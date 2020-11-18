Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Presents at Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference Call November 17, 2020 4:10 PM ET

Mike Gorenstein - Executive Chairman

Owen Bennett - Jefferies

Owen Bennett

Hi everyone and welcome. My name is Owen Bennett and I'm the Jefferies Global Tobacco and Cannabis Analyst. I'm delighted to be joined for a fireside chat today by Mike Gorenstein, the Executive Chairman and Former CEO of Cronos. And so Cronos very quickly, a global cannabinoid company committed to disruptive IP and with international production and distribution across five continents. It's also the second largest Canadian LP by market cap, and relatively unique amongst Canadian names in that it is very well capitalized with over $1 billion in cash and this coming from a sizable investment and from Altria at one of our tobacco coverage names. And so with that I'll hand over, I mean just to introduce yourself Mike and maybe kind of give a quick intro and then we'll follow with the questions.

Mike Gorenstein

Sure, thanks and thanks for having me in Cronos. Yeah, just by way of background, I was the - I kind of started Cronos as the CEO for about five years now. I can't tell about the year or 20 years, get based off the pace. About two months ago I transitioned to Executive Chairman. We brought in Kurt Schmidt as the new CEO, and I think he summed up what our goals are. We're really focused on disruptive technology in building, strong brand. And we think that starts off having something that's more than just fluff and given the nascent state of the industry and how much opportunity there is for innovation and I think that's where it starts and we'll transition over to the - that's how you build a moat with the consumer.

Q - Owen Bennett

Okay, awesome. So touching on kind of what you just spoke about there. So your new role as Executive Chairman, which you've been in now for around two months and so what's been the primary focus in the new seat? And what has Kurt brought to the table to complement the rest of the leadership team?

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, so my primary focus is on M&A slash strategy. And that's - I'm sure you'll tease out of me is really focused on the US and given sort of the way things are trending, making sure that we're prepared and ready to have a strong position in the US THC market. And one of the things Kurt's brought and I think there's quite a few, ones nice, given how you're sort of running the operations today and also planning for the future, having a real partner that can do that. And he's done before and scale the business is really important. He's been in large multinationals like Nestle, but also at startups that have grown into really strong brands like Blue Buffalo. I think of it as a kind of a venture backed Sell Company. So it's really great having someone that's made that jump forward that - kind of look at everything, take a fresh perspective, make sure that we're charging forward and I think Kurt has a ton of energy and just helping to re-energize us to keep pushing forward to get to the next step.

Owen Bennett

Okay, great. So you mentioned that the US presidential election, clearly top of mind currently, and great focus on the cannabis industry. So from Cronos in General, I guess, Canadian LP perspectives, what are your primary takeaways from the recent election? And then arguably, I guess, the Senate runoff in Georgia and implications there? And then linked to that, how does this shape your plans for eventual entry into the US THC market? And we spoke about earlier, you're unique in terms of you have a lot of cash, kind of what ideally - how would you put that into play in terms of entering the US market? I mean, there's lots of debate between kind of will the Canadian companies be able to compete with the US MSOs? Would it be an easier option to potentially acquire US assets that are already incumbent in there and have the infrastructure in place already?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So I'll try and unpack that. I think the first part of it is the election. And then certainly that's been - I think anywhere you turn, it's top of mind. I think the biggest takeaway, and this is - this isn't meant to just be a diplomatic answer. I actually think that getting past the election is the biggest milestone, regardless of the winner. And I think that's - you just see - even trying to pass the stimulus where - that both the left and the right, there's a lot of interest in getting it done. It's just been so political and so much tension, it's hard to actually get any real laws passed or any real acts. So I think that's the biggest thing. I think, looking forward to the Georgia race. I don't know that it's going to be as dramatic of an impact as people think.

Ultimately, I do believe that there is an understanding where the popular opinion is in the US. You've seen both red states and blue states in this - and a lot - election advanced cannabis legislation, and I wasn't really by a slim margin was pretty overwhelming. And with seats up for grabs, I think that we've got a lot of smart politicians that are going to watch that. But really the biggest takeaway is, we haven't seen it's going to be - how is it going to be regulated, [indiscernible]. I do think that there is an inevitability to it. But of course, that can evolve in a lot of different ways. It can happen in step functions, and that's going to be interesting for us to see.

