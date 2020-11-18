Valvoline’s (VVV) transition to a service and maintenance business model, with its Quick Lube stores, highlights an interesting growth story somewhat obscure by an already mature North American lubricant market.

The company generates lots of cash, which management is appropriately redeploying by growing the Quick Lube business. With lots of room to grow the service business and returns on invested capital that are “double the cost of capital”, as noted by management, it makes sense for Valvoline to retain high percentages of earnings.

Still, the company pays dividends and has repurchased shares as part of its capital allocation policy. Last year, Valvoline returned approximately 30% of its net earnings as dividends to shareholders. The company has recently announced an increase to its quarterly dividend payments of 11%, to $0.125 a share from $0.113 a share. The stock currently yields 2.3%. In addition, the board of directors has also authorized a stock repurchase program that extends through September 30, 2021.

Trading at 13.6x forward earnings, we believe Valvoline looks attractive. If management continues to expand its Quick Lube business, then the company could compound capital at high rates of return. Assuming the same reinvestment rate (70%) and ROIC of 20%, Quick Lube could see a 14% growth rate, which approximates what the company has done in the last couple of years. From 2017 to 2019, Quick Lube’s operating income has grown from $130 million to $178 million, or a compounded growth rate of 17%.

There is also the opportunity for Valvoline to grow its international business while stabilizing its Core North American business.

We feel bullish about VVV. Repurchasing shares at a low P/E multiple should also be accretive to shareholders. Additionally, investors get paid while they wait for the company to execute its strategy. Overall, we recommend this stock as a long-term hold.

Quick Business Overview

Valvoline is a worldwide supplier and marketer of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. Its products are sold to retailers with over 50,000 retail outlets, installer customers (ex. dealers, OEMs, service centers) with over 15,000 locations, and 1,462 franchised and company-owned stores through its Valvoline Instant Oil Change stores. The company operates under three segments: Quick Lube, Core North America, and International. Valvoline is currently the #3 motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume in the passenger car category.

Company ended fiscal 2020 on a strong note

Fourth-quarter consolidated sales came in at $652 million, up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline beat estimates on its top and bottom line. On a full-year basis, consolidated sales were down 2% compared to the prior-year period to $2.35 billion as the company felt the impact of COVID on its operations.

With that said, restructuring and cost control measures had a positive impact on margins and profitability on an adjusted basis. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA grew 7% to $510 million, while adjusted EPS grew by 6% to $1.48. Full-year free cash flow was $221 million.

Valvoline also ended fiscal 2020 (FY ends in September) with a strong balance sheet, having available liquidity of $1.3 billion including $760 million in cash on hand against $2 billion in total debt. With adjusted EBITDA of $510 million at year-end, the company’s leverage ratio stands at a manageable 2.4x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Management expects 2021 to be the inflection point for Valvoline in its growth trajectory, driven by the significant progress made in stabilizing the Core North American segment, capitalizing on the investments already made to expand its international markets, and the exponential growth of Quick Lube.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects mid-teens growth in consolidated sales, benefiting from store expansion and strong same-store sales growth; and a return to growth in its International segment. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range between $560 million and $580 million, an increase of 10-14% year over year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the $1.57-1.67 range.

Why we feel bullish about Quick Lube

Valvoline’s decision to concentrate efforts on building a maintenance business through Quick Lube is an interesting one. We believe the company benefits tremendously from this effort, as it puts Valvoline in front of its customers, allowing them to build a direct relationship; it strengthens brand equity, and is a solid way to increase demand in a flat to declining lubricant market by volume.

Valvoline’s market share in the Quick Lube market is still rather small, at just 4% of the total do-it-for-me marketplace. The market remains highly fragmented, with Jiffy Lube (which is owned by Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B)) representing the biggest competitor with 1,900 stores in the U.S., compared to the 1,462 Quick Lube stores for Valvoline. Approximately 2/3rd of new customers come from channels outside of Quick Lube, so market share gains in a fragmented market like this come from new store expansion for the most part.

It is important to understand that there are no switching costs in the Quick Lube business, rather customer loyalty comes from the quality of service. In that regard, Valvoline is implementing strategies that should increase customer satisfaction, such as the roll-out of a new app that would highlight real-wait times at service centers. The company has also rolled out technologies such as CarCam, which increases the transparency of the service experience, allowing the customer (who is encouraged to stay in his/her car) to keep an eye on the work being done to the car. Gaining the trust of the customer is essential for repeat business. Historically, the company has had strong retention rates well in excess of 50% after the first visit and over 70% after the second visit. In a business with nonexistent switching costs, a 70% retention rate is a clear indication of high customer satisfaction.

High customer satisfaction also translates into strong same-store sales growth. For the past 14 years, Quick Lube has reported positive SSS growth. That streak is expected to continue, with management guiding for SSS growth of 12-14% for fiscal 2021. We believe SSS growth can continue not only from the transition to premium synthetic lubricants as the average vehicle age increases (approaching 11.9 years), requiring better lubricants and maintenance, or new vehicles requiring synthetic oils, but also because Quick Lube offers the opportunity for cross-selling other services and products, which, in turn, would increase EBITDA margins at the store level. For example, the company is rolling out a new battery program that could be a contributor to ticket growth:

And so in the early markets that rolled out, we're seeing increases doubling the sales of our batteries versus where we were before. So there's some really nice upside as we go into 2021 and beyond with the battery program.



- Company Q4 earnings conference call

Another advantage of the Quick Lube segment comes from the data the company is able to gather as it increases the number of transactions with the customer. This level of data helps Valvoline with R&D, as the company would have insights on engine oil performance, purchase frequency, and consumer habits. It is a good platform to test new product introductions and receive quick feedback on customer satisfaction.

With still lots of room for store growth, Quick Lube remains the number one growth driver for Valvoline, which is, in turn, supported by the steady stream of cash flows the Core North American business produces. Valvoline is also test-piloting Quick Lube stores in China, which could be another potential growth driver in the future. The company has recently completed its investment in its Chinese plant, which is expected to produce all of the lubricant volumes for the Chinese market by the end of fiscal 2021, providing significant cost savings from logistic efficiencies and third-party fees, while having better control of its supply chain.

Risks

The biggest risk comes from continued pressure in the Core North American segment, which still represents approximately 42% of consolidated sales. There is increased competition from private-label brands at Valvoline’s retail customers. These private labels are taking shelf space and offer cheaper options to the customer. Even Amazon (AMZN) has entered the market by offering its private-label brand.

On a longer-term basis, the increased penetration of electric vehicles would have an impact on the company’s core business. However, it is still too early to know what percentage of the automotive market EVs will take. We believe we still have a long way to go before we see any meaningful impact on Valvoline’s business model.

Bottom Line

At 13.6x forward earnings, we believe Valvoline makes a compelling long investment. If the company can sustain sales and margin levels in its core North American market, then we believe profits generated by the Quick Lube business could become highly accretive to shareholders in the near term. The company sees no reason to slow down the aggressive store footprint expansion, and with its high returns on capital, EPS growth should follow suit.

Investors are also paid for waiting via a solid 2.3% dividend yield. Valvoline's recently announced share buyback program should also be accretive to shareholders, especially since the company is trading at what we believe is a low earnings multiple considering its growth potential. We view Valvoline as a long-term Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VVV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.