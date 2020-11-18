Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ARLUF) CEO Trevor Croker on Full Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCPK:ARLUF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2020 6:30 PM ET

Trevor Croker

Good morning. Welcome to Aristocrat Leisure Limited financial results presentation for the 12 months to 30th of September, 2020. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aristocrat. It is a pleasure for me to be presenting today, along with Julie Cameron-Doe, our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us.

Before we begin, please note the usual disclaimer statement on page two of our investor presentation pack.

Turning to slide three, full details of the results are contained in the operating and financial review document released this morning. In today's session, we will first address our business' response to the challenges of COVID-19 during the reporting period, including the refinement of that group growth strategy.

We'll then step through a summary of our group results and performance across our two operating businesses; Aristocrat Gaming, formerly referred to as land or land-based business and Aristocrat Digital. I'll close by saying a few words on our expectations for the 2021 financial year, before opening the line for Q&A.

For clarity, all references to prior corresponding period or PCP represents the 12 months to 30th September, 2019 and are expressed in reported terms unless otherwise specified.

Normalized results refer to the reported results, excluding the impact of certain significant items during the period as set out in the materials released today these are COVID-related government benefits, contingent retention arrangements related to the acquisition of Plarium, an onerous lease obligation with the Big Fish business and expense related legal settlement disclosed in May this year and recognition of a deferred tax assets of over $1 billion, in line with the group structure changes announced in November 2019.

While the group was on track to deliver growth in line with our plans before the pandemic hit, results in our gaming business were materially impacted by customer venue closures and the implementation of social distancing measures that have been in place across key gaming markets globally since March 2020.

In the context of this unique challenging year, I'll begin by speaking to our COVID response, the progress we've made, and how Aristocrat is positioned heading into the 2021 financial year.

Turning to slide four, at the outset, I want to express my deep appreciation and respect for the resilience and commitment shown by our people over the past 10 months. They care for each other, they focus on our customers and players and the absolute determination to deliver what has been critical to getting us to where we are today. Their safety and well-being, and the safety and well-being of our customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders remain our first priority.

It's never been more clear that our people are the heart of our business, our most important responsibility, and our biggest asset. Our 2020 sustainability disclosures will be published to our website at the end of the month and we're sharing just a few of inspiring ways people have risen to the challenges we face this year. But encourage everyone to review the report and in the meantime to the more than 6,000 Aristocrat people around the globe, let me simply say, thank you.

While today's results demonstrate the impact of the pandemic during the period, they also highlight the group's strengths and the effectiveness of our business' response, over the past 10 months.

As always we're focused on what we can control, to protect and extend our strategic advantage and positioning the business for future growth. We have accelerated our diversification over the past several years; we're entering more adjacent markets, segments, and game genres. We've also driven scale and digital, adding material B2B operational engine to the group and delivering further diversity to a revenue base that is now almost 80% recurring rather than one-off in nature.

The benefits of this diversification are evident in our results period during, which we have maintained revenues in excess of $4 billion at group level or protecting the business, and maintaining investment behind our strategic differentiators for the future.

Throughout 2020, we confirm their commitment to our industry leading D&D or Design & Development organization, while also maintaining strong investment in digital games and user acquisition and continuing to commit capital to further grow our gaming operations footprint. We also invested more in strategic capabilities, including customer experience, cyber security and data capability, among other priorities.

At the same time, we took the opportunities presented by this crisis to improve our spread pivoted to an exclusively people first focus, energizing our culture, and offering more support, flexibility and recognition to our people.

An average engagement score of 8.5 was achieved through the reporting period, which is significantly above industry benchmarks. We also experienced no loss of business momentum, despite disruptions and remote working arrangements.

We made difficult, but important decisions to further support our liquidity. This included a significant rebasing of our Big Fish business, which is now poised for more profitable, stainable growth.

We chose to reinvest a portion of the $100 million savings in operating expenses identified in the second half of the fiscal year 2020, compared to the PCP behind growth drivers such as our customer service, product development and user acquisition.

In addition, we sharpened their operational priorities in gaming and focused on supporting customers with high levels of service, flexibility, and tailored commercial options to help them recover, as quickly as possible. Fellow staffs were bought back to work early to help customers repair to reopened safely and underline our commitment to being partners of choice to our customers.

Aristocrat's long-term focus on lifting competitiveness through updating people and products positioned us to benefit in digital and in gaming as demand began to return through the latter half of the reporting period.

This is evident in the sheer gains achieved by our gaming business in key markets over the year, along with outstanding customer feedback and industry data on portfolio performance, particularly in our largest market in North America and in Australia.

Our digital business also took share across all genres, reflecting our investments and improving the product managers portfolio and scaling the world class title RAID: Shadow Legends, along with broader portfolio performance in COVID related tile wins, at period end risk credit excellent liquidity, low debt, and a balance sheet that provides a group with full optionality. We have a revitalized team, and people first culture.

Our strategy has been reaffirmed and we are focused on accelerating it to making the most out of the opportunities presented by disruption, while we continue to manage the new term impacts and volatility driven by the pandemic across global markets. We believe we are ideally placed, and will continue to be proactive, ambitious and focused in our response to these unique challenges.

I'll now turn to a summary of our group growth strategy on slide five. During the year, we took the prudent steps of reviewing our growth strategy in the context of COVID. Our strategy aims to deliver high quality, sustainable profit growth by continuously improving the quality and breadth of our product portfolios. We achieve this by investing in great people, product and capability, building on foundations of strong culture, governance and financial rigor.

Our approach is summarized in the diagram, iterations of which have been shared with the market previously. We took the opportunity to retest our short and long-term assumptions and consider potential changes in underlying trends as relevant to our business, customers, players and broader markets.

In summary, the review confirms the soundness of our strategy and its ongoing relevance in a COVID impacted world. We have expanded and reordered some priorities, and in some cases, we've been encouraged to move faster in executing our plans. The text in red represents the language demonstrating some of the refinements implemented as a result of the review.

For example, we’re placing more emphasis on up-scaling leaders and broadening new strategic capabilities. We’re also bringing a deeper focus on people, drawing on the lessons of COVID and embracing opportunities presented by the changing nature of work.

Customer Experience leadership, or CX as we describe, it’s all about unlocking new value streams by delivering customers and gaming patrons connected products and services in line with the changing needs, and underlying consumer trends.

With the benefit of a dedicated CX team, we're increasingly leveraging a strong customer partnerships compelling content and growing capability to deliver seamless experiences beyond the gaming full. During the reporting period, CX successfully launched their first mobile loyalty products for major U.S. customer.

In the context of COVID and with the encouragement of our customers, we’ll continue to significantly escalate our focus on convergence products and services in the period ahead. We’re also emphasizing our readiness to invest to accelerate our progress.

Where we see quality opportunities, we will consider unlocking them through organic investment, M&A or internal synergies and collaboration. For example, in the period, we concluded two deals to acquire access to more world-class game development capability in digital, investments in the proven Game Studios Neskin and Proteus signal our intent.

