United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Management Presents at Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Hi and good afternoon everyone. My name is David Vernon. I am the Airlines and Transport Analyst at Bernstein. We are pleased to have Michael Leskinen from United Airlines, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations here to join us today for our second airline session in the -- this year's ODC.

Mike is going to start us off with some prepared remarks. You should notice on your screen two things. On the left -- on one side is a pigeonhole question submission and promotion and demotion tool where you can go ahead and offer up some suggestions for questions in the Q&A.

And the second part of the screen has a link to a Procensus survey which we can use to incorporate some real-time feedback into the session which is useful not only for other investors but also for us and for United in terms of kind of understanding engaging consumer sentiment.

So, please make use of both of those tools. With that I will go ahead and hand the mic over to Mike who's going to go ahead and walk us through a couple of slides and then we will open it up for Q&A. And thanks again for joining us and we'll hand it over to Mike.

Michael Leskinen

Thanks Dave. I really appreciate it. And I'm really excited to present at the first Bernstein Conference that I have attended. I have attended as a participant as a -- in the audience for 20 20-plus conferences and you guys do a great job. So, thanks for -- thanks very much for inviting me.

I've got a couple of slides. These are mainly just to drive some Q&A afterwards. But as Dave mentioned I -- one of the divisions I manage is the corporate development division. And we're doing some really exciting things that are going to give us a competitive advantage as we see the other side of this crisis. And so let me share a couple of slides and we'll jump into Q&A. Okay. Sharing slides. How's that?

David Vernon

Looks good.

Michael Leskinen

Very good. So, big picture corporate development, we were spending a ton of time. The focus is how do we make sure that United is more competitive on the other side of the crisis. And one of the biggest advantages we have is our Star Alliance partners. We've got the best partners around the world and we'll talk about that shortly about the revenue and the connectivity that we get out of the Star Alliance. And so we start with a foundation of strength and the question is how do we make sure that those partnerships are more resilient than ever on the other side of the crisis. We've been spending a lot of time on that a lot of time in Latin America which has been messy.

And a second area we're even spending a lot of time and is going to fundamentally have an impact on how we recover from this crisis domestically is the regional carriers and how we interact with our regional partners. And we've had a fairly complex strategy over the years and we're working hard to simplify that and align our interests among the likes of SkyWest and Mesa and Wisconsin Air, et cetera. So, we can talk about that a little bit.

One area that I'm really excited about that we have spent -- got a subgroup spending a lot of time on is becoming really important to some of our corporate customers, particularly in Europe that is decarbonization of the airline and how do we make sure that our carbon footprint is reduced. Right now we have a goal to reduce that to 50% of our -- 50% of the prior level. And so we'll talk about some of our -- some of the exciting ideas we're doing there. And we need to do it in a cost-efficient way.

And we'll talk a little bit about pilot pipeline not really an issue right now, but as the industry recovers making sure that we have the best pilots and we have a commitment to safety and a pipeline to train up the best pilots in the industry something that we think we've already built a competitive advantage here at United on doing.

And then lastly on this initial slide I want to just touch on in a crisis like this you get kind of repurposed to do what is needed. And I was really excited to spend a lot of time on MileagePlus. When I was an analyst and portfolio manager on Wall Street, I always thought about the resiliency of the cash flows from our loyalty program and how as an airline, we never really got credit for that. And there were talks of spin-offs and lots of failed spin-offs over the years and other ways to monetize that asset.

And I think all of them fell flat because they created conflicts of interest between loyalty -- the equity holders in the loyalty program and the equity holders in the airline. And so what we did was a really innovative transaction first of its kind to monetize the asset through the use of debt, keeping interests aligned for the equity holders. And I think something that was so successful that we saw many of our competitors already copy.

And I think that's fantastic news for United Airlines. It's fantastic news for the industry in that this will be a permanent source of financing for the foreseeable future. So, really excited about what we're doing in corporate development. Crisis creates opportunity, and we're trying to make sure to emerge on the other side of this, a stronger United Airlines.

I'll touch briefly on what I said on the Star Alliance partners. And I think this doesn't get a lot of credit in an environment where international revenues are depressed. And international revenues are depressed more than domestic and business revenues are depressed more than leisure revenues, to which I say that's true. There's no question about it.

And what that means, though, is that despite those headwinds United has performed very admirably through the crisis. And if you think about the world in the lens of normalized earnings, which was the protagonist used as an investor, we have the most upside potential as international demand rebounds and business demand rebounds. And so, we're really excited about that.

And we're really confident that international and business demand will rebound, and it's just a matter of getting the vaccines that we know are even more effective than anybody hoped to 90% with Pfizer and 94.5% with Moderna. Really nobody was expecting that type of efficacy. And so, hopefully that pulls forward how quickly the vaccines can get disseminated and we can start a drive in international business travel again.

