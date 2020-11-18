A surge in e-commerce business drove up rent collection this year. Normalization of life next year will likely erode some of the gains in e-commerce.

The funds from operations of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an industrial real estate investment trust, continued to grow in the third quarter of 2020 because of the pandemic-driven e-commerce boom. The REIT reported funds from operations of $1.36 per share in the third quarter, up from $1.28 per share in the corresponding period last year. I’m expecting revenue growth to slow down next year because some of the gains in e-commerce will get eroded as the pandemic slowly becomes manageable. Further, new players will likely continue to enter the market because industrial real estate is far more lucrative than office or lodging real estate in the current environment. As a result, I’m expecting revenue growth to slow down to 6% in 2021, compared to average growth of 9% from 2016 to 2019. EGP is currently offering a low dividend yield of 2.2%, which makes the REIT unattractive; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on EGP.

Leasing Volume Likely to Lose Some Steam in the Second Half of 2021

EGP’s revenue continued to grow in the third quarter as deferrals declined and rent collection improved. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that rent relief requests have largely subsided. The following table from the third quarter’s 10-Q filing shows the decline in deferrals since the start of the pandemic.

The revenue growth was driven by a boost in e-commerce and last-mile delivery trends amid the pandemic, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, I’m expecting e-commerce business to remain elevated in the coming months before most of the population gets immunized to the pandemic. In fact, Adobe Analytics forecasts that online sales this November and December will jump by 33% year-over-year to $189 billion. Moreover, EGP is working on several new land sites and a park expansion as mentioned in the conference call. As a result of the expansion and e-commerce strength, the management mentioned in the conference call that 2021 will be a good year for starts and that the management was more optimistic about 2021 than 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting revenue to continue to grow in 2020.

However, the growth rate will likely dip next year because of the progression towards a relatively normal life in the second half of the year, months after a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. I’m expecting the normalization to chip away some of the gains made in the e-commerce business this year. Therefore, I’m expecting leasing volume growth to slow down as pandemic-fatigued people change their consuming habits in a post-pandemic world.

New Entrants May Lead to Pricing Pressure

Rental rates are likely to face some headwinds next year. The management acknowledged in the conference call that some competitors had recently entered the industrial real estate market. In my opinion, diversified REITs and new developers will likely continue to shift their focus towards multifamily and industrial real estate and away from office and lodging real estate. The shift will likely be slow and take several years but could somewhat dent EGP’s ability to raise rents in an increasingly competitive environment.

On the plus side, California’s Prop 15 was rejected in the elections, according to news sources. The proposition sought to increase property taxes on properties worth more than $3 million in order to provide new funding for local governments and schools, according to California’s voter guide. The management had shown concerns in the conference call held before the elections that Prop 15 could slow the ability to push rents.

Considering the factors affecting lease volume and pricing, I’m expecting revenue to continue to grow strongly in the fourth quarter of 2020 but then slow down to 6% in 2021, which is much below the average annual growth rate of 9% from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Funds from Operations of $5.65 per Share in 2021

Due to the recent COVID-19 wave, I’m expecting revenues to remain high in the fourth quarter. Consequently, I’m expecting EGP to report funds from operations (“FFO”) of $5.37 per share in 2020, which is above the management’s target of $5.35 per share given in the conference call. For 2021, I’m expecting EGP to report an FFO of $5.65 per share, up 5% from 2020. This growth rate is below the average FFO growth of 8% from 2016 to 2019. The following table shows my estimates for revenues and FFO.

EGP Offering Dividend Yield of Only 2.2%

Given the earnings outlook, I believe EGP can easily continue its trend of annual increases. Consequently, I’m expecting EGP to payout $0.79 per share in the first two quarters of next year and then increase the dividend to $0.83 per share for the third and fourth quarters. The dividend estimates for next year suggest a payout ratio of 57%, which is in line with the historical trend shown below.

Even with the expected rise, the dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of only 2.2% using the November 17, 2020 closing price. Further, valuation analysis shows a small downside to EGP’s current stock price. To arrive at EGP’s target price for next year, I’m using the historical price-to-FFO multiple. EGP traded at a price-to-FFO multiple of 22.9 in the first nine months of 2020. Multiplying this price-to-FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $5.65 per share gives a target price of $129.1 for next year. This price target implies an 11% downside from the November 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The low dividend yield and the small downside show that the stock is almost over-valued and that it is unattractive for investors. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on EGP. The downside is not large enough for a bearish stance. I would wait for at least a 15% price correction in EGP before considering investing in the REIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.