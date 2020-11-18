COVID-19 Vaccine News Boosts And Shifts Investor Outlook For S&P 500
The S&P 500 closed out the second week of November 2020 by climbing to a new record high for the index.
Investors appear to be in the completion of a shift in their forward looking focus beyond the current quarter of 2020-Q4 toward the more distant future quarter of 2021-Q3.
We think this latest shift in the time horizon of investors coincides with the positive news of the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine in its Phase 3 testing.
The latest update to the alternative futures chart shows that change and also an upward shift in the potential future trajectories the S&P 500 might take depending upon how far into the future investors fix their forward-looking attention.
We think this latest shift in the time horizon of investors coincides with the positive news of the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccine in its Phase 3 testing. Developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), some 100 million doses for Americans would be funded by the Trump administration's Warp Speed initiative for accelerating the distribution of newly developed, effective COVID vaccines in 2021.
The news also boosted expectations for dividends through all quarters extending out in the foreseeable future, with the largest positive changes seen in future quarters through 2021-Q3. The following animated chart shows the change in the expected future for the S&P 500's dividends on Monday, 9 November 2020 after the news first broke. [Please click here to access the chart on our site]
Here's a recap of the week's market moving headlines.
Monday, 9 November 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions share gloomy outlook:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Wall Street rallies on coronavirus vaccine trial results
- Change in outlook: JPMorgan sees S&P 500 surging to 4,000 points in early-2021
Tuesday, 10 November 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions say their monetary policy is fine, want more government spending:
- Fed's Kaplan concerned about next six months as virus surges
- Fed's George says growth to moderate, policy appropriate
- Fed policy is in a really good place, Daly says
- Fed's Rosengren says fiscal aid should include help for state and local governments
- Bigger stimulus developing in Japan:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- ECB minion would really like more government spending:
- S&P 500 dips, Nasdaq sinks as investors adjust bets on recovery hopes
Wednesday, 11 November 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions indicate they want targeted government spending, not more helicopter money:
- Nasdaq closes higher with technology stocks back in favor
Thursday, 12 November 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed, ECB minions demonstrate ability to grasp the obvious:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone, sooner than expected:
- Wall Street ends sharply lower as pandemic fears resurge
Friday, 13 November 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials differ over economy's risks as coronavirus surges
- NY Fed's Williams: U.S. economy still in 'deep hole' and rising infections pose risk
- Fed's Harker says U.S. economy is not going to 'snap right back'
- Bullard: 'Household level' virus spread may require new 'education initiative'
- Fed moves closer to joining global peers in climate-change fight
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB minions cautious on vaccine, rethinking inflation target:
- S&P boasts record close with earnings reports adding to vaccine fueled optimism
Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz lists all the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news.
