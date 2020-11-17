Geron Corporation (GERN) John Scarlett Presents at 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference November 17, 2020 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

John Scarlett - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Willey - Stifel

John Scarlett

Well, thanks very much. Steve, are you doing an intro?

Steve Willey

Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Steve Willey one of the Senior Biotech Analyst here at Stifel and very glad to have with us here this afternoon from Geron, we have the Chief Executive Officer, Chip Scarlett; with him is the Chief Financial Officer, Olivia Bloom; and also running up the Investor Relations effort is Suzanne Messere. So, I think, Chip is going to go through a kind of formal presentation if there's some time left for Q&A, we'll get to that.

Chip, thanks so much for participating and I'm going to turn it over to you.

John Scarlett

Thanks very much, Steve. Thanks for inviting us to the conference and we're delighted to have the opportunity to present the story. So, first, I do need to do a quick FLS. Obviously, this contains forward-looking statements, this presentation, and those include the timelines for completion of enrollment and the results of the IMerge and IMpact clinical trials clinical trials that imetelstat has U.S. revenue potential greater than $50 million, for lower risk MDS is $750 million, $500 million $750 million for refractory MF, net imetelstat has the potential to be disease modifying.

These and other forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. And they include without limitation that the COVID-19 pandemic may significantly impact the time lines for enrollment and results of the clinical trials and/or drug supply; that the company may be unable to overcome all the clinical safety, efficacy, technical, scientific, operational, manufacturing and regulatory challenges to meet the expected time lines for IMerge and IMpactMF commercialization; that in clinical trials, imetelstat may be unsafe or fail to demonstrate that it is disease-modifying or efficacious; that regulatory authorities may not permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis or at all; and the competitive products making safer and more efficacious in imetelstat.

The detailed information on these above risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially can be found under the heading risk factors in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which has been filed with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

So, this is a snapshot of Geron today, and I'm delighted to run through it quickly, and then we'll dive into the details. First of all, we are developing an imetelstat, which is the first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, and we will talk in the next slide, next several slides, a little bit about the unique mechanism of action of this drug in targeting telomerase, which is an up-regulated target in hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Now, if you look at the third column on the right, we have two Phase 3 trials that are - both of which have registrational intent and one of which is ongoing and one of which will be starting very shortly. The ongoing study is a randomized placebo controlled Phase 3 study in lower-risk MDS. This is in patients with relapsed/refractory to ESAs, and we expect the date to complete enrollment sometime in the second quarter of 2021 or by the end of the second quarter. And if that's achieved, we expect top-line results to be reported in the second half of 2022.

We also have an upcoming randomized, overall survival Phase 3 study in Intermediate 2/high risk MF patients refractory to JAK inhibitors. And we plan to open that trial for screening enrollment in the first quarter of 2021. We expect a completion of enrollment in the second half of 2022 and interim analyses as early as the first half of 2023 and final top-line results in the first half of 2024. Both of these studies are based on compelling and differentiating Phase 2 data that we’ll go through in more detail. And that fits directly with the Phase 3 designs that we have implemented or implemented.

Finally, I just would be remiss not to point out that we have a clinical and regulatory team that's highly experienced in developing therapies, therapeutics for hematologic malignancies in many of these people for quite a few years. So I'll skip to Slide 5 and I don't plan to spend a lot of time here. Many people know the story of the imetelstat. It is a novel telomerase inhibitor was discovered and developed by Geron with 100% of the molecule today.

FDA has granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both lower risk MDS and Int-2/High-risk MF. The patent and market exclusivity is noted here, in particular composition of matter expires in 2024 in EU and 2025 in the U.S. However, patent term extension includes a potential five years in the EDU until 2029 and until 2030 in the U.S., and then we have methods of use patents that offer coverage from until 2033 for MF in the EU and until 2033 for both MDS and MF in the U S. And we do expect market exclusivity extension related to the orphan drug designation in EU for up to 10 years and in the U.S. for up to seven years.

