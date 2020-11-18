Dorian LPG: Market Update And Potential Upside (Podcast Transcript)

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Ted Young, CFO of Dorian LPG (LPG), and John Lycouris, CEO of Dorian LPG USA, joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on November 5, 2020, to discuss the LPG shipping markets and specific company prospects and capital allocation potentials. This interview and discussion is relevant for anyone with LPG sector investments, including Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF), Navigator Holdings (NVGS), and Stealth Gas (GASS).

Topics Covered

Primary drivers of the VLGC rates, sustainability of the run? (2:20)

What are the key concerns/risks in the VLGC market? (9:30)

Drivers of June/July rate dip? Can that happen again here? (20:10)

What's driving the huge stock disconnect? How can Dorian fix it? (25:10)

Update on desired cash balances? $50-$100M? (30:00)

Review of cash balances, nearly $200M pro forma? (37:15)

Longer-term vision for dividends? Special payout? (39:15)

What is the current vision for LPG retrofits? Economics? (42:50)

Cost to take out the remaining two high cost leases? (47:40)

Plans for the three older ships? Non-core or essential? (48:30)

Full Transcript Below

J Mintzmyer: All right. Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon if you're dialing in from overseas, welcome to the next iteration of our Value Investor’s Edge Live.

Today, we are hosting Dorian LPG. I will be hosting the CFO, Ted Young and CEO of Dorian USA LPG, John Lycouris, basically our Chief Operating Officer are here today to talk about the VLGC markets, as well as Dorian LPG in particular. What their capital allocation plans are, what their strategy is in this market, what their leverage targets are, growth projections and such?

So we're looking forward to this conversation, especially after really just four to five months of incredible recovery in VLGC rates after a sort of a brief hiatus in June and July. As a reminder, nothing you hear today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations on my behalf or the company's behalf in any format.

I currently have a long position in Dorian. This recording is being done on 5 November, 2020 at about 10 AM Eastern Time. Keep that in mind, if you're listening to recording at a later date. With that said, Ted, welcome today. Really appreciate you joining us.

Ted Young: Thanks, J. Appreciate, you’re setting this up and great to see so many investors or potential investors on the line. Just to dispense some formalities, J covered most of it. But just as a reminder, there'll be no guidance here. We obviously will make certain forward looking statements that can be identified by terms such as anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, project, and similar terms and phrases.

And obviously, these forward-looking assumptions or forward-looking statements are based on assumptions based on this information and belief at the time however, actual results could differ materially. Remind you that, all the risk factors for our company are outlined in glorious detail in both our 10-K and 10-Q.

So with that, behind us, J, I'll turn it back to you to open up.

JM: Excellent, thanks, Ted. Yeah, I noticed you got the lawyers helping you out on that one. It's always good, always good to get those out of the way. So yeah, just let me know when John gets on as well, because I'm sure he'll have some great insights for us. And in terms of the actual markets and stuff he's seeing on the ground, so to speak.

But first question, and I think we'll re-attack this well with John later as well. But look, these VLGC rates have been surprisingly strong. I mean, I've been bullish on the market as an analyst and as an investor. But I've been surprised by the resiliency of the rates we saw with COVID-19 happen, we saw a dip down to about 20,000 in June and July and, and a lot of the consensus, or at least a feeling in the market was that kind of that long run in 2018 was kind of coming to a close, right.

And then kind of surprise, surprise, July and August, we got all that strength back. And it hasn't dropped off at all. And the arbitrage is still wide open. So, I guess what are you seeing? And what is holding this market up? Like what are some of the drivers in the current term?

TY: Well, I'll jump right in and John Lycouris has just joined in so I'd say, we share your pleasure at the strength of the markets. I think, this is an obvious such a unique time in the cycle in the world. But fundamentally, this strength of rates speaks to me fundamentally about the versatility and the widespread usage of propane and butane and LPG.

So clearly, we've seen, almost record breaking imports into India. No surprise, people are at home. India uses 80 plus percent of its imports for cooking and to a lesser extent heating. So, the fact that people are in lockdown obviously helps the business. We've seen recovering demand out of China. And again, that's not surprising, given the worldwide demand for personal protective equipment.

And now we're seeing solid plastics demands in spite of the naphtha LPG are not really totally being in our favor. But the PDH plants, the propane dehydrogenation plants that are the direct on purpose way of making propane are an increasingly important part of the global propylene mix. And because there's no bid away from Naphtha, it's sort of putting the LPG demand pretty well.

