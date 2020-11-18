Its approach to growing its presence in the mid-market is risky but might work.

Introduction

In this article, I will discuss Adyen's (OTCPK:ADYEY) business model, and I will elaborate why it is one of the best stocks in the payments sector, even when it is selling at a significant premium to its peers.

Business model

Adyen is a global payments platform, integrating the full payments slack - gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring and settlement. Its platform is primarily utilised by large enterprises who have complex payment needs. In other words, Adyen's global payment platform acts as a payment gateway and payment service provider, while offering risk management and local acquiring solutions. Clearly, this platform is of immense value to large merchants who provide goods or services throughout the world, where different payment methods are accustomed.

(Source: Company IR)

Large enterprises

Adyen's platform was originally built for large enterprises who have complex needs concerning payments. This strategy has clearly been successful, since the company has been able to acquire high-value merchants like eBay (EBAY), Booking.com (BKNG), Uber (UBER), Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT). At first glance, this poses a risk to Adyen's business model since it is heavily exposed to a small number of large enterprises, in fact, in 2019 Adyen's top 10 merchants represented 33% of Adyen's revenue.

Actually, I believe the opposite is true; I deem Adyen's exposure to large enterprises as beneficial. The company's churn rate has been below 1% since its IPO; this clearly showcases that Adyen is creating value for their enterprise merchants, and that there is no intention to switch to another platform. Why? Because currently, Adyen is the best unified payment platform for large enterprises.

PayPal and eBay

While the payment sector is a field with hefty competition, I deem competition for payment solutions directed to large enterprises to be relatively mild. Most readers probably assume the biggest competitor of Adyen is the payment gateway and processor PayPal (PYPL), which has been expanding its payment platform with acquisitions like iZettle. Yet, even PayPal's platform lacks in comparison to Adyen's versatile platform. For big enterprises, Adyen in comparison to PayPal can provide significantly more payment options, a seamless experience and lower costs all at the same time.

I believe Adyen's value proposition in comparison to PayPal is showcased by eBay (EBAY) employing Adyen's payments platform instead of PayPal - after a decade-long marriage with PayPal. Ever since 2003, eBay's primary payment processor has been PayPal. However, in 2018, eBay announced it would integrate Adyen's payments platform, providing this reasoning:

'After careful consideration, we believe that we can offer a more seamless experience while giving buyers and sellers more choice for payment and payout options. At the same time, we believe we can capture significantly better economics while reducing overall selling costs.'



- Devin Wenig, CEO, eBay

eBay recognised that Adyen's platform would lead to a greater buyer conversion rate, while simultaneously reducing selling costs. This is the reason why a lot of large enterprises have integrated Adyen's platform, since it is simply the best platform to suit their needs. For international enterprises, there is a clear economic incentive to move to Adyen's platform.

Amazon

PayPal holds a strong market position amongst small to mid-sized merchants, but competition in the mid-market is intensifying with payment solutions like Amazon Pay (AMZN) growing extensively. Whilst Amazon Pay is a risk to most payment processors, it is not a big risk to Adyen, since the latter's customers are primarily large enterprises. These enterprises have particular needs which Adyen provides, and Amazon Pay doesn't. While it possible that Amazon eventually provides similar solutions like Adyen, I suspect enterprises might be wary of allowing Amazon to analyse their valuable payment data - Adyen is clearly a more trustworthy partner. Yet, this has not withheld AWS from becoming the biggest cloud provider in the United States, so Amazon continues to be a risk to Adyen's business model - like most companies with a business model.

There are other competitors like Mollie that have a similar unified payment platform; however, these platforms are generally focused on small to mid-market clients.

Moat

Still, Adyen's platform provides even more value to clients. The platform is not just seamless, versatile and relatively cheap - no, I believe Adyen can provide even more value to merchants:

'In addition to the scalability of solutions, significant untapped opportunity lies in enhancing the scalability and sophistication of data infrastructure to enable targeted use cases around enhanced authorization, fraud, and performance-based payments arrangements.'



- McKinsey

As McKinsey rightly speculates, there is a huge untapped opportunity in data solutions surrounding payment processors, and I believe Adyen is ready to tap into that market.

While the company's seamless, versatile platform is attracting enterprises, that alone may not keep merchants engaged forever. Here's the deal: Adyen can use the data it gathers through all the payments it processes to provide incredibly accurate fraud and authorizations solutions. Since its depth of data is nearly unparalleled, I believe these fraud and authorization solutions will provide the company with a strong moat; most competitors will struggle to provide solutions with similar accuracy and efficiency, since they lack Adyen's depth of data. I suspect only companies like PayPal and Amazon might be able to compete with Adyen on this level.

