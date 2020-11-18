Fortive's leverage to automation is likely underappreciated, but management will probably continue to focus on SaaS and healthcare with future M&A.

Those short-cycle businesses are starting to turn, though, and Fortive's broad end-market exposure should be an asset in the coming quarters.

Fresh off its spin-off of Vontier (VNT), Fortive (FTV) has seen no lull in investor enthusiasm for this newly-streamlined multi-industrial. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Fortive checks a lot of the most popular boxes for institutional investors in the industrial space - not only is it more leveraged to automation than commonly appreciated (with exposure in sensors, asset tracking/monitoring, and motional control), but the company’s aggressive moves toward software (particularly SaaS) and healthcare have certainly not gone unrewarded.

I like the secular growth story Fortive offers, as I believe the company is well-placed to leverage growing automation in manufacturing and logistics, growing remote monitoring across a range of industries, and growth digitalization in industries/markets like real estate and construction. I also see a clean balance sheet that will facilitate management resuming M&A relatively quickly.

What I don’t see, though, is a lot of undervaluation. The market is happy to pay for growth now, and the Street especially loves the above-average growth and above-average margin setup for Fortive, but the shares already trade at a pretty high relative premium to other high-quality names.

Looking Back At A Relatively Good Q3

In a quarter where the average multi-industrial posted a high-single digit organic revenue decline, Fortive’s performance was still quite good on a relative basis. Just so readers understand, while the third quarter was the last quarter to include the assets that now trade as Vontier, I’m largely only going to be discussing the ongoing assets of Fortive (Professional Instrumentation).

Overall revenue was flat on an organic basis, with a 3.5% contraction in the Professional Instrumentation business that was still a little better than the sell side expected even after intra-quarter updates.

Fluke sales declined at a low-single digit rate, while Tektronix was down mid-single digits. That’s close to half of revenue right there, while software outperformed - flat overall, and with mid-single digit revenue growth driven by businesses eMaint and Censis. Medical sales were down mid-single digits, with Fortive still seeing some impact from weaker elective procedure counts and reprioritization of hospital spending away from equipment.

Overall gross margin improved 50bp and adjusted operating income rose 8%. At the segment level, Professional Instrumentation earnings rose a little less than 2% (margin up 10bp), modestly beating expectations.

Short-Cycle Markets Are Turning

While a strong V-shaped recovery has yet to take hold across the entire short-cycle landscape, there’s definitely growing evidence of improvement across many end-markets. To that end, management raised guidance for the fourth quarter, now looking for revenue to be flat to up as much as 3%.

So-called “Group IV” businesses, short-cycle businesses that include Fluke, Tektronix, and ICS, were down by a high-single digit percentage this quarter, but that’s still a significant improvement from the high-20%’s decline of the prior quarter. Fluke and Tektronix address a very broad spectrum of businesses, including general manufacturing, aero/defense, electronics, semiconductors, and consumer goods, and it’s a pretty good proxy for basic business trends in shorter-cycle manufacturing. An improving outlook here basically argues for broader improvement in the economy over the next quarter.

Healthcare is also turning, as most hospitals are reporting that they’re back to 90% or better of year-ago elective procedure volumes. The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases is a threat from a hospital capacity standpoint, but the healthcare system has had several months to learn how to protect patients and staff, and I don’t believe this resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations is likely to lead to another round of widespread procedure cancellations/deferrals. That, then, is positive for Fortive businesses like ASP, Landauer, and Censis.

Attractive Long-Term Opportunities

Fortive gets plenty of attention for its relatively recent pivot toward software (particular SaaS) and healthcare. As I’ve said before, the company’s repositioning certainly resembles some of the moves that Roper Technologies (ROP) has made, and it has been richly rewarded for in terms of market multiples.

I do expect management to continue to emphasize M&A in areas like SaaS and healthcare, where there are high recurring revenue levels, intrinsically high margins, and relatively low asset/capex needs. The virtues of those attributes don’t really require explanation, but I do think it’s also worth pointing out that Fortive has been targeting areas like utilities, construction, and real estate management that are at relatively younger stages of digitalization. I wouldn’t be surprised, then, if the company continued that trend and looked at areas like oil/gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream) and other process or hybrid industries that have thus far underinvested in digitalization.

If the software/healthcare angle is well-understood, I believe Fortive’s leverage to automation may be less well-understood. Businesses like Fluke Connect address critical components in a manufacturing or logistics system that don’t typically come with embedded or integrated sensing (like motors/drives) and add a sensing component that helps prevent costly shutdowns. Other businesses like Hengstler, Dynapar, Setra, and Gems provide motion feedback systems, control products, sensors, and switches that all collectively go into automated manufacturing and logistics systems.

Outlook

With the payment of $1.6 billion from Vontier to Fortive, and the eventual sale of Fortive’s 19.9% stake in Vontier (which has to be sold within a year to maintain the tax-free treatment of the spin-off), not to mention the free cash flow I expect the company to generate, Fortive is in good shape with respect to its balance sheet, and I expect management to return to M&A relatively quickly. As mentioned above, I’d expect the company’s M&A priorities to be consistent with what we’ve seen in recent years (SaaS and healthcare), though I think there are some opportunities to round out the automation-enabling portfolio.

Fortive is well-liked on the Street and already trades at a rich multiple. Above-average growth potential (I’m expecting 4-5% long-term core revenue growth, to be augmented by M&A, and mid- to high-single digit FCF growth) supports that to an extent, but the company’s relative valuation to other industrials is at a pretty high level on an historical basis.

Bottom Line

There’s a segment of the investment world that is largely insensitive to valuation, and Fortive may well still have appeal to those investors. To be sure, I believe automation is a long-term growth market, and I likewise appreciate the benefits of growing the SaaS business, particularly in target markets that have only just begun to adopt digital solutions. For me, though, the prospective returns just aren’t good enough at this price, and investing in stories irrespective of valuation, however good that story may be, just doesn’t fit my investment approach.