Now, the next slide is actually quite important. It speaks to the imetelstat mechanism of action. And in particular we shown in the upper left the normal course of hematopoiesis that is the formation of red cells, white cells, and platelets in normal bone marrow and on the right malignant hematopoiesis, which is the characteristic of both low risk MDS and. In malignant hematopoiesis, the stem, progenitor and blood cells have telomerase that is continuously upregulated, and this results in malignant hematopoiesis. And what this really hematopoiesis as we would see appears to be occurring in a number of these different areas.

So let's talk for a moment about lower risk MDS. The key elements of this disorder are ineffective production of red cells, white cells, and platelets in other words, ineffective hematopoiesis. These patients are characterized by chronic anemia that also requires transfusions. The patient subgroups include both Ring Sideroblast Positive and Ring Sideroblast negative patients.

We'll talk about that in a few minutes. And current treatments are initially with erythropoiesis stimulating agents like EPO, however, patients that are relapsed and refractory become transfusion dependent, and as noted here and has been noted by many people. Serial red cell transfusions really result in a lower quality of life, very significant costs, iron overload, shorter survival, and the higher risk of transformation to AML.

Approximately 70% of all the MDS patients are lower risk. You see the numbers on the right-hand slide and what is really needed is a higher rate of transfusion independence than currently available options, durable transfusion independence, the ability to treat both RS positive and RS negative and ultimately of course, modifying diseases that modify the course - therapies that modify the course of the disease.

Slide 9 is a very high level summary of the attributes of imetelstat as shown in the Phase II IMerge study in low-risk MDS, a very high rate of transfusion independence, and this is really particularly noted in terms of durability. And we'll come back to that in the next slide or two.

We see efficacy in both RS positive and RS negative patients. We've also seen evidence of disease modifying activity, and some of this evidence will be presented at the upcoming presentation in some patients where we had 10 abstracts that were accepted. I think most important evidence of disease modifying activity is actually the fact that we see a very substantial durability of the transfusion independence and an increase in hemoglobin levels above and beyond three grams per deciliter at pre-treatment level.

And that really is suggesting a potential recovery of normal hematopoiesis, which is what we're after can also show there is a molecular mechanistic background for this in which there is a reduction in the abnormalities of SF3B1, which is a gene associated with malignant hematopoiesis, as well as other cytogenetic abnormalities also are lower after treatment with the drug, all of which indicate impact overtime.

And the safety profile has been very well described in the past. We do have a grade three, four cytopenias; however, close to 90% are resolved within four weeks and neutropenia 90% is resolved within four weeks. So we feel that this safety profile has been consistent for quite some time, you know, how to manage the drug. And we've had very, very, very limited number of clinical outcomes or clinical sequelae of these cytopenias.

This is putting the key efficacy results in lower risk MDS in the context of other available products. In this case, in the Phase III - compared to the Phase III data, our Phase II, compared to the Phase III data with luspatercept, now known as Reblozyl as pronunciation as a single agent product that's been introduced by Celgene, now BMS is doing very well on the marketplace. We had similar target patient populations, relapsed refractory ESAs.

We were able to study patients, who were both RS positive and RS negative, I'll remind folks that RS positive patients are about 25% of the population of low risk MDS patients and RS negative or about 75%. The biggest differences in our study of populations were in the baseline transfusion burden. Our patients had on average, a median of eight units of red light - packed red cells given over eight week range, compared to only five or the medalist population.

And you can see that there is a subtext here that of close to 30% of the medalist patients actually have less than four units for eight weeks. Whereas all of our patients had four units per eight weeks or greater.

If you go to the next circled red area. So if we do sort of apples-to-apples comparison of patients with baseline contusion burden of greater than four units for eight week. You can see that we had a slightly better eight week transfusion burden rate, but what's really striking with imetelstat is the duration of therapy.

We've reported a very high rates for both 24 weeks, and now one year transfusion pre-intervals, close to 30% of the patients. And that's not been to our knowledge reported consistently from any other product. The median duration of red blood cell transfusion independence. The last one that we were able to get comparative data was 88 weeks for hemorrhage and 31 weeks or the NatWest data.

So that's what's really led to this clinical trial design for IMerge, which mirrors the Phase II, you can see under the Phase III trial design, same, same, same. So same dosing influencing population. Many of the clinical sites also participated in the Phase II, many of the clinical team members are also managing the Phase III.