But, just a little refresher on Star Alliance, and I think I never spend enough time on this as an analyst. But far and away, the strongest alliance in the world number one by revenues, number one by country served, number one by airport served, and number one by daily seats. And really nobody is close.

And so, what we need to work towards and what my team is spending a lot of time thinking about is how do we make sure that we keep the members that we have and how do we strengthen those partnerships, having strengthened them in a way that we further create connectivity between ourselves and ANA between ourselves and Air Canada and Lufthansa. How do we make sure that the customer experience is as seamless as possible? How do we make sure that the frequent-flyer programs are lined up with one another?

And so, we've got some really good ideas on that front, even how do we make sure that for the customers that care about things like decarbonization, how do we make sure that we're laying on initiatives like that. And so, spend a lot of time on this and it's an exciting time to explore ways to kind of reset some of these relationships with the current pandemic.

This slide really just teasing some of the ideas that we have in decarbonization, and we announced last fall, that we're going to start to invest. We had targeted back then that we would invest $40 million per year in decarbonization and environmental investments around the world. And right now to make big investments is something that -- capital is very dear.

But we are -- we do know now that post the MileagePlus transaction post our recent WTC, one of the most creative WTCs in the history of the airline industry that we're not questioning the survival of United Airlines. There's -- we have built a foundation, and there's no question regardless of the timing of a vaccine and the return of demand that United is here to stay. And the question is, how do we maximize the earnings potential on the other side of this crisis.

And one of the ways we expect to do that and then be customer-friendly and corporate-friendly in the decarbonization world is to make sure that we are offering our customers the most environmentally friendly options to fly on United Airlines. And so, I think we've got a lot of aerospace investors on this call. Flying an airline, flying an aircraft, the energy it requires for an aircraft, it's incredibly energy-dense.

And so, when we think about battery technology, it worked great for Tesla. It might work great for shipping on the ground. For an aircraft the technology with current battery technology is decades if not further out. And so, we're of the belief that jet fuel is the solution for the foreseeable future. And we'll try to get more and more efficient jet engines for sure and we'll work with Boeing and Airbus to do that.

But we think that a -- that combined with a direct air capture and carbon sequestration initiative could get us to -- could help us reduce our carbon footprint and meet the targets that we've already set and hopefully over time set even more aggressive targets for the company, but really excited about this carbon sequestration being a big part of the solution and a direct solution that impacts the carbon footprint of air travel versus just buying offsets. So excited about that and if there are questions we can dig into that a little bit more.

I'll just briefly touch on this. But prior to the crisis, we were looking at an industry that used to create most of its pilots through the military. And the military created a lot of pilots. And when they retired from the military they often came to United Airlines and Delta Airlines and American Airlines. But with the shrinking pilots in military there's a real shortage.

And that shortage is probably now five years out not two years or three years out. But retaining, attracting the best talent at United Airlines is really something we're focused on now. It takes five years to train up the pilot. So if you think the industry is going to be recovered by 2025 and we passionately think it will be recovered before that. We need to start to think about how to attract those pilots of the future today.

And so just last year we acquired a flight training school in Phoenix, Arizona and we'll start to run pilots through our training program. And once we run them through our program, we'll run them through a partner Part 135 carriers, which is small package delivery and we'll run them through then our express carriers through the Air Wisconsins’ and Mesas’ of the world and eventually to bring them to United Airlines. And so really excited about this, I think it will be a competitive advantage as I said in driving some of the best and brightest pilots and retain them at United Airlines.

So with that Dave, I would love to take questions and we can take questions about corporate development initiatives, we can take questions about United broadly, but excited to be here today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Vernon

Yes. So I've got a handful of questions kind of coming off of the presentation deck, which you shared earlier today. And then maybe we can step out a little bit and talk about some of the longer-term bigger-picture issues around earnings power and things like that. But if we were to start with the ALPA arrangement you noted in there that the changes you guys had made with ALPA were, sort of, industry-leading. Can you help us understand exactly what that means from a cost perspective on the way back up and then at a run rate level? Like what specifically has -- have you guys done with the pilots to help kind of manage through the crisis? And then what does that do to the long-term cost structure?

Michael Leskinen

Sure. Happy to. Really excited about the deal we did. And pilots represent about 20% of the salary base of United Airlines. And so what we did is, if you have to furlough a bunch of pilots you have -- that's expensive. You get everyone at the top of the scale seniority-wise because everybody goes from a wide-body to a narrow-body and a narrow-body to a smaller narrow-body. And those all require training events. It's not good for morale and it's not good for flexibility. So what we struck was a bargain where all of the pilots will be retained. We -- there will be no furloughs. And it allows us to flex the hours, keep people in the seats. Captains, first officers in the seats that they're flying today and reduce everyone's hours and do that in a way that if in May and June of next year the virus is under control and we have strong demand, we can bring capacity up very quickly.