We have the balance sheet strength and the track record support bold moves as well as incremental ones. These are changes in emphasis and in some cases priority. But the foundation of our approach won't change at all. We’ll continue to grow our market leading portfolios with strong investment in gaming D&D, digital pipeline expansion and smart user acquisition.

We will continue to focus on taking share wherever we choose to play, whilst driving strong operating cash flow, good governance, balance sheet strength and operational excellence remain core, along with our commitment as a group to grow strongly and sustainably. Taken as a whole, COVID has helped confirm our strategic direction as a business while sharpening our focus and highlighting our priorities.

Moving to a summary of Aristocrat’s performance for the 2020 financial year on slide seven. Aristocrat’s group results for the 2020 financial year were materially impacted by COVID-related headwinds as previously flagged. Normalized profit after-tax and before amortization of acquired intangibles or NPATA of $476.6 million represents, a decrease of 47% in reported terms and 49% in constant currency, compared to the $894.4 million delivered in 12-month period to 30th September, 2019.

Revenue decreased by 6% to approximately $4.1 billion, with COVID impacts on the gaming business partly offset by strong growth in digital, again demonstrating the benefits of our diversification strategy. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA fell around 32% compared to the PCP to almost $1.1 billion, fully diluted earnings per share before amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.747 represents a 47% decreased compared to the PCP.

Operating cash flow of over $1 billion was achieved, reflecting a relatively modest decrease of 5.8% compared to the PCP. This demonstrates the business strong underlying cash flow capabilities, enhanced by targeted COVID responses.

Balance sheet liquidity was once again a feature of Aristocrat results. Net gearing at period end was 1.4 times flat on the PCP. This was driven by positive cash flow generation throughout the period. Liquidity was further enhanced by proactive measures, including increasing the Group's revolving credit and Term Loan B facilities, and canceling the interim dividend.

Aristocrat effective COVID response, and confidence in your strengthening performance, the directors have authorized to fully-frank dividend of $0.10 per share, $63.9 million in respect to the period ended 30 September, 2020. This represents a decrease of 82% or $0.46. The record date will be 2 December, and the payment date will be the 18th of December. The underlying operational strength of business was evident during the period with a further lift in share and market leading fee per day for the North America's Gaming Operations segment.

Digital performance reflected our success in building the competitiveness of our Social Casino portfolio through investment in Live Ops, features and new slot content, as well as the momentum of RAID Shadow Legends and new games launches, performance also benefit from the tail wind of COVID stay at home mandates.

As I mentioned, we took a strategic decision to maintain industry leading D&D investment through the period, to protect their core advantages in product, fuel expansion into new adjacencies that position the business for longer term growth. We experienced no loss of momentum in our product organization, with high productivity and full focus on recalibrated priorities.

Over the 2020 full year D&D investment fell fractionally in absolute terms by $2.5 million to $49.8 million. This is a strong result at the top end on the range of 11% to 12% of revenue that businesses, allocated across recent years.

At the same time, we invested aggressively in User Acquisition or UA to support growth in digital at a time of opportunity. UA investment of just under $450 million represented 28% of segment revenue up 1.7 percentage points compared to the PCP.

I'll now invite Julie Cameron-Doe, Aristocrat's Chief Financial Officer to take us through further details of group result beginning on slide eight. Julie?

Julie Cameron-Doe

Thank you, Trevor, and good morning, everyone. I will first step through the composition of Aristocrat's reported, NPATA performance of $476.6 million normalized for significant items and reconcile to the PCP. As Trevor mentioned, this result represents a 47% decrease or 49% in constant currency, compared to the PCP, and has been fundamentally driven by COVID related impacts across all regions of the gaming business, partly offset by strong growth in digital. NPATA performance was also supported by a range of prudent cash preservation measures Aristocrat implemented, across our non-digital operations in response to the pandemic.

Stepping through the chart from the left hand side, profit in the Americas business fell $414 million compared to the PCP. This reflected a material reduction in capital spend by customers and lower overall gaming operations revenues, due to venue closures and the impact of social distancing measures experienced since March.

In the outright sales market as ANZ and International Class III, profit fell $112 million and $45 million respectively, compared to the PCP, reflecting COVID impacts as well as the broader economic impact of bushfires and drought in ANZ. Underlying performance remained robust, with leading ship share sustained across key market.

The digital business delivered almost $130 million an incremental profit, demonstrating strong portfolio performance, as Trevor mentioned, including growth in social casino, the ongoing success to RAID: Shadow Legends, and new game launches.

Corporate cost and interest increased by $12.3 million, compared to the 12 months to 30th of September 2019, largely driven by lease interest. D&D represents the business of investment in talent and technology to drive long-term differentiation and sustainable growth.

We continue to invest strongly in D&D over the year, with deliberate and rigorous prioritization of resources, resulting in a modest $9 million reduction in spend, compared to the PCP.

A decrease in the group's effective tax-rate from 27.5% to 24.9%, compared to the PCP, draw the $10.9 million reductions in cost with the recognition of a deferred tax assets of approximately $1.1 billion.

This reflects the impact of changes in group structure, announced in November 2019. Finally, favorable foreign exchange movements, reflecting a weaker Australian dollar, increase profit by further $16.4 million, compared to the PCP.

Turning now to slide nine, net debt for the full year of just under $1.6 billion, compared to net debt of around $2.2 billion reported at 30th of September 2019. This represents a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.4 times, in line with the PCP.

As of 30th of September 2020, Aristocrat had total liquidity of just under $2 billion, comprised of cash and $277 million in available credit. This reflects the number of steps taken during the years to optimize our liquidity, including an increase in the group's revolving credit facility limit, from $150 million to $296 million in April 2020, and issuance of a new $500 million incremental term loan B facility in May.

Our debt facility is remains competitively priced and weighted average of LIBOR plus 217 basis points. Credit agreements remain covenant light and provide the group with ample financial flexibility.

The business also maintains stable credit ratings through the recent volatility. The group's balance sheet strength and debt profile continued to provide us with financial certainty, flexibility and full optionality going forward.

Turning now to cash flow on slide 10, the group cash generating fundamentals remain strong, despite the impacts of COVID, with operating cash flow of over $1 billion for the period.

This represented a modest 5.8% fall, compared to the PCP. This again highlights, what is the core strength for Aristocrat. And also demonstrates a further increase in the proportion of recurring revenues in our total group revenue mix.

Capital expenditure decreased by 22% from around $317 million in the PCP to just under $250 million, reflecting investment in hardware required to support growth in the North American gaming operations installed base.

This expenditure reduced significantly in the second half of the period compared to the PCP due to the impact of COVID. I’ve tried to mention significant items in the period are detailed in the LFR document released this morning. That concludes the summary of brief performance. I will now pass back to Trevor to comment on operational performance and outlook for the 2020 financial year. Trevor?

