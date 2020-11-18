S&P 500 Is Due For A Pause: Floyd

With the volatility we have right now, it is important for traders to remain true to their setups and remember that sometimes the better trade is no trade.

COVID, the vaccine, and politics aren’t even on my radar, Dave Floyd of Aspen Trading Group told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Floyd said that with the S&P at current levels, he’s taking a purely technical approach because focusing on anything other than the technical or letting his own opinions enter the picture won’t help him frame any good trades.

Because Floyd is not a macro investor, he’s looking for trades that last for several hours to several days. He said the market today is good for trading, but doesn’t offer many clues from a longer-term perspective.

Looking at the market, he thinks that if we go above 3630 on the S&P, we will go even higher. However, it will become more difficult to trade because we don’t have any reference points to work from. Right now, he’s creating a framework whereby he’s looking for some lower levels on a shorter-term basis. If we get below 3603, he thinks we’ll get down to 3570 and probably stay there for a little, then if it moves below 3570, he’ll be looking for 3525.

The way the markets are trading right now, there are one to three opportunities per day in the S&P given the range, so being aware of these levels has been helpful for him, Floyd said. If we get below 3603, he’ll be playing the market from the short side, at least temporarily.

Floyd also talked about how the relationship between price to volume can reveal “footprints” in various markets to identify inflection points. He looks for where prices have spent time to determine key levels that the market will react to.

He also keeps an eye on related markets; not only does Floyd trade the S&P, but he also trades currencies and 10-year notes and rotates back and forth depending on what’s happening. Floyd said that watching the dollar index helps him figure out what he’s going to do in the S&Ps. He also said he’s very bullish on 10-year notes and thinks it probably indicates a little weakness in the S&P. While he’s not bearish on the market overall, Floyd believes we’re due for a little bit of a pause.

Floyd wrapped up the interview with his thoughts about the psychology of trading. With the volatility we have right now, he said it is important for traders to have your setups and stay true to them—there’s nothing wrong with sitting and waiting. Floyd thinks that impulse control and FOMO are the Achilles' heel for many investors.

“The setup has to be there,” he said. “Sometimes the better trade is no trade.”

