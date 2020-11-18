With many leases expiring over the coming quarters, Textainer is expected to lock-in attractive contracts that should boost its EPS for years to come.

The 2020 holiday season has led to a surge in shipping demand from Amazon and other retailers which has exacerbated charter rates and container leasing costs.

(Pexels)

As you have likely found, the economic impacts of COVID-19 (and its lockdowns) have been far from normal. While there has been a recession in many industries, particularly service-related, it has led to a boom for others. One largely unknown area where COVID has led to a positive surprise is the shipping container industry.

Over the past year, a significant shortage of shipping containers has developed all over the world. Unfortunately, this is not due to a spike in demand for shipping-container homes by Millennials, but a large number of containers that are stranded in Europe due to a surge in westbound volumes. This stems from a decline in demand for goods in Asia and in production from Europe and the U.S. Since China has not seen long-term impacts from the virus, the country has continued to export but is not importing enough to bring the containers back. This has caused the additional cost of empty containers to skyrocket from $500 to $1200 as well as an increase in pick-up fees.

This situation has led to strong earnings for the container leasing company Textainer (TGH) which reported a stellar revenue and EPS beat last week. As you can see below, this had led to a huge breakout in TGH:

Data by YCharts

TGH has more-than doubled over the past few months due to significant demand for its services as well as higher demand for shipping (as seen in spiking container shipping rates). The boom in charter rates is also leading to strong performance in shipping companies like Costamare (CMRE). I discuss this in-depth in a recent article "Costamare Outlook Boosted On Rising Charter Rates".

The stock currently ranks #1 out of 41 within the Trading Companies and Distributors industry on Seeking Alpha with A and B factor grades in all categories. The stock is trading at a low valuation and will likely grow earnings at a strong pace over the coming quarters. That said, there are some important risks investors should consider.

How Long Will The Container-Boom Continue?

Textainer is currently operating near full-capacity with utilization at 97.7% as of its recent earnings call. These leases had attractive terms with improved rates and longer/staggered tenure. The full benefit of the boom in demand is expected to be seen in Q4 as the holiday season causes the container shortage to worsen. To make matters better, many shipping companies are concerned about saving capital so have opted to lease containers instead of buying more. The company expects this situation to last in 2021 given no drop in demand for goods in western markets. Of course, COVID is a major wildcard factor to consider. So far, COVID has surprised many as it has primarily impacted service industries like travel and restaurants. However, the demand for goods has remained strong as consumers use their extra savings on online shopping.

As you can see below, container shipping rates are highly correlated to the U.S Trade Deficit:

Data by YCharts

Quite frankly, as long as Europe and North America have COVID restrictions, demand for goods from Asia will likely remain high. As many are stuck at home, they are looking to buy items that make life more enjoyable. This has caused a surge in the U.S trade deficit which causes a lack of containers in China. The Chinese government is looking for ways to reduce freight rates, but at the end of the day, they'll need more containers from companies like Textainer to do so.

Still, the market will likely see some rebalancing in 2021 as container leasing costs are reaching extreme levels that will reverse as the U.S ideally exports in order to bring containers back. According to the recent Textainer investor presentation, it only takes about three weeks to produce a new shipping container (though this figure is a bit longer today). Thus, the shortage will likely end by 2021 unless demand for goods continues to rise.

Fortunately, there will be a spike in Textainer's lease expirations over the next twelve months which should enable the company to achieve highly profitable long-term contracts. See expiration schedule below:

(Textainer Q3 Investor Presentation)

Around 70% of Textainer's leases are long-term. With lease rates are high today, this will ideally bring a boost in cash-flows that will last years.

A Look At Textainer's Valuation

TGH has risen dramatically over the past few months so it is trading at a higher TTM valuation. The stock's forward "P/E" valuation is 14X, but its EPS is expected to rise to $2.5 by 2023 due to strong anticipated contracts, so that figure is only 7.2X from a long-term perspective. As you can see below, Textainer is still trading below its book value and at a historically low "EV/EBITDA" and price-to-cash-flow:

Data by YCharts

Textainer's valuation today is in-line with levels seen over the past five years but far below those seen in the five-years prior. This is largely due to the ongoing depression in the shipping and commodity production industries that stems from a glut that was created during the early 2000s. However, as we're seeing in the container industry, the era glut is becoming one of shortage which means the depression may finally be over. If so, this could lead to a long-term breakout in TGH as its valuation returns to levels seen a decade ago.

Still, the company does have some financial risks to consider. As you can see below, its leverage ratio has climbed by a significant extent since 2012 and it has been facing an increase in operating expense-to-revenue:

Data by YCharts

This puts the company in a slightly precarious position given a reversal in demand for containers. For now, I believe demand should stay strong. However, COVID is a huge wildcard and it is entirely possible that U.S and European consumers look to cut spending on goods next year. Permanent unemployment is still rising in the U.S and millions will lose unemployment benefits at the end of December. If incomes do not return, the E-commerce boom that has indirectly boosted Textainer may reverse and push the stock lower. This is a risk to the company given its debt levels today and rising operating expenditures.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I find Textainer's situation very interesting and potentially enticing as a short-term momentum and value trade. The company is among the few less-well-known firms that are indirectly benefiting from COVID lockdowns which makes it a very attractive investment to many. Even better, it is trading at a low valuation given the strong consensus EPS growth expectation.

All said I remain cautious on TGH and would wait for a correction to buy the stock. The primary reason being uncertainty regarding demand for goods in 2021. With unemployment extensions ending (as well as other measures) and lockdowns continuing, there will likely need to be another large stimulus bill for demand to remain strong. There will also likely be a surge in new container development which could potentially create a glut situation.

In the meantime, I believe shipping companies like Costamare (CMRE) offers better overall risk-reward. Still, I'll be keeping a close eye on TGH and may look to buy the stock if it declines 10-20% in value, particularly if the sell-off is due to profit-taking and not a decline in demand for containers.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Looking to buy on a profit-taking correction or delay the purchase until January 2021 (after holidays are over).