Mid-market strategy

Since its exception, Adyen's platform was primarily focused on large enterprises. Though, over the last few years, the company has changed its strategy - now it is putting effort into building a solid market position in the mid-market, however, with little success.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Adyen IR)

For readers wondering why there is no data about mid-market volumes for 2020: from 2020 onwards, Adyen is no longer reporting enterprise volumes and mid-market volumes separately. Until the end of 2019, enterprise volumes were outgrowing mid-market volumes both in percentages and absolute numbers. Fortunately, management noted during its most recent conference call that this trend has reversed:

'On mid-market, we continue to invest in our long-term approach to moving into the next adjacent segment to enterprise. It excites me to see that volumes in this segment are growing at the same pace as our enterprise volume. Remember, it's still early days here.'



- Pieter der Does

I note that competition is intense in the mid-market segment: Amazon Pay, PayPal, iZettle, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and Mollie are formidable competitors. Remember, big enterprises require integration of dozens of different payment methods due to their international presence. Mid-market companies are generally focused on a specific region, and so, Adyen's value proposition to international enterprises is not as valuable to the mid-market segment. That is why I deem the company's mid-market approach as risky, and it might yield insufficient returns. However, I am also optimistic.

If Adyen can make its fraud and authorizations solutions the most reliable on the market, I deem it as plausible that even some mid-market companies will switch to the company's platform. In other words, Adyen could leverage the data it gathers from its enterprise merchants to improve its fraud and authorization solutions, which might strengthen its value proposition to mid-market merchants.

Trends

Adyen is a company set to benefit from the transition to e-commerce occurring in the world through its diverse portfolio of enterprise clients. With enterprises like Etsy (ETSY), Netflix, Booking.com and Spotify (SPOT) using the platform, Adyen is set to benefit from the rise of e-commerce.

Another trend that is benefitting the company is the decline of cash. McKinsey predicts that COVID-19 will lead to a further decline in cash payments. This is logical, since social distancing is propelling customers to pay with a card instead of cash. Obviously, again through its clients, Adyen is set to benefit from this effect, since the company manages digital payments.

(Source: McKinsey)

Adyen is a company that is disrupting the business model of banks: through its merchants, the company is offering customers payment cards. Additionally, the company "intends" to use its banking license to provide its merchants with multi-currency bank accounts. And it is even planning to offer merchants pre-financing services.

Adyen is leveraging its payments platform to become the bank of massive international enterprises - clearly a lucrative business.

Expensive valuation

Adyen's trailing twelve months net revenue was $782,306,000. As of writing, its market cap is €49.371 billion; on June 30, 2020, the company's cash and cash equivalents made up €2,080,368, and it has no outstanding long-term debt. This puts Adyen's enterprise value at €47.291 billion and its EV to trailing twelve months net revenues at 60.5. Whilst the company is selling at a significant premium in comparison to its peers on EV/EBITDA ratio:

Data from Seeking Alpha Adyen PayPal Shift4 Payments Square (SQ) EV/EBITDA TTM 179.08 53.74 - - EV/EBITDA Fwd. 126.93 35.24 33.26 186.13

I note that Adyen is a company with a relatively strong moat and a great business model. It has an EBITDA margin of 59.7%, which I anticipate will continue to expand due to its scalable business model.

Total addressable market

The reason why Adyen is selling at a hefty premium is due to its total addressable market. I estimate Adyen will process more than €300 billion payments in 2020, and as elaborated earlier, this is set to grow at a rapid pace in the coming decades as a consequence of multiple transitions. Bloomberg estimates the global payments market will reach $2 trillion by 2025. Clearly, the total addressable market is huge, and Adyen is an enormous beneficiary. The first risk investors need to consider is that Adyen's position in the world's biggest country, China, is weak; this is problematic, since it lowers the total addressable market significantly. And I assume this will not improve, since companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) have well-entrenched payment solutions.

Risks

There are more risks investors need to acknowledge - really considering Adyen's premium valuation:

The company is heavily exposed to e-commerce. E-commerce experienced a tailwind in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis and consequent restrictions, but as social restrictions get lifted, this may turn into a headwind; it is plausible that revenue growth may slow down. I should note that Adyen is also quite heavily exposed to travel through companies like Booking.com, which actually benefit from a post-COVID-19 world. I note that the Fintech industry is mutable, so competitors with new platforms could appear; this could severely hamper Adyen's future profitability. This risk is amplified by the company's high exposure to a small number of merchants, as elaborated earlier.

Takeaway

Adyen is adequately positioned to continue to benefit from multiple transitions like e-commerce and a decline in cash usage. The company's payments platform is the best amongst its competition for international enterprises, and through its authorizations and fraud solutions, I speculate this will not change. Adyen can leverage its powerful market position amongst enterprises to disrupt banks, and by doing so, can tap into another lucrative market. This is a wonderful company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADYEY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.