Fairly valued on an "as is" basis, there is upside potential if the new CEO can make TCBI more efficient and more competitive in more profitable lines of business.

There's a lot not to like about Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) right now, and before the announcement of the new CEO, that was reflected in a weak relative performance track record over the last two years. Texas Capital has basically been an asset-sensitive spread lender that struggled to generate attractive efficiency ratios and ROA/ROE/ROTCE during the good times, and the company's strengths have largely been in lower-return businesses. On top of that, the bank has seen a noticeable talent drain over recent years, and the dissolution of the proposed merger with Independent Bank Group (IBTX) was yet another body-blow to sentiment.

Now, though, things are looking a little better for banks. Rates aren't likely to improve anytime soon, and loan demand and credit quality are likely to remain headwinds a little while longer, but it looks as though the bear-case scenarios are off the table with respect to credit losses. More specific to Texas Capital, there's a new CEO in place, and hiring the former head of JPMorgan's (JPM) Corporate Client Banking business has certainly helped sentiment.

Valuation and upside now really depend upon what this new CEO can achieve in terms of restructuring, repositioning, and just generally improving the bank. On an "is what it is" basis, I'd argue that Texas capital is now pretty fairly valued. On the basis of what it could become, though, I can see double-digit upside from here.

A Quick Look Back

Texas Capital's third quarter earnings were okay, but there were definitely some significant moving parts that investors should consider.

Net interest income was soft, slipping 1% yoy and qoq and missing expectations by about 3% on a 13bp net interest margin miss; net interest margin fell almost a point from the prior year and 8bp from the prior quarter on weaker loan yields and excess liquidity. Non-interest income is one of those "moving parts" areas. As reported, non-interest income was up almost 200% yoy and down 14%, beating expectations by more than 45%. The "but" is that almost half of the total was made up of gains on loan sales; excluding that, adjusted non-interest income rose 33% yoy and 11% qoq, with strong loan brokerage fees. Whether to include gains on loan sales is a debatable point - it has long been a part of the business (arguing for inclusion), but it is a volatile and hard-to-model line item, and some analysts would argue it's not really a "core" business.

Operating expenses also had an item to consider, as there was a $15 million charge within the reported expenses. Strip that out and opex rose 1% yoy and declined 33% qoq on aggressive cost reduction efforts.

Adjusted pre-provision profits, including gains on sale, fell 4% yoy and rose 3% qoq. As a percentage of loans, Texas Capital is not all that profitable - the 1.9% core PPOP/loans ratio is below the 2.3% of First Horizon (FHN), the 2.1% of Comerica (CMA), and the 2.2% of Zions (ZION), as well as the 2.7% of PNC (PNC).

Like many banks this quarter, most of the earnings beat came from lower than expected provisions, as Texas Capital reported less than half the expected provision expense at $30M.

A Lot Of Work For The New CEO

Subsequent to the earnings release, Texas Capital announced that it had hired Rob Holmes as its new CEO. Holmes comes to Texas Capital from JPMorgan, where he rose through the ranks to become head of Corporate Client Banking before leaving to take the top spot at TCBI. As TCBI is a largely middle-market commercial lender, that background should serve Holmes well in his new position, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done.

Right off the bat, further restructuring/repositioning of the lending franchise seems like it should be on the to-do list. Mortgage warehouse lending makes up nearly 40% of the loan book, and while that can be a good counter-cyclical business (it has helped First Horizon, for instance), it's a lower-yielding, more commoditized lending business. At a minimum, I would like to see TCBI figure out how to become more cost-efficient if they're going to maintain such a large presence in this category.

Talent drain is another issue to deal with in the coming years. With Texas becoming such a hot banking market, competition for loan officers has intensified, and TCBI has come out on the losing end of that competition more often than not. Loan officers typically go where they see the best opportunities for themselves, and there are a lot of different ways to address this issue - improving the overall quality and long-term growth potential of the bank would certainly go a long way toward making it a more desirable place to work.

Along those lines, I would like to see TCBI become more competitive in higher-value areas of commercial lending. The opportunity is there, and the bank already engages in franchise finance, asset-backed lending, and other niche categories, and the target market ($10M to $150M in annual revenue) is also right, but execution needs to improve. Luckily, this is an area where service quality can really make a difference - smaller businesses like having dedicated teams and the ability to quickly process loan applications with minimal hopes to jump through could help regain some share.

The Outlook

While TCBI has lower reserve levels than I'd like (ACL/loans of 1.2%), and I believe the comparatively low level of reserves played into the share price weakness earlier this year, the underlying levels of criticized and non-performing loans outside of energy and leveraged lending are actually pretty good on a comparable basis - around 2.5% or so of those loans are categorized as "criticized", which is well below the 5% level of larger banks (though this is an apples-to-oranges comparison in at least some respects).

TCBI has also moved pretty significantly to reduce its exposure to these riskier lending categories, with energy now at around 4% of overall loans and leveraged loans at less than 3%. I'd also note that TCBI's exposure to industries at risk from COVID-19 is pretty modest at around 10%, and only the hospitality and food service segments have double-digit criticized loan levels (excluding energy).

As is, I believe TCBI can reasonably expect to generate double-digit core earnings growth over the long term, with the bank leveraging a pretty good deposit base and above-average growth in population and business formation in Texas. While weak rates will hamstring growth and returns for the next couple of years, I do believe the bank can return to double-digit ROEs in time.

Where things get interesting is when you consider what new management may be able to accomplish. If TCBI can lower its costs and/or shift more business toward higher-return areas, including building up its fee-generating businesses like corporate treasury (which I'd expect to be a focus of new management, given the CEO's background), the share price appreciation potential moves from "in line" with peers to something more exciting.

The Bottom Line

I much prefer to invest in undervalued situations where the Street has simply missed a key element of the story, as opposed to a situation where meaningful transformation is required, but the Street isn't there to suit my preferences. As is, then, I think TCBI is reasonably valued today assuming it continues to operate more or less it has over the last five to 10 years. If the new CEO can meaningfully improve the business, though, I can see a path to double-digit appreciation potential from here. I'd call that an "at risk" target, given that the CEO hasn't even had a chance to lay out his vision for the bank, but it does make this a name worth monitoring, particularly if some of the recent enthusiasm fades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, FHN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.