Trevor Croker

Thanks Julie. I'll now share more detail about operational results beginning with our gaming business. Privilege referred to as land based operations. Over the course of 2020, Aristocrat Gaming continue to execute its growth strategy and took further steps forward in terms of portfolio, breadth and performance, despite the disruptions driven by the pandemic, our relentless focus on people, portfolio competitiveness and customer engagement was the hallmark of our operational response costs, key gaming markets and segments.

As I mentioned at the outset of the pandemic in March, our gaming business took the opportunity to sharpen product portfolios and double down on customer service. We chose to not furlough D&D staff and maintain their product development momentum throughout the period.

Our commercial teams also made the most of opportunities to deepen partnerships, bring forward new solutions and help customers prepare to reopen safely. Customer feedback suggests the significant goodwill was generated by Aristocrat being first among competitors to bring back service staff safely and engage proactively. We already seeing early benefits in terms of increased strategic customer dialogues, a new commercial opportunities, particularly in North America and ANZ.

While financial results materially impacted by COVID in the reporting period, we also saw sustained underlying momentum that will position us to maximize opportunities and return growth as conditions continue to improve.

Focusing firstly on Americas and turning to slide 12. In local currency, Americas revenue decreased around 31% and profit fell over 52% to approximately $935 million and over $356 million respectively over the reporting period compared to the PCP.

As I referenced earlier, North American gaming operations business continued to grow with our Class III premium gaming operations footprint, expanding by 5.9% to over 24,300 units at period end, driving further sheer growth despite market conditions.

This performance was fueled by a combination of market-leading cabinets, strong growth in MarsX Dual and powerful game content. Dragon Link remained the number one premium game family supported by the scaling of Dollar Storm and Buffalo Diamond in the period.

In Class II gaming operations, placements grew 0.3 of a percent over the full year to over 25,300 units driven by growth in the second half or the back of continued strength in the mechanical install base, coupled with increase reservation performance. Key titles included Hunt for Neptune's Gold, Buffalo Extreme, and Welcome to Fantastic Jackpots.

On a combined and adjusted basis Aristocrat average gaming operations fee per day, improved 1.1% to over $51 driven by portfolio strength and resilient demand. On an adjusted basis average fee per day for the period was $35.55 and remained market-leading. In class for outright sales revenue decreased 46% and volumes reduced 44% compared to the PCP reflecting COVID impacts.

MarsX Dual continue to be an outstanding performer driving over 40% of all cabinet shipments supported by strong titles, including Buffalo Gold Revolution through Fu Dai Lian Lian and Mighty Cash Ultra.

Aristocrat also revealed the most anticipated title Buffalo Chief on the Helix XT cabinet. The average sales price declined 5% compared to the PCP, reflecting the impact of our expansion to lower price strategic adjacencies. Aristocrat continued receiving outstanding customer feedback in North America, consistently ranking as the leading gaming equipment supplier across a number of key casino customer surveys.

For the second year running, Aristocrat was a known top Land-Based Supplier at the global gaming awards and was the most awarded supplier overall. The business also won Land-Based Product of the year from MarsX cabinet, along with Slot of the Year for Dollar Storm.

Strong game performance enhanced by a new hardware releases also saw Aristocrat claim 14 of the top 25 premium lease games in North America, according to a report released by Eilers in September 2020.

Turning now to the ANZ and International Class III results on slide 13. In ANZ in constant currency revenue decreased 38.5% to $280.5 million, while profit decreased 72.5% to $58.8 million, respectively compared to the PCP. Again this result reflected challenging market conditions, mainly COVID-related, as well as the impact of droughts and fires on customers and the broader economy earlier in the year.

ASP reduced to $20,786 from the $21,252 achieved in the PCP driven by the maturity of the product portfolio and changes in the selling model mix, as a result of COVID. The ANZ business sustained its market-leading ship share performance in financial year 2020, as it focused on providing flexible and responsive service and support to customers to position them for recovery.

International Class III revenue and profits decreased around 38% and 66%, respectively to $126 million and $32 million compared to the PCP, again reflecting the material impacts of COVID-related shutdowns, social distancing restrictions and travel restrictions across Asia and EMEA.

I will now provide more details on the performance of our digital gaming segment on slide 14. And please note the figures on this slide are in U.S. dollars. Over the course of the reporting period, we made further significant strides in risk credit digital operations.

Under the leadership of a dedicated Aristocrat digital executive team, the business is focused on pipeline and portfolio growth, maximizing booking performance and continuing to invest in marketing and efficient UA to scale.

Aristocrat digital generated over $1.6 billion in bookings during the reporting period, a 31% increase on the PCP, while revenue increased 29%. The business delivered almost $0.5 billion in segment profit up almost 34% compared to the 12 months to 30 December, 2019.

Average Bookings Per Daily Active User or ABPDAU increased almost 44% to $0.59, the portfolio benefiting from strong investment in game development, including Live Ops, features and new slot content in Social Casino and continued portfolio diversification. This momentum was supported by marketing investment and the tailwinds associated with COVID-related stay-at-home mandates.

We've previously referenced our focus on increasing the efficiency of a UA spend by implementing a common platform and dynamic investment based on clear return metrics. I would highlight that in the period, we've delivered almost 34% uplift in profit off the back of a 1.7 percentage point increase in UA allocation, as a percentage of revenue, demonstrating the material efficiency and effectiveness benefits we're now capturing.

Overall, UA allocation increased to 28% of revenue in order to continue successfully scaling RAID, as well as new games including EverMerge and Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks. Segment margin increased over one percentage point to 30.8% over the full year compared to the PCP.

Social Casino benefits in particularly from the successful rebuilding of performance in the product managers portfolio over the past year. Investments in Live Ops, features and new slot content drive Aristocrat strengthening its number two position globally in this important genre and delivering $815 million in bookings in the period. Meanwhile, the strategy in Role Playing Genre or RPG contributed $539 million in bookings reflecting significant growth in RAID.

The Social Casual genre delivered $258 million in bookings, a decrease of 11% on the prior corresponding period. Newly launched titles improve top line performance. Legacy games continue to contribute to profitability, while the business maintains its focus on daily active users for DAU quality.

Total DAUs at 30 September 2020 decreased to $6.7 million from $7.5 million in the PCP. However, ABPDAU increased significantly from $0.41 to $0.59 over the same period, again underlying our progress in focusing on DAU quality and building long-term engagement.

The performance of Aristocrat’s Digital business over fiscal year 2020 underlined its gathering scale momentum and sophistication and the excellent progress being made in leveraging best practice across core functions such as insights, data, and marketing. It also reflects the building out of core digital capabilities and focused leadership. The way of this growing B2C engine to our group was amply demonstrated during the year, and we remain bullish about its potential and broader strategic significance, particularly in a post-COVID world.

Turning now to more detail on our digital portfolio on slide 15. Chart on the left show the evolution in mix across Social Casino, RPG, and Social Casual Games in terms of total bookings contribution between financial year 2019 and 2020, while overall bookings grew, a good diversity in terms of genre mix was also retained.