And if there's a rebound in July, we can bring capacity back down even month-to-month. So it's not a matter of flexing up and down once in each direction. It gives us the ability to match supply/demand as finely as we want to even one month to the next. And that's going to allow us to maximize revenue and minimize cash burn for the next six months to nine months or for however long it takes to get to the other side of this vaccine.

David Vernon

And do those freedoms around, sort of, lower hourly minimums lower bid lines all that kind of stuff is that persistent after the recovery, or does that come off after, sort of, hours reach a certain level or after demand reaches a certain level? Is this a permanent change in the way that the costs are going to move, or is this just a stop gap to help you avoid having to furlough and maintain the flexibility?

Michael Leskinen

This creates flexibility that will get us to the other side of the crisis. We're confident in that. I won't speak to the specifics of the contract. That's a private matter between us and ALPA. I think that there probably are some documents out there in the public domain, but we want to respect ALPA and the privacy of that. But I think it does set up a framework and it really -- what it emphasizes is just how strong our relationship is with the union never been stronger. And so really excited about this in that, I think it's a win for everyone. We're all stronger for it.

David Vernon

Okay. And I guess as you think about the partnerships issue with the Star Alliance, is there going to be anything different about the way you manage those partnerships, or look to make it easier for flyers to -- of one program to exercise their privilege or their status at another airline? Like are you looking at making changes to the way that works, or are you just relying on the historical strength of the relationships?

Michael Leskinen

No absolutely. We are looking to improve upon it. We have great partners and we want to continue to refine and improve the contracts that we have to align interests where a lot of times is there some reason for them to fly their aircraft or us to fly our metal and we want to make this about maximizing the size of the customer base that we serve together.

And there are pieces of that and I alluded to some of them. I'm not going to get into the specifics because we want to announce deals when we have deals. But how do we make sure that our loyalty programs are better integrated with one another. How do we make sure that you can pick your seats out when you book from our website and you're booking on Lufthansa or ANA? How do you make sure that everything is as seamless as possible when you connect through one of our partners and vice versa? And how do we make sure that the way we schedule our banks and the connectivity through our hubs and how we connect through the ANA hubs and the Lufthansa hubs, how do we make sure that that is all set up in a very customer focused way? And so we spend a lot of time on that and you'll see us do more and more.

We're not doing it in an equity heavy way just to differentiate a little bit versus what some of our peers have done. If at times it takes equity to solidify relationships, we're certainly open-minded to that. But this is about creating the best product the most seamless network of a global airline has anywhere in the world. And the good news is that the one thing that you can't change easily is the partners that you have.

Refining and improving the agreements you have with partners is something that we certainly can control. Starting with the second tier of partners is not something you can fix.

David Vernon

And as you think about the priority and the focus as everybody is trying to get their way over the finish line, is there something that we should be looking for more material changes down the road, or is there something that -- stuff that you're working on today that's going to help you accelerate the recovery?

Michael Leskinen

Yeah. I think we are constantly looking at opportunities in this area. And I think I'll just leave it at that.

David Vernon

Okay. And then regionally, I guess, as you look at the partnerships that you have not every airline has been fortunate to be in a country where the government has stepped into provide financing. There's going to be some shakeout here and there. Do you see any potential for consolidation across the partner ecosystem not for you to be participating in it, but in terms of like a regional focus of three or four smaller airlines say in Latin America deciding that maybe we should just be one airline? Are you keeping -- or like how do you think that COVID's going to shift the global landscape a little bit from a partnership standpoint?

Michael Leskinen

Yeah this is a cyclical industry and we get reminded of that periodically, and nothing healthier for a cyclical industry than to go through a downturn and see some consolidation as a result of it. And I think it is inevitable that you will see consolidation internationally. It's inevitable. It's a question of pacing and we'll have to see what the recovery looks like and what the shape of the recovery is. But this has been a long time coming. I think the commercial aerospace cycle was in its 12th year of an upturn. So certainly nobody envisioned a crisis of this magnitude but we will see consolidation.

And one thing that I think is outside of the consensus Dave, that I think is going to be really consequential on the other side is you'll see more consolidation in the international lanes than I think you'll see in the domestic market. And listen, if the crisis persists through 2021 and dips its tail into 2022 maybe you'll even see some consolidation domestically, certainly among the second- and third-tier airlines in the U.S. but internationally inevitable.

And I would – you didn't ask this but I want to highlight it. If you think about the number of wide-body aircraft that have been permanently grounded around the world and what that means to the supply response when demand comes back to those international lanes, you can see a setup for a real nice industry structure for several years.