So you can see that completion of enrollment is expected in the second quarter of 2021 top line results expected in the second half of 2022. And that is a really important date to keep in mind for the company that's when we're really focusing on all of our activities, we'll be meeting up to that TOR coming in the second half of 2022, many of our activities company.

If we go onto myelofibrosis, I think that many people listening are probably quite familiar with them now, especially intermediate to high risk in that. The only approved therapies in the United States are JAK inhibitors. Ruxolitinib otherwise known as Jakafi. Unfortunately, well those are therapies and in particular, ruxolitinib still has the lion's share of utility or use in frontline patients.

Unfortunately, many patients lose response to ruxolitinib such that within three years, approximately 50% of patients have discontinued rux, and about 75% would be five years. The thing that's really striking is that once you lose a responsiveness to ruxolitinib. You have a very poor survival, historical data suggests working 16 months for patients, who have discontinued rux. And so we've really identified that there is a deep need for therapies that can extend the survival, certainly extend survival beyond that.

That's probably going to require disease modifying therapy, perhaps a non-JAK mechanism of action, which clearly we have. And most of all treatment options for patients who are refractory to JAK therapy. And this is of course the bulk of the patients are intermediate to high risk. You can see some of the other characteristics of this patient population to the lower right of the slide.

So if we look now at how we view the IMbark data in the context of all of that. First of all, we studied patients to median OS and you can see, we have overall 28.1 months of median RS. And these were all in patients who are relapsed or refractory to a JAK inhibitor. So it obviously compares very favorably to the 14 to 16 months. We'll come to some real world data analysis that I think bear on this as well.

We didn't have a very substantial improvement in MS symptoms. And we do have evidence of disease modifying activities, some of which will be reprised or discussed at ASH this year. So first of all, there are so-called driver mutations in this disease, which are JAK 2 V617F CALR in nipple. And we see a reduction in those driver mutations in the variant, the wheel frequency of those in patients treated over the long-term with imetelstat that indicates we are in fact targeting the underlying MF malignant clones.

And we also see reductions in cytogenetic abnormalities that also indicate impact on malignant clones. So all of these reductions are in fact strongly correlated with improved clinical benefits, such as screen symptom improvement. And we see, again, a very consistent safety profile showing below.

I’d highlight a little bit the real-world data, because, I think, it's a particularly strong analysis that led us to the conclusion that we should focus this on the OS in Phase 3, for this drug. You can see that we took a closely matched cohort of MS patients with discontinued ruxolitinib and then were subsequently treated with best available therapy, not a JAK 9.

And we looked at their survival data and that's shown in red. And then we matched that - very closely matched cohort of patients were matched to the patients in the IMbark Phase 2 data, which you can see shows in the blue, because one or two patients could not be matched, OS was actually was a little bit longer in this cohort of patients among the imetelstat. But in any event, it's more than 2x the - approaching 3x the OS, the survival is substantially elongated compared to patients who just received BAT.

So with that in mind, and the predecessor, other predecessor data, this is the refractory MF Phase 3 trial design. You can see, again, it's in patients who are refractory to treatment with a JAKi. In this case, we define being that refractory is inadequate spleen or symptom response after treatment with the JAK inhibitor for at least six months, and including an optimal dose of JAKi for at least two months. These patients will be randomized to receive either imetelstat or BAT. The BAT will exclude JAK arm because it had been shown to be refractory to treatment with that. And there will be both a final analysis of course, and an interim for OS. As far as we know, this is the only Phase 3 trial in intermediate-2 or high-risk MF that is actually using OS as the primary.

And the final analysis is planned after 50% of the death events have occurred in the study. And interim analysis as planned after 70% of that 50%, or approximately 35% of the death events have occurred. Secondary endpoints as we’re expecting this is a very large global study. As I said, will include 320 patients we expect to have over 150 sites, we are, finishing up a qualification for sites. And our current expectation is that we will open enrollment, open for screening and enrollment in the first quarter of 2021, which is almost right around the corner.