So, I think basically, the fundamentals, obviously, we've benefited from a relatively balanced fleet size. The number of dry dockings this year hasn't heard anything. And we're going to see more of that next year. So, I think it's the fundamentals. John Lycouris is here, if you're ready to add anything else on the current market conditions, I think people would welcome that.

John Lycouris: Sure. Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. Regarding propane and butane, the market has continued strong. Really, I have to take you back to 2012, ’13 when we first saw the opportunity and decided to expand our fleet. We saw that the United States was going to become an exporter. It was 2012. When the first installation, export terminal happened then, and people did not expect it did not believe. And we've had surprising export capacity every year since then. And it continues.

At some point, we thought there's going to be not enough export capacity for the product. However, the product continues to come out. And we see that the terminals, and now there's so many terminals that are adding new capacity, adding new fractionation, adding new storage and chilling facilities. So, we understand that people are skeptical about this, but we believe and we can see it because we are there in those terminals all the time. And we do talk with the exporters.

They are putting more capacity because they need to, because the United States is plateau at its requirements. And there are significant amounts of NGLs that come out of all the wells, whether they are producing for gas or they're producing for crude oil, we still see a lot of NGLs and NGLs is the monetization of the stream of gas production and crude oil production.

So, very good monetization and the fractionation of the product into all these components is very important for them because it sells well and it makes money along the way.

JM: The U.S. push and the India pull has been just fascinating to watch over the last five years. And just when it seemed like, the exports might slow or India might slow down, of course, we had the COVID lockdowns and if anything that accelerated their demand, so that's very interesting to watch.

JL: As you might have heard J, during our earnings, we wanted to say also I don't know if it was mentioned enough, but India has this program of giving the power, I mean, butane and gas, propane gas and butane, to so many millions of homes, and they have done a fantastic job in doing that. And, they're giving it now to the people below the poverty line for free.

And they are extending those programs. And, the lockdown in their part of the world cost them a lot because their indigenous capacity. Their own refineries that were producing some NGLS from the refining of crude oil, or natural gas, they were producing some NGLs. And those NGLs were going all to the local domestic market.

However, now they have lockdowns and slowdowns and they don't have enough gas to provide the whole country. So, we've seen a huge increase in India this year from requiring more gas more than we have ever expected. And that's why India is going to be probably 20% up this year, which is a significant amount of gas that needs to go there. Once the numbers are settled, I think it will be very near 20% increase year on year.

JM: Yes, remarkable especially for a country that had been already growing at a breakneck pace for many years. So we've hit I think the bullish notes very well. And I mean, it's always good to hit them again, because I think the broad market doesn't quite understand the differentiation, right of LPG transport versus say LNG or crude oil. Right?

I don't I don't think the broad market quite understands that. So it's always good to hit that. But I think broadly, most of the investors on the call, at least today, maybe not if we post the recording later, but I think today are quite familiar with the bullish story, probably shared it a lot on my behalf.

But let's talk a little bit, let's pivot a little bit and talk about some of the risks. So some of the potential challenges around the corner because I know one of them that I've heard is that the Panama Canal has a lot of congestion, and the rates are kind of artificially being boosted because of that. That's one thing I've heard.

And the other thing that I think a lot of European analysts have picked up on. And it's always interesting to hear the commentary about the U.S. oil markets from Norway, but one of the concerns that I've heard is that of course the low oil prices will reduce U.S. hydrocarbon production across the spectrum and that will lead to a reduction in U.S. exports, which of course, as you pointed out has been a great driver for the market.

So let's talk about the Panama Canal and U.S. oil production and also potentially any other sort of risks that you or Ted are looking at.

TY: Well, this year has been an exceptional year, very difficult year for everybody. And as John Lycouris has mentioned, our chairman and CEO, crew has been our upper most concern. And trying to rotate and get crews out of the ships and onto ships has been a logistical nightmare. It's been a very difficult job. And we have been trying very hard to achieve those changes of crew.

Crew that needs to go home, crew that needs to come on board, so that has been very important. I'm straight to not to address your two points right away. I just wanted to make sure that everybody understands that this is an exceptionally difficult time for all of us. So that's getting that out of the way. The question is that you mentioned, it's NGLs from crude oil?

Yes. I understand that it is a potentially an issue. However, we have seen that the Permian has been to use a phrase that I don't like it's been a game changer because it's so rich in NGL for every barrel that comes out, almost 50% is NGLs. So, whether you like it or not, you're going to get a lot of NGLs out of the Permian fields which have flooded the markets and propane and butane has to price to go. So we’ll prize at the right price.