David Vernon

So MileagePlus, I did want to congratulate you because I think when Paul Jacobson at Delta called you guys out complimentary, it was the first time that I've seen an executive at one airline compliment an executive in another airline in my couple of years covering this space. So as you think about that program, you mentioned this is going to be a permanent part of the capital structure. So this isn't like a temporary move you're going to do it and then remove the financing when we're better, right?

Michael Leskinen

Well, look, Pam Hendry our Treasurer is the best in the business. But what I would tell you what we're always doing is we're optimizing our capital structure to minimize the cost of capital. And that stream of income coming off of MileagePlus is absolutely resilient.

It's like a consumer staple stream of income. And that's really the heart of lots of pieces and it took us many months to refine the program in a way that was successful when we launched it as it was. And we'll find some ways to improve it. This was the first time it was ever done. But that underlying stream of cash flow has and will continue to give investors a lot of confidence in the return of their capital and their principal.

And so we would expect that it will be even lower cost on the other side of the crisis. We got – in the worst crisis in aviation history we received investment grades from all the rating agencies that rated the transaction. And so on the other side of this we think it will compete really attractively with EETC financing and being more permanent. And so we would expect it. Now whether it is a line of credit or it's actual debt that is sitting on the balance sheet that we use against the asset, we're definitely going to maintain the capability.

David Vernon

And that would be – that could actually help you then accelerate the repayment and restructuring some of the other liabilities that have been taken out to help fund the crisis, right? I would imagine you would get better financing terms on that program when demand is better.

Michael Leskinen

No question about it. No question about it. And our focus is going to be deleveraging this balance sheet as quickly as we can as we return to profits.

David Vernon

Okay. And then kind of moving down the – through the topics on the slides the issue around sort of the pilot training and pilot training school. I guess as you look at the industry there was a lot of talk kind of pre-COVID around pilot shortage, potential for pilot shortages.

Obviously, we're going to see a bunch of older pilots move out of the active workforce as a result of early buyouts and stuff like that across the industry. I mean, how do you think about the prevalence of that issue of pilot shortages kind of on the other side of this? Is this something where you feel like with a pretty big snap – quick snapback in demand we could be right back into that situation, or do you think it will take some time for the industry to absorb the available labor that's out there?

Michael Leskinen

Yes, you have to ask yourself a couple of questions. Some will kind of go to like Econ 101 on supply and demand for pilots. Pilots take many years to train, so that supply is relatively inelastic. And I'll tell you going through a crisis like this, if anything discourages young people from taking on that profession, right? And so if anything supply of pilots has been diminished a little bit as we look forward five years from now.

The demand for pilots, we got to think about this, right? Do we see a rebound like we did post 9/11 and demand for air travel? How many people stopped taking leisure trips because once we're on the other side of this and it's safe and nobody is concerned about COVID, do people stop traveling to the Caribbean and stop going to see friends and family? We're believers that they won't.

When you think about business demand is some business demand inevitably offset by Zoom and products like this? I mean, this is okay. It's not great. I would rather be seeing you in person and the audience in person today. But there will probably be some business travel that you can substitute Zoom for. We're all a lot more comfortable with it.

We think maybe offsetting some of that though will be folks that if they don't have to be in the office so much maybe they actually live – maybe they live in Breckenridge and they commute to the office one week a month. And so there's a little extra demand on that side. It's hard to know. But our guess is – our best guess is that, demand for air travel rebounds and it might take two or three years to fully rebound, but it rebounds to 2019 levels. And then the growth rate the secular growth rate and the desire to travel returns to the same trend line it was on, albeit we'll have a few years of lost growth. And so in international by the way, it was growing faster secularly than domestic. And so we would also expect international demand to return to that secular pattern of faster growth than domestic demand.

So with that backdrop we think demand is going to look pretty similar to what it was for pilots, and we think the supply is going to be constrained, if not constrained a little bit more. And so while that shortage of pilots that we thought might have been a 2023 or 2024 event, maybe it's a 2025 or a 2026 event, but there's no question that as we look out towards the future that, if we don't do things as an industry to help generate this very long-tailed asset of pilots that there's going to be a shortage. And we're going to make sure that United is sitting in a position, where we're ready to stand out from the crowd when that shortage presents itself.

David Vernon

Okay. And then on the environmental side, I'm curious, if you have talked to the revenue team about how impactful United's efforts on the carbon front have are on the demand side, right? Is this something where you're trying to help manage the perception for the masses, or is this something where you're specifically getting asked about it in the corporate sale process, or is this something where you just want to make sure that you can appeal from an institutional investment standpoint to investors that increasingly are looking at environmental issues? We're – in our research we're certainly seeing this groundswell of demand. But I'm just wondering, what your perspective is on the ESG front?