As far as how do we think about and how we think of entry. As far as being unique, I think it's always important to put in context, date back four years ago, even if you listen, that kind of our strategy, always approached it less as a Canadian LP, we never refer to ourselves as Green [ph] LP, we think of ourselves as a global cannabinoid company. And our strategy has always been - we like the Canadian market, because of the ability to raise capital to do research with universities, to operate generally in a federal legal framework, and to be able to get the learnings that we need to roll out to the rest of the world. And obviously, the majority of the management team grew up in the US. Our largest shareholders are in the US. So that's really been a market of focus for us. There's a lot of similarities to consumers, however different the regulations may be there's still quite a bit that we can learn.

And as far as entry, no, I don't know that the MSOs the way they're structured today is a way to likely be structured five years from now. So I don't know that a LP versus MSO, I think where this is eventually going to evolve to is like a more of a CPG versus retailer. So I think as you've increasingly seen multi state operators, it'll eventually be just American operators, and then operators, but that will probably be divided in are you more of a retail focused company? Are you more of a CPG company? Are you more of an ingredient supply company? And for us, the vertical we've really been focused on is the CPG. So it's what collection of assets, whether it's build partner by really depends on what fits the strategy, how the regulations evolve? And ultimately, what board's well as consumers, but for us, it will be focused on the consumer side.

Owen Bennett

Okay. So kind of getting into your core business, you spoke about Canada, then kind of almost using it as a testing ground to learn and take those learnings elsewhere. And so of Canada, can you speak to the supply and demand dynamics we obviously been seen in that market at present? And how are you navigating the market both on the wholesale third party purchasing side as well as selling into the provincial buyers?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. No, I think the - it's funny how quick the swings are. Last year, we've been talking about how we deal with the shortage and telling you, we're not concerned because there will be a lot of capacity soon. And now it's - there's a lot of capacity, how you deal with it. We do think it's going to keep moving towards an equilibrium. I think what you're seeing is on the wholesale side, you are able to get quality cannabis now. I think that the pricing is coming down quite quickly, but actually takes time to wash through in the financials just because the wholesale coming down takes a few months to get through. And you also have a deflationary pricing on the retail side. But we're starting to see it get to levels where you now have your choice, you can get a more consistent supply, so starting to level out.

At the same time, with the potential buyers you are seeing - and this is really specific to Ontario. Ontario is what's going to be driving the most growth in the Canadian market just by virtue of population, but you're seeing accelerated store growth. As that happens, I think the demand side starts picking up. But ultimately there - I don't think we're going to see a shortage for - we may never see a shortage again, absent some strange event that occurs. So it's really having the right mix, the right product mix for consumers. And for us that's monitoring, getting feedback to do consumer research and testing and delivering products with the highest velocity the provinces.

Owen Bennett

Okay and just very quickly on that, and obviously more stores opening up now. Various strategies from different LPs in terms of getting shelf space, I mean, some have their own stores, somehow partnerships with distributors. Could you just maybe comments on kind of what is important to ensure you are getting shelf space in these new stores opening up and how I guess you see the advantages and disadvantage of the various strategies companies are employing.

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, I think there's always going to be tradeoffs for us. We just aren't a retailer. So we may have partnership with retailers. We may work with some - but we are again focused on being a CPG company where we see scale. There may be opportunities to get learnings to get data to better refine offerings to make sure that we secure shelf space, but as a business model, our focus really is on being the more typical CPG approach rather than vertically integrated. It's not to say there aren't advantages or disadvantages of doing it, we just - there's so much to go after in the world, we'd rather put more resources and effort into developing and marketing new products and existing products and into actually offering the stores themselves. And as far as distributor versus in house, I think that's always - you look at the effectiveness of the in-house team, you look at the effectiveness of a distributor, you look at costs and it's something that we always certainly monitor, but we're comfortable with where we are for now. We're still having sequential quarterly growth. We always feel we can do better, but we like the structure we have today.