We're very excited by this study. It's been a long time in the company. And our KOLs and investigators are equally excited by the prospect of bringing imetelstat, this is a very needing population.

So maybe I'll conclude with looking at a couple of - sort of development priorities, just making sure we go over those. You can see that we had a number of maturing data presentations at EHA earlier this year. And now we have, as we'll describe in the next slide, 10 abstracts that have been accepted at Edge, which occurs in early December of this year.

Again, to reprice some of the dates that we've given in the previous portion of this presentation, second quarter of 2021 to complete enrollment in the low risk MDS study, top-line results by the second half of 2022. And then for the refractory MF, we came to agreement in May with the Phase 3 trial design that I've shown you. We've been recruiting sites, finalizing the protocol, so forth, and so on going through all of the normal preparatory work to starting large Phase 3 study.

We expect to open for enrollment, screening and enrollment first quarter of 2021. And as stated before complete enrollment by the second half of 2022, and hopefully have interim analysis somewhere in the first half of 2023 and a final top line results in the first half of 2024.

Finally, just a word, with regard to the - with regard to the ASH meeting. So we have four oral presentations, we're quite pleased with that. We also have some nonclinical data and some posters that priced prior and some new data. The oral presentations, are broadly speaking, describing, both some of the clinical outcomes, many of which we've seen already, but also the potential disease modifying activity that I sort of alluded to in the top line and they’ll be, of course, discussed in far greater detail.

Also an important oral presentation is the correlation of the clinical outcomes, for example, in high-risk MDS, to telomerase activity and that being diminished and hTERT expression being diminished. hTERT is one of the components of the telomerase molecule. And so these all correlate very beautifully to clinical outcomes. And finally we'll have some posters for trials in progress.

So that sort of summarizes where we are today with imetelstat in these two very important indications. And I would highlight to everyone that we are eagerly awaiting the results of these Phase 3s. Obviously we will be in the process of developing both NDA readiness, ultimately commercial readiness, et cetera. Those will be topics for future presentations when we're ready to describe them in more detail. And for today, it's really a focus on the predecessor data that are now really informing the Phase 3 design and why we feel really quite good about these designs and going forward with this drug in these many patients.

So maybe I'll stop there and turn it back to Steve. Steve, I don't know if you or others have any questions you'd like to ask.

Steve Willey

Yes, no Chip that was great. Thank you. So I know that you kind of implied during the presentation that there's a lot of folks that are familiar with myelofibrosis just given all the development that we've seen there. But it seems like there's a lot fewer folks who are familiar with what's kind of going on in low-risk MDS and maybe that indication is getting a bit more attention now, just given the success of luspatercept. How do you think about the opportunity, the addressable opportunity in low-risk MDS relative to myelofibrosis?

John Scarlett

That's a great question. Thanks, Steve. Well, when we entered this field really back in 2012, 2013, MF really had a larger impact on the community of hematologists, oncologists, largely because the survival statistics were really terrible and they continue to be really pretty awful. There was very little development of new novel agents. And so I think that that was a lot of the focus. There was also a huge focus at the time on the understanding of the molecular basis and the mutations that were associated with them and associated with poor outcomes.

So, you're quite right, low risk MDS sort of lagging behind a little bit. But - and I give all due credit to our colleagues at Acceleron, who have really indicated that and showing how important the transfusion learning is in patients who have low risk MDS, and it really affects both their lifestyle. I suspected that effects survival, although we don't have the long-term follow-up bite yet on them. But what we do see is that patients who have to take these transfusions, it's costly, it causes morbidity and even mortality. So, we've really been able to pivot not only to MF, which has been a longer path for us because we've gone the overall survival route, but also to - to low-risk MDS. And we've just had outstanding results, and especially in terms of durability of the transfusion independence.

So I think we feel really great. It looks like a lower risk MDS is sort of the first up for a potential commercialization. I think we feel great about that. In a sense it's a source of great need. Finally, I would just like to say, red blood cell, Luspatercept is doing very well in the market and that tells you that there hadn't been anything. So it's been 10 years. So I think they're really stimulating a lot of people's interest in the market. Some analysts have been doing peak sales over $800 million and probably a little bit more. So I feel very good about the lineup that we have right here.