I mean even if crude oil comes, keeps coming down maybe they are with Naphtha might become a little bit negative or I mean positive that is the NAFTA might be a little bit cheaper than propane at some point, so we'll make certain petrochemical areas of the world to choose Naphtha instead of propane. However we need propane for domestic use. We need propane for PDH plants. We need propane for so many other uses that propane will move and will price at whatever price it is.

Now it has been quite expensive versus crude oil. And the reason has been because there's been a huge demand for propane, there has been a good demand over in the Far East for propane. And there has been a good demand in India so that has kept the price of the product well bid. We have seen propane and butane go lower in price. And we saw it actually earlier.

We had seen propane go down to 20% or 25% of a barrel of WTI in price, a barrel per gallon. Usually we talk about cents per gallon. So it prices correctly and very quickly. It fixes any aberration. Panama Canal, the Panama Canal has been affected by COVID. And because the new Panama Canal requires togs to move the ships through the locks and then they have to steam across the various lakes and then back into the locks again on the other side.

Those crews have -- togs had problems. They had been infected by COVID. They had to slow down and they have lost a lot of these people, due to the sickness and due to the disease, and they did not have trained masters and trade people to deal with. So this is what caused a bit of a slowdown in Panama. And now we have a kind of a waiting queue of ships on both sides, a few more on the northbound, on the southbound.

But I think they will work it out because they are managing now, they're starting to put through we had seen it go down to about eight ships a day, four ships this way or five and three, or that'd be I'm talking about northbound and southbound five and three, five and four, and so on. So now I've seen that they are starting to go towards 10 and 11 and 12, which was their record before they were -- their aim was to get to 15 a day.

I haven't seen that yet. But I think they're working towards that. And they will work down that waiting queue of ships. Will it affect the market? Well, it always kind of makes steams to be delayed, to be picked up, maybe tightens the market a little bit for shipping? Yeah, perhaps it does. So it will soften it up. It should. And I'm not saying that it shouldn't. But we'll see how things work.

For the time being, though, there's a queue. And we are looking at booking slots for ourselves very far forward. And sometimes we go into one year ahead as it is permitted by the Panama Canal to book slots, and we booked slots regularly for every month for the next 12 months. So keep us gives us the ability to logistically transit our vessels with reserved slots.

JL: John, also maybe could, just add a little bit on that. Couple of those points, John Smith touched on it, but we are seeing an increasing proportion of NGLs coming out of the ground in what they're drilling now. Unfortunately, the cash costs -- the cash breakeven costs continue to decline in a lot of these places just because of technological improvements, and the other.

So, I think even if there's less drilling, we're probably getting more NGLs per barrel where we appear to be. So that's a bit of a significant mitigant. Not to mention the fact that we still have pretty high inventories on a five year average basis. So, there are still inventories to draw on to support shipping before we actually have to worry about the totally direct correlation between production and shipping capacity utilization.

And again, hard to quantify the effect of the delays at the Panama Canal but, it's not the first time we've had delays in the Panama Canal, it won't be the last time I mean, there's always something going on and as you'd expect to see, hopefully, over time in improving economic climate, hopefully, we're going to see more activity in the Panama Canal, which generally drives can lead to some delays.

I mean right now, yes, there's COVID-related delays. But look, we've literally zero cruise ships going through the canal, right. There's no cruise ships, there are usually a couple transits a day. I don't know what military activity is doing right now, but that they're usually in there. Containership activity is a bit more muted.

So the overall economic environment has contributed somewhat less activity. So, if, as in when we see the rebound, I think that we all, as investors hope for and expect, I think you're naturally going to see, some of those delays that were potentially a bit unique, are peculiar to COVID be replaced by more traditional traffic at the canal.

JM: Yeah, thanks, Ted. And thanks, John. Yeah, I think historically, there's been a correlation. I am going historically back even to like to 1990s, there's been a correlation between crude oil pricing and LPG production and exports and whatnot.

But of course, that was in the 90s right. And early 2000s, that was before fracing, that was before the shift to kind of a wetter mix of gas, of course. So I think maybe some of the EIA models and some of the analyst models or maybe based on historical correlation, at least, it seems that way, right? It seems like a lot of these models, you plug in a lower oil price, and common sense would dictate lower oil price, lower oil production. And then you kind of look at this historical correlation the United States, and you say, well, does that mean LPG comes down?

And of course, I think you and I have talked before you look at all the fractionation capacity coming online, and you look at all the new export capacity coming online. And it's just a totally different, more complex mix than that. Panama Canal is very interesting, because it affects not only LPG, of course, it's as you mentioned, it's affecting containers.

