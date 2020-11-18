The stock will be a triple if it returns to the previous price of just 18 months ago.

Energy Transfer (ET) is a very controversial stock on Seeking Alpha. Some feel it is doomed, while others, like myself, think it has a very good risk/reward profile, although risky indeed.

I have recently written articles about ET, including "Energy Transfer: What's The Worst Thing That Can Happen?" in which I outlined the potential plus and minuses of various issues facing ET, including the DAPL (Dakota Access Pipe Line) litigation.

Prior to that, I wrote an article titled "Energy Transfer: Buy If You Have A 5 Year Plan," where I outlined why I think the long-term success of ET is very probable.

Now that ET has lowered its dividend by 50%, I decided to write why that makes the company even more favorable now than before.

Here are 4 reasons I think ET has good long-term investment potential.

1. The dividend cut was good news not bad news

Previously, I had rated a cut as possible but not probable. Well, "possible" happened, and I think it is a positive thing, not a negative thing.

With ET's current price in the $5 range, the dividend now yields a very investor-friendly 10%. And cutting the dividend saves $1.7 billion per year, which can be immediately applied to the company's large outstanding long-term debt of $51 billion.

This, in turn, will assure credit rating agencies that ET is more than capable of maintaining a covenant-friendly Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Evidence for maintaining the credit rating is shown by the company's 04/15/2049 bond selling at a premium.

2. Free Cash Flow (FCF) will increase by $3.8 billion in 2021

In addition to the $1.7 billion being saved by the dividend cut, ET is lowering CAPEX by $2.1 billion in 2021 from 2020, and by another $600 million in 2022 and 2023.

So add it all up and you have increased FCF by a total of $12.6 billion over the next 3 years, all of which can be applied to the debt as needed.

And by the way, that does not include another $1.2 billion in interest savings from the retired debt.

ET's goal is to get the Debt/EBITDA ratio down, as per CFO Tom Long:

So I think when you look at it, you can see that any dollars that are left over will be allocated toward debt paydown, and that's what we're looking at, which will then bring that leverage down.

and:

But when you look out at 2022, 2023 I would see that as continuing. A lot of that goes back to the target that we've got on leverage ratio of that 4 to 4.5x.

Here's my calculation over the period 2020-2023:

And note, my calculations assume no increase in EBITDA during that period, even though at least 5 new projects will be coming on-line during that time period and increased volumes at DAPL are set to begin next year.

3. ET is the cheapest Midstream MLP by far

Midstreams in general have been beaten up by the market this year, and ET more than most. But if you look at the numbers, the company is vastly undervalued compared to others in the midstream space.

First, here is a comparison by miles of pipelines.

And when we compare some key financial ratios, ET is also cheaper by a bunch.

The two big differences are Revenue/Market Value and EBITDA/Market Value, which indicates the company is vastly underpriced compared to its peers.

4. ET will be a triple if it returns to the previous price of just 18 months ago

In March of last year, ET was at $15.74 just about exactly 3 times 11/03/20 price of $5.21. That shows how much the market has punished the company for its legal imbroglios, including DAPL and others.

So the question remains: are ET's problems fatal or so damaging that it will never recover?

My answer is "no" - the company may be punished for a while longer, but over the 5-year horizon, it will arise again no matter what. But in a worst-case scenario, it may take a huge dose of patience for investors to see it through.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags

One problem with any petroleum-related business is government regulation, which can change in a moment and on a political whim. You need to look no further than the recent legal decision against the Dakota Pipeline (see here).

Add to that, the increasing ESG emphasis by banks and others may lead to capital restriction going forward.

In Energy Transfer's case, the company is not only involved in the DAPL legal war, but it is also in an industry that may have decreasing volumes as time goes forward as non-fossil fuel energy sources come on-line.

Add in the likelihood of a Biden administration adding to ET's (and all pipelines) woes, and it may be wise to sit on the sidelines for a while until we see what new regulations and executive orders regarding pipelines emerge from the bowels of Washington, DC.

In a volatile environment like we are facing now, cash is always a viable alternative.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is certainly not a widows and orphans stock. This is a calculation of risk versus reward, and in my case, I think the reward is potentially substantial and a more likely outcome than the risk.

ET is a long-term buy if you are not averse to the political risk involved. Otherwise, wait and see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.