At the same time, the charts on the right demonstrate the mix of game titles that contributed more than $50 million in bookings over both 2019 and 2020. Over the course of 2020, established games such as RAID and Lightning Link further grew their contribution, while EverMerge and other new games also began to scale, improving overall portfolio strength, and diversity.

Turning now to slide 16, which provides an additional lens on our pipeline management and the quality of our digital portfolio. This slide updates the disclosure we've previously shared and demonstrated our investment in expanding and diversifying the portfolio over time.

We continue to actively target new high value segments, while also creating more player bay within established franchises through content development, and feature developments and aggressive talent acquisition strategy underpins this progress, including the recent investments in Proteus and Neskin.

I'll now turn to a brief recap of our results for the 2020 financial year on slide 18. In May, we said that Aristocrat into the COVID challenging good show. Six months on and notwithstanding the uncertainties that remain, we believe we're well placed to emerge from this period in even better shape.

Aristocrat results for the year demonstrate that we have enhanced our financial fundamentals and further accelerated our underlying momentum. Despite the exceptional challenges and volatility generated by COVID on our business, customers, players and people across the majority of the reporting period.

Aristocrat Gaming performed well and in line with expectations through to mid-March, for which time all key markets were materially impacted by broad scale mandated venue closures and social distancing restrictions.

Nevertheless, in North America, we continue to take share over the full year in Gaming Operations, while maintaining a market leading combined adjusted fee per day. We also maintained market leadership in ANZ, with an increased focus on customer service and engagement, continued investment in new hardware and games delivered superior performance and supported resilient demand.

Aristocrat Digital delivered exceptional operational performance with strong double-digit growth in revenues, bookings, ABPDAU, profit and margin to business continue to diversify and strengthen its portfolio and pipeline of new games, releasing two new casual titles in the second half, continuing to scale our world class RPG game, and investing and improving our social casino portfolio. The business experienced further growth in social casino, while also growing or entering other attractive genres and making significant strides in organizational scale, capability and effectiveness.

We also enhanced our strong financial underpinnings with liquidity of just under $2 billion as at 30th September, 2020. In addition, we delivered an operating cash flow result about $1 billion for the year, strengthened their balance sheet, and held leverage at a prudent 1.4 times. The group also recognized a $1.1 billion deferred tax asset, which will reduce cash tax over the long-term. And further enhance our ability to invest aggressively behind strategy and high quality long-term growth.

We have reviewed and confirmed the strategic direction as a business. While sharpening, our focus and highlighting our priorities in the context of COVID Aristocrat has effectively managed what we could control of the 2020 financial year and implemented a proactive and successful COVID response and recovery plan. We're well positioned to weather volatility and to take advantage of opportunities presented in the period ahead.

This brings me to the outlook for the 2021 financial year, turning to slide 19. Aristocrat plans to continue growth over the 2021 full financial year, reflecting the following, maintained or enhanced market leading positions in Gaming Operations, measured by the number of machines that are operating and game performance. Sustainable growth in floor share across key Gaming Outright Sales markets globally.

Further growth in Digital bookings with user acquisition UA spend expected to remain between 25% and 28% of overall Digital revenues. Continued D&D investment to drive sustained long-term growth with investment likely to be modestly above historic levels on a percentage of revenue basis.

An increase in SG&A across the business as we continue to scale and delivery our growth strategy. This includes continuing to identify adjacencies that expand our capabilities to create new business and growth through product, distribution and investment. The non-operating items, additional detail is provided on a table in the slide.

Well, we can't predict how the pandemic will affect their operating environment in the months ahead, in terms of what a restrict can control, we're pleased to be entering the 2021 financial year with excellent operation momentum, a proven strategy, strong team engagement and belief. We believe we're well placed to maintain our long-term trajectory of high quality sustainable growth.

With that, I'll conclude the formal presentation and open the line to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

You're -- comes from Matt Ryan with UBS. Please go ahead.

Matt Ryan

Hi Trevor, hi Julie. My first question is just on the digital guidance, and I see that you're guiding to growth in bookings which I think is encouraging given the tough comp that you've achieved in the 2020 year. Can you talk about, what you've assumed within this guidance for market growth over the next 12 months, and also, what you've assumed in terms of new title being successful in order to achieve the guidance?

Trevor Croker

Yes, thanks Matt, appreciate the question and thank you. So, the way we've looked at it is that we still -- the way we looked at it is, the way we finished the 2021 year was off the back of a number of challenges.

First of all, we implemented the live ops the features and the new slot content into product madness which was an important part that we've been talking to the market about addressing for around 12 months now and that saw good momentum in our portfolio. We also through the year were able to scale right and continue to scale that business and make that a strong business through investing in UI.

And then, Mike and the team also address big fish by structurally, but also around the priorities around the genre and markets in which to enter. So that's what's driven a fair component of what we thought has contributed to our performance issue and then obviously the tail winds of Canada coming through behind that. We expect the market grades to moderate into 2021 and it's a little bit hard to pick them at the moment, but we expect them to moderate and the certainly won't be at the levels of sort in financial year 2020.

And we continue to see games like emerge style and we have a number of games who have about five games in soft launch now, plus another portfolio of games we're looking to bring forward through the year. And that's been phased across the year. And as you know, soft launches don't necessarily generate straight into worldwide launch. So, there is a component of tests and retesting until we actually go to market, but we have a pipeline coming through for this year, and further development as well.

Matt Ryan

Thank you. And this might be a question; Julie might be able to answer. I'm just trying to think through, I guess the margin outlook from here and I know that you haven't given any modern guidance specifically and we can all say that the land based margins in particular were impacted a lot from COVID, but is there anything structural, which might stop you from getting back to historical levels of margins that used to achieve in the land base segment.

And given the level of growth that you're sort of talking about in your guidance statement, which is largely around revenue. Is that an amount of revenue, which would allow for you to say those sorts of margins that you did historically?

Julie Cameron-Doe

Thanks, Matt. In terms of the margin, I mean, I said I'll look -- I'll help you understand it in a few different ways and obviously when we put out there as in relation to FY 2021, so we're trying to help people understand their expectations for FY 2021. So we're not trying to talk about the full period of recovery that we anticipate for the land based business.

If you think about what we've seen in the Americas and the ANZ business, in terms of those margin declines in the year, there's a good chunk of that, obviously, that's down to operating deleverage, because, obviously, we have significant margins and given the impacts of COVID during the period, that really hurts us.

And then there is an element of, some of the provisions we've had to take in the year for that, adapt with it for inventory and in some of the sort of necessary sort of, pruning and virtualizing we've done with our workforce as we’ve gone through this as well, so that’s impacted.

And if you think about the overall decline in the margin, I'd say, there's about 80 -- 80% of that's down to operating deleverage and about 20% is down to some of those -- impact of those -- some of those one-time all around specific items that have gone through there.

