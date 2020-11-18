Reader Favorites And Rogues 10/8 To 11/11/20 Show 22 Dividend Dogs Ready To Adopt

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield October-November ReFa/Ro showed 12.26% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack again for November.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: MO; GAIN; EPD; XOM; IRM; AIV; KLEPF; GLP; OXSQ; MLPA They averaged 11.00% annual yield. (Four made all-three lists: AIV, XOM, EPD, and MO.).

October 9 to November 11: Arnold article readers mentioned 45 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha Editors missed in September.

This month two readers caught tickers mismatched to stock names missed by me and my editors. Also one reader complained again about my personal preference for dividend stocks whose payouts from $1K invested equal or exceed their single share prices. It's a signal that the stock has a worthwhile dividend, nothing more nothing less. I'm so committed that I'm working on a book about the concept.

In August, readers scoffed at the high dividends attributed by both YCharts and Yahoo! Finance to CVI, an energy stock that cancelled its dividend, bpost (OTCPK:BPOSY), the Belgian postal service that skipped its March semi-annual payout, and SVC, a REIT that scaled its quarterly payout back to $0.01. Those aforementioned hit the bottom of the August list by yield.

In June, two doubtful dividend dogs stood atop the yield list. The OXLC closed end investment company sported a 40% dividend down to 19.57% in July, and SCM had converted to a Q-pay from a MoPay but finally, on June 30, announced a $0.25/Q payout amount.

In my April S&P 500 Aristocrats dog article I used the ticker O and its data for a listing labeled Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and also failed to catch the spin-off of OTIS and CARR from the newly minted RTX entity resulting from the merger of UTX and RTN, thanks to readers' sharp eyes. Another spotted airlines still listed among Warren Buffett's Berkshire holdings due to my missing Warren's off-hand comments in his annual meeting in March.

Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first-glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented) but beware, Yahoo and Morningstar are no better and do the same. Recently YCharts has improved its service by mostly not posting a forward-looking dividend amount based on cancelled or discontinued payouts, though the practice is inconsistent.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until this May also. Yet another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm now describing beta as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Below are 45 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and from October 9 and November 11. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 11/13/20.

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-two stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding its single share price: MLPA, OXSQ, GLP, KLEPF, AIV,IRM, XOM, EPD, GAIN, MO, PBA, T, UVV, IVR, BNS, DOW, KHC, STOR, SU, WBA, TDS, SIRI.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 16.64% To 37.74% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To November 2021

Four reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 40% accurate by Wall Street estimates.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted.) Therefore, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 15, 2021, were:

source: YCharts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) was projected to net $377.39, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $342.04, based on the median of target estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% greater than the market as a whole.

Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) was projected to net $324.19, based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $322.04, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% over the market as a whole.

Citigroup Inc. (C) was projected to net $310.16 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 81% over the market as a whole.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) was projected to net $272.92, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% under the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) was projected to net $254.67, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% under the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) was projected to net $239.13, based on the median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% under the market as a whole.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) netted $178.23 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% above the market as a whole.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) netted $166.35 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.87% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

source: phoenixpubliclibrary.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

45 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 11/13/20 for 45 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

45 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Global X MLP ETF, Led 45 By Yield In November

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 45 selections plus one exchange traded fund [ETF].

Of the leading ten, the top reader-mention by yield, was the ETF representative, as mentioned, Global X MLP ETF (MLPA). Second and eleventh places were occupied by financial services sector representatives, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) [2], and Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) [11].

Third seventh and eighth places were occupied by three energy sector representatives: Global Partners LP (GLP) [3]; Exxon Mobil Corp. [7]; Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [8].

Fourth through sixth places went to three real estate representatives in the top ten, Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) [4]; Apartment Investment and Management Co [5]; Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) [6].

Finally, a lone consumer defensive sector member placed tenth for this collection, Altria Group Inc. [10], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 28.13% To 125.33% Gains To October 2021.

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 12.26% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To November 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 11/13/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: ETF (1); financial services (2); energy (3); real estate (3); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites and Rogues To (31) Deliver 16.99% Vs. (32) 19.36% Net Gains by All 10 To November 2021

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.26% less net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The fourth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.74%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for November 13 were: Oxford Square Capital Corp; Gladstone Investment Corp; Global Partners LP; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Klepierre, with prices ranging from $2.86 to $22.60 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for November 13 were: Global X MLP ETF, Iron Mountain Inc., Apartment Investment and Management Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Altria Group, Inc., whose prices ranged from $24.75 to $40.33.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 45 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: alert 670, BAstute, Darkredwing, drconsul, eric.munson@att.net, ganswijkw, Incomeiam, InDivGrowthWeTrust, juglans, labman106, Liquidor, Long Time Running, oilBoss, Prof Ed Re, pyrotechnic67, Randol33, Rschelling, sekoval, turk617, williamwilliam, woodland.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 45 October ReFa/Ro

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.