ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (ACAD) Management Presents at 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Steve Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Elena Ridloff - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Paul Matteis

Good evening. Thanks everyone for joining. I am happy to be hosting this panel with Steve Davis, CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Elena Ridloff, Chief Financial Officer. We are going to keep it mostly conversational. But Steve, I think you wanted to make some prepared remarks and give a more high level update and then we can go to Q&A. So thank you again and please take it away.

Steve Davis

Great. Thanks very much Paul. Yes. Just to level set a little bit before we get started with the Q&A. And by the way, very much appreciate being able to present at your conference today. Let me just start with just a brief reminder that the business of pharmaceutical development and commercialization has certain inherent risks. So please see a copy of our most recent SEC filings for description of how these risks relate to our business.

I would like to briefly highlight our key accomplishments in 2020 as we execute on our three strategic pillars. First, we are driving NUPLAZID growth in PDP. We recently announced our third quarter 2020 net sales which were $120.6 million. This represents 27% year-over-year growth. We continue to add new patients and see high adherence amongst continuing patients and as a result expect our 2020 net sales to be between $430 million and $450 million. This represents 30% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. Beyond 2020, the long term opportunity for NUPLAZID in PDP is very significant and growing.

Our second pillar is delivering on the DRP opportunity. There is no approved treatment for DRP today and there are serious consequences associated with the symptoms of psychosis. These include repeated hospital admissions, nursing home placement and increased risk of morbidity and mortality. We are highly confident of both the efficacy and safety data supporting our sNDA submission for DRP which remains on track for our PDFA date of April 3, 2021.

And our third pillar is to develop innovative treatments for unmet needs. Earlier this year, we initiated our second pivotal study ADVANCE-2 evaluating pimavanserin for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. In addition, our ongoing Phase III study LAVENDER evaluating trofinetide as a treatment for Rett Syndrome remains on track for topline results in the second half of 2021.

Finally, we remain very active on the BD front and have completed two transactions this year, including the acquisition of CerSci Therapeutics and a license and collaboration corporation deal with Vanderbilt University. As part of our long term growth strategy, we continue to invest in additional BD opportunities.

And with that, I will turn it back over to you, Paul.

Paul Matteis

Awesome. All right. Understanding that you have a pretty steady PDP business, we will definitely get to it. But I want to ask some DRP questions first, if that's cool.

Steve Davis

Yes. You bet.

Paul Matteis

I guess as you have had continued engagement with the FDA, is there any interpretation you have on the lack of priority review? Investors and analysts love to read these tea leaves and I have been misled by priority review and no panel rebuffing in the CRL. So I don't want to overdo it, but what did you think internally [indiscernible] and how do you guys feel about being [indiscernible]?

Steve Davis

Yes. Thanks very much for the questions. So let me just start by saying, we remain highly confident in both the efficacy and safety data supporting our submission. And off course, at this point, we are focused on facilitating FDA's review which, as I mentioned, remains on track.

And just as a brief reminder, our sNDA submission included an efficacy package which was agreed upon with the FDA at the end of Phase II meeting before we conducted the pivotal HARMONY study. And based upon the robust and meaningful results from HARMONY and this additional supporting data from other efficacy studies in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients and then just the overall safety profile of pimavanserin, we remain very confident in the potential approval for DRP.

So again, just with that backdrop, at our end of Phase II meeting, we went to FDA. We said, we think we have demonstrated sufficient efficacy in acute setting. We would like you to agree to three things. One that we study DRP generally. They agreed to that. That was actually a very short discussion. Two, that we run a relapse prevention study now to demonstrate that not only that we can stabilize patient symptoms, but that we get a durable affect over time. And then three, that a single relapse viciously serve as the basis of approval together with the other supporting acute studies we have done. And they agreed to all three of those. That's documented in HARMONY.

And so fast-forward to today, we then executed the exact plan that we laid out for them. And again that underlies the confidence we have in the pimavanserin for DRP.

Paul Matteis

Got it. Okay. Great. What were your discussions with FDA and what do you need to show for safety? I mean there this whole, we had an Alzheimer's panel here at this conference yesterday and one of the panelist walked through the whole back history, going back to the 2000s with atypicals in the elderly and the usual black box and changes in policy and things like that. What did the FDA, did they ever articulate to you what they wanted to see, right? It's obviously very hard to disprove a negative. And I guess are they going to rely more on just your DRP clinical data? Or how much of the PDP post-marketing data goes into this?

Steve Davis

Yes. They are both important. One thing I didn't mention at that end of Phase II meeting we had setting up our Phase III program that we then executed, is in addition to those three points, we also just asked FDA very specifically. So we just want to make certain that you are on board with approving a drug to treat dementia-related psychosis because today is a class warning for all antipsychotics, basically contraindicating that patient population. We want to make certain that you are on board with the concept of doing this if we follow the plan that we agreed to. And they said, absolutely. We wouldn't agree to your Phase III plan if we weren't of that mind.

So again, fast-forward to today, we have been on the market for four years. We have continued to run placebo-controlled studies. If you look at the totality of the data that we have today just on safety, if anything, the safety profile and tolerability profile of the drug were even better than it did when we got our PDP approval. Most recently or as a component of that PDP approval, we agreed to a post-marketing commitment to run a substantial number of patients in placebo-controlled study for elderly patients evaluating them against placebo over a period of at least eight weeks. And that commitment is due to be completed in the next year or two.

But anytime you file an sNDA, you need to collect all the safety data that you have generated since your prior NDA approval. We have done that, including most recent cut from that safety study. And like I said before, every cut of data we have had continues to support, if not look even better than the original basis for approval on PDP. So we have submitted the data and it all looks very consistent with what we know about the drug.

Paul Matteis

Got it. That's great. All right. Last here, a few regulatory question, I promise, because I don't want to belabor it, which leads to the PDUFA, Steve, are there any inflection points during your review from your seat that can be articulated and continue to convey confidence to investors?

Steve Davis

We are following the same path that we did in the PDP review and that most companies do when they are in registration, that is we are not going to comment on the specific back and forth that we are having with FDA. I just don't think that would be productive. But what I will say is, we remain on track. We remain just as confident as we have ever been in the a potential for approval and just be ready to get to the PDIFA date.

Paul Matteis

Got it. Okay. Great. So assuming approval, where is your head at today on additional sales and marketing personnel? And how much infrastructure buildout would be required to launch DRP successfully?

Steve Davis

Yes. I will take a little bit of a running start. Let me start by just saying, everything that we can do or should do in advance of our PDUFA date, we have done. So we are ready to go. Let me add just a little bit of additional texture around that.

One of the things that I think is really an advantage of this launch is, this is a line extension, it's not a de novo launch. So there are a lot of things that we already have in place. We already have a hub. That hub has already been optimized. That is not an insignificant accomplishment when you launch a drug. There are elements of it that need to be expanded and we have already done the work necessary to do that.

We have had a lot the payor interactions. We won't be able to have the final, final interactions until we have a label. But based upon everything we have discussed with payors at this point in time, they get it. They understand that there is no drug approved. Off-label use of these dopaminergic antipsychotics is very problematic in this population. They actually impair cognition have been well established. They impair motor function. They have other safety and tolerability issues. So they get the need.

From a promotional perspective, everything is ready to go. There some final promotional materials that will need to wait for the final label. But otherwise, we are ready to go. We have a disease awareness campaign that we have initiated. We have already put a lot of investment of capital and people and time into. That's going one very well. So there is a certain amount of things that can't be done until we get closer to the PDUFA date. But everything else remains on track and is going extremely well at this juncture.

So, Paul, you may be on mute.

Paul Matteis

Always, yes. I know. That was good. I would interrupt you otherwise. So how does the treater mix compare for, I guess, may be we will simplify that and just say PDP versus Alzheimer's psychosis. I remember when you were launching PDP, there was a lot of education that needed to go on with on moving to pseudospecialists on what psychosis is and why is it a problem. Is that the same dynamic in Alzheimer's psychosis? Or is the treater base more bias towards psychiatrists and geriatricians?

Steve Davis

So there are essentially three components to the prescriber base in PDP. There are neurologists, which really dominate the prescriber population. Psychiatrists, which are primarily geriatric psychiatrist. And then primary care physicians that we often describe as pseudospecialist. So they are physicians that tend to focus on geriatric populations, for example. Those three components of the prescriber base are the same in DRP. Now the mix is a little bit different.

So in DRP, the neurology base, as you might expect, is a little bit smaller. It's obviously dominant in the Parkinson's movement disorder. And the other two pieces will probably grow a little bit. So we are already established in those components. There are some additional work we will do to expand the footprint that we already have. But in many cases, for example, in long term care, we might call on long term care facility today that has two or three Parkinson's disease psychosis patients. That same facility may have 20 or 30 dementia-related psychosis patients. So there is some real economies that we will enjoy from that perspective.

One other thing you touched on is, what are the dynamics going into DRP as compared to the launch that we had in PDP. And I think there is one key similarity between the two and one key difference. And the similarity is, in both cases there is nothing approved, prior to the approval of NUPLAZID. And although physicians use the dopaminergic antipsychotics off-label, they were part of a compromise. In the case of Parkinson's patients, those dopamine blockers can interfere with the dopamine therapy those patients receive and impair motor function, the hallmark of the disease.

In the case of dementia-related psychosis, very similar situation. Those same therapies used off-label and it has been well documented that they impair cognition. So they make the first symptom of the disorder worse. They can also impair motor function which is a concern in these frail elderly patients. So that's the similarity. So very similar dynamics.

The key difference is, as I mentioned, Parkinson's disease psychosis is treated primarily by neurologists. And of course, they are most focused on the movement disorders of the disease. Can I get this patient so that they can got to the bathroom so that they can feed themselves, so that they can have a more normal life. Psychosis there, they deal with it. But it's not as close as to center of the bull's eye.

In DRP, the connectivity between cognition, confusion, hallucinations and delusions is much closer. So we are just much closer to the center of the bull's eye. So I think we will benefit from that in DRP.

Paul Matteis

Yes. No, that makes a lot of sense. That's really interesting. So maybe just one other thing comparing the treatment dynamics in PDP to DRP. So in PDP, there is this kind of nuance, right, where theoretically you could use any atypical off-label, but Seroquel has a big, big chunk of market share. Clozapine has a small bit because it doesn't block the closer D2 receptor. And then there is vanserin. How does that kind of treatment dynamic compare DRP? Is there a go-to off-label generic atypical that you are kind of sort of pseudo competing with it? Or is it more fragmented?

Steve Davis

It's a little bit different in DRP than in PDP. You are absolutely right. In PDP, Seroquel, for decades, was kind of the go-to, low doses, I should clarify, of Seroquel were the kind of go-to therapy. Now at those low doses, it's debatable whether you are really getting any true efficacy on psychosis versus just sedation. That's what generally was used. So as a consequence, there was not a lot of switching wired into the system because physicians just didn't have anything that they felt like they could really switch to, prior to the approval of NUPLAZID.

It's a different situation in DRP. Seroquel is still used more than any other agent, but there is a lot more use of Risperdal, Abilify and other atypical antipsychotics in this space. So there is built in more familiarity with switching antipsychotics.

The other kind of related issue that I will just touch on really quickly is, Parkinson's psychosis and dementia-related psychosis, of course, occur in these disease late in life. And so, just based upon the patient demographics, you have a lot of new patients that are coming into the top of the funnel. So there are fairly dynamic dynamically treated medical conditions in terms of the patient population. So there is lots of opportunities to introduce a new drug.

Paul Matteis

Great. Makes sense. So it's interesting, What's your thinking on pricing? And what price to market will pay? Will it be a lot? I remember when it was an upside surprise when the drug was $2,300 to $2,400 per year. I think over time you determined that maybe that was even to conservative. And now you are expanding the population really significantly. So where is your head at on price and your ability to punch the old price in DRP? And is there any engagement you can have with payors ahead of the PDUFA that can reaffirm your confidence here?

Steve Davis

Yes. A great question. We have invest a lot of time on this very point because we wanted to make sure that we understand the dynamics and we want to make sure that we are well-positioned to describe the value that we are delivering. Because that really, at the end of the day, is what drives the pricing discussions and our destination.

So I would say, although DRP is 10 times the size in terms of addressable population as PDP, I wouldn't assume that there will be a different price once we launch in DRP than the price we have in PDP today. And the reason is, as I mentioned before, the dynamics are very similar. And I think payors get that.