Michael Leskinen

Yeah. We've got to be careful to not let the tail wag the dog, right? So investors, I think number one, and you can correct me, but number one, and they should, they have a fiduciary duty number one should be focused on the cash flows. And so that's how we think about it at United. We're not doing this for investors. It will be a byproduct bonus because there are increasingly certainly on the European front, investors that can't invest in you, if you don't have the right carbon footprint and carbon strategy.

That said, what we're seeing on the leisure front it's going to be harder, and it's harder to tell when is a customer willing to spend $5 or $10 more to buy an air ticket that has a carbon-neutral footprint versus one that does not. Right now, when you think about going on to Expedia, or some other channel the leisure travelers that are not showing loyalty to one carrier $10, and you're booking the cheaper ticket.

Now I think some of us that are road warriors don't think about it that way, because we understand the difference in the product. So that's a tough lift. But what I'll tell you Dave is talking to some of our biggest corporate travelers, the big consulting firms out there, the big pharma companies out there, the big banks out there, they care. Big technology, they care a lot and increasingly so and increasingly are willing to point their travel towards the airline that's going to take care and be a responsible corporate citizen. And so we're making sure that, we need to do it in a cost-effective way. This is a hypercompetitive business.

And so this is not something where we can go out and pay $80 for fuel instead of $40 for fuel. But if we can figure out a path to incentivize the right technologies and that's really what we're doing through investments to incentivize the right technologies that puts us on a footing to decarbonize United and eventually decarbonize the industry that's going to set us apart from competitors and it will drive greater cash flows to United Airlines and to our investors, because of that preferred airline that we will be for some of these corporates that increasingly care about it. And we think those trends are secular. So the number of corporates that care about it today, they're going to double in a couple of years and quadruple a couple of years from that. And so we're making sure to stay out in front of it.

David Vernon

That's interesting. We're definitely seeing that across the freight transports anyway where that's becoming much more a part of the buying criteria. So it's encouraging to hear that's happening on the corporate side as well.

Michael Leskinen

I mean, the good news – the good news is with the right technology, which we're working to stimulate, with the right technology we don't think it has to cost more.

David Vernon

So, if we step back for a second and think about the issue you brought up before on normalized earnings power, right, you mentioned that that United has the longest sort of -- the lowest amount of headroom in terms of normalized earnings power. What should we be thinking about the amount of that headroom, if we were to think about it in the context of 2019 margin levels, or like how would you guide me in talking to investors about that issue?

Michael Leskinen

Yes. Look I don't think -- I was an investor for 20 years, right? I don't think a lot has changed structurally. The question you have to ask yourself is, is there a little extra consolidation on the other side of this in which case structurally maybe we're even a little bit better than we were going into the crisis, if you see that consolidation.

Now little early to say if we're going to see it or not, I think certainly international channels you'll see it, domestically a little too early to say. But if you see that consolidation I think then you argue for higher margins. But it was clear to me going into this crisis that margins were on a much higher at the industry level. We were pricing in a way that we were pricing for the value we brought to our customer.

Our loyalty programs were stronger than they ever were as an industry. We were focused on creating connectivity in the hubs that we were all strongest in. I mean think about what we were doing in O'Hare and in Denver and in Houston and the opportunity to make margins in those hubs look a lot more similar to the margins in Atlanta and in Charlotte and Dallas.

So all of those -- that trajectory that we entered the crisis the reason that you haven't seen a major U.S. carrier file bankruptcy is, because we came into the crisis stronger than ever before. There are stronger players and weaker players, but we came in stronger than ever. And so I would expect margins to -- if nothing happens consolidation-wise we should resume that path towards a march higher to the low double-digit level maybe better than that on the other side of this crisis. It's a matter of pacing and if we see consolidation maybe even better than that.

David Vernon

How do you think the industry's higher debt service level is going to affect that level of earnings power? Do you think the industry is going to price to that cost, or do we think we're going to be trying to compete and take share to drive leverage against that cost? Like how do you feel about like balancing that tension in this market?

Michael Leskinen

Yes. I think in the short term this is a competitive business. And so, we'll probably going to have little fistfights here and there on school playgrounds right? That's just the reality of the industry we're in. But medium term what you saw prior to the crisis was that when fuel prices spiked ticket prices followed with that and really it's a highly statistically significant level.

What you saw when you saw higher labor rates you saw that pass-through to ticket prices in a highly statistically significant manner. And so higher debt burdens, I strongly feel will be thought of the same way. And for United Airlines -- in United Airlines' case nothing will be a higher priority than to deleverage our balance sheet and put ourselves back into a strong balance between equity and debt.