Steve Willey

Great. And when you think about kind of competing with Luspatercept and I guess like post-DSA or low-risk MDS patients, do you think that you're going to be getting some of those lower transfusion, RS positive patients, or those more likely to be candidates for Luspatercept just kind of given the benign tolerability profile of that drug. And do you kind of view yourself as being more competitive against Luspatercept than that and that higher transfusional burden, patient population, which I think is at least epidemiologically pretty reflective of what you saw in your trial, if I remember correctly in a two?

John Scarlett

Well, we had a minimum. You have to have a transfusion burden and they allow patients down to two. So there was a little bit of a mismatch there. So we - but the answer is, I think that we will split the market. I don't think there's much doubt about that in my mind. I also think that we probably will be viewed as a more potent drug in terms of dealing with patients with very high transfusion burden, exactly because of the data that we showed. We show that we're very effective and we have longer durability with that, but there is a bit of a ways to go between now and when we would launch.

And so I think it will be fascinating to see how the market takes this up, takes up both these kind of steps. How that plays out in - in patients with higher transfusion burden and where we ended up getting patient trials. I suspect that we'll get them in both. Yes, right now, it's like we have potentially a more - a drug that's very usable and induces a very durable transfusion dependency patients with quite High-Transfusion Burden, which there are a lot of patients like that.

Steve Willey

And I know when we think about JAKi refractory myelofibrosis, patient prognosis is obviously pretty dismal. But I know it's even a lot worse for those JAKi refractory patients who actually have those triple negative mutations. And you've shown a really pronounced clinical benefit in those triple negative patients specifically. Did you give any thought as to maybe try to pre-specify that as kind of a carvable patient population within the Phase 3 trial?

John Scarlett

Yes. We have. And I would say - to that I would say first, I think we wanted, it looked to us as if we had a very broad patients, who were refractory to JAKi inhibitors. And as a consequence, we really wrote the trial to mimic the Phase 2 data that we have that was so strong. I think the triple negative patients are a smaller, but very intensely interesting patient population. We are continuing to have discussion with KOLs, who treat substantial numbers of these patients. And, I would just simply say, stay tuned we may focus on this at sometime in the future, but right now, I think the first big indication we wanted as far as possible in the JAKi refractory population.

Steve Willey

Okay. And you mentioned this asset remains wholly owned and strategically unencumbered, I guess, how do you envision ex-U.S. commercialization playing out? Is that something you'd like, the assistance of a partner to help out with, or do you guys have had aspirations of independently commercializing this new state?

John Scarlett

Well, I think the important element here is that, no one will speak for our drug more soundly or with more conviction than us. We've been developing this drug for a long time. We've seen all of these correlations. We feel really strongly about the drug being very useful addition to that being carrying. And I think if that includes a potential commercialization on our own, in order to return the highest possible return to our shareholders, we would strongly consider that if it would mean a global deal that would allow again, a blow out of the lifecycle management program, we would consider that.

If it means half and half where we would commercialize either with or without a partner in the U.S. and have an ex-U.S. separate commercialization part, we will consider that. All of these options are on the table. We are considering all of them. The major task is to make sure that we maximize the value for the longest period of time of this drug and I think we have that squarely in our sites.

Steve Willey

Okay. And then maybe just lastly, if you could just kind of quickly hit on the balance sheet for us and, your ability to execute on these milestones that you've laid out the course of the next couple of years?

John Scarlett

I think we're in really good shape. We had $274 million at the end of the third quarter. And that is sufficient to see us through to the end of 2022, when we expect to have top-line results, or we certainly hope we have top line results from our lower risk MDS. So I think that relieves some of the financing burden between now and then, and we look forward to getting there and turning that part over.

Steve Willey

Very good. Well, that’s all we have the time. Chip, thank you very much, really appreciates it during the rest of your day, and through the rest of 2020.

John Scarlett

Thanks very much, Steve and thanks for your…

Steve Willey

There will be a tough around ASH.

John Scarlett

Okay. Thanks. All right. Bye-bye.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -