I have some reservations about Apple, enough to knock it from the very top of my list of FAAMG stocks most likely to outperform in 2021.

However, in the short term, I am cautious about the 5G super cycle, as well as valuations that have expanded the most within the peer group.

I remain an Apple bull for the long run, due to factors that range from resilient demand and large user base to a few compelling growth stories.

Recently, I anticipated the end of the year and picked sides earlier than expected: in my view, Microsoft (MSFT) will be the FAAMG stock of 2021. But in that same article, I identified a couple of other Big Tech names that I continue to be bullish about as 2020 comes to a close, including Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN).

Today, I take a closer look at the former, which turned out to be a successful "FAAMG stock for the rest of 2019". While I continue to think that AAPL is ultimately a buying opportunity, I have some reservations about the company's and the stock's short-term prospects, which steers me away from choosing the Cupertino company as my favorite stock for the new year.

(Image Credit: Zhang Kaiyv @ Unsplash)

Why Apple?

Before talking about "why not", let me start with what I believe to be the possibly more important, longer-term bullish case on Apple. I have been a buyer for as long as I have been covering this stock.

Given enough time, I find it highly likely that Apple (the company) will thrive, and that the stock will continue to climb above the pace of the broad market. There are plenty of factors pointing me in this direction:

Luxury brand - At the highest and most intangible level, Apple is a luxury brand that, perhaps for this reason, has enviable consumer appeal and demand that never seems to wane. NYU marketing Professor Scott Galloway calls Apple "the best luxury brand in the world", and I have no good reason to believe that the company's status in the market will change soon. Large user base - The revenue potential of over 1.5 billion active devices should not be underestimated. Think of Apple's services segment, which remains in secular growth mode. Should revenues on this end of the business show signs of weakness, Apple has multiple levers at its disposal to maintain the cash spigot flowing. Now that the company "lives" in the pockets of millions of consumers worldwide, it can more easily put new offerings in front of its customers' eyes, as it has recently done with the still-nascent TV+ and Arcade. Untapped opportunities - While PCs, tablets and smartphones have probably entered their mature or declining life stages, growth in Apple's wearables and home products seems to be in the early innings. The Apple Watch has become a success, despite the early read on the product having fallen short of enthusiastic. Meanwhile, wireless headphones and the eventual introduction of glasses are opportunities that have yet to be fully explored.

Why not Apple?

Despite my long-term optimism, I am more cautious about how the company and stock may perform in the near term. Let me start with the iPhone, which represented 51% of Apple's total revenues in fiscal 2020.

The "5G super-cycle" has often been touted as the next big catalyst for Apple. To be fair, the novelty of the new technology could, in fact, nudge consumers to upgrade their mobile devices in 2021. As IDC's projections below suggest, 5G may be the factor to breathe life into an otherwise mature global smartphone market, even if temporarily.

(Source: IDC)

However, Apple has already started the fiscal year on the wrong foot, after COVID-19 disrupted supply chains and delayed the release of the iPhone 12 by as much as two months ahead of the important holiday season. The anticipation for the new device explains a sharp and rare YOY decline of over 20% in iPhone sales in fiscal fourth quarter 2020 (see graph below).

One could reasonably argue that the delay in the launch of the iPhone 12 would merely cause a timing problem as revenues shift from one quarter to the next. I am confident that this will happen to a large extent. However, CFO Luca Maestri's expectations for "iPhone revenue to grow during the December quarter" seemed way too conservative, following such ugly results in the previous period - which merely underscores the uncertainty around 5G phone sales in the new fiscal year.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from company reports)

A secondary concern that I have is around the smaller Mac and iPad segments (nearly one-fifth of total revenues in fiscal 2019). The former could benefit from a wave of upgrades to the new devices with ARM-based architecture. However, fiscal 2020 was a highly atypical year for tablet and PC sales. Combined growth of over 30% in the second half of fiscal 2020 will be very hard comps to face in just a couple of quarters, and it is unclear whether Apple's share price already reflects this particular uphill battle.

Lastly, I remain a bit cautious on valuation. Since early September, I have been writing several articles about how value and small-cap stocks are likely to be in the first inning of cyclical outperformance over growth and tech - which, in turn, even raised a "bubble flag" a couple of months ago. Within the growth and tech group, Apple stock has seen the most expansion in its P/E multiple in the past year (see chart below). Buying AAPL after the recent valuation run-up could mean fewer opportunities for near-term share price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

In summary

I remain bullish on Apple. However, I believe that the benefit of owning the stock will likely be more evident if given enough time (e.g., three to five years, ideally even more). In the shorter term, I have some reservations about accumulating shares at current levels, enough to knock Apple from the very top of my list of FAAMG stocks most likely to outperform in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.