Thesis

Despite weak revenues over the past few years, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is an attractive value play because it casts a wide economic moat in HIV and HCV medicines, has a bright future with its drug pipeline, and is able to effectively ride out the COVID-19 pandemic with its remdesivir medicine. Additionally, a DCF valuation of the company and a comparison to its competitors reveals that it’s significantly undervalued.

Overview and Price Action

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1987 that discovers, develops, and sells medicines for crucial medical needs internationally and is based in Foster City, CA. The stock is currently trading only a couple of dollars above its 5-year low, and its price has hovered around $60 over the past few years due to weak revenues, with a 14% decline from 2017 to 2019, as per Nasdaq.com.

Significant Moat and Market Share

Gilead has a large moat with its HIV medicines, notably tenofovir, which helps it serve a staggering 80% of HIV victims in the US (Morningstar). Additionally, the company is making headwinds in the HCV (hepatitis C) market after its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Pharmasset in 2012, which unlocked Sovaldi, perhaps the most valuable HCV drug in the industry. As a result, Morningstar concludes that Gilead could eat up 40% of the global market share in the long run. Overall, its HIV and HCV medicines, in tandem with the high barriers to entry given the extreme R&D costs and years of development, give Gilead a strong moat in the industry.

Drug Pipeline

Perhaps Gilead’s most exciting prospect for growth is its growing, robust drug pipeline. Much