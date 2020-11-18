The S&P 500 Value index has a weighted average P/E that is 25.9% lower at 18.9x compared to the broader S&P 500 index at 25.5x and excludes many tech names.

With Tesla being added to the S&P 500 index effective December 21, investors might want to consider alternatives to their core index fund holdings.

With Tesla (TSLA) poised to join the S&P 500 index starting December 21, retail investors might be unwillingly caught with a sizeable weighting of the arguably bubbly stock in their index tracking products including ETFs and mutual funds. This article will discuss the implications of Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 index for retail investors, ETF and index weighting schemes, and offer up a potential solution in the form of fundamental and value style index products; notably Vanguard's S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV). Value has been making a comeback over the past month as can be seen in the graph below and it might be time to make the switch.

Data by YCharts

The Pitfalls to Market Value-Weighted Indices

The S&P 500 is a value-weighted index meaning that components are weighted in proportion to each company’s market capitalization. Given Tesla's $420 approximate billion market cap, the market value weighting scheme will have Tesla competing to be within the top 10 around Visa (V) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with their $462 billion and $393 billion market caps, respectively, having weightings of approximately 1.0 - 1.3% of the index.

The main pitfall of a market value-weighted index is that it has a momentum tilt created by self-fulfilling trends where, because the value of a company is increasing (or decreasing), more passive fund managers and ETFs are forced to buy (or sell) that company’s share in order to continue to replicate the index. This momentum tilt is already taking hold at it relates to Tesla with fund managers preparing for the new inclusion. At around 851x trailing twelve month (TTM) P/E, there is a good deal of momentum behind the Tesla name.

Fundamental Value Style Indices as a Solution

Like many value investors out there, I am not too interested in having an 851x TTM P/E stock suddenly representing around 1.3% of my core ETF holdings. Even before the recent Tesla accountment, given the high flying "FAANG" names during COVID, I had started to shift my core U.S. ETF portfolio away from the more expensive market-value weighted S&P index towards ETF products with more fundamental style schemes, notably Vanguard's S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) which this article focuses on.

Vanguard's S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) tracks the S&P 500 Value Index which has a fundamental value style based on three factors: the ratios of book value, earnings, and sales to price. The constituents are then drawn from the S&P 500 index and as of October 31, value style ETF had 390 constituent companies. Let's take a look at a comparison between these two index products.

Key Portfolio Metrics

As can be seen below, the value index holds up to its style with a weighted average P/E that is 25.9% lower at 18.9x compared to the broader S&P 500 index at 25.5x as of October 31. The value index also has a notably lower P/B ratio at 1.9x compared to 3.4x. As expected, the trade-off is seen in the earnings growth rate which is almost 50% lower at 7.3% for the value index compared to 13.9% for the broader S&P 500. Excluded from the chart is the dividend yield data which is 2.61% for the value style index compared to 1.78% for the broader index as of the posting of this article. With a 0.1% management expense ratio (MER), the value style index fund ETF from Vanguard is slightly more expensive than the 0.03% MER of Vanguard's broader S&P 500 index fund (VOO).

Data as of October 31, 2020. Sourced from Vanguard.

Sector Allocation Differences

As can be seen in the table below, the largest difference in sector allocations can be seen in the Information Technology sector which only represents 8.0% in the value style index compared to a whopping 27.5% for the broader S&P 500 as of October 31. The value index replaces most of this weighting with additional exposure to the Financials sector at 18.6% compared to only 9.8% for the broader S&P 500.

Data as of October 31, 2020. Sourced from Vanguard.

Largest Holdings

The differences in key metrics and sector allocations can also be noticeably seen in the top 10 holdings where large Information Technology names are being replaced with Financials and Communication Services names. The top holdings of each index only have two companies in common; Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

A Note on Tax Implications

Investors need to be cognizant of their personal tax implications before making any switch between investments. Investments held outside a registered account will be hit with capital gains tax on any sale and with indices at highs these taxes could be significant. For my personal situation, I have adjusted my ETF index holdings within my registered accounts but left my unregistered account alone to avoid capital gains tax.

Takeaway

The main S&P 500 Index has had a great run this year but momentum-tilt is looking evident in the large exposure to expensive Information Technology companies. The S&P 500 Value index has started to outperform the broader index over the past month and it might be time to make the switch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOOV, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long VOOV and BRK.B at an average cost base of $103.05 and $181.19, respectively



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.