Owen Bennett

Okay. And so you recently took a strategic price decrease on your products across Canada. Can you shed additional lights on how you came to this decision and how you think prices on the shelf will trend in the future across the market?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So I think for us, you certainly look at what tier each brand is in and it's important to see where your competition price. So we didn't really - I mean the common question here is value - the value packs, how much that influences it. I think it's actually more across index of a brand. The stock pricing generally come down. You're seeing the ability to start decreasing your costs with scale. And so I would expect as things mature for flower, I think pricing will likely continue to compress. I think derivative products is where you have bigger margin opportunities, of course, that'll take time to develop. And that'll come with having consumers catch on brands, but we want to be competitive and make sure that we're always able to deliver on consumer needs. And so we would periodically review prices I think, as any other any other company would. And we want to be in line with what we feel makes us the best partner for the distributors and the best brand for the consumers.

Owen Bennett

Okay, so you touched on there that value flower that continues to steal share across the flower category. And under that we're kind of seeing some evidence of price compression now in 2.0 products. Can you just kind of maybe give your view on where you see that kind of discount - which is natural for any consumer goods kind of category, where you see that like leveling out within flower as a percentage of the market potentially? And kind of we got some way to kind of go in 2.0 products as well, before we see that also level out.

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. I think this is less about what's the final price going to be and it's more about what are the products? There is - I can't give you any reason why a - the products that were being put out are essentially commodities and that the commodity price [Technical Difficulty]. It's a reason we focus so much on innovation. But I don't think that all products are created equal. I think that 2.0 products, it's hard to just categorize them as 2.0 products. It's a very fragmented market. I think it's still very noisy and there's a lot of different products. But as you start seeing consumers pick their choices, you'll start to see differentiation in pricing. That could take a year, take two years, but you'll start to see even within any category base edibles, there's huge differences in what you can do. I think specifically in edibles, you'll see differences in the - whether it's distillate or is it live resin or sauce, you'll see price differences. So I think that will evolve as you get more experienced from not just the brand but also consumers in the legal market and distributors and retailers.

Owen Bennett

Okay. So just staying on 2.0 products that you've been quite vocal about the importance of not necessarily being first, but being the best, so when can we see - will expect to see meaningful innovation in 2.0 products coming to market? And can you shed any light on the category where you'll really be focusing on innovation?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So I don't want to give you an exact date. And I think it'd be a lot of people would be upset with me to take that one away from them. But we feel very confident what we developed. There's a lot of products that are developed, enforces a consumer-focused pipeline, we certainly have continued to develop new innovations, but I think you'll see more from us in edibles, more from us in pre-rolls, in vapor. And one thing I'll say about where the focus is, it's not necessarily just in a new format. I think when we talk about having better differentiated, a lot of that comes down to what the format is at the delivery system, but also what's actually in it. That's where the rare cannabinoids I think are going to be a big differentiator, being able to get consistent effects and being able to give different effects is something that I think is really strong and the best way I can explain it - it's sort of category that everyone watching us. And a close follower of the category understand is five years ago, no one thought of CBD as a market. It's another cannabinoid, no one thought it was only just THC. And there is a lot more of these and being able to put them in combination, use them in isolation is, I think, a big opportunity. And when you wonder how do you prevent commodity pricing? How do you stop someone from saying I'd rather take this gummy because it's $0.10 cheaper? It's having a different active ingredient and having a different mix. So that's where I think a big driving force under innovation is.

Owen Bennett

Okay, cool. So now moving internationally, so specifically, Israel, you've seen strong recent growth in that market. Can you maybe kind of shed some more light on how you expect to see growth develop from here, particularly in light of the recent news that they may be legalizing recreational, so it looks even potentially more attractive near term in Germany while for a lot of people.

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, certainly a pleasant surprise, but I think there's three ways. One, I think there's still a lot of growth to be had in medical market that's growing quite quickly. We're just introducing oil and pre-rolls now. And it's actually interesting, for some reason, less than half of the companies out there actually have a pre-roll offering. And it's a I think, a large category that we're excited about. So there's a lot of organic growth. We've only recently launched. I think the markets growing quite fast. So being able to scale up having a team on the ground is really exciting. We've been investing in Israel for years. But then I think the other two categories, people talk about adult use and I'll get to that in a second. I think that there's a pretty good chance that the biggest regulatory change we'll see in the near future could be on the CBD side, not on the adult use side.

