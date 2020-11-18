Schneider isn't cheap on its own merits, but relative to the premiums investors are wiling to give other secular multi-industrial growth stories, it's tempting to ignore the valuation and invest in the story.

Automation demand looks secure with or without reshoring as companies look to substitute capital for labor, but don't overlook opportunities in construction and oil/gas even with a challenging macro environment.

Reluctant as I was to get off the Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) (SCHN.PA) a little while ago, I still have this crazy notion that valuation ought to matter. Since my last update, Schneider has modestly underperformed its industrial peer group, including Eaton (ETN), but the shares have still outperformed companies like ABB (ABB) and Rockwell (ROK), not to mention the S&P 500 as a whole.

I still love the secular growth stories at Schneider, and I still believe that management maybe still doesn’t get full credit for the improvements they’ve made – I say “maybe” because although the shares have done well, there still seems to be a stubborn “show me” attitude with more than a few analysts. In any case, I love Schneider’s leverage to automation (factory and elsewhere), greener buildings, data growth, and so on. A growth story in a growth market can still work, but I’d really prefer to buy in at a lower valuation than what’s available today.

A Quick Review

Schneider only reports full financials twice a year, so all investors get in the third quarter is top-line information. Revenue rose a little more than 1% in organic terms, beating expectations by a strong 7% and outperforming the multi-industrial average of 7%-8% organic revenue contraction in the period.

Energy Management (electrical) beat by 8%, growing 2.5% and beating Eaton (down 2%) and ABB (also down 2%). Industrial Automation beat by 3%, contracting 2.5% and also beating peers like ABB, Emerson (EMR) (down 11%), and Rockwell (down 12%).

EM Has A Spark

I see multiple attractive drivers for Schneider Electric’s electrical business beyond just the recent positive trends in residential housing in the U.S. (not an especially large market for Schneider anyway).

Data center, which contributes around 10% to 15% of revenue today, is a well-known driver, with Schneider enjoying a leading position in market share, as well as a robust portfolio without any obvious holes. Growth from hyperscale operators like Amazon (AMZN) and Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is clear enough, but investors may be underappreciating the long-term growth potential from edge computing as 5G rolls out. Not only will 5G significantly boost data traffic from more traditional/expected sources, I expect it to unlock even more industrial networking (IIoT) as well as facilitate advances like “Smart Cities” where data is collected and analyzed to manage traffic, safety, and infrastructure assets.

Factory automation is another driver, and not just on the Industrial Automation side of Schneider’s business. Automation requires power, and Schneider is ready to facilitate that, particularly with respect to ongoing warehouse/logistics automation.

Utility infrastructure remains a growth opportunity through software/digitalization, automation, and ongoing investments in transmission and distribution. Given the ongoing increase in renewable generation and future increases in demand (EV charging, etc.), this should remain a decent, though probably not exciting, growth driver.

Green building retrofits are another area I’ve discussed previously with respect to Schneider, and here again is a situation where there is a blending of opportunities for the EM and IA businesses. Building automation drives meaningful energy savings, and tenants are increasingly demanding greener, more efficient buildings (with rent premiums of 10% or so for certified green buildings). On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for improved indoor air quality systems, and adding these systems can increase electricity consumption by 15% to 40%, creating even more demand for efficient electrical gear and automation solutions.

Multiple Avenues To Drive Automation Adoption

I don’t want to belabor the “automation is a growth market” point here again; it’s a subject I’ve written on extensively over the last few years. Still, it bears repeating that more and more industries are looking to substitute capital for labor, and that will flow toward Schneider (among other providers).

One of the key drivers I see for Schneider is in driving increased automation and digitalization in industries where penetration rates are still relatively low. AVEVA (OTCPK:AVVYY), the industrial software company that Schneider owns a majority position in, is heavily exposed to the oil/gas vertical (around 35%), and while that seems like a significant weakness, that may not be the case. With energy companies under serious pressure, cost management is even more vital, and AVEVA’s software solutions (as well as Schneider’s automation and electrical solutions) can play a critical role in improving overall operating efficiency. So too with Schneider’s opportunities in the construction vertical, where software/digital adoption has been low so far.

The Outlook

Schneider isn’t as dependent upon the auto end-market as many automation providers; that was a good thing when spending in that market cratered, but it does perhaps reduce some of the leverage to a short-cycle recovery. I believe that’s offset, though, by Schneider’s strong leverage to data center spending (even with tough comps approaching) and opportunities to drive more automation and digitalization in markets like construction, oil/gas, and utilities.

I do have some concern about Schneider’s exposure to offices (about 10% of revenue) and non-residential markets like leisure and hospitality (around 5% of revenue), but I do see automation and green retrofit demand at least partly offsetting new-build weakness.

I do still expect healthy long-term revenue growth from Schneider – around 4%, in line with what I expect from ABB (which is undergoing a turnaround) and a bit above what I expect from Eaton. I do still expect further margin leverage from here, with operating margins heading toward 15% in the next two or three years and possibly into the high teens in five or six years. If Schneider can do that, helped by a richer mix of software and control systems, I could see low-to-mid teens FCF margins (versus low teens before), supporting 5% or better long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

None of this makes Schneider “cheap,” at least not in conventional terms, but Schneider does have some strong growth prospects and the valuation relative to other sub-sectors with strong secular growth stories (like HVAC) is interesting. Given the underlying secular drivers, I’m inclined to be less price or value-sensitive here, but it’s still tough to buy in at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.