The past seven market days have seen a snap-back rotation with the news of Pfizer’s (PFE) vaccine results, a two-day rally that gave weight to the ‘reopening’ trade, and then a reprisal on Moderna's (MRNA) news. My portfolio has been more oriented to reopening, apparently, which is another way of saying it’s heavier in small caps and ‘value.’

One stock that hasn’t seen much uplift from the reopening trade, but that should be a pandemic survivor and then a much higher valued company, is RF Industries (RFIL). The company sells communication equipment, and while this is a micro-cap company - $47.9M in TTM sales, $44M market cap – it appears their equipment is valuable to their customers. The company has managed to slog through the toughest part of the pandemic with minimal losses, has a clean balance sheet, and does not need a huge bounceback to surpass prior revenue levels, which I believe will lead to a higher valuation for the company.

RF Industries' Set-Up

RFIL has two main units, RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly. RF Connector and Cable Assembly provides small parts that go into connecting coaxial cables – coaxial cables being cables that: “consist of an insulated conducting tube through which a central, insulated conductor runs, used for transmitting high-frequency telephone, telegraph, digital, or television signals.”

These are sold via distributors – their most recent presentation mentions Anixter (AXE) and TESSCO (TESS) among others – and is a low-margin business, with pre-tax margins growing to 14% YTD. It’s also apparently a more consistent revenue business, as revenue is actually up 5% in this segment over the first nine months of FY 2020 (RFIL is on a November-October fiscal year, so they will report their Q4 in December). The margins seem a little fluky to me – they are double last year’s, and all the increase came in Q2/Q3, i.e. the pandemic affected quarters. But going back to at least FY 2008, this segment has produced $10-15M in revenue with pre-tax margins usually in the low to mid teens (there are divestitures here and there, so it’s not a one-to-one comparison over the years). This can be characterized as RF Industries’ “legacy’ segment, and provides them a baseline revenue/income even in tough times.

Source: RF Coax Connectors

RF Industries’ corporate story has been one of trying to diversify and add more profitable divisions, usually through acquisition and then often through disposals as divisions don’t work out, and that’s where the Custom Cabling segment comes in. This is made up of four divisions – Cables Unlimited (acquired in 2011), Rel-Tech (2015), C Enterprises (2019) and Schrofftech (2019, but FY 2020). Cables Unlimited and C Enterprises are Corning (GLW) CAH Connections Gold Program certified, for what it’s worth (indeed, only one of the other companies on the list is affiliated with a public company, WESCO (NYSE:WCC), so if you are looking for a pure-play Corning Gold Program company, RFIL is your best bet!). These divisions sell more directly to original equipment manufacturers in fields ranging from telecommunications to defense. While there’s some selling via distributors in this segment, this is where the bigger swings and bigger opportunities are for RF Industries.

How The Company Has Reacted To 2020

You can gather from the timing of the C Enterprises and Schrofftech acquisition that RF Industries was gearing up for a big 2020. For context, RF Industries’ story entering the year was that they had a huge Q2 2018 which skewed comps and may have thrown off market expectations. They are trying to build towards being a $100m revenue business, and managed to grow revenue in 2019 compared to that skewed 2018 comp, though in part because of the C Enterprises acquisition, which is a lower-margin business. So 2020 shaped up to be a year of integrating the new acquisitions, growing revenue, and maintaining profitability. The Q1 earnings call was on March 12th, the day after the NBA suspended its season and Tom Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson had COVID-19, and management sounded pretty confident that their services would still be essential and that things would go well for the company. (Seeking Alpha didn't publish a transcript, and I can't find the link on RF Industries' site any more, but I did listen to it at the time, so this is from my recollection).

This swung heavily over the next two calls, as it became clear that would not be the case. Custom Cabling revenue dropped 36% in Q2 (a February-April quarter, mind you), and 51% in Q3. The company took on a PPP loan and called out specifically their Cables Unlimited division as where this loan would help them; the same division that led the company to that huge Q2 2018. Their CFO left the company in July, the company burned about $1.25M in Q3 before accounting for the PPP infusion, and they suspended their $.02 quarterly dividend. So we have management turnover, management underestimating the nature of the shutdown, the company needing to rely on governmental largesse, and growth engines curtailed, at best.

Why am I still here? I’ve been interested in companies that can survive this period intact and come out the other side, but where the other side hasn't been priced in yet. RF Industries burned $1.25M in cash in Q3, but still has $15.6M left, or more than three years’ worth at this burn rate. Its current ratio is over 5. The PPP loan is relatively small - $2.8M – and designed to be forgiven. And that’s before getting to management’s characterization of the March-May period (spanning their Q2 and Q3) as a trough, which matches with everyone’s sense of the lockdown period. Like many companies, they’ve cut back G&A spending and even cost of goods to boost margins, and those cuts may stick for a while, leaving the company more profitable when sales return.

RF Industries' Opportunity

And then there’s the actual bull thesis for RFIL – that 5G buildouts will lead to opportunities for the company. It’s hard for me to size this or to independently verify the opportunity. I can say that Verizon (VZ) will be spending towards the high-end of their capital expenditures range in 2020, that T-Mobile (TMUS) talked about accelerating their capex spending, and that AT&T (T) fielded questions about whether they will need to do the same. I can say that it makes sense in light of how 2020 has gone – even if we bounce back to a less online world post-vaccine – that we will continue to become more connected, requiring more cabling development and more end market growth for RFIL.

Which I think leaves RF Industries, as evidenced by their success to date in growing revenue (leading into 2020) and managing to not hemorrhage money this year, in the following situation. The company is a small supplier to distributors and to major OEMs in telecom and elsewhere. They are not so essential to be a top choice in tough times, or the projects they deliver to require hands-on engagement that has been difficult to impossible in 2020.

For all that, they sell into markets that are moderately growing, and they’ve managed to grow their business accordingly, pre-pandemic. They have a profitable structure, and have managed to keep gross margins at reasonable levels – Q3 2020 GM was 110 basis points higher despite sales dropping 38.5%. As they said on the call, “In our business, the gross margin is really where [margin leverage] happens.” They have a clean balance sheet, PPP loan notwithstanding. They seem to me like a bucket waiting for sales in their sector to rebound, which will lead to meaningful upside.

How much? I don’t think a discounted cash flow valuation is super helpful given the lack of clarity over when we get to full recovery – their Q3 or Q4 2021, perhaps, but also maybe just FY 2022? – but the company trades at less than 9x 2019 EV/EPS. Can they get back to similar sales in FY 2022, with slightly better margins, some upside from their Schrofftech acquisition (a run-rate of $7.7M annual revenues when acquired - see slide 20 - which amounts to 14% of 2019 revenues), and the chance to get back on a growth track? That’s where the bet is, and where this turns into a profitable investment.

There are certainly reasons to doubt, including the CFO departure and management missing how hard this year would get. But I think it’s worth reviewing their Q4 earnings call a year ago, because ultimately this will be an investment that turns on whether the company can resume that path. I don’t have a huge position, and my cost basis is $4.72/share, a little north of where we are as I write this. But I like trying these sorts of plays, because they don’t need that much to go right.

