw massive improvements that just within a month and the month of August and September, certain parts of the Middle East the Gulf countries are generally open for people to travel in and out of, we've seen some big gains there. Russia people are traveling in and out of Russia to the neighboring countries, not to Europe, but to countries of the former Soviet Union.

So what we're seeing is that, when people can travel, there is a lot of travel. So they're not seeing a lot of structural changes in people's propensity to travel, time will tell how this is going to recover. We'll be closely monitoring how bodies are reopening. Let me talk to you again. And, January, we'll tell you more about that other borders have opened up and what the trends we're seeing now. You know what I mean, very optimistic about this business.

In the meantime, the e-commerce business cross-border is booming. As you saw, it is growing, much faster than it was the real crisis. We're finding that as more business moves online, you know, people don't care as much whether product is coming from, so there is a lot of cross-border e-commerce that this pandemic has also enabled.

And so that's one of the bigger business, even when this crisis ends. I mean, the cross-border e-commerce business could be a larger share of the business even after the cross lot of travel business recovery. But the big question mark right now is revenue borders. And we'll keep you posted on what we learn. You can obviously keep tabs on it yourselves. My monitoring, what various organizations are doing, and they tell you what's going on border-by-border, it's worthwhile at the moment or that, because we want to know what might be going on with the cross-border business.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. So as we keep tabs on with the borders reopening, are there certain border pairs or corridors that become or have historically been more important for you in terms of cross-border, U.S. Brazil, U.S. China, U.S. to certain parts of U.K. or Continental Europe, anything you could share on that?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. You know, it's interesting that our cross- border business is extremely diversified. Right, so you might think that, you know, cross-border business from U.S. to China is a big share of our business or U.S. to U.K. or U.S. to Europe. Yes, some corridors are larger than others, but it's exchanged of us.

There is no one quality or that has like a meaningful chunk. So in that sense, I don't think there is molecule corridors that matter more than others. It is very likely that as the borders reopen the way the cross-border business recovers may not look like what it was before. Right. So we always thought, perhaps there'll be bilateral arrangements. Certainly within Europe, intra Europe travel has picked up pretty fast, because they were fairly open, of course, our views on that are like domestic.

So we don't talk about it very much inside Europe. It would be when certain corridors open up for sure. I mean, you mentioned Brazil, Brazil is relatively open and they're seeing a fair amount of travel into an outer Brazil where they're allowed to go, right. I mean, still not to the U.S.

U.S., U.K. still closed. U.S. China still closed in many ways. I mean, people can travel, but the quarantines and all that, you know, we could see Australia, New Zealand open up at some point. You could see countries in Asia do bilateral arrangements.

We could see countries in Latin America open up as you see now, some of them opening up to each other. But they're not yet at a point where there is a large amount of that going on. Right, people are still, I think monitoring trends, certainly in the spikes and infections in Europe and the U.S. have probably going to give people a little pause, a moment where I can see where they can see.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. Okay. So let's move to talk about rebates and incentives. We know that more heavily weighted to incentives rather than rebates. We know you've been exceptionally busy in doing a lot of stuff. We know mix is important. So I guess a few questions. One is why I didn't send it was more tied to domestic volumes. Is there something structured over there?

Vasant Prabhu

No. So two reasons, number one, on the vast majority appliance, not always exceptions. The volume tried to cross-border is relatively small. So historically, you know, incentives depend on the volume of client gives you. And so when the vast majority of the volume is domestic, it's not surprising that the incentives will be tied more to that total volumes, because the client wants to say, Hey, I'm giving you X billion. I need to be treated like a client giving you X billion, not maybe that 5% or 6% of its cross-border, but they would like the incentives to be tied to their total volume. So it's been more common to tie incentives to total volumes, not this costs more than one.

The second is our cross-border business is a very valuable business, right? We do uniquely basically people can do cross-border like we do, you can go anywhere in the world and your credentials are valid. And in real time, you can buy things. Merchants love it, because that's the way they get your business. So there hasn't been a desire for on our part also to attach incentives, to cross model, because we view it as a very high value service.

You know, we shouldn't be - banks love it. I mean, they love the idea that they can give you a credential that can be used anywhere in the world. We don't need to give people incentives to offer our cross-border business. That's been a little bit of the history.

There are unique situations. So mostly on the credit side, and there may be some credit portfolios that are just cross-border, right because they're a travel product or something like that. In those cases, yes, you will find that incentives are linked across border. There is those times you'll say, Hey, I mean, the bulk of my business is cross-border. So you have to acknowledge that, and so you can have some portfolios that cross-border matters and it's an important element of the discussion around incentives, trillion good times, and helped us a lot and went across what it comes back. It's going to help us a lot.