Not to say adult use is far away, but I think that's another growth driver for us. And already having the brand positioning the product - products and the work that we've done in the US it's exciting. And then certainly adult use, I think a lot of the growth in medical is being driven by imports. And one of the themes that we're hearing, likely not going to be any imports allowed. So having for the last few years, establishing a on the ground cultivation and manufacturing operation, having that campus that we can scale as necessary. And being able to set up partnerships there, third party growers is necessary, I think will allow us to be able to really realize that growth, which we think is a large market. Now, there's not a strong list of market, it's very different than North America, because of the amount of security you have there. It's very difficult to smuggle something in the country or to grow underground with surveillance. So I think it's a strong market. Could be like a Colorado.

Owen Bennett

Okay. I mean, is it true to your point there, I mean, what makes Israel attractive, the illicit market is actually more expensive than the legal market a lot of the time.

Mike Gorenstein

That's right. In fact, sometimes multiples higher, I think the product is often sourced from labor market, because it's so difficult to find product. And that might be why there's so much growth in the medical market. It's quite interesting. And so the pricing is quite high. I'll also note that, while we haven't seen all the details, it would be very surprising to me to see a government middleman in adult use, which makes the profit pool a little more attractive than Canada. So while the overall market size from a top line perspective is going to be small in Canada, just based off of population, I do think that bottom lines there's a little bit of a counterbalance there because of that.

Owen Bennett

Okay. And now moving to Germany, obviously the other kind of international focus right now for the whole industry and could you talk about your strategy there and then potentially kind of why the - that starts to develop and obviously UK, France is now talking about moving forward with more production or legalization, yeah, so just strategy on Germany and then wider Europe as that starts to develop.

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So we don't want to spread ourselves too thin as far as how we put boots on the ground. We put boots on the ground in Israel. We had three joint ventures in Australia and one in Colombia. We had ways of doing it in Germany. The market's highly regulated. It goes through traditional pharma channels. So we partnered with a pharma company. It wasn't an actual investment into a new company or assign people, it's a distribution agreement we have exclusive for five years and Pohl-Boskamp has been established for 100 and - almost 190 years, so we've been around longer than us. For us it's participating in the medical market as of today. But understanding things and evolve rapidly. I don't see cannabis being a pharmaceutical product. I don't think insurance reimbursement for dried flower as a long-term trend. I would say the same thing for just about any country.

It's hard for me to believe that we're going to have doctors writing scripts for combustible flour, once we're able to have clinical evidence that - or different delivery systems. So we're not as focused on the pharma side. So as far as France is in the other countries we're watching, we're making sure that we have the right products and right brands that we feel makes sense to go in. But we're pretty comfortable in the markets we are today. And we think the markets we're in today are likely to have the biggest regulatory change to allow us to bring our offerings. And so I think you can really look at Germany and Europe, you can maybe add Denmark to that. We tend to see this happen in regions, Israel and Australia.

Owen Bennett

Okay, just quickly, I mean obviously, some news out of Mexico last week as well. I mean, would that be a market you could potentially look up?

Mike Gorenstein

It's something that we would explore and look at the regulations. I think if there's something that's attractive there, we would certainly look at it. But it's not top of mind for us right now. We're certainly looking south Canada, but not quite that far south today.

Owen Bennett

Okay, cool. And now turning to, I guess, the Holy Grail the US business. And so Kurt and Jerry shed some commentary on the efforts to improve the business during the Q3 earnings call. But hoping you could shed a little more light on investments being made in the US and initiatives being implemented in order to kind of set this business on the right path.

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. First, we - it wasn't included in the quarterly results, we just released the launch of a new brand, Happy Dance, excuse me Happy Dance with Kristen Bell, very excited about having a nasty offering, especially given the current climate, I think is quite important. We onboard a new agency, and in generally, there's a lot of blocking and tackling this require that we just needed to make changes and be able to get everyone focused. But we're building a whole plan and pipeline to be able to launch Happy Dance at the beginning of - having seen and actually make it to market and seeing it start to show up. So we're really excited about that. And I think generally, investing into the brands, investing into getting more distribution and new products is the focus.

