We expect midstream to outperform and recommend investing in a basket of KMI, EPD, ET, MPLX, and WES.

Recently, news was published about Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) selling midstream assets to Easton Energy for an undisclosed sum. Easton Energy has moved into expanding its business, with other pipeline acquisitions nearly 2 years ago for almost $180 million. Exxon Mobil's financial struggles, as the company focuses on paying its near 10% dividend, have pushed the company towards asset sales.

U.S. Midstream Demand

The world oil supply and demand has dropped significantly as a result of COVID-19.

The world's oil production has dropped significantly, but its oil consumption has dropped even much more significantly. That led to a massive two-quarter production surplus. However, with that said, it's expected to resolve itself soon. At that point, nearly all predictions indicate a shortcoming in production.

With two significant vaccine announcements, and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) expecting to vaccinate 8% of Americans by YE 2020, we increasingly see a return to normality in mid-2021. That will lead to a significant recovery in oil demand, especially with the amount of pent-up demand that currently exists throughout the United States.

U.S. demand and exports, especially of natural gas, are expected to recover significantly and expand worldwide. That means significant need to transport it, which means midstream companies.

Our Top Midstream Picks

Midstream companies have secure and reliable fee-based cash flow that allows to handle the downturn and continue to perform for the long run. Nevertheless, they have been punished heavily as a result of COVID-19, watching their stock prices drop dramatically. For investors looking for quality midstream picks, we recommend assembling a portfolio of these 5 stocks.

We'll go through them in further detail, but to start by listing them out, they're Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), and Western Midstream (NYSE: WES). These are 5 of the largest midstream companies in the country, and they operate throughout this country.

Midstream Pick Financial Strength

These 5 midstream companies have a peer leading asset portfolio and each is incredibly strong financially.

As can be seen clearly here, these companies are all financial powerhouses that have been punished heavily as a result of COVID-19. The companies all yield strongly from nearly 8% to the double-digits. That's an incredibly strong yield in such a low interest environment, reminiscent of how much all of their share prices have been punished.

More so, while they all have respectable debt loads, none have a debt load of more than 10x their DCF. That's important to keep in mind, because DCF is post interest payments. That means that's cash that the companies can use to pay down debts. For the more indebted companies, like Energy Transfer, paying down all their debt could increase DCF by 40+%.

Lastly, all of them have incredibly strong DCF post dividend. Several of these companies have cut their dividends as a result of COVID-19, although more so due to investor panic versus the company's actual financial needs. The companies all have the financial position for massive shareholder rewards and they're continuing to perform.

Midstream Pick Shareholder Return Potential

These midstream companies have the potential to drive significant shareholder yields with double-digit FCF yields. Enterprise Products Partners has already hit its debt targets, and the other companies on the list have announced an interest to reduce their debt further. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

However, the companies will start by paying their dividends. We expect the companies on this list to no longer cut their dividends and we expect them to continue double-digit dividends across the board. The other companies with weaker financial positions, like Energy Transfer, we expect to aggressively pay down debt.

That'll provide significant annual interest. Energy Transfer using its post dividend FCF to pay down debt would save the company nearly $200 million annualized. That'll help the company significantly going forward. The dividends will continue. Some of the companies are looking at share buybacks, they continue to have growth capital, and other priorities.

Going forward, through 2020, we expect the company to generate double-digit shareholder returns. The 2010s were the decade of tech. We expect that the 2020s will be the decade of energy, especially midstream. These companies have seen their financial position remain much stronger than other oil companies due to fee-based contracts.

We expect an equal investment portfolio of these companies to generate double-digit returns through the 2020s.

Midstream Industry Risk

The midstream industry has significant fee-based contracts, which helps protect them, but they still have risk worth paying attention to.

The midstream industry's risk is the chance of the current massive decline in capital spending continuing for the long run. In that case, volumes would drop dramatically, and as midstream contracts expire and companies are less likely to renew them. We view this as unlikely given the recent strength in announced vaccines that will lead to a strong recovery.

However, as 2020 can show, the energy industry and world markets can be unpredictable. All investing carries risk, and this one is no different.

Conclusion

The market is full of opportunity and sometimes it can be difficult to choose a quality investment from a poor one. For energy investors, 2020 has been incredibly difficult as they have suffered much more than their peers from COVID-19. However, with that said, we feel that midstream companies have significant potential to drive reward.

In the same way that 2010s were the decade of tech, we see the 2020s as the decade of energy. Above, we analyze a basket of five midstream companies, and we recommend investing in an equal weighted portfolio of the 5. Despite the risks, we feel that this combination of investments will drive strong long-term shareholder returns.