David Vernon

And so while we're touching on the edges of an area that, I wanted to also get your perspective on around competition, right your rating in the Journal about Southwest as being predatory and opportunistic you're seeing a demand environment where frankly there will be some pockets of demand whether, it's Cleveland or Fort Lauderdale or whatever nonstop place you normally wouldn't necessarily fly.

But as we think about a company like a Southwest kind of creeping into Houston, creeping into Chicago how do you think that changes the dynamic a little bit near term long term? Do you think those changes are persistent? How do you feel like that -- how do you feel like those actions kind of fit into the narrative around competition right now?

Michael Leskinen

Yes. Look we welcome the competition. We as a network carrier in a hub have a -- we have the high ground. The reason Southwest is looking to fly in markets like Houston and Chicago O'Hare is because they're incredibly strong markets with great business customers. They're also looking to fly there because Southwest is under competitive attack from the likes of Spirit and Frontier for some of the most price-sensitive leisure passengers.

So the more Southwest wants to look like a network carrier and fight us on our turf where we have the high ground, the better it is for United Airlines. And so you can see that with the way -- and by the way, don't forget that we just got rid of change fees. And so we're also making sure that our value proposition some of those midsized corporate customers is as strong as ever.

So, no, we're not overly concerned about it. I will tell you that, there is some risk, that in the medium-term that there's additional competition domestically with narrow-body aircraft maybe being in a little bit less short supply than wide-body aircraft. And so maybe you'll see some fistfights here and there. But we think that, United's position is really, really strong.

And we think the path that we were on to improve our domestic margins, because we lag the industry in creating connectivity at our Mid-Continent hubs, I think we'll resume that path. And we're excited about that. And look, people want to fly in our hubs because, we got great customers in our hubs.

David Vernon

Okay. If you think about things like the dropping of change fees and the changing of the accessories around the product right, how permanent do you think some of those changes are going to be? How do you think that the nature of the offer, from United is going to evolve, as we kind of come out of the crisis?

Should we be expecting to go back to the way it was, as demand comes back, the change fees come back, the seat assignment fees come back, or do we think that, the dynamics and the attributes that you're going to be putting around the core offer are going to be changing, kind of permanently through this?

Michael Leskinen

I think it's absolutely permanent. Look, the model is -- and we need to make sure that we're the most efficient cost-efficient airline we can be. And we're working on that. That's a lot -- we've made a lot of progress through this crisis in making ourselves the most efficient airline we can be. And our cost really if you think about incremental supply, are not that different than at Southwest.

But the other side of that is, how, do we create a value proposition for premium customers. And you create that value proposition by creating a stronger loyalty program, by making sure that we don't charge change fees that are very hard to defend to a customer.

When you have an empty seat on a plane that's leaving an hour earlier, and you don't let that customer take that empty seat without charging them a change fee of $200, hard to create customer loyalty in a situation like that. And so this is permanent. It is an aspect of United to help drive more premium passengers and to create a preference -- customer preference to fly -- to choose to fly United, not just to fly United because we're the cheapest ticket, fly into the city you want to fly to, at the time you want to fly to it.

David Vernon

Okay. And then, similarly on the product side, there was -- you guys have done a lot of work and again resumed a lot of work around the international sort of premium product, not necessarily business, not necessarily coach.

How should we -- is that going to be more available, as we come out of the crisis? Because I know you guys were in the process of rolling it through the network. Is it right to be thinking, that you're going to have more inventory of that product on the way back out of this crisis, than you had coming into it?

Michael Leskinen

Look, we are constantly focused on matching supply to demand, right? So we're not in the business of flying aircraft around, because we like aircraft. We love aircraft. And we love the airline industry. But we're flying the seats, because we think we make a profit and drive cash flow from it. And so we will meter out supply to match demand to generate pricing.

We do think that, if there is some sort of health sensitivity going forward that is residual from this, that customers will much prefer to have a little more space and separation between, themselves and others. And so we feel good about that.

I will tell you also, if you think about -- forget about what Delta and American do domestically, but if you think about the number of flag carriers around the world, that were weak or tier, if you think about the Norwegian Airlines carriers that were trying to fly transatlantic and the supply that was likely to come into the market from those foreign carriers that is no longer going to come into the market, we think supply/demand is likely to be balanced in those international channels faster than most expected.

David Vernon

I'm just wondering if we might be able to see some of that revenue upside from the priority product, show up earlier than expected in the international rebound. So I imagine because the pricing on those you should be able to get a little bit of a yield, but at least that was my understanding of the conversation going into the crisis anyway.