Now having said that, the most important pricing discussions we will have need to wait a final approval on the label and we will see. If I had to say today, my expectation is, when we launch we will get some pushback from payors. We did in PDP. But over time, the medical community pushback as well ha strong incentive for wanting access to the drug and patients that need the drug. And so we settled to a steady state which today reflects a very broad access that we have in PDP.

So my expectation is, we will go through a similar process. I don't know if we will land in exactly the same place. But I think, based on the discussion we have had to-date, I wouldn't assume that there would be any different price once we launch in DRP.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. Great. Maybe I will talk about PDP for a bit. I guess what have you learned about PDP in 2020. I know it's a tough year for all specialty drugs, especially symptomatic drugs. But how are you thinking about PDP and where do you think the next wave of growth comes from?

Steve Davis

Well, since you touched on 2020, which is hard for any of us to push out of our mind on a day-to-day basis, let me just cut you on that real quick and then I will get to what we see going forward, just in PDP. So in 2020, when the pandemic started, we did see an impact early on in new patient starts in the specialty pharmacy side of the business. We have never seen any reduction. We have been rock-solid on fulfillment rates. Once patients get on therapy then they get through the first couple of months of therapy. But we did see an impact on new patient starts.

As a consequence, we lowered our guidance for the year by 5%. Now I think the 5% reflects the fact that we lose new patients early in the year. We failed to gain patients, then you just don't get those recurring revenues through the rest of the year. But pretty quickly, after those first couple of months, the new patient starts on the SP side of the business returned right to the pre-pandemic levels. And they have continued to be there. I think that's a reflection of, one, I think we pivoted very, very quickly. I could go on and on about all the pivots that made very rapidly. So I think we did a very good job at that.

And then two, it just underscores how symptomatic these patients are and how much they need therapy. On the long term care side of the business, we saw a more gradual decline there and then it stabilized over the last two to three months. And we continue to see a stable position there. And that is really primarily a consequence of just lower census numbers. So lower admissions into long term care. That's a temporal situation. I think that will correct as we ultimately come out of this pandemic which we will over time. But we have seen it there.

So having said all that, the PDP business today remains very healthy and whether patients are in a long term care facility or they are not, we can reach them in either place. Even if they are not admitted to a long term care facility, they are still symptomatic. They still need to be treated. There is still a high unmet need there. It's still a high burden on caregivers. So the business continues to look very strong on an overall basis. It was just, what I would characterize, a modest impact of the pandemic.

Now as you look forward in PDP, today we have market share that's in the high teens. We indicated when we launched the drug to expect a more linear shaped curve, if you can see the shape of the curve I am drawing with my hand. Not kind of a C-shaped curve that we many times see in oncology or rare diseases, where you kind of have a ready-made population that's waiting for the drug. We knew, in this case, having no drug approved before we take time for physicians to get familiarity with the drug, have experience with the drug and that we would continue to build on that. And that's what we have seen and expert to see that going forward. So at the high teen level, we have a lot of room to continue to grow the drug just in PDP.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. Great. Maybe we can talk about some of the other indications. I guess to play the kind of counterpoint and certainly interested in your view, in DRP, right, you had this big time effect, we saw the study stopped at the interim. I guess a bit contrary to that whereas in schizophrenia and the negative symptoms, it looks like the benefit is a lot more modest, right. And you are already priced at a real premium to all the drugs in schizophrenia. And so considering all of this and the fact that you have DRP that's a hug market right on your play, why is schizophrenia still an area of investment that are enthusiastic about?

Steve Davis

Yes. It's a fair question. Let me try to put into context. So as you well know, there is nothing approved to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more than a couple of decades, it's been viewed as the most significant unmet need in the schizophrenia population. So it's a very high unmet need. There has been many, many, many drugs that have tried and tried to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia with no real success, again nothing approved.

So it's rare to actually have a drug that shows that has a positive result in a pivotal study in negative symptoms of schizophrenia. And that's what we saw in the study that we ran. So we feel a strong need to then finish that off in the study that we were doing. And if we are able to replicate in that study the results that we saw in the first study, we will have two pivotal studies. And I think we should have an approval in negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

In the study that we ran, we did some dose ranging there because it's the first time we have studied the drug in that population. We had a lower dose than the drugs that were approved for in PDP and that we are seeking approval for in DRP and in the same dose as those populations. And what we saw in that prior studies is the study was positive on an overall basis but the results were even more compelling at the high-dose. And that's the dose that we are using in the second pivotal study that we are running now.

