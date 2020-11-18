On November 13, 2020, Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) released its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020. Upon review, we believe that during the third quarter of 2020, the company delivered on the key metrics we are watching. We also believe that these results are consistent with the investment thesis set forth in our report on Atlanticus Holdings published October 1, 2020. While we believe there were a number of tailwinds that came together for the company in the third quarter, and as such we don’t believe we can necessarily extrapolate the third-quarter figures to recurring full-year numbers, we do think these results continue to point to a higher valuation for Atlanticus Holdings than is currently being ascribed by the stock market. The closing price for the company’s common stock on November 13, 2020 was $14.50, resulting in a diluted market capitalization of $296.1 million.

We note that the total balance sheet of Atlanticus Holdings increased to $1,040.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $944.2 million at June 30, 2020 and $936.3 million at December 31, 2019. This increase was driven by an increase in loans, interest, and fees receivable to $838.1 million at September 30, 2020 from $738.4 million and $726.0 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Within this line item, loans, interest, and fees receivable, at fair value grew to $310.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $177.9 and $4.4 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, due in part to a change in accounting methodology at the beginning of the year. While the company has discussed the challenges of continuing its originations growth in this economic environment, which has seen significant changes in consumer spending and savings patterns, we are encouraged to see that the loan portfolio, in fact, continued to grow during the quarter. We also note that unrestricted cash increased to $149.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $139.2 million and $135.4 million at June 30, 2020 and December 19, 2019, respectively. This $96.4 million increase in assets during the quarter was funded by a $62.0 million increase in liabilities and $34.3 million increase in shareholders’ equity (the $0.1 million balance is attributable to the preferred stock balance).

Turning to the income statement, we note that Atlanticus Holdings reported diluted earnings to common shareholders of $1.72 per share for the quarter. We are reluctant to annualize this result and set our earnings expectations accordingly, as there were a number of tailwinds in the quarter. There were both positive macro trends, such as government stimulus programs providing additional liquidity to consumers, and company-specific factors, such as the run-off of the legacy portfolio loans recorded at net realizable value. Both of these factors may have contributed to lower aggregate negative changes in fair value loans and loss provisions, both of which we understand are sensitive to internal estimates. That said, we believe that quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share is supportive of a stock price in excess of the closing stock price on November 13, 2020 of $14.50. Atlanticus Holdings’ results are being driven by strong and growing net interest margins. For the quarter, total interest income was $103.6 million, net interest income for the quarter was $91.0 million, net interest margin was 88%, and net interest income, fees, and related income on earning assets was $77.4 million. We note that the company also benefited in the quarter from an effective tax rate of 19.6% that is lower than the statutory rate due to the treatment of its preferred dividends and deductions associated with the exercise of stock options.

As discussed in our prior report, with all of the moving pieces associated with accounting policies and estimates, we have paid particular attention to cash flow. We were encouraged to see that, for the third quarter of 2020, Atlanticus Holdings reported $59.1 million of net cash provided by operating activities after deducting preferred dividends, which is 20% of the diluted market capitalization at the November 13, 2020 closing price. This ratio likely is understated, as the portion of the preferred stock dividends attributable to the convertible preferred should be added back as the shares associated with this instrument are included in the fully diluted share count. However, we did not find this level of detail in the filing. While, again, we are reluctant to attempt to annualize this result for the reasons discussed above, we believe that this metric is also supportive of a higher valuation for the company. We also find it encouraging that this cash flow metric is significantly higher than net income to common shareholders of $34.1 million for the quarter. Also worth noting, the net cash provided by operating activities after deducting preferred dividends for the first nine months of 2020 is $138.9 million, which is 47% of the market capitalization at the November 13, 2020 closing price (this ratio likely is understated for the reasons set forth directly above).

An important component of our positive outlook for Atlanticus Holdings is its ability to access the capital markets. On this point, we were encouraged to see that the company was able to close on a $250 million asset-backed securitization in October 2020. This was the largest securitization we observed in its filings in recent periods and was also executed at the lowest observed fixed interest rate of 4.1% per annum, which should continue to benefit the company’s net interest margin. For context, Atlanticus Holdings reported a total yield ratio of 45.8% for the quarter.

We also observed that delinquencies continued to decline, which the company attributed to the government stimulus programs and changes in consumer behavior, resulting in a higher propensity to save (and pay down debt). These trends are consistent with what has been reported by other similar companies and in the general economic data. As a result, for the consumer finance segment, 30-day delinquencies declined to 7.7% at September 30, 2020 from 12.9% and 10.7% in the prior-year quarter and prior sequential quarter, respectively, 60-day delinquencies declined to 5.6% from 9.2% and 8.9% over the same periods, and 90-day delinquencies declined to 4.0% from 6.1% and 6.9% over the same periods (due to the seasonality of delinquencies, we believe the year-over-year comparisons are most relevant). While this favorable delinquency environment may not continue indefinitely, it appears that it may for the near future, which could create an ongoing tailwind for Atlanticus Holdings. Similar trends appear to be occurring in the company’s smaller “buy here, pay here” auto dealer finance segment.

Management also continued its efforts to reduce the shares outstanding, repurchasing 48,275 shares at $10.19 per share. While a relatively small percentage of the share outstanding, we view these ongoing stock repurchases as further evidence of management’s view of the value of Atlanticus Holdings even during these tumultuous times.

In our prior report, we also touched on the regulatory environment and possible adverse modifications resulting from a change in the political landscape. While there is still uncertainty, particularly surrounding the Georgia senate run-offs, we are encouraged to see a more moderate and pro-business tone emerging. It also seems that there will continue to be aid for the economy and the labor force, which should continue to be supportive of Atlanticus Holdings’ borrowers and soften the recessionary impact on credit performance that would otherwise be expected. That said, we continue to view these two issues as significant risk factors to our thesis, and we are watching both closely.

In conclusion, we believe that Atlanticus Holdings continues to deliver on the key metrics needed to increase the value of the company and that the current stock price undervalues the company with respect to both what the public markets and a control buyer ultimately could be willing to pay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the common stock of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and engage in purchases and sales of the stock from time to time. The information and opinions in this research are provided to the best of our knowledge and belief but no representations or warranties are provided as to their accuracy or completeness. Material risks exist with respect to an investment in Atlanticus’ common stock, including, without limitation, as set forth herein and in the company’s public filings. Each investor should perform his or her own due diligence in connection with any investment decision without reliance on anything contained herein. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to take any particular action.