Michael Leskinen

Yeah. No it's a little early to say, but we expect business demand to rebound strongly. And that that supply/demand to come into balance. And so, I don't want to -- I want to make sure we maintain credibility on a longer-term secular trend, on how quickly -- right now we have a trial with Britain, where we have testing before you board the aircraft.

And we're doing that actually to try to encourage governments to follow us and say, "Hey, if you do that, you should be able to avoid the quarantine." And we're doing it without that avoidance of quarantine right now. And so, we're hoping that testing, testing, testing that that helps drive the international channels to rebound a little sooner than they otherwise would. But predicting the precise timing, I think is a bit of a fool's errand. So, I'm not going to do that today.

David Vernon

Okay. I guess, as you think about that testing side, have you seen a good uptake on that flight, better uptake than on other flights where you don't have the testing there? Is there any data points that you have kind of from that?

Michael Leskinen

It's just started. So, the only thing I can tell you is intuition and that is...

David Vernon

On the first flight...

Michael Leskinen

Yes, all I can tell you is intuition is that, you board that flight knowing that everybody else on that flight has been tested and has a negative result. That makes me feel pretty safe.

David Vernon

Feel better for sure. Okay. And then, we did get this question actually from the web, whether the headlines on the vaccine have started to show up in any of the short-term revenue trends and whether you saw a spike in bookings or advanced search right like that in the last couple of weeks just with the Pfizer news, or is it just too early to see that yet?

Michael Leskinen

Look, the bookings ebb and flow and ebb and flow. And the error term in forecasting revenue has never been larger, right? And so, what I'll tell you is that, when we have something to say you'll see us publish an 8-K. And if we don't publish an 8-K, then we're not going to update guidance. But it is talking about a fool's errand on when international rebounds in whether it's Q2 of next year or Q4 of next year, telling you what next week's bookings are around Thanksgiving, I mean just, if I ever start to give you answers like that, you should never offer to put me on a conference call again.

David Vernon

Well no, this is more about whether or not there had been in the last couple of days any uptick in the number of people buying tickets generally.

Michael Leskinen

Yes. Look the tickets...

David Vernon

Yes. The forecasting thing's out...

Michael Leskinen

We have what we call as worm charts. And so look, we can see the bookings each day and the pricing each day and the yield and I watch that gyrate around like it has never gyrated around in my history in the business. And so yes, it continues to bounce around, nothing new to share today on the trajectory of those worm charts.

David Vernon

Okay. Maybe, can we talk a little bit about your sort of capital requirements post COVID? The business was looking to spend I think, if memory serves somewhere in the $6 billion to $6.5 billion to $7 billion range for this year kind of coming into 2020. How do we think about CapEx coming out of the crisis? I know Scott's made some pretty aggressive statements around we're never going to buy other aircraft until we paid out our debt. Paraphrasing, but...

Michael Leskinen

Look, we can have maintenance CapEx of $500 million for a couple of years if we want it, okay? So there's going to be a couple of priorities. The first priority is going to be, fixing our balance sheet and deleveraging our balance sheet. That's going to be priority number one. Following that priority is going to be how do we maximize our normalized earnings power and maximize profitability and return on invested capital and thinking about that.

And so, as we see opportunities, if we're right about the profitability of O'Hare, as we create the right connectivity in that hub, if we're right about the Polaris product and the premium demand that that drives, we will have to return to adding aircraft to the fleet to drive that capacity, to drive growth in the business. But we're going to be very deliberate about that and we're going to do it on the right -- at the right time and we're only going to do it after we're comfortable that we're on the right path to deleverage that balance sheet. That's priority number one.

David Vernon

So, do you -- but I guess as you think about like fleet age and things like that obviously you can curtail the maintenance CapEx for a couple of years and just push the pig further out in terms of the amount that you need to spend. But like, how do you think about that ultimate need to renew the fleet in the context of what's happening right now? I mean, is it that look, if we're going to go ahead and have battery electric vehicles on the highway, fuel is going to be cheaper, so the planes will last longer, so we're okay there. We're -- what is the...

Michael Leskinen

Thanks, Dave. I love that. I love the fact that you answered my question for me. Look, if you have the right seats and you have great customer service and you have refreshed interiors, I guarantee even some of the smart aerospace folks that we have on this call today will have a hard time, if you don't stop on the way into the aircraft and look at the stamp on the production date, knowing if that aircraft is young or old. The primary reason for having a younger fleet was when we were looking at $100 a barrel oil and you thought about $100 a barrel oil and you could make a case for an early retirement of aircraft. And with $40 barrel oil and the put option that shale really puts on oil prices around the world you don't get that return. And so we've got aircraft that some of them are vintage aircraft, but they've got great interiors with great seats. Fuel prices are cheap and likely to remain cheap and so we're going to make sure to maintain flexibility. And keep in mind the return on invested capital of a vintage aircraft versus a new aircraft is often double. And so we're focused on financial returns. In different environments, there will be certain routes where 787 might make sense. And there will be places where having -- reducing fleet complexity saves real dollars. But all of these decisions can be made with an eye towards maximizing profits.