So, in terms of the go-forward, in terms of the margin expectations for the future, certainly, as we grow, we do anticipate that we'll be able to recapture operating leverage and, obviously, we'll cycle over some of those more -- sort of that tradition type items. But I would say that, as we grow, there's a higher expectation on us from a kind of a social license to operate.

And also from just a case of just being a mature business now, where the cost of things like cybersecurity, privacy, good governance generally, headwinds from things like insurance premiums, those are the kinds of things that will sort of hurt us from a margin perspective, but they're absolutely the areas that we need to invest in as we grow the business.

We talk about the investments we're making in people and in different skill sets. And, obviously, we see those as long-term investments to grow the business sustainably, but, clearly, from a short term perspective, they would have an impact on the margin. So that's my Land-based perspective.

If we think about the margin for the digital business, you'll have seen an improvement in the margin this year. And clearly, we've had a fantastic year and we've had significant growth in Social Casino, which has improved the share of casino as -- that's part of the overall Digital portfolio. And as you're well aware, the margin for the Social Casino business is higher than Social Casual. So given that mix shift, we've had some strength there. But long-term, if we grow that portfolio, we should expect that margin to moderate, because we wouldn't expect social casino to continue to be such a high share.

Matt Ryan

Okay. Thank you.

Julie Cameron-Doe

Okay.

Trevor Croker

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Your next question comes from Larry Gandler with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Larry Gandler

Hi. Yes. Am I -- can I be heard.

Trevor Croker

We could hear you, Larry.

Larry Gandler

Great. Thanks. I'd like to, extend on Matt's question if I can, around Digital. Trevor, you had a very good growth in ABPDAU to $0.59 from $0.41, that perhaps suggests the exit rate for the year might have been as high as $0.75, $0.80. I'm just wondering to what extent, do you think that ABPDAU could be maintained through FY 2021? Or do you think COVID may have artificially boosted that, we might see some retracing.

Trevor Croker

Yes. Thanks, Larry. Well, first of all, I think, there's a little bit of abnormality in these numbers, where I think when we spoke to you in May, we were talking about seeing strong signs, early days of both DAU and ABPDAU growth, as a consequence of work from home or stay at home orders. More recently, we've seen the DAU moderating and coming back, and you can see that in the overall numbers. And, from that perspective, we think that the ABPDAU that we've finished the year with is a solid ABPDAU.

It is a mixed because as you know, there's higher ABPDAU across the three genres in which we're in obviously right as scale to become a much bigger and more significant part of our ABPDAU mix as well. And so it's an important part of driving that.

What does it look like going forward? I wouldn't -- I wouldn't necessarily give you a number because I think we're still looking at what are the benefits -- what benefits, the impacts of the game changes that we've made, the investment in UA, the new features, and then what's happening with the tailwinds from COVID as to whether they're moderating.

And we think that they are going to moderate over time. And that the ABPDAU that we finished the year with was a reflection of both the portfolio of strength, the investment that we've made in the portfolio, both from features and games and the diversification. And some tailwind from -- I haven't got a future view on that deal.

Larry Gandler

Can I just ask whether the exit rates higher than the average?

Trevor Croker

I'd say you'd have to -- based on your math. Yes.

Larry Gandler

Okay. And again, similar -- if I can continue some questions around Digital. With DAU, is the declines in users more related to casual or social?

Trevor Croker

It's actually some of the legacy games, so it's more in the casual market. So things like Lost Island, which had large numbers of DAU, things like Toy Story, which had large numbers of DAU. We've started to see those games because we don't see them as investible games going forward. So it's more in the casual aspect of it.

There are -- there are some legacy games too that those are no longer investible from a UA point of view. That's actually seen some of the legacy games starting to slowly slow down as well. The degradation in Social Casino, which I think we've been talking to the market about for a number of years now on the basis that, you know, we saw that gradually decline. That has actually slowed.

Larry Gandler

Okay, great. And the new, the new studio as you guys purchased in digital, I was looking in Neskin, it does look like it comes with some games and some users. Is that going to material influence margin and some of these statistics like DAU and ABPDAU?

Trevor Croker

I will just make a couple of quick comments. First of all Neskin is the company behind EverMerge. So they are the ones that have actually made EverMerge. And the investment there is around focusing on talents and then helping us build our content pipeline. I might just ask Mike Lang, who's the CEO of Digital’s on the call just to make a couple of quick comments on that studio and talent, Mike?

Mike Lang

Thank you, Trevor. Larry, nice to meet you.

Larry Gandler

Thank you.

Mike Lang

With regards to Neskin, we saw there’s a really great opportunity for us to not only invest in talent, but invest in a group that was in Eastern Europe and could provide some low-cost capabilities for us, like we really successfully achieved with Polarion and in terms of its business.

And as a result, could help us then take the EverMerge business going forward, given said you know, so much of the game as you're starting to develop it as not just the original launch, but the ongoing features and Live Ops that need to be created. And so I think you're going to see us do more of these very targeted investments, where we can bring in the right talent to help kind of accelerate our product pipeline, and really drive the business, as you've seen this year, and drive future growth.

Larry Gandler

Okay. That makes sense. Okay. Thanks, guys. I'll let somebody else have to begin.

Trevor Croker

Thanks, Larry. Appreciate it.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bryan Raymond with Citi. Please go ahead.

Bryan Raymond

Good morning. My first one is just on, on digital as well. And then just think about RAID, now you've got north of $400 million of annualized booking there, how do you think about that one in terms of breakeven in the second half 2020, didn't quite get there. And then if you can just talk about how that contributed to your UI spend over the period or that was the majority or very large portion of that overall UI spend?

Trevor Croker

Yes, thanks, Bryan. I appreciate the question. First of all, RAID was modestly profitable in the second half and now as we're switching away from scaling that into towards new content live ops and features is what we're doing.

I think if you look at the rough numbers, RAID is annualizing about $368 million -- somewhere $360 million, $368 sort of million at this point in time. So, really what it was is, we invested roundabout 50% of the UI in driving rate and driving that growth because it was a scalable and an investible app and still remains that, that's ability to continue to scale and there was somewhat less possible, but there are still, as we know, long-term value in apps through building in live content of live ops and features to sustain profitability longer term or to increase profitability.

Bryan Raymond

Great. And just to confirm when that was that 50% in second half 2020 or full year 2020, I recall it's something like that with first half as well, I just kind of confirm.

Trevor Croker

I think it was a very roundabout the second half that we had a strong investment in the first half because it was actually scaling very aggressively for November through, so it was a big part of first half, and around 50% a second half.

Bryan Raymond

Okay, great. And then just thinking about the other investment in RAID, outside of user acquisition cost, just thinking about that other operating costs which are noted for the overall digital business are up 20% in the second half 2020 despite some cost out and Big Fish restructure

Can you just help us understand that the variable cost element within that bucket versus fixed costs? And then also what sort of incremental cost in that needs to happen in RAID as it scales further, because I'm hearing from Channel 6, that there's some real server capacity issues and some initial set of some additional investment required there. Just going further, perhaps just talk through other cost bucket please.

