PVH Corp. (PVH) is a clothing retailer based in New York. You might not be familiar with the company name, but I’m guessing you are familiar with its brands. Some of the brands under the PVH umbrella include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, and IZOD. The company has been struggling in recent years, but the stock has rallied over the last eight months. PVH is set to report earnings on December 3, and investors have to be hoping that the earnings report can help the stock break out of the downward trend the stock has been in over the last two and half years.

If we look at the weekly chart for the last four years, we see that the stock peaked in June ’18 at just shy of $170. The stock fell sharply in the second half of 2018 and dropped below the $90 level. The stock reversed higher in the first part of 2019, but then fell again in the middle of the year, only to rebound again in the last four months of 2019.

The waves of selling and then battling its way back up have created a downwardly-sloped trend channel and the stock is sitting right at the upper rail. The stock isn’t overbought at this time, at least not based on the 10-week RSI or the weekly stochastic indicators. If you look at when the stock has hit the upper rail of the channel in the last few years, the oscillators have been in overbought territory.

Slumping Sales and Earnings Catalysts for Downward Move

If you look at the fundamental indicators for PVH, you get a pretty good idea why the stock has been trending lower. Over the last three years the company has seen its earnings decline by an average of 19% per year. Second-quarter earnings dropped by 94% compared to Q2 of 2019. PVH is expected to lose money in 2020 as a whole after earning $9.50 per share in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 33% in the second quarter and it has only grown by 1% per year over the last three years. Analysts expect revenue to drop by 23% in the third quarter. Earnings for the third quarter are expected to come in at $0.17 per share and that is way down from the $3.10 EPS from Q3 2019.

Even the management efficiency measurements for PVH are below average. With the company losing money so far in 2020, Yahoo Finance has the return on equity at -19.3% and the profit margin at -12.4%. The Wall Street Journal has the ROE at 7.17 and the profit margin at 4.48%. Regardless of which figures you use, they are well below the average measurements for all companies.

Analysts do expect the earnings and revenue figures to improve dramatically in 2021, but investors may be getting ahead of themselves with the stock rising over 170% off of its March low.

Despite the Poor Fundamentals, Sentiment toward PVH is Mixed

The process that I go through when evaluating stocks usually starts with fundamentals because I believe the fundamentals tell us what stocks we should buy or sell. I believe technical analysis tells us when to buy or sell and the sentiment analysis plays a role in the timing as well. When I looked at the fundamentals of PVH and then saw the chart, I expected the sentiment to be skewed to the bearish side. Instead, I found a mix of readings from the indicators.

There are 20 analysts following PVH with 10 “buy” ratings, eight “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 50% and that is below the average stock. Given the declining earnings and revenue, I actually thought the buy percentage might be even lower. While I would normally consider a 50% buy percentage as an encouraging sign, when you take into account the poor fundamentals, I believe the reading for PVH is neutral.

The short interest ratio is at 2.3 which is slightly below the average reading of 3.0. The number of shares sold short dropped from 3.26 million to 2.87 million in the second half of October and that indicates an increase in optimism.

The one area where we see excessive bearish sentiment is in the options market. There are 14,152 puts open and 6,452 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 2.19 and that is really high. The high ratio is a sign of bearish sentiment considering the average put/call ratio is in the 1.0 range. The ratio was at 0.78 back on September 2 when PVH last reported earnings, so option traders are considerably more bearish than they were three months ago.

One of the things I have learned about looking at the sentiment indicators is that you have to view them as part of the overall picture. Seeing excessive bullish sentiment on a stock with great fundamentals and a strong upward trend is to be expected. Conversely, seeing excessive pessimism on a stock that has poor fundamentals and is in a downward trend should be expected. For PVH, the sentiment isn’t excessively bullish or bearish. Based on how the company has performed and the downward trend in the stock price, the sentiment indicators could be far more bearish than they are.

My Overall Take on PVH Corp.

The rally off of the March low has been very impressive, it isn’t often you see 170% gains in an eight-month period. Unfortunately, I’m worried that the rally might be overdone and we could see the stock turn lower over the coming months. This would keep the stock in the downwardly-sloped trend channel.

The fundamentals would have to improve dramatically for me to consider buying the stock and I just don’t see that happening anytime soon. The current retail environment is a difficult one and we are seeing shifts in consumer preferences. Traditional malls are struggling is something awful; in fact, several major mall operators have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months.

The changing preferences extend beyond facilities as well. With more and more companies shifting to allow employees to work remotely, there is also a shift in the types of clothing consumers are wearing and buying. The overall shift is toward more casual attire and that has been going on for years. The pandemic may be causing an even greater shift as we could see sales of dress shirts and even polo-style shirts decline.

As for the upcoming earnings report, PVH has seen really big surprises in the last two earnings reports - one was a miss and one was a big beat. Prior to these last two quarters, the estimates and the actual results were usually very close to one another. It will be interesting to see if the third quarter returns to a more normal level with the estimates and the actual results only being off by a few percentage points.

If the company does issue another big upside surprise, that could be enough to allow the stock to break above the upper rail of its trend channel. Even if the stock breaks above the upper rail I would be hesitant to buy it right away. In my experience stocks often break above the trend line with a sharp move, but then drop back down a little before completely reversing the downward trend.

If you are looking to buy the stock I would wait until after the earnings report to see if it does in fact break out of the downward trend. I would then wait for the first pullback after the breakout to buy. Personally, I won’t be looking to buy PVH until the fundamentals improve dramatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.