Singapore stocks have broken out to the upside with the help of positive coronavirus vaccine news and stand well-placed to benefit from a recovery in global risk appetite.

The multi-year decline in Singapore stocks relative to both Developed and Emerging Market equities appears to be at or near its end. The iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS) has broken out to the upside with the help of positive news regarding the coronavirus vaccine and stands well-placed to benefit from any further recovery in global risk appetite. The ETF also offers a high dividend yield and the opportunity to benefit from Singapore's stable economic outlook and the strong likelihood of currency strength.

EWS ETF

Source: Bloomberg

Breaking Out

We noted back in September how EWS offered an attractive entry point based on its relatively high dividend yield, particularly given the low level of interest rates and bond yields as a result of the city state's use of the U.S. interest rate policy (see 'EWS: Singapore Stocks An Attractive Dividend Opportunity'). With help from positive Covid-19 vaccine news EWS has since broken out, reaching its highest level since March and closing the gap left during the height of the Covid crash.

After losing 60% versus the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) and 30% versus the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) over the past decade, the tide appears to be turning in Singapore's favour. Given the high weighting of financials, real estate, and industrial stocks, and the low weighting of tech stocks, EWS has been among the worst- performing country ETFs this year. With global trade volumes likely to pick up as the Covid vaccine is rolled out, Singapore looks set to make up lost ground.

EWS Vs. URTH, EWS Vs. EEM

Source: Bloomberg

Financials Well Placed

With roughly 50% of EWS comprising of financials, the performance of this sector is crucial to determining whether the recent breakout is sustainable. Interestingly, despite Singapore stocks underperforming the rest of the world over recent years, Singapore financials have actually performed in line with the MSCI World Financials Index, and have even outperformed the MSCI EM Financials Index over the course of the year. The underperformance of the overall index reflects the fact that financial stocks globally have underperformed.

There are growing signs of a recovery in financials globally and Singapore's banks are well-positioned to continue offering high dividends. The country's main banks [DBS (4.1%), OCBC (4.5%), and UOB (5.1%)] offer dividend yields far in excess of global averages, and with the dividend payout ratio for the financials sector just over 50%, we expect these dividend payments to increase over the coming years as the economy recovers.

Dividend Yield Of Singapore Financials Vs. MSCI World Financials, %

Source: Bloomberg

Fiscal And External Strengths Suggest A Currency Tailwind

Longer term, we expect Singapore to benefit from a shift in global financial services companies and regional headquarters away from Hong Kong amid the threat of greater political influence from Mainland China. The Lion City's strong commitment to business freedom and a high degree of social stability should see Singapore continue to attract international businesses. Additionally, while most developed countries have been running near-record fiscal deficits, Singapore's budget shortfall came in at less than 4% of GDP at its peak in Q2.

It is this commitment to limited government spending and policies designed to encourage domestic savings that have allowed the country to amass net foreign assets of around 300% of GDP. And it is this savings hoard that allows the MAS to maintain control of the Singapore dollar. While the central bank kept its currency policy unchanged at its half-yearly review last month, we expect policymakers to resume the currency's appreciatory path relative to its basket next year as global inflation pressures resume. This should provide direct additional support to EWS over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.