And investors have been burned I think with kind of an over optimism and I'm guilty of this myself in the crew tech or space. And I think there's kind of a natural skepticism that comes along to any space, it's doing well. Right, it's like it almost like defies common sense that shipping should be doing well during a global pandemic. And it's kind of like what's the gotcha right, and like, what's going on and what's going to correct.

So, let's look at what happened. I think one more question on risk, because I think this is really the most important thing to talk about here, especially with where your stock is trading. So June and July, those rates were bad. Not terrible, right. It wasn't cash burn season, but $20,000 a day was the rough rate. What led to that sudden drop off? And is there any sort of potential that you see in the near term for any sort of return to that sort of $20,000 $25,000 type rate?

TY: I think, part of it was the June July realizations were, we were still going on Steam, we're still going on momentum steam, whatever you want to call it, from the very strong winter market. I think there was, one of the big things was, there was a big run up in advance of the Indian shutdown, because India literally took no cargos for a month or six weeks.

So, some of that was just catch up, all of a sudden, there's just more capacity, less demand. When I think, product pricing didn't wasn't helping in that environment relative product pricing wasn't really working in our favor. So that sort of dampened demand. And I also think there was general -- I think there was general concern about the global economic environment.

And so I think you saw cargo lifters sort of taking their time, rethinking things. And, now that we had a good fall, there was obviously a lot more activity. Is there a risk with the second wave of lockdowns that we see a wavering of confidence and we see concerns about the future? Yeah absolutely, I'm not going to tell you there isn't. But on the other hand, we also have higher inventories. We know we're going to see drawdowns going through the winter season.

Historically, J as you know the winter market that we're in right now is historically been a bit seasonally weaker. So, it will probably be hard to differentiate, in my mind, sort of winter weakness, if there is some versus any COVID related effects. But I wouldn't say that, at least Personally, I see a near term imminent risk of return to those rates, the FFAs and for LPG, which are admittedly rather imperfect and truly hedging tools, as opposed to forward speculation tools would suggest a fairly good market next year.

And again, we have all sorts of complexity between interplay, between LPG prices around the world, oil and natural gas prices in a couple key places, ship supply. And obviously, we have a number of new buildings coming out next year, but we also have being cut entire class of 2016, which is 41 ships, that's in principle due for its five year special survey. And obviously, we've got the 2011 ships and the 2006 ships, so there's going to be plenty of drydocking activity next year.

So to the extent, that there is a fundamental risk, which I won't exclude, although I don't place a high likelihood on. I also feel like there's enough mini-guns out there that should give us some comfort in the downside.

JM: Yeah, thanks for that Ted, it's interesting to see this overall market balance and sort of viewpoints have definitely improved. I know back in April and May, when we talked and other folks talked, of course, it was a much more uncertain market. And I think things have things have come through really well.

So let's kind of shift gears a little bit and talk about capital allocation and strategy for the company. We're in a position here where we have outstanding liquidity. And we'll dive into that real quick on the cash balances and whatnot. We have a very clean balance sheet 30% or so net debt-to-assets, no substantial maturities anytime soon. You're buying back your higher cost leases, everything's looking good. And the market is looking great.

The supply balance is not concerning really. There's, as you mentioned, survey all fire coming. There's retrofit all fire coming from one of your peers in the market. And yet we have this stock, which trades at frankly, the lowest valuation I've ever seen in shipping stock trade in terms of enterprise value to gross asset value. In terms of price to NAV, it's trading at basically it depends on what broker valuation you use, of course, but somewhere between 50% and 60% discount to NAV.

It's trading at a 45% discount to gross asset value which is phenomenal. It's rare to see a company to trade below a 10% or 15% discount in that category. So there's clearly some sort of weird disconnect. So, let's talk about that a little bit. What do you think is driving that disconnect? And what sort of strategies? What can Dorian do to really fix that disconnect or profit from it and benefit from it?

TY: So let’s say that, look what the market is implicitly saying, at least from our perspective, just using the most basic corporate finance principles is, they're obviously forecasting that we're going to make catastrophic decisions with our cash, or that or the industry is in for another downturn. And, so they're pricing that in with a much lower discount rate, then probably is justified.

Look, if you look back to 2016, when we entered the three year nuclear winter of 2016 to 2018. The market was a bit was somewhat professional, I'll have to admit, at that point, in terms of what we were looking at, however, we also had an astronomical order book driven by the growth in the U.S. So we're looking at a very different set of circumstances today.

