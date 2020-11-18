Soft magnetic alloys make for a good story and more leverage to electric vehicles (and some consumer and industrial end-markets), but I don't believe they change the fundamental long-term story.

Aero is going to need a couple of more quarters to bottom out, but vehicle, power, and medical demand should pull the business off the bottom before that aero stabilization.

Businesses with high fixed costs do well when demand is strong and driving healthy volumes, but the other side of the cycle can take a painful bite out of margins, and that’s what Carpenter Technologies (CRS) is seeing today. Aerospace demand hasn’t exactly evaporated, but it’s been hit hard by steep declines in flight hours (which drive demand for replacement/maintenance parts) and slashed production schedules, and there’s really not much else to pick up the slack and keep those forges and production lines full.

Given how tied Carpenter is to the outlook for aerospace, I’m not surprised that the shares have traded higher recently on the good news on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. Even with that in hand, though, it’s going to be a few quarters before revenue stabilizes, and a while longer until there’s meaningful growth and operating leverage.

When I last wrote about Carpenter, I saw upside to the mid-to-high $20s, and I’d still stand by that today (maybe even up to $30). I do believe the business is unlikely to get much worse from here, but I don’t have a lot of love for these shares beyond a trading opportunity. Specialty alloys sounds like it should be a more impressive business than it is, and while I do see some potential in the company’s soft magnetics and additive manufacturing efforts, I think sustained differentiation and truly impressive full-cycle ROICs are unlikely.

An Even Deeper Trough

Even if the first fiscal quarter of 2021 (the calendar third quarter of 2020) proves to be the trough for Carpenter, financial performance was still weaker than expected, with both a bigger hit to revenue and worse margins than expected.

Revenue declined 40% as reported or 37% on an ex-surcharge basis (unless otherwise specified, margins and so on are calculated ex-surcharge) on a 29% decline in volume. Revenue missed sell-side targets by 5%, though I cannot be sure that all of those estimates are “like for like” (reported revenue versus ex-surcharge revenue). Whatever the case, the 37% ex-surcharge decline was basically in line with the reported revenue decline at Allegheny Technologies (ATI) (which doesn’t pull out surcharges) and directly in line with the 50% decline at the more aerospace-sensitive Hexcel (HXL).

Specialty Alloy Operations (or SAO) saw a 35% revenue decline on a 28% volume decline, while Performance Engineered Products (or PEP) revenue declined 43% on a 55% decline in volume.

As I said in the open, this is a business with high fixed operating costs, and while management has made some real progress on cost reductions, the magnitude of the volume decline was just too much to offset. Gross margin plunged 2,200bp, staying just barely positive. Segment and operating profits fell into the red, with an adjusted 10.1% negative margin versus 12.3% in the year-ago quarter and 4.8% in the prior quarter. Both SAO and PEP went red, with not much difference in the margins (negative 7.3% and negative 5.9%, respectively) but a sharper year-over-year decline for SAO.

Carpenter ended the quarter with about $475 million in net debt, but the liquidity situation is not all that worrisome over the next year or two.

Weak Aero Is The Dominant Theme

Between the results of materials suppliers like Allegheny and Hexcel and parts/components manufacturers like Honeywell (HON), it’s no surprise that Carpenter’s aerospace business was exceptionally weak. Revenue declined 48% YoY and 31% QoQ, with slightly worse performance in the higher-value engine business, as parts demand has evaporated with the sharp drop in flight hours and new plane production has been exceptionally weak. With such weak demand, backlog continues to thin out, declining over 40% YoY and 16% QoQ in the aerospace business.

There’s really not much good news elsewhere to offset this. The Industrial-Consumer business saw 5% YoY and 12% QoQ growth on demand from end-markets like semiconductors and fluid control, but it’s less than half the size of the Aero business. What’s more, other segments like Energy (down 35% YoY and 23% QoQ), Transport (down 26% YoY, up 42% QoQ), and Medical (down 32% YoY, down 29% QoQ) didn’t help.

Looking at medical, I noted the stronger than expected growth relative to underlying procedure trends in the prior quarter, and perhaps that came home to roost in this quarter, with customers in areas like orthopedics working off some inventory.

Given commentary across the space, it looks like aero suppliers are in for another two to three quarters of destocking, and that fits management’s guidance for a turn in the aero business in the fiscal third quarter. That doesn’t mean a V-shaped recovery, though. While flight demand is improving – China is back to pre-COVID-19 levels, and U.S. traffic looks to be down about 40% YoY in December versus down 60%-plus in recent months – a lot of aircraft deliveries have been deferred, and it’s going to take more time for production of new aircraft to recover. All told, I’d look at this as a three to four-year process.

In the meantime, Carpenter should see improving demand from end-markets like passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, as well as a resumption of growth in the medical end-markets. It won’t be enough to offset the weaker aero demand, but should be enough to drive better performance.

Management continues to emphasize the efforts they’ve made to expand into new growth markets like additive manufacturing and especially soft magnetics. Magnetic alloys are going to play a significant role in higher-performance motors, with applications in high-profile areas like electric vehicles, but also in arguably less-appreciated areas like appliances and industrial automation (drives/motors). While I’m bullish on the overall market prospects for more advanced motors (readers can check out my past articles on Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY)), I’m not convinced that Carpenter can stake out valuable and defendable territory – that’s not a slight against Carpenter, but more a comment about the industry in general (where imitation is the sincerest form of battery, to borrow a line from Peter Lynch).

The Outlook

I’ve adjusted my 2021 estimates to account for this weaker start to the fiscal year, but I’m hesitant to make changes that stretch much beyond. This was a deeper trough than I expected, with more deleverage, but I do still believe the business is bottoming and can return to $2.1B-plus revenue in FY’23 (along with healthy cash flow and mid-teens EBITDA margins).

With the post-vaccine news share price movement, the shares aren’t quite so exciting on a discounted cash flow basis (where my fair value is in the low-to-mid-$20s), but I do still see upside toward $30 on an EBITDA basis. Please do note, though, that I’m using my ’23 number and discounting it back; that’s not exactly “choosing the conclusion and working back,” but I want to be a little more transparent there. I did shave off 0.5x from my forward multiple (a $2.50/share impact), mostly out of a desire to be cautious/conservative since using more distant numbers is inherently bullish.

The Bottom Line

I don’t love (or even really like) Carpenter as a long-term all-weather buy-and-hold stock. It’s just too difficult to earn attractive ROICs on a sustained basis, and I frankly don’t need the volatility in my portfolio at this point in my investing life. Still, just because a stock isn’t well-suited to a long-term engagement doesn’t mean it can’t be good for a fling. If you’re bullish on what the upcoming availability of a COVID-19 vaccine could mean for industries like air travel and aerospace, this is a name that still has some trading/recovery appeal, and we may only be a few quarters off from a more solid cyclical turnaround/recovery story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.