Trevor Croker

Sure Bryan, I'll hand you over to Julie to give you some commentary around that fixed and variable costs.

Julie Cameron-Doe

Thanks. Thanks Trevor and hi, Bryan. Yes, in terms of the ongoing cost of RAID, I think, you have to think about these gains that we've talked about in previous years kind of live services that the real element of having the ongoing costs during the live ops and continuing to create the speeches and keep those games going.

So, you continue to try to engagement and bring new users in and continue to engage with the existing users and to keep that kind of virtuous cycle going within the game. So, there's definitely an element of that. And as we look at how we can continue to develop new games and grow the business beyond where at that today, we actually have to -- we'll be investing more heavily in talent and in the product pipeline to be able to do that.

So that will, kind of, is variable cost if you think about it from the point, if you were bringing in resources, but I mean, it's a fixed customer point of view. We'll be expanding in existing studios and building out larger teams to be able to do that. So there's definitely an element of kind of ongoing costs and increased costs from that given it's such a big game.

And if you think about the success that Vikings have had, and continue to have. I think Vikings have been going for over five years now. There’s dedicated teams still that’s very focused on Viking’s continuing to keep that game fresh and continuing to drive promotions and all of those live ops within that game, and you'll see a similar situation with RAID.

Bryan Raymond

Just any comment just to pull-up there, just on certain capacities issues been raised at the moment, which is constraining spend for some players since they can’t really having more champions, because that's about capacity and what they can do on one forms, is there any talk about adding additional capacity, but if you use the tech investment, it’s rather just prequel in order to create more opportunities to grow revenue margins there?

Julie Cameron-Doe

Yes, I might just start that and then pass it back to Trevor, I mean, overall from a technical perspective it's it -- I mean I’m not going to speak specifically to the reference you meant to RAID, but I think generally one of the key things we have to do is we now have this digital business at scale is to makes sure that we don't accumulate technical debt, and that we are keeping our platforms, current and investing in them, and in FY 2021, we do have commitment doing to invest in that area across the digital portfolio, but I might tend to turn to Trevor or Mike, who can comment on the RAID technical difficulties.

Trevor Croker

Yes, I'm not really aware -- nice to meet you, Bryan, not really aware of many technical issues that we have heard of, but clearly we're always on top of that and making sure that we're providing the best customer experience. I will say the significant investment is around the content capacity.

And we've got a whole new set of new game features coming over the next 30 to 60 days that I think we're going to have a major impact in terms of just improving the overall content experience and continuing as Trevor said this long-term opportunity of RAID that we have right here to make a truly, very evergreen and profitable product long-term. But in terms of technical server capacity, we'll keep on track of that but I have not heard much in terms of the big issue on that.

Bryan Raymond

It’s okay. Just want to understand just on land-based, I was quite pleased with the performance on gaming ops, but just thinking about October and November, today we've seen cater in the U.S., you can get some triple from where they were at the exit rate from the full year 2020, so just interested -- in the 50 states that have increased some constraints or restrictions on the casino. Just interested if there's been any material change posted outside around some of those trends that have been wanting overview through the second half?

Trevor Croker

Yes. Thanks Bryan. I think it's a little bit too early at the moment, certainly we've seen a few venues closing, but I think it's also fair to say that most venues haven't been operating at 100% capacity.

Our focus is really around making sure that we measure the number of machines have switched on and then keeping our market leading fee-per-day and we believe we can continue to do that. I'll hand to Mitchell Bowen; he’s the CEO of our Gaming business to make a couple of comments on how we see…

Mitchell Bowen

Yes. Thanks Trevor. Bryan, look it's a pretty fluid scenario at the moment, obviously, our focus is making sure we keep as many machines switched on as humanly possible.

The markets like New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, which are talking about either closing for a couple of weeks or adding some of those additional restrictions maybe down to circa 25% capacity and maybe shutting out some times maybe from 2 AM to 10 AM type scenario that doesn't materially impact the number of fleet activation that we've got, markets like Oklahoma, where we've obviously got a very strong footprint remain pretty resilient in our approach to staying open. But, we'll keep everybody updated, and obviously, it's a pretty fluid environment at the moment. We don't see a material impact at this point.

Bryan Raymond

Okay. Thanks everyone.

Trevor Croker

Thanks Bryan.

Operator: Our next question comes from Desmond Tsao with Goldman Sachs.

Desmond Tsao

Thank you. Good morning, Trevor. Good morning, Julie. Maybe just, firstly, a question on Land-based similar to the prior question. At the end of October, you guys noted 75% of Class III Premium and 90% of Class II Gaming Ops machines were operating.

If you could just maybe just remind us of how that has trended in the sort of prior months letting October, and then perhaps, if you could comment on the run rate for the other day per day in October, in light of the machine on commentary.

Trevor Croker

Yes. I'll make some comments. I think the comparisons that we can give you at the moment Desmond, and thanks for the question is that, yes, we finished September of 73% of machines switched on in Class III Gaming Operations, which then went to 75%. I think that's a little bit about our performance of the fleet has a lot of that.

And then the second part is more earnings during that period of time. In Class II that number went from 88% at the end of first half financial year 2020 in September to 90% in 2021. So we're seeing gradual increases in the percentage of the machine switched on. We're seeing pretty stable fibulae from those periods of time.

So, if you think about it, the FIFA [Indiscernible] seems to be standing in pre-stable level, and we're getting, we're just really getting a slow increase of the machines switched on, and I think there's, as I said, consequences of good game performance, good technology investment. You would have seen that we actually increased our installed base for both Class II and Class III in the year as well. Mitch, if you'd like to make any more comments.

Mitchell Bowen

No, Trevor, I think that sums it up, but it's trending in a positive direction.

Desmond Tsao

Okay, great. That's very clear. And then, maybe just the question around Digital slide 28. It's a very interesting one. Perhaps if you could flesh that out a bit more, maybe talk to anything you can on the vertical axis. And I guess if there's any sort of differences across casual and casino games, and whether or not this curve I guess has shifted over time.

Trevor Croker

Yes. Thanks Desmond. I think this is an -- it’s illustrative piece of work, and I think Rohan Gallagher, who's been communicating this with the market through the last 18 months. He is probably best just to give you the flavor of this, so Rowan?

Rohan Gallagher

Thanks Trevor, and good morning everybody. Essentially this is really about the investment in User Acquisition to demonstrate long-term growth that User Acquisition investment is dynamic, and it's really dedicated towards the key performance indicators to ensure that the lifetime value of each game delivers a great return for shareholders.

Desmond Tsao

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Trevor Croker

Thanks Desmond.

Operator

So our next question comes from Anthony Longo with CLSA.

Anthony Longo

Good morning, Trevor. Good morning, Julie. And just a quick one on Digital, so just looking at, I guess, the interaction between down monetization. So I do appreciate in the first half 2020, we did see a compression of that 10% in the DAU base and then we did see that again across the balance of the year.

