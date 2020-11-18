QEP's shares have considerable risk due to its debt burden, but its shares could also triple with $50s oil.

QEP's leverage is higher than ideal and it may need mid-$50s WTI oil to bring its leverage down to 2.0x at 2021 production levels.

It is capable of generating positive cash flow at $35 WTI oil in 2021 (with the help of hedges) while keeping oil production relatively flat.

QEP Resources is focusing on Permian development and may end up with close to 70% of its production coming from the Permian in 2021.

QEP Resources (QEP) is a Permian Basin and Williston Basin oil and gas producer. It is more focused on the Permian Basin these days, with 62% of its Q3 2020 production coming from that area and most of its capex going towards the Permian as well.

QEP has a considerable amount of debt and may need mid-$50s WTI oil to get its debt down to an ideal level (2.0x EBITDAX or below). It is thus a risky investment, but its shares have the potential to triple with $50s oil.

Permian Focus

QEP averaged more production in the Williston Basin than in the Permian Basin in 2018. For 2021 though, QEP anticipates that close to 70% of its production will come from the Permian Basin.

QEP has managed to deliver excellent results in the Permian and has driven its D&C costs there down to only $429 per lateral foot.

Source: QEP Resources

2021 Capex Budget And Outlook

QEP is currently planning on spending approximately $300 million in capex in 2021, with nearly all of the budget allocated to the Permian Basin. The budget is also frontloaded into the first half of the year.

Source: QEP Resources

QEP expects to exit 2020 with over 50,000 barrels per day of oil production and is currently aiming to keep production relatively flat in 2021 with that $300 million capital expenditure budget.

Thus I am modeling QEP's 2021 results based on 53,000 barrels per day of oil production, slightly below its guidance midpoint for 2020. At current strip prices (close to $43 WTI oil and $2.85 Henry Hub natural gas), QEP is projected to generate $878 million in oil and gas revenue.

Source: QEP Resources

QEP's hedges appear to have slightly negative value at current strip prices, mainly from natural gas being hedged at relatively low prices.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 19,345,000 $39.50 $764 NGLs (Barrels) 5,100,000 $10.00 $51 Natural Gas [MCF] 33,000,000 $1.90 $63 Hedge Value -$9 Total Revenue $869

With a $300 million capital expenditure budget, QEP would have $790 million in cash expenditures in this scenario. Due to its oil hedges (with approximately 54% of its 2021 oil production hedged), it expects to achieve positive cash flow at $35 WTI oil. With near $43 WTI oil in 2021, it may be able to deliver around $79 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $143 Transportation And Processing $110 Production Taxes $75 Cash G&A $75 Cash Interest $87 Capital Expenditures $300 Total Expenses $790

Debt Situation

At the end of Q3 2020, QEP had $1.602 billion in unsecured notes outstanding. QEP may also be able to end 2021 with around $150 million in cash on hand and no borrowings under its credit facility.

Source: QEP Resources

Between its positive cash flow and its ability to borrow up to $500 million under its credit facility to repurchase its notes, QEP may have a decent pathway to deal with its 2022 notes. QEP's credit facility maturity is in September 2022 though, so it will need to get that extended first though.

If QEP can get its credit facility maturity extended, then it can repurchase its 2022 notes using the credit facility and perhaps issue junior guaranteed indebtedness to help deal with its 2023 notes.

Source: QEP Resources

At roughly $43 WTI oil, QEP's projected net debt (at the end of 2021) is around 3.1x its unhedged EBITDAX. Producers these days are aiming for net debt of 2.0x EBITDAX or less, so QEP's debt burden is somewhat excessive right now.

It would take roughly $56 WTI oil for QEP's unhedged EBITDAX (with 53,000 barrels per day of oil production) to increase enough for its net debt to fall to 2.0x.

Valuation

QEP does appear to have some upside if oil prices recover enough for it to avoid restructuring in the future. At $43 WTI oil, a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple would leave $0.87 per share in intrinsic value for its shares. A 4.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple would value its shares at $1.85 each. A restructuring scenario may involve valuations that are unfavorable to the shares though.

However at $50 WTI oil, a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple would result in its shares being worth approximately $2.80 each, while a 4.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple would result in a valuation of $4.06 per share.

Conclusion

QEP Resources has a higher than ideal amount of debt, with its current debt level more appropriate for a mid-$50s or better WTI oil environment. As a result, it does have some restructuring risk if WTI oil stays in the $40s (particularly in the low-$40s). As well, some of the measures that it may take to reduce its restructuring risk (such as debt for equity swaps) could result in substantial dilution.

That being said, QEP's shares do have the potential to triple in value if oil gets back to $50 before it restructures or substantially adds to its share count. As a result, I am moderately bullish on QEP as a risky investment that has a decent amount of upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.