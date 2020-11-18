Quick, take a guess at the top-performing airline in North America during the novel coronavirus pandemic. If you guessed Mexico's Volaris (VLRS) (legal name: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion), you get a point. In fact, Mexico's hyper-discounter has put up truly amazing performance given the conditions (Volaris stock is the dark purple line in all the graphs in this article):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, year-to-date, VLRS stock is now up 4%. That easily beats Southwest's (LUV) 16% decline and leaves the rest of the comparable airline peers in the dust. Zooming out to the past three years, Volaris has enjoyed similarly surprisingly outperformance over the same peer group:

Data by YCharts

Suppose you bought airline stocks three years ago, back when American (AAL) CEO Doug Parker said that airlines were never going to lose money again. Since then most airlines have gotten crushed, with Parker's AAL stock in particular down 73%. Meanwhile, however, Volaris stock has appreciated 15%, and that's with Mexico's economy performing sluggishly even prior to the pandemic. So what's going on to justify Volaris' alpha against the industry, and will it continue?

Airline Industry Consolidation: Rapidly Happening In Latin America

One of the defining features of this airline bust - at least so far - is the lack of major casualties in the United States. Thanks to generous government support, the major players have not gone bankrupt or even had to make massive cuts to their flying capacity. I had been short American Airlines earlier this year, and while the trade made a little money, it was not nearly as profitable as I had anticipated. That's, in large part, because the federal government has provided so much support that it's taking longer for the industry to downsize than it would in a more free market.

This is not the case in Mexico or South America. There, governments have had less funding capacity and/or desire to bail out their local carriers. As a result, major South American operations including Avianca and Latam have already filed bankruptcy and are currently reorganizing.

Major Latin American carriers such as those going bust are helpful to Volaris at the margins. However, the real consolidation that is moving the needle is within Mexico.

Leading national carrier Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) began its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process back in June. It has received approval for financing of up to $1 billion, and is laying off workers. Last quarter, Aeromexico lost $130 million, and as such, look for it to continue shrinking as it seeks to stem the red ink.

That's not all. In addition to the legacy Aeromexico, Mexico's airline market consists of three primary discount carriers: Volaris, Interjet, and VivaAerobus.

Volaris was in fine financial health prior to the pandemic and remains so today. As of September, the airline had roughly $400 million of cash on hand and is now losing less than $100 million per quarter. It's also seeking to raise more funds with which to pursue growth opportunities.

With its load factor already back up to 82% (which is truly incredible in this environment) and its passenger totals only down 19% year over year for October, Volaris should be able to operate at modest losses or even break-even fairly soon. With the load factor this high, the airline should be able to start raising prices and optimizing for yield per passenger.

VivaAerobus also appears to be in decent shape. It recently passed Aeromexico in terms of number of passengers transported, which marks a momentous achievement for the scrappy upstart. For last quarter, VivaAerobus had the highest load factor of the Mexican airlines, and it lost only $35 million in operations. That was on revenues of $87 million, so not a bad profit margin in current conditions all things considered. And VivaAerobus has $143 million of standing liquidity available. Given that it is only losing $35 million a quarter now and traffic is rapidly returning to VivaAerobus in particular, it seems they should be able to make it through the crisis with flying colors.

Interjet, by contrast, doesn't look to be so lucky. Even prior to the pandemic, Interjet was struggling. It had ordered many regional Russian jets that were unproven in the west, and have ended up being lemons. With much of its fleet out of commission, Interjet found itself in a mess. Then the pandemic hit.

Now Interjet appears to be on the verge of bankruptcy. It is canceling flights, most of its planes have been repossessed, it has failed to pay employees in a timely manner, and a key investor seems to have pulled out of the situation. I don't know enough to say whether Interjet is gone for sure or not, but it certainly doesn't look good right now.

Thus, investors are looking at a market where legacy leader Aeromexico is likely to be shrinking for the foreseeable future, and Interjet may liquidate altogether. VivaAerobus can potentially pick up some of the slack, but they're smaller than the other players; Viva only has 40 jets at the moment, so it's not really in the same tier as the bigger airlines. Volaris, by contrast, has a fleet of roughly double that size.

