This stock is overpriced, and not likely to be a rewarding investment.

The metric everyone is focused on, net expansion rate, is misleading investors.

Investment Thesis

Agora (NASDAQ:API) is talked about as being the next Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and is being priced as such. However, as it transpires, it's not the next Twilio. And, for now, the stock remains substantially overpriced.

The Facts Were Clear, My Interpretation Was Wrong

Looking back, I made an amazingly wrong call. The stock is down at least 30%. So, here's my post-mortem:

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

Assuming the high end of Agora's guidance reaches $130 million for the year, this implies that Q4 2020 should reach approximately $30 million. Given that Q4 2019 reported $19 million, in the best case scenario, Q4 2020 will see its revenue growth rates reach 58% y/y increase. Why is this a problem?

Firstly, it points towards a dramatic deceleration in revenue growth rates.

Secondly, when it comes to lapping its performance with H1 2020, Agora's growth rates are going to come up very short.

So, why are its growth rates so rapidly decelerating? How is it possible that, in Q1 2020, Agora's revenue growth rates were more than 100 points higher than its exit rate coming out of Q4 2020? Welcome to the world of usage-based fees.

During H1 2020, customers were only too happy to adopt Agora's services, but as the year progressed and Agora's customers saw that the bills they were getting were not quite what they had in mind, this is causing them to rethink their usage, and that's why Q4 2020 is pointing towards such uninspiring growth rates.

Next, we'll look at the evidence that bakes up this thesis.

The Metric Everyone is Focused on, Net Expansion Rate, is Misleading

Below, we can see that, driven by an increase in usage, Agora's net expansion rate is incredibly high.

Most SaaS stocks report around 115% to 120% (although some report higher), but the idea is that customers don't wish to continue to be charged more and more for the same product, right?

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Consequently, net expansion rates should slow down towards 100%, but as new customers come on board, this would drive forward revenue growth rates, offsetting the decline in net expansion rate.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

As we can see above, for the quarter ended June, new customers increased sequentially by 26%, whereas for the quarter ending September, the increase was less, at 22%. I'm not contending that this rate of deceleration in new customers is particularly big; after all, I was invested in this stock, I believed in its story.

But it's the little details that make a difference in investing. What happens in Q4 2020 if the new customers coming on board once more decelerate their adoption of Agora's platform? That, taken together with a decrease in usage, could have a meaningfully negative impact on its operating leverage.

Having said that, admittedly, I don't have enough facts to clearly back up my rationale, but I am just seeing that its revenue growth rates going into Q4 are slowing down dramatically. Thus, something is odd.

Valuation - Simply Too Expensive

Just how many investors were willing to look past Agora's forward sales multiple of 21x?

Agora had been looked upon by investors as a competitor to Twilio. And while that may be the case, it's difficult to rationally argue that the stock is anyway undervalued.

Twilio is priced at approximately 25x forward sales, yet it is not only growing much faster, but it's also the leading and expanding its total addressable market. So, with Twilio, you have both fast and sustainable growth.

Further compounding issues for Agora is that, despite growing its top line, its bottom line is actually faring worse:

Source: Q3 2020

You can see how free cash flow is turning increasingly negative.

Source: Q3 2020

And even more critical, EBITDA margins turned negative in Q3 2020, a reversal from the same period a year ago.

The Bottom Line

I can understand a business investing for growth.

But if the business is aggressively investing and its top line is not delivering the necessary growth, it shows poor returns on invested capital, and investors should not be paying a premium for participation.

Right now, investors are paying more than 21x forward sales, and I don't believe this is entirely justified or that it offers investors a margin of safety.