Clearly, nobody expected a pandemic that for first time in a hundred years actually shut down borders. I don't think anybody would have anticipated worldwide that you couldn't cross-borders. So it works both ways, right? The fact that we don't pay incentives across border helps you in good times, if you're having this unusual environment and all of a sudden cross-border travel is not possible, and you lose that high yielding volume, it definitely helps you.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Yes, yes. So as a corollary to that, is it fair to say then that the ongoing pandemic has really not affected the incentive negotiation, if you will?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, I think, now people on both sides. We and clients have seen what happens in times like these. Of course, there'd be some discussions about this perhaps, but I don't think that would be fundamentally a very big change.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. I was hoping maybe we could kind of move to talk about maybe some of your new flows. You've mentioned Visa Direct and the growth in Visa Direct a few times. When you kind of think of the key use cases that keep driving Visa Direct, could you maybe talk about some of those maybe from a demographic perspective, gig economy and what we've seen in spite of the pandemic, the rise of online marketplaces need for immediate funding, things like that. I mean, can you talk about what drives Visa Direct and maybe some metrics around it?

Vasant Prabhu

Sure. I think we share, first of all, I mean this is one of the most exciting parts of our business. And I would just say once again that people should not think about Visa Direct as a product, Visa Direct is a capability, right. Visa Direct is a capability that enables use cases in B2C, businesses to consumers, disbursements, B2B in various elements of B2B, especially in small ticket transactions, high volume, and even G2C, government-to-consumer.

So, fundamentally, it's a vast expansion of what we as a business can do. And we started talking about it three or four years ago, most of you are scratching your heads, wondering what it was. It's growing in the mid to high 60s now, even through the pandemic. We ended the year with 3.5 billion transactions, which is up 2 billion over 2019.

We are going into more and more use cases. So just to give you an idea of some of the big use cases B2B all know, in the U.S. for example, B2B saw 90% year-over-year growth in transactions. We are now signing up. We have signed up a whole bunch of remittance players, remittances are bigger than foreign direct investments in terms of order flows. So, right now, MoneyGram, Western Union, Remitly are all utilizing it.

And pretty much they're adding all the remittance players. This we think is a business that will ramp very fast. Earthport that we acquired a year ago will be a critical element of doing a cross border disbursements through remittances. That's a huge use case, a very big use case as you said is what we call on-demand payroll. You can revolutionize payroll. We're seeing significant growth in on-demand payroll as well as payments to gig economy workers.

So while payments to Uber drivers may have gone down now, we're seeing a big increase in delivery drivers right now in terms of disbursements. And the other area that’s seeing massive growth is insurance payments to consumers, disbursements done by insurance companies. We're seeing a huge increase in that. In the B2B area, merchant settlement has been impacted that small merchants have been hurt by the pandemic by the marketplaces are booming past merchant settlement is a big element of growth for Visa Direct. In the last 12 months, Visa Direct is - payouts to over 2 million U.S. small businesses and sellers.

So, what you're really seeing is that an extraordinary number of intermediaries are showing up that are creating businesses. So, for example, Wagestream is an earned wage access provider in Europe, they're now creating a big, big business and they're a Visa Direct partner. So there are a lot of these intermediaries coming up that are scaling the business for us. These are early days in Visa Direct. I mean, there's - the opportunities lost, and I would direct you to our Investor Day presentation, where - business, went through all the various businesses we can build based on this capability.

And its large areas of the economy, which is why, as we said at Investor Day, Visa Direct is what enables our network of network strategy, we’re network agnostic and we move money, and it's also what allows us to go from being an enabler of consumer payments fundamentally moving money. So think about Visa Direct as opening up vast new areas, right, and fundamentally changing what we do as a business. From moving money - from enabling consumer payments to moving money from being sort of a payments network to being a network of networks and Visa Direct is at the top of it and these are just early days.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. Vasant, unfortunately, we're out of time on this session. I know I had a much longer list of questions. A lot of exciting stuff going on as you mentioned at the top of the call. Really appreciate your joining. Thank you for your insights and for those in the audience thank you all for joining. Up next, we have a Square CFO, Amrita Ahuja, and Pete is going to speak with Amrita. Thank you, Vasant.

Vasant Prabhu

Thank you, Ashwin. Bye.