Look, I do appreciate the legacy games and things in run-off. But, how should we ultimately be thinking about that DAU base going forward. Is it still much to run-on on that front before you get that appropriate DAU base to monetize off or there's still some leakage that still has to happen?

Trevor Croker

Yes. Thanks, Anthony, I appreciate the clarifying question. Certainly, from where we're going at the moment, you have seen a decline over the last couple of periods in Digital in total. And that's been what begins their deliberate strategy of monetization, which is to find investable apps and continue to do that. We are -- we have done that this quarter.

We have stabilized the declining Social Casual -- Casino as we mentioned earlier, I think what you'll see is, you'll see growth from new products. So things like EverMerge. You've seen dynamic growth from RAID, you see growth through the EverMerge, Undersea Tripeaks to a lesser extent and then the new portfolio of games are coming through will also drive great down growth, but it's really going to be driven by the content, new content coming through, as older games become more into profit as opposed to investable counts from our point of view.

Anthony Longo

That's great. Understood. In terms of -- so I just wanting -- wanted to get a sense as to that slide where you -- you essentially carve up the bookings of games. So looks like booking prizes has gone back a fairway year-on-year but just in the other game is when you back out the number that represents about $240 million. I just wanted to get a sense as to how EverMerge and Undersea Solitaire contributing to that? And then also how those annualized run rates are looking to -- at the current stage?

Trevor Croker

Yes. Okay. Good question. So realistically, and I'll make a couple of comments and then Mike you might want to just to step it up from there. Really, this is where some games are becoming legacy games, they're actually starting to become un-investable either because of the CPI or because the LTV so those games, they run into pay them become what we call legacy, or they become part of our profit opportunity.

If you look at what's happened from the new games things like EverMerge, it's still very early, but the indications are quite positive. And if you think about where EverMerge is competing it's in the merge segment, which was really created by the other Zynga Gram Games businesses, circa about $250 million to $300 million per annum, and we think we can take a meaningful share of that, because actually to grow that segment going forward. Tripeaks Solitaire a more congested segment and it's nowhere near as -- well, it's actually larger. But the growth rates aren't there, so you won't be the same size as EverMerge, it'll be smaller, just the size of the amount of competitive games in that genre and also the type of game that it is. So EverMerge is showing good early signs and we continue to see ability to invest in it. And yes, Mike you just going to talk about how you feel about the pipeline with those games.

Mike Lang

Yes. I think the one thing I'd add on EverMerge is, it is the best launch that Big Fish has had in over three years. And I think is a great signal of the work that the team has done there to kind of restructure and focus its effort on new products and with this first game being a great first step of that. And our hope is for more to come, as we're able to find ways to develop new products in the casual segments that are not only comparable to what you see out in the marketplace, but starting to mash up various genres that’s where a lot of the success in the casual space seems to happen. And so on that particular that's where I would focus it.

And then in regards to Solitaire, I think Trevor says a great, I mean, it's a competitive market out there. Some games work right away, some games we have to keep tweaking and improving upon them to see where they're at, and I think Solitaire is one of those where it needs additional work to figure out, how we can really differentiate within that segment. But that's really what the strategy is to get more opportunity to get the games out there in the pipeline to find success.

Trevor Croker

That's great. Look -- sorry.

Mike Lang

So I'm just going to maybe…

Anthony Longo

Sorry.

Mike Lang

Sorry, maybe one comment. Sorry. I think maybe one comment on this slide is just the size of the digital business. Now it's over $2 billion of Australian in revenue, 30% margins. It's a very strong and very comparable -- comparable part of our business there and compliments our strategy around diversification.

Anthony Longo

Yes, absolutely. Look, thanks Trevor. Thanks, Julie. Congratulations on the results. I've got a few more questions, which I'll take offline, but I'll let a few others have it, guys. So, thanks again.

Trevor Croker

Thanks Anthony.

Operator

So our next question comes from David Fabris with Macquarie.

David Fabris

Hi Trevor, hi Julie. I've got a question for Julie. And then I'll follow-up one for Trevor. I'm keen to understand the thought process around liquidity position.

Is there a need to hold so much cash given the improving outlook, which is coming at that cost given the drawn facilities? I mean, if we don't see M&A in near-term, could you possibly repay the term loan B facility? And potentially arrange more attractive finance or an M&A deal?

Julie Cameron-Doe

Thanks, David. Yes, it's very good question, well, we're pretty pleased with what we've been able to do with our liquidity and closing the year with almost $2 billion and available liquidity with a very strong position to be in.

And certainly when we came into this situation, sort of 10 months ago, we really were in a period of time of uncertainty. And not really clear, what opportunities would be out there from a market perspective to raise liquidity.

So we were focusing on, putting ourselves in the best possible position to come out of this. We know that we entered the position strong from a fundamental perspective, with a strong portfolio and a strong balance sheet. And we absolutely wanted to preserve and enhance that if we could.

So that's why we took the actions. We did to raise the debt that we did at the time. And then, as you'll recall, we identified at what our cash burn would be, on the worst case basis. And we've been able to really improve on that, as we come through the second half.

So, we see the debt that we took on. And as a kind of form of insurance, given the uncertainty. And, if you think about what's going on currently, as we're heading into winter in North America that uncertainty isn't over. So, we're comfortable with the optionality that having such a strong liquidity position gives us.

In terms of the flexibility to pay downs, certainly on a long-term basis, we wouldn't expect to have a balance sheet, with this level of liquidity and gross debt. But in terms of the pay-down would be with the TLB we'll absolutely have the possibility to restructure and change that as we contemplate potential M&A in the future.

David Fabris

Yes. Okay. So there's no intent to reduce that now, I guess is the point you are making. And then, just one for Trevor, I mean, just looking at some of your comments around expanding into adjacencies.

Is this more a land-based comment or digital as well? And can you help us understand where you see these opportunities? Is there anything close to commercialization, within these adjacencies?

Trevor Croker

Yes, thanks, David. It's actually, there's two areas to this. First of all, there is our current businesses in gaming and digital where we both -- we are comfortable with our current position. But as you know, we've made some talent plays and some studio plays in the digital business in the last 12 months.

It's across both. We also see opportunities in the land or the sorry, the gaming business. Now there are adjacencies in the gaming business that we want to continue to focus on is, the adjacencies that we can enter naturally through normal product in access, which will do that.

So there are also other areas where we can build on our organic growth. And accelerate that by doing good and smart M&A. And we'll continue to focus on where's the right price is and what's the opportunity. And it's also really about how we listen to our customers. Our customers are informing our views on this at the moment, because some of them are relationships that they have with their customers has changed and they're seeking different solutions.

So I actually see good opportunity in our land-based business. I see good opportunity in our digital business, and also see good opportunity for other expansions outside of that, which we referred to in the past, which are natural expansions and things like R&G with online slots. So we know that content is a very good content, so becomes opportunity for us longer term.

David Fabris

Got you. But in the next 12 months, is there anything that's going to commercialize or is it just wait and see?