David Vernon

Okay. And then I think when you look across the industry, I would say there's -- some of the other airlines have been much more vocal about changes and fleet rationalization opportunities. We haven't heard as much about the topic of sort of fleet and fleet strategy I think from you guys versus the other guys. Is there a point where we're going to -- where you guys are going to kind of put that forward, or is this something where you're going to be constantly it's just part of managing the business and you'll see it as it happens kind of thing? Like how should we be thinking about the evolution of the fleet in the next couple of years?

Michael Leskinen

Yes. Well look there's a couple of pieces here. And number one is how GAAP accounting works. And so, if you early-retire an aircraft now when everybody is losing money anyways, you can accelerate that depreciation and amortization and lower the cost, the GAAP cost of that aircraft going forward. But the cash cost is sunk. Cash cost is what it is. And in making that decision now before you have visibility to what demand looks like, you're foreclosing real optionality, real valuable optionality. And so we're not ready to do that in United. It's not like if we early-retired some 75s or some 76s, there are a bunch of buyers for those aircraft and they're like oh great thank you. In this environment, please I'll take those extra 20 aircraft off your hands. If that was the case then making that decision today would have a real economic benefit to United, but it doesn't. It has a potential GAAP benefit because you can take some charges now. And some of our competitors have been more aggressive with that. And optically, it will make -- it will have some impact on them, but it won't impact cash flows.

David Vernon

Okay. And as we kind of look at the business from the outside in, obviously the big issue is getting to cash breakeven and then starting to delever and then unlocking the equity upside potential in the business. Is there a way that you can help us think about what level of absolute demand we need to kind of get to those levels of either cash breakeven or starting to generate some cash flow? Like, I know Delta has put a target out there for 2Q cash breakeven. But again, I don't want you to forecast and give me a target for when you're going to be cash breakeven. What needs to happen for you to get to cash breakeven is really the question? We'll make our own assumption on when it needs to happen...

Michael Leskinen

I like that question because again, I'm not Dr. Fauci, right? And even he doesn't know right? And so talking about Q2 right, when there's sufficient demand to cover our costs. And what Scott Kirby has been really clear about is that if demand returned and measured in revenue to 50% of 2019 levels, we would have the ability to get to cash flow breakeven. Now the question is we're trying to maximize long-term earnings, maximize earnings potential and you see a V-shaped recovery, a deferred V shape right because there's been a prolonged downturn. And we're not at the end of the tunnel yet, but we do see the light.

Do you want to invest a little bit in the business so that maybe you're not cash flow breakeven at 50% that's a question that will have to be made strategically by a number of airlines. What we're really confident is that we will be cash flow breakeven, we'll return to profits before any other network carrier.

David Vernon

Okay. We're coming up again and towards the end of the hour here, but I would love to get your thoughts on as you look at the debate about the stocks and your stock in particular, what are investors not paying enough attention to and what are they too worried about?

Michael Leskinen

Yes, I think, it's probably the same mistake investors had made for time memorial in the space and that is trying to guess as to what Thanksgiving demand is going to be or what's going to happen for Christmas demand or is it going to be Q1 or Q2. I think you need to spend more time thinking about who are the long-term winners, who are the long-term losers, what does the industry look like on the other side of this and what's that earnings power. And those are all hard questions don't get me wrong. But the way you answer them is not thinking about what demand is in the next month or two.

One of the things you can do to look at that is tangible is well how much dilution has everyone dumped on their investors. How much of a hole has been dug in the form of additional net debt versus other airlines in the sector? Who is taking advantage of the silver lining of the crisis to rework cost structures? How are we thinking about all those pieces to think about that longer-term earnings power? And then demand is going to come back when it comes back.

And so that's what I like to think I was focused on when I was in my -- when I had my investor hat on and that's what I continue to believe investors should spend time thinking about is a little bit of time on demand because the short-term over a bunch of short terms does inform the long term right? That's how you form the long term. But then more than that what are the strategic decisions that are being made by the respective management teams and what makes sense, what feels consistent and make a bet on the leadership team of the company that you think is carving out that right path. I feel pretty strongly that that's here at United Airlines.

David Vernon

All right. With that we're going to wrap up the Q&A portion of this. And then I want to thank everybody for dialing in and joining us. If you have additional questions obviously Mike and his team are available. If we could be helpful just let us know. And thanks again for joining us and thanks again for taking the time Mike and Christina for helping set everything up.

Michael Leskinen

Thanks Dave.