So if are successful in being able to accomplish what no one has been able to do for a number of decades, I think it reflects at the very, very high unmet need and I think we will be really thrilled with the potential approval in negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

And just one last point that's important to recognize here, because you mentioned the other drugs that are available. We are studying this drug as adjunct therapy for the treatment of negative symptom. So it would not be a drug where we are trying to displace cheap generics as frontline therapy to treat schizophrenia. It's a drug, the approval would be for the negative symptoms for those patients who have been on therapy, they still have predominant negative symptoms that need to be treated.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. Great. That makes sense. All right. Just to finish things up, do you want to talk a little bit about how you are thinking about business development going forward?

Steve Davis

Yes. I would love to. So we started early. We did it for a reason. We said early on, we wanted to be in a position where we could evaluate more deals over a longer period of time to be more strategic and more judicious. And that's what we have done. We have done three deals to-date. One is a deal we did for trofinetide. So it's a rare disease, Rett Syndrome where we are now executing Phase III study that will read out in the second half of next year and if we are able to replicate in the Phase III study what was previously observed in Phase II study, we should have the first drug approved for Rett Syndrome.

We have done deals this year, one with Vanderbilt University and then one where we acquired CerSci Therapeutics. The common thread in all of these deals is very high science. So a very innovative approach to addressing very substantial unmet needs. And that's the theme that you should expect to see going forward.

As you have heard us say before, you will see more deals from us. It's an important part of our business. We have built a very strong presence, both commercially and from R&D, regulatory, medical affairs perspective, et cetera in the CNS space. There are a lot of things in the CNS space we wouldn't want to own. There are some things that we think are really interesting. And I would say, in the CNS space, we are really seeing kind of a renaissance of some very interesting scientific advancements based upon the investments that have been made there in a much more focused manner in the last decade than we have previously seen in this space.

So there is ample opportunity there. I think we are well-positioned to capitalize on them. And that's what we plan to continue doing.

Paul Matteis

Yes. Okay. Great. So you are going to have trofinetide in the second half next year, correct?

Steve Davis

That's right, yes.

Paul Matteis

How derisked do you think that drug is? I mean it's kind of a loaded question. But how compelling were the early data? How similar is the Phase III to the early trial that was run?

Steve Davis

Yes. So the short version is, as I mentioned, if we are able to replicate in the Phase III study what was observed the Phase II study, then I think we should have a drug to treat Rett Syndrome. There are two coprimary endpoints in the Phase III study. One is the Rett behavioural questionnaire, Rett Syndrome Behavioural Questionnaire. It's the same tool and the same endpoint that was used in the Phase II study. The second endpoint is investigator observations that were also they were secondary endpoint of the previous study, but that was also positive in the previous study.

So if we are able to replicate those results on those two endpoints and we continue to see a favorable safety and tolerability profile that was previously observed, then I think we have a drug. So in the drug industry in general and in particular in the CNS space, you like to test in Phase III things that you have already tested in Phase II. And that's where we stand with this. So we are eager to finish the study and get the results.

Paul Matteis

Great. And then maybe lastly, can you just speak to where you are with cash? And do you feel like you need to raise again before launching DRP? Or are you well resourced?

Steve Davis

Yes. Thanks for the question. You know, I have been talking a lot. Why don't I ask Elena to address that one?

Elena Ridloff

Yes. Thanks for the question, Paul. So we ended Q3 with a strong balance sheet. We have $644 million in cash. And we feel very, very good about our cash position as we prepare for the DRP launch and advance the pipeline. So any of our additional cash needs at this point will be largely driven by business development. We are in negotiations to launching DRP.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Great. Very good. Well, thank you both so much for joining. I really appreciate it. It's always a pleasure.

Steve Davis

Thank you Paul.

Paul Matteis

All right.

Elena Ridloff

Thanks Paul.

Paul Matteis

Have a good rest of the day.

Steve Davis

All right. You too. Bye.