Trevor Croker

I won't go into it. But I can say that we have been very proactive, very good. And we've always been proactive and looking at what the options are and we'll keep you updated on it.

David Fabris

Great. Appreciate the pronounces, thanks guys.

Trevor Croker

Thanks David.

Operator

Next question comes from Sacha Krien at Evans & Partners.

Sacha Krien

Hi Trevor. Hi Julie and everyone else. Just a couple questions, first of all on the cost base for Julie. And I've got a question for Mike on the digital business. And Julie just wondering, first of all, did you achieve a $100 million of cost out in the second half of 2020 that you guys had originally flagged? I just noted it did seem to bring staff back on earlier in the U.S. in particular?

Julie Cameron-Doe

Yes. Hi, Sacha. Thanks for the question. Yes, we identified a $100 million of savings as you know when we went into this within response to the COVID situation. And as we went through the second half and we could see the reopening start to happen in across land-based. We started to return people to work particularly; we really wanted to be there to support our customers. And as our customers -- we're reopening, we were the manufacturer that was available to actually get out there and help them reset that log and get ready for opening.

So it's very important to have to do that. So we chose to reinvest. So what we -- we'd identified the $100 million and that -- those savings were largely temporary in nature, if you think about it, that would have been variable compensation costs then would have been the variable cost in terms of furloughed employees, the pay cuts that we had announced. There were some redundancies, but it's, a big chunk of those costs that we identified were temporary in nature.

So we did choose to reinvest a portion of both through the year. You know, we talk about reinvesting in UA in product development and in customer service that I kind of talked about wanting to be there for our customers and bringing people back. So there absolutely, we invested there and we see that as really -- our point of differentiation and why our customers, why our customers will come to us, you know they'll help us gain share and grow the business sustainably over the long term.

Sacha Krien

Okay. Thanks. And when I look at the -- some of the, I guess maybe you call them one-off costs that were above the line. So the bad debt provisioning, the right that of inventory and it looks like it has been some abnormal legal costs during the period. It looks like it adds up to about $120 million.

It's just struggling -- just wondering whether you, whether we should be assuming that you're going to get a lot of cost growth coming through in FY 2021 when you back out of that number. And you've also -- as you said, you've also had some redundancies during the period, I'm going to understand there is underlying investment going on, but that's going to have to be pretty easy. And even in order to grow the, the optics based on FY 2020 at this point, isn't it?

: So if you -- yes, I'll start from the beginning. In terms of the above -- below the line, we take a principled approach and really the significant items that we've identified in the period, have to be -- they have to be truly non-recurring and [indiscernible] the business to go below the line. We've got to be material in size and -- we look at how the employees have been treated previously.

So you'll see that there's five different items that we treated as significant. We call that JobKeeper in the other stimulus because we want to make sure that -- the result was clean from that perspective and -- while we've highlighted -- we've benefited from it, we've pulled it out separately.

We've got the one-time -- deferred tax asset recognition, which was significant in the period. And then we've got the contingent consideration for Plarium, the owner is the Big Fish following the restructuring that took place at the end of the fiscal year there. And then the case [indiscernible] of settlement costs, which were publicly disclosed back in May.

So those are the really significant items and then yes, if you think about what's gone through in the normal course of business, you've got a bad debt provision, you've got some legal costs, you've got the inventory provision, and you'll see also and I think it's in note one three of the accounts you'll see what's called post-employment benefits other than superannuation, which is actually means termination costs. So you will see that there was an increase there as well.

In all of those items, it's kind of tough to make the call of how much is normal course of business and how much it's related to what we've been through this year. Clearly, an element of it is related to what we've been through this year, but in all other cases, we have those costs in the normal course of business and they do tend to fluctuate period to period that you've might have gone through the numbers.

So, we like to think, we look at the results this year, while we're disappointed in it from a quantitative perspective because obviously the numbers well below where we've been in the past. We see real quality in the result we've been able to deliver because you know we've gone in with the principle of preserving our strong fundamentals, preserving our balance sheet, and optionality to invest in the game in future growth. And we've been able to you know to get through this crisis with strong liquidity position at the end of the period and continuing to have a strong balance sheet at the end of the period as well.

Sacha Krien

Yes. Again, maybe we'll discuss that a little bit more offline. Just quick question for Mike. I am just wondering Mike if you can talk a little bit about the changes the digital team has made or is making ahead of Apple’s privacy changes next year? And whether you're at all concerned about any impact on UA and bookings from those changes?

Mike Lang

Sure. Nice to meet you, Sacha. So, listen it's still very early days in regards to the IDFA changes and what's happening there. We have our marketing brain trust across the organization looking at the issue, talking to Apple, talking to Google to try to figure this out.

I think the other thing you have to keep in mind is there's a lot of interested parties within the marketing ecosystem that are also trying to figure it out, in particular, Facebook and Google, and many of the things that's going on with them will ultimately be a way to solve the various issues that may come out here.

You know clearly we have to acknowledge there could be risk here. However, here's why I'm more comfortable. First of all, it's clear to me that the scale and synergies that we have across our entire portfolio kind of puts us in a good position to manage that ever changing situation which would typically happens in many media industries where you see certain things happen, you have to kind of adapt to it much better to have the scale and scope that we have related to that.

Second and this has happened even before IDFA is there's going to be continued diversification and marketing channels, you know, the Plarium team has had tremendous success with YouTube as a vehicle, there's been success in other vehicles like Snapchat, who knows what other vehicles will come.

So, as you go forward you will find different ways of diversifying being successful. So I feel very good, although I have to, you know, we all like any publisher have to look at it and say there could be short-term risk. I think the -- final thing I'll throw out too is a kind of a consequence of this is, no there could be overtime, seeing more and more consolidation of smaller players in the business because it just becomes tougher and tougher to compete with these big changes, which a, is an opportunity for us for more share, but b, also for M&A down the road. So all-in-all, still a lot to learn, but I feel good about our long-term strategic position to respond and adapt based on what happens.

Operator

That is all the time we had for Q&A today. I will hand back for closing remarks.

Trevor Croker

Thank you and thank you for your interest in Aristocrat, we very much appreciate the opportunity to talk to you today. I think you'll be referenced apart from the fact that this is a quality result, I think the quality, whilst it's difficult with the results of sales and the quality is very strong and the fundamentals are actually stronger.

When we came into the COVID period, we saw ourselves in a strong position from a strategic point of view, from an operating point of view, from financial point of view, through this period we've taken time to address each one of those and I believe we've come out of this in a stronger position. We're far more confident about our ability to continue to grow the organization and continue to be a growth stocks and to maintain that growth stock status because we're looking at this sustainable long-term profitability.

We generate over $0.5 billion -- sorry $1 billion of cash flow, which allows us to continue to reinvest and self-fund their growth and create capacity to govern their financial structures to further growth, whether it's inorganic or organic.

So, with that, I would like to thank you for your interest in Aristocrat on behalf of the broader team, and we look forward to keeping up to date and stay well and stay safe. Thank you very much.