I think we're victims of the larger energy sell-off for sure. How do we fix it? That's a great question. I think, part of it has to be in capital allocation. So, I guess part of it is, is how do we capture that value disconnect? Look, that's really leaves us with three levers to pull buybacks, dividends and debt repayment, I suppose four is just hoard cash.

We have not paid a dividend yet. Because, the stock has frankly been in such tremendous discounts that it's sort of difficult to justify. However, there's certainly a philosophical debate to be had about whether a dividend would be a better use of, or more desired by investors because it truly gives you a choice a stock buyback only gives an investor a choice between increasing his exposure, reducing his exposure. A dividend allows him to increase his exposure by buying back shares, reinvesting the funds or taking his wife to Vegas.

So from our perspective, it's still a discussion to be had. Our Board discusses that regularly. But right now, J you kind of commented on the cheapness. And the cheapness is great, as long as there's not a good reason for it. And you've given us I'll say some kind of unvarnished feedback about your beliefs about the pace with which we should be buying back stock. And, we take that on board as we take on all investor feedback.

But there's a balance to be struck between capturing that discount, not excessively decreasing the float have been already investable, stock density, challenging levels of invest ability given its float, as well as not squandering in cash pile, that we spent a lot of time and effort to build in a balance sheet that we spent a lot of time and effort to build up to, I think if you set a very good place.

So, I think what you'll see is I'm not sure how we fix it, other than continue to invest your outreach, but we will try to continue to maintain a focus on share repurchases. Our CEO was as crystal clear as he's ever been on that topic on our earnings call on Monday. And I think that's where we'll see the near term focus for our company with looking to redeploy some of that cash in a shareholder friendly manner.

JM: Yeah, Ted, I appreciate you hitting all the bases there. I know you got to cover everything. I'll be honest, the chat board is not super pleased with it. It's pleased with all this circular talk on that. I think a lot of folks just want to see action now. But I do understand you have to consider all things and you have to be political and not commit to something right off the bat.

I mean, it was interesting, as you mentioned, your CEO, basically, I mean, Omar Nokta, asked him right on the call from Clarkson's that go out to repurchase and it was about as flat of a positive answers you could get. Hopefully, we'll see that follow through. I think last year, we talked Ted and similar market, we didn't have COVID, right, but a similar rate environment.

And Dorian was in good financial shape, but not great, right? Maybe you say like you're right, like a balance sheet was maybe like a B or B minus, and of course now it's an A plus, right? And I asked you about how much restricted cash you needed or how much total cash balances you needed and what made you feel comfortable.

And I think, correct me if I'm wrong, but the conversation was basically well, we'd like to have at least $50 million of excess cash, a $100 million would be really nice, wouldn't make us feel really comfortable. So now we're at a balance where it of course includes -- if you include the pool capital that changes things, right? If you include the pool capital you're pushing by the end of the year $200 million. If you don't include the pool capital, I don't know, I think you said I want to say you said $145 million on the end of the call a couple days ago.

TY: No, we're about at 35, 36 on October 30th. But…

JM: Yeah, I know, you can't give direct guidance, but I thought you said that on the call. So it's public information. So yeah, $136 million, so how does that compare to like our chat we had last year when it was 50 to 100, even 100 was kind of like that would be really luxury to have that, target 155…

TY: Well I think 50 was an absolute bare minimum in a downside market. Otherwise, if we got down to that level, we'd start getting worried. Look, some simple math would suggest that somewhere in the $80 million to $100 million range would be nice, because look if we saw rates sort of decline to a point where we were making say, $15,000 a calendar day, which is probably ’17 ’18 an available day, that would cost us about $40 million.

And while I would like to have three years, because we went through a three year down cycle, that's probably a bit too conservative for everybody else's tastes. So unfortunately, I'm not the sole arbiter of that. But that would suggest that $80 million is a minimum good number. Look, you'd like to have some cash to pounce on buying opportunities. So, that puts you sort of maybe 100, say I want 80 in another 2025.

So, and again, we haven't been so dogmatic in guiding on this or that we have made public comments to this effect. The other thing is, our drydocking bill excluding any capital upgrades runs about $5 million every five years for the -- sorry, $5 million a year, because we've got 22 ships, and it's we have 19 to come due pretty much the same time. So, you've got to sort of budget for that as well.

So, the point being, that where we sit today with just as a reminder, the figures, J you touched on a couple of them just put the dates the numbers together for everybody's benefit. We ended the quarter with $145 million in cash. We repurchased one of the vessels that we had in a Japanese sale leaseback for $80 million. So that brought us down to 127.