Owen Bennett

Okay, and then, what are you doing around there, I guess, I mean, obviously, going to be key if the FDA finally come out and give kind of some guidance around regulation, I'm assuming that for kind of you, you're doing everything right now, which means you could kind of slot into that FDA regulated environment on the CBD when that happens.

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, I think that's right. We were certainly chomping at the bit for that type of regulatory change. We do have a full range of products, so we would certainly be ready. It's something that we are anticipating and certainly pushing for. I think from a mainstream perspective and you've seen, we have to bear with these plus, being able to rapidly scale distribution would be really important. So having that ready for regulatory change is something we're again excited about. It often feels like we're waiting for a lot of regulatory changes, almost like a biotech, but it's a fair characterization of what a lot of the plans that's going on.

Owen Bennett

Okay and then we kind of spoke about how you get into the US early, I mean, one way of doing this is building a CBD business, getting the infrastructure in place. Could you maybe talk about that CBD infrastructure and how that can be leveraged for a future THC business in the US?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. Now, one interesting thing about Lord Jones is back in 2017 it was the top THC edible brand in California. So we know how it performs with consumers. It's actually where the roots are as a cannabis business. That's certainly something that was not lost on us, but there will be some that are similar and some that are different. It certainly depends on again, how the regulations rollout. Obviously, the cannabinoids are quite similar formula with so between CBD and THC there's a lot of similarities. But from a regulatory perspective, you'll likely need different facilities and at least initially, probably different distribution channels. I think for us, it's helpful to have both the CBD business, but also have a partner that has like the unutilized infrastructure that we can look to for the future as you start seeing regulations open and national scale come online. And then there's other investments that we can make in Canada and Israel that prepare us. So understanding how to scale things, understanding different technologies, whether it's in vapor, whether it's fermentation, generally around ingredient sourcing, recipes for edibles, so all those come down to being prepared for the THC market. But from a supply chain perspective, I think the biggest difference is going to be in regulations.

Owen Bennett

Okay. And last one around CBD, I mean, how involved is Kristen Bell in the brand.

Mike Gorenstein

She's very involved. I think she's extremely passionate about it. You'll see quite a bit of her, not just the appearances or on social media, but in the background, she's actually involved in formulating the products. I think it's more of a passion project for her than anything. Now, this really did come about pretty organically, where she loved CBD, she loved the brand, she wanted to getting more and more involved. And she wanted something that was a bit more affordable. I actually - I know what it's like. We both grew up in the Midwest, and I think she thinks about in the Midwest what's accessible? How do you mainstream something? You could see her personality really come out in the brand? We know her well. She's a very passionate and committed mother. And I think a lot of the issues that she wants to deal with as a mother is really where the - some of the consumer needs are that were targeted by the brand. The ideas really did originate with her.

Owen Bennett

Okay and I did say last one the CBD, but not quite, because I just follow up on which is CBD impact has obviously gotten a lot of traction, any plans around that area?

Mike Gorenstein

We have to find someone that knows the pet market. And no, we do meet someone that knows the pet industry, then maybe we consider it, but we got to get someone that knows pets first.

Owen Bennett

Okay. And moving on to another area that's been a big focus of yours and obviously potentially giving you a big cost advantage in the future, biosynthesis. So can you maybe share with the audience kind of the thinking behind biosynthesis? And the timeline for when this could actually - we could start to see this actually at scale? And the potential kind of this could bring you with regards to margins and even an innovation standpoint.

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So I think maybe it's a now overused example, but you know, take aspirin, right and I think at one-point aspirin was extracted from willow trees. And now you see a lot more bottles of aspirin will be willow tree, because it's more efficient means and more consistent means of being able to synthesize the aspirin. And it's a very new industry, we obviously have very - problem - unpolished methods of production. And being able to use best in class technology to find ways to innovate is important. So taking a step back, I think there's a few things that we can get from the fermentation. So first, of course, price - cost does matter. And I think that's important for margin and for being able to enter categories like value and feeling we have a competitive advantage. I think the second is consistency. We always talk about brands and the whole industry talks about brands. The big barrier that is - you can't really have a real brand if consumers don't get the same thing every time. And a lot of the methods of production today, you're not really getting the exact same thing each time because you're relying on completely heterozygous plant genetic and an extraction methodology to hopefully make it the same as it was last time.

It's hard to get the same type of brand loyalty. Being able to have the manufacturing precision and fermentation and make a vape pen the same way that Coca Cola makes a beverage by taking different ingredients and putting them together does give us the ability to drive consistency. And then also we talked about differentiation, orange juice as the example we use all the time. Instead of going and just buying orange orchard and saying we're going to squeeze all these oranges to get your vitamin C product. Now we can start thinking of different ways to add vitamin D or calcium or pasteurized orange juice and add vitamin C back to be able to have something that's not just consistent, but also affordable. And so it allows us to add different benefits. It allows us to really go up and down the ladder and value to bring inside. And I think the most exciting technology that we've seen in this space and been at for quite some time.

Owen Bennett

Okay, so following up on that, so there are a number of competitors that are also working in the biosynthesis space, and also kind of targeting similar timelines. So let's say kind of multiple manufacturers come online at the same time, what will be your differentiating factor in terms of utilizing the fermented cannabinoids and what legal or competitive moat can be built around this technology?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure. So first I think I'd speak to Canada because that's where we're operating today. From my knowledge, there's no other competitor that has an actual fermentation facility or a commercial fermentation station there or lead on license. So we - Apotex is a large generic pharmaceutical company. It's actually the largest in Canada. We had acquired a facility from them and retain the fermentation team doing this for 25 years. So we have the facility. We've applied for the license. Already started and successfully had the pilot scale that we run, but it's waiting for the commercial crossing license to be able to do it at full scale. So I think out of the gate, we're already pretty well set up having the IP, having the facility, having the team. And I think until no other facility is built or acquired and licensed, it's going to be hard in Canada to see where the immediate competition comes from.

I think next having the ability to take those [indiscernible], and understand how to make sure that everything is fungible with the products we have today, and the products that we are developing for the future is again, another time advantage, and having manufacturing and sales and marketing all in house, we've really been designing to launch the fermented products from I guess call it not seed called from yeast, the yeast to sale for years. So I think that's for Canada certainly a big advantage as far as intellectual property. It's one of the most protectable things when you're actually creating a new organism, so you won't be able to protect the cannabinoids; of course, those are already out in the world. But you're creating new DNA sequences, and that is very, very protectable. So we've filed a number of patents, and we'll continue to do. But I think there's a lot of evidence for how you protect things in the space. And we have an amazing partner and the clear leader in synthetic biology in Ginkgo Bioworks. So we're very confident about how we're positioned and where we're going.

Owen Bennett

Okay and just on obviously the way of using this for formulations involving rarer cannabinoids, is that something you've been able to already start to kind of work out now in terms of getting some of those rare cannabinoids and coming up with formulations? Or is that something we kind of have to wait until you get into any kind of automotive scale that you can start doing that R&D?

Mike Gorenstein

No, you actually don't need a large amount for R&D. That's something that we've been able to start fortunately. I think that there is different aspects to it. And some of the work we actually do in Israel is focused on characterizing what the different cannabinoids do. We've been doing work dating back just from given a small amount to get from plant extraction. Again, they're the fundable cannabinoids, what the effects are, how they might work together, the work we do with the Technion dealing with organoids in mice to understand the different formulations, maybe with skincare. So that really all comes together as formulating the rare cannabinoids. But certainly, once things are at scale the differences in formulating with a small amount versus large amount is no different than any other cannabinoid. So it's just making sure that we have the formulations prepared the right way.

Owen Bennett

Okay. And then obviously, one of the, I guess the key delivery formats to really get the maximum benefit from the different formulations is vape. And you obviously do an R&D around vaping in Israel as well. Can you maybe talk about the importance of not just the formulations, but also the hardware side as well in terms of kind of the whole package?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure, and I'll say it's not just vape, again, cannabinoids are fermented or not, they're always the same cannabinoids and so you're going to get different effects with it. Is it passing through your liver or you or are you most buying in with vape? One of the differences I think it's important versus ingestibles, it's not just what is the formulation, but also what are the different heating levels you're using, what's the consistency and then you get all the other things are familiar with from your tobacco side to face so dry puff prevention, understanding how there's no lens leaching safety is a very, very big component that isn't thought about enough in the cannabis industry. But there's a ton of work that needs to be done there foundationally. And you've got design elements, there's different interactions you can have with the consumer. I think that there's a few that may end up becoming regulatory requirements that we'll talk about today. But having those ready in the event that those becomes something that's either required from the tobacco side or just generally suggested, best practices is something that we think is important. So there's a lot of innovation on the vapor side, a lot applicable from tobacco, but you have to remember that the actual consumer need is quite different. What a consumer is looking for - cannabis consumers is often opposite of what a nicotine consumer wants. So the technology is the same, but the applications are very different.

Owen Bennett

Okay, just sticking on the innovation side of things and you've mentioned kind of edibles, vape. One category where there's a lot of debate, whether it'll work or not work is around beverages and what's your views on that? And that sort of thing, kind of, you're potentially doing work on yourselves to kind of really come up with a viable solution.

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, I think there can certainly be a market for it. I think there's a few things that will probably need to happen for it to be very large. Generally in the adult beverage category, I think having access to lounges and restaurants and food service industry is pretty important. And that isn't something that we've seen access to. So that's certainly there. I actually think there's a lot of opportunities that might not necessarily be THC based. So my view on THC beverages versus CBD beverages or CBD beverages and certainly is different, because they're completely different consumer needs. I think there's an opportunity, but I also think that, it's often hard to change consumer habits. So it's not to say it can't be done, I think there's just opportunities that we feel our capabilities make us better prepared to win today and the next few years. So I think an area that isn't focused on the pre-roll for example, and I'd rather put our efforts into pre-rolls than beverages given we have a partner that has quite a bit of experience in rolling plant material, making it taste great and consistent. I'd rather focus there then focus on beverages, but I do think there are certain opportunities in beverages. It's just hard to tell you today how big it can get.

Owen Bennett

Okay and just touching on that, I mean, you spoke about the partner in Altria, could you maybe talk about kind of how involved they are at present in terms of kind of helping develop the business?

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, I think it's pretty integrated. So we have a number of people that joined from Altria. We have things that we work on together. Certainly government affairs is extremely involved. We have people that actually share the same office space. So depending on the area of business, there is a lot of involvement or less involvement. But we have very senior executives in Altria on the board, so we speak generally daily, and depending on areas of business or it's concerning the range.

Owen Bennett

Okay, and then final question, I think we're just about to run out of time. We've spoken about obviously, oversupply in the space, you've got a lot of cash and there's going to be consolidation in Canada or arguably some, I guess attractive assets that can't stay in business, potentially. I mean, would you look - not necessarily picking up cultivation, but would you potentially look at picking up certain brands in the Canadian Space if they do kind of come under a bit of distress?

Mike Gorenstein

Yeah, if it's accretive, I mean, ultimately, I think a lot of people would like to see us almost like being like the cannabis version of like tarp, but it's got to make sense for us. And depending on what becomes available and what price we'll certainly look at it. But our focus really is on building, acquiring, partnering for whatever gets us the best and strongest brands. And we're looking at the most scalable opportunities. We're comfortable with the brand we have today in Canada. But we'll certainly look at everything. I'll tell you that's not - from what I see today, we don't look at the market and say there's a ton of opportunity the way things are positioned today. But as you know, things can change rapidly and depending on what happens with access to capital, which can always be surprising and will really determine what type of moves we would look at making in Canada.

Owen Bennett

Okay, great. I think we're out of time, Mike, that was very, very helpful, very insightful, and I really appreciate your time. If anyone watching on this has any questions for Mike or his team, just please reach out and I'll make sure they get forwarded on. Thank you again, sir. It was very helpful.

Mike Gorenstein

Thank you.