Given Volaris' strong balance sheet and likely ability to raise more capital on attractive terms, the company certainly is in good position to take market share coming out of this bust. Still, with shares now higher than they were for much of the past few years, investors have already priced a lot into VLRS stock here:

Data by YCharts

Volaris: Already Priced For Full Recovery

So far, everything seems well with the bull thesis for Volaris stock. But here's where things break down. At this point, the market is actually underwriting better results from Volaris going forward than it has in the past. Let's look at the data:

Source: QuickFS

As you can see, Volaris was not a particularly profitable or consistent airline even prior to the pandemic. Much of that is due to Mexico's economy struggling over the past seven years. That said, it's hard to be more upbeat on Mexico's economy in the immediate future either, given the pandemic, so don't expect an instant turnaround on that front. In any case, consider Volaris' earnings per share from 2014 on:

2014: $0.41

2015: $1.43

2016: $1.68

2017: $0.14

2018: ($0.46)

2019: $1.37

There's not really much of a trend there; earnings are highly volatile from year to year and haven't consistently grown. I'd be fine with saying earnings on average are $1.00 per share or even $1.25 maybe, though with a ton of variation. Throw a normal 8-10 P/E ratio on that, as airlines tend to get due to their low-quality earnings and capital-intensive business model, and you end up with a stock price in the $10-12.50 range. That's not particularly compelling given that the stock is trading at $10.83 as I write this.

And again, that's napkin math based purely on Volaris' prior earnings and not discounting the stock at all for the lost 2020 or any future loss of earnings potential as a result of the pandemic. As well as Mexico's recovery from Covid-19 has been so far, it still seems folks are getting ahead of themselves assuming a full recovery and beyond so soon. I have large positions in the Mexican airport stocks, and my working assumption has been that traffic will surpass pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2022. Yet, people buying Volaris stock here seem to be much more optimistic than that.

Frankly, I'm shocked that Volaris' stock is already back up to almost $11/share. Admittedly, I can get there from a fundamental standpoint in terms of the price, particularly considering the favorable developments in the competitive environment. However, at this point, you're fully paying up for Volaris' past earnings power, assuming Mexican traffic will come back quickly, and that Volaris will get both more passengers and higher margins thanks to the problems at Interjet and Aeromexico.

I think all three of those are reasonable assumptions on their own. Realize, though, that you pretty much need all three to hit for VLRS stock to keep galloping higher from here. If you're just buying a travel recovery stock to swing trade the vaccine, you can find much less demanding options elsewhere. To justify a share price north of $11 on Volaris, you have to bake in some favorable views about the shape and composition of the Mexican aviation market beyond just returning to pre-Covid levels.

Furthermore, in a recovery, you usually don't expect small-cap emerging market companies to lead a sector out of a bust. Volaris shares themselves traded for less than $11 for large periods of the last few years. I believed VLRS stock was cheap when it was in the single digits; so again, I don't find the current price to be wrong in a vacuum. On a relative strength basis, however, it's really hard to see traders keeping Volaris stock this far ahead of the likes of Southwest or Delta indefinitely.

Thus, as either a trade or an investment, I can't get too thrilled about Volaris at this time. If you just want to play a vaccine-led travel recovery trade, the airlines that haven't recovered yet offer much more upside for that particular catalyst. Meanwhile, for long-term investors, it's much easier to make the case for the Mexican airports rather than a Mexican airline. The airports are better businesses than the airlines, even after granting that Volaris is the best-in-class carrier. Additionally the airports still have some room to run before getting back to flat year to date:

Data by YCharts

In an ideal world, both Volaris and the airports that it flies to will turn out well. However, the airports with much higher profit margins and lower fixed costs are in a better place if anything goes wrong with the Covid reopening trade.

And if everything does keep zooming for the aviation industry, expect the U.S. carriers to outperform Volaris, since they're still down sharply for the year. Volaris stock generally traded between $8 and $11 prior to the pandemic; it's hard to accept a much higher target price just yet given this year's damage to the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB, PAC, ASR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.