And then we got just some other cash flow and so, when we announced on Monday, we reported a cash balance of $135 million, $136 million. So we went from 145 down to 127, back up to 135, 136. So, again we're at those levels, there is some excess cash by just by the math, I just walked you guys through, maybe not as much as everyone would say. But, there's clearly some excess cash.

And I think again, look, we saw a pretty ugly downturn, and we have not gone back to shareholders and asked for money. Equity is expensive. I think everybody on this call would readily agree with that. And, we're trying to avoid that. And, if we're too conservative on that basis, well, I'll accept that sin. I'll accept that moniker. I don't think we've missed tons of buying opportunities, stocks still beat up, I think we feel better about our forward visibility or near term forward visibility.

So again, we wouldn't have said what we said on the earnings call on Monday, if we didn't intend to act on it. That would be well, it'd be illegal first and foremost. But it would be rather silly and if nothing else. So, I hope that everybody will think that, when they see results, that we were putting our money where our mouth is in capturing, buying opportunities as we see them.

One of the problems of course, is in terms of the buybacks is, there's not a ton of volume in our stock in the ’10 to ’18 numbers are small. I mean, currently, you guys can look it up on Bloomberg, right? You go to LPG equity, AQR and it's like, we can only purchase less than 90,000 shares a day. So it's, a slow drip feed to make a meaningful dent, but we're doing our best in terms of delivering on what we said to investors and we'll continue to be mindful of that.

JM: Right. I Appreciate you hitting that Ted and I will throw one olive branch to you, at least I know, Dorian is probably the only shipping stock or at least one of the only stocks where you can look at the share count five years ago, and you consider out a three year downturn, and you're the only shipping stock that has a reduction fairly meaningful 10% to 15% reduction in share count. So that is worth remembering and not to lose sight of that.

TY: Thank you J. That's a very good point. Yeah... dollars in stocks since our IPO.

JM: Exactly. And I'll be fair to you there, and I’ve seen you do repurchases a few years ago, and you did a lot of repurchases last year right at $11 a share. And I think pundits would say, would argue that was a mistake, right because now the stock is $8. But no, I don't see it that way as an investor, because you were investing in a fleet that was worth $18 or $16 a share, and you're buying it for $11.

So at this point, you have a fleet that it depends on the broker, it depends on your forward expectations. But it's worth somewhere between at the absolute low end with $16 a share. At the highest end, which I think I'm probably one of the higher ones in the market, I have you a $21 a share. So you know, $16 to $21, and your stock is like $8.30 today, $8.20 today, so, you talk about growing the fleet or growth opportunities, right.

And there's this amazing growth opportunity in terms of like your own fleet, and it's a great fleet. So I think that is kind of this the frustrating thing that a lot of investors have. And they're saying, like, why not do tender offer or why not ramp up? And I understand you have limitations on the SEC policies, but a tender offer at $9 or $9.50 was still such a powerful signal.

So I think that's kind of you're just packaging all like what these investors are looking at. They're really wanting the company to send a vote of confidence. They're really say, look, we believe in our fleet, we think the market is wrong, we think a 40% discount to NAV is like ridiculous. But I also understand the $100 million cash balance, but look you said, 135, so there's $35 million bucks in there, Ted to play with.

So one more question, one quick follow up. I'm looking at your 10-Q. And I just want to make sure that, I'm not reading this filing incorrectly or whatnot, you have $55 million due from related parties as of September 30. My understanding is that almost all of that is pool cash.

TY: Yeah. And it's not pool cash, J. It's pool -- it’s pool profit receivables, it's not cash.

JM: Okay, so it's receivables that you expect to generate within the coming would that be the next few quarters? Or what's the timing on that?

TY: Yes. Well, it's quite short term. That's why it's booked as a short term asset.

JM: Right, technically less than 12 months, but what is sort of, I guess, the generation of that, when will that $55 million because eventually that $55 million will turn into cash. So what is kind of the…

TY: It will, it generally turns into cash over two to four months period.

JM: Okay, that's good to know. Because I think, investors can look at that and say maybe not a one to one ratio, but they can look at that, and they say, my God, we got 140, you said, 135, proforma for the lease, we got $55 million sitting there. But, we're pushing $4 a share in cash and proforma for the end of the year, and then your stocks at 8, it's just remarkable.

TY: No. I mean, we've got I mean, right, we've got $3 a share in cash give or take and, so I mean, look, we don't comment for obvious reasons on devaluation of our stock but you make a lot of very relevant points. And again, I just throw in there $3 a share in cash. So, yes, there's a lot of opportunity there, I guess.

JM: Yeah. And I think most of the folks on the call today understand that. I think it's more when you talk to the broader market. I told the person the other day an investor, a small hedge fund about your company, and he just had a hard time believing me when I was like look, it's an $8 stock with $4 in cash for 30% debt, the rates through the roof.

It's just it's hard for folks to believe that, especially in the energy space. So look, we beaten some Dead Horses, but this is a topic that's important for investors. Let's talk dividends. Is there any I know, you can't give official guidance, of course, and that would be out of turn, right. Your CEO is not here, but is there any consideration of a dividend? Because I think that would be interesting to a lot of folks.

TY: Yeah, there's I mean, look, as I said before, there's always consideration of a dividend and I don't mean to inflame the chat boards, but it's always a discussion, and it has been, because, look, A, there is an amount of cash that's available for return to shareholders. However that may be there's a healthy debate around buying back, and what is probably an undervalued stock versus paying it out as a dividend to shareholders.

There's tax considerations, there's just the fundamental corporate finance question of paying a dividend when your stock is cheap. Isn't that terrible signaling? So, but all that said, My point is that there's a very robust debate at the board level as recently as last week about dividend buyback, what are we going to do here?

So, it's not -- so I can't give you the -- I won't give you the positive comfort to say, Oh, yeah, it's absolutely on the table. Because that would be more forthcoming than I think it's appropriate for a public company to be, but I would absolutely confirm it is not at all off the table to very much part of the conversation.

JM: All right Ted, I think, is what folks want to hear at least as in consideration. I know, a shipping company with a high spot exposures not necessarily designed for a fixed dividend. It's just in some form, you're just returning cash. But look, I mean, if we get to the point where there's $250 million of cash sitting there, and you decide that look, for whatever reason, and that could happen, right? I mean, that could happen.

TY: Suppose, suppose yeah.

JM: If you don't repurchase enough, that could happen.

TY: That’s what we’re saying, that’s why we didn't repurchase anything and we couldn't find anything to invest in. So yeah, I mean, I won't even say that's a high class problem, that would probably be a bit of a misallocation, I don't want to watch it happen. And then I'll say it. So I would hope that we would be more foresightful then to allow a huge amount of cash to burn a hole in our pocket, unless, of course, we see the world coming to a screeching halt, in which case, we'd say guys, we need this money to withstand what's coming.

JM: Well, if you feel the urge to spend a lot of that money, always consider the idea of like a $100 million dollar or $2 per share special dividend. That'll help relieve that desire to blow money in weird places.

TY: Yeah I mean, look, so far, we haven't blown money. We don't intend to start. But your point, you're right. I mean, to look at it in particular, J I guess just because you raised it, and it's valuable in the context of this discussion. I think you're right that shipping companies with heavy spot exposure are not designed to be regular dividend payers.

That said, when we've talked about dividends, it's much more along the lines of a special dividend to basically return cumulated profits. It's not going to be we're not set up to be yield play. And that's one of the problems is, we'll pay a dividend, it'll go into our total return, but no investors really never give us any long term credit for it. But, it is the owner’s cash, right. And that's the investors. So we do get that.

JM: Absolutely, absolutely. Yeah, if it gets to a point where there's nothing to do and repurchases aren't going fast enough. I think a $1 to $2 special dividend would really, really help for investors. You have two capital leases coming up, I think next summer. I know you can't give official formal guidance, but if you were to repurchase those, what's kind of the cash outlay expected next summer on those?

TY: About $17 million outstanding on one and $15 million on the other, let's say something in that zip code. So, but there's a -- it's going to depend on the owners in those cases took out swaps. And there's a mark to market kind of true up on the swap. So we have to see where that would come out. But it would be I don't know, it would be probably in the range of $17 million $18 million per ship in total.

JL: Yeah, so not significant, but maybe $33 million, $34 million, something like that so if you did that you would have three ships that are not they're not old ships, but they're not eco also they're kind of, you know, in the middle of that. Yeah, there. Yep, three ships that are debt free. Are those ships considered still core? Or would those be more so maybe held for sale at that point?

JM: Yeah so if you did that, you would have three ships that, they’re not old ships but they’re not eco also. They’re kind of in the middle there.

TY: Yeah, they’re all…

JM: Yeah three ships that are debt free. Are those ships considered still core or would those be more sort of maybe held for sale at that point?

TY: I mean, look this is shipping. I mean, we just don't assets, everything's for sale at the right price. I mean, if somebody comes up and offers us the right price for one of our 2015 builds, we're going to look really hard at it. So I guess I look at it differently. Are we looking to get rid of those assets at any price? Absolutely not, it's still earned great. The costs -- the operating costs are virtually identical. So, but if somebody decides that they want to bid us for those assets, we'll certainly look at them.

JL: There's a twist on these ships. They're the last ships that were built with ammonia features. So they can carry ammonia. And that's an important future possibility that ammonia becomes more extensively used in shipping, maybe 24 or 25. Maybe those ships will have a good use being ammonia carriers and that can handle ammonia as their cargo.

JM: Definitely interesting to hear about. I actually didn't know that, John. So thanks for adding that. LPG retrofits. Where are we at on that? Is that a serious conversation yet? Or is that still a couple of years in the future kind of thing?

TY: That's John Lycouris will jump in and take that. And by the way, yeah, John go ahead. Sorry.

JL: Retrofit, we will consider them and we want -- we were the first ones who thought about it that back in 2013, ’12 ’13, we wanted our ships to have LPG as fuel, we did fit them with certain features. We did think of that. And we do still want to review that. However, there are no LPG as fuel engines yet. Ready, except one ship which was just retrofitted and it's just finished her trials. That's the first ship with a retrofitted LPG as fuel engine.

We are still waiting for the new building ships to come out in 2021. So we have a number of ships that will come out as new buildings in 2021. And we will see how the retrofits are happening in China with this other company. So we'd like to see a benefit from that learning lesson of the stakeholders in that and see how it comes out on the other side with performance with costs, which is a very important one. And which is something that really set us behind because it was a significant amount of cost to do these retrofits.

And as maybe you've heard in the public domain, we mentioned that these costs are about three times a scrubber retrofit. So this is a significant amount of capex.

JM: That's a significant amount of cash that would require and it's sort of unproven, as you mentioned. And let someone else spend the big bucks and see how they do first. Right, I think that's what you've kind of communicated and suggested in the past. And I hope that's still the plan. I think investors see $200 million proforma building up on your sheets, and they get concerned that money burns all in your pocket. And, and let's not get too crazy when the stocks at 40% NAV right? So that's, I guess, kind of that's me kind of saying what I'm feeling but…

JL: But there's also the economic reason with crude oil fuel though, the bunker fuel of the ships is very cheap as well. As a result, it is almost cheaper than buying LPG, buying LPG to fuel your ship to run it. So, even the economics of that is not this year, hasn't worked out. And before that, in 2019 it looks like a foregone conclusion, we should do this.

And that’s what BW did the decision. They made the decision in 2018 and ’19 and we were discussing it with them because we thought it was a great deal. But as it happens as luck hazard, we had this pandemic, we had the meltdown of crude oil, the meltdown of production and all that has really stopped arrested everything, which is what the point that I wanted to make to your earlier comment, what happened in April and May.

Well, what happened is, everybody stopped, everybody stopped, production stopped, everything stopped. So we saw the result of that stoppage in June and July. It's like the carryover from that shock that everybody got. And still crude oil has not recovered well from that. And we're still waiting to see what's going to happen. So I'm sorry, I just took a little bit too much time on this.

JM: It's good that it's good to cover the economic basis for it and the decision making process. I think investors are very happy to hear that you're looking almost purely right at the economics and you're saying look, it's almost cheaper it is to burn the bunker fuel, you invested in scrubbers. So you have a balanced approach there. Let's just do that and pull up cash and see what happens. Right. This is a decision we can we can make in the future.

We're running out of time basically over Ted, I'll give you and John my sort of Christmas wish-list a little bit early two months early. Like last time we talked, we talked last year about repurchases and I gave you a target bar and you cleared it and it was awesome. I really want to see that $50 million used up at this point.

I mean, we're at 40%, price to NAV, it is an amazing investment. You’re investing in your own fleet. And I'd like to see, a re-up. I think you did a re-up what was it last January last December, where you say -- we're really upping from 50 to 100. If you re-up from 100 to 150, give or take around Christmas that would be I think, a fantastic Christmas gift and signal to all of us investors. So I know you can't comment on that. But just let you know where I'm setting the bar.

TY: We're making our list and checking it twice, J.

JM: All right. Fantastic. Thank you, Ted. Thank you, John, for joining us today.

JL: You’re welcome.

TY: Thanks, J. Thanks for all the investors, everyone on the call. We really appreciate it.

JL: Yeah, thank you very much.

JM: This was another iteration of Value Investor’s Edge Live, recorded on the morning of 5 November, 2020. As a reminder, nothing you heard today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any format. I currently have a long position in Dorian stock and options. Please keep in mind this disclosure is as of 5 November, 2020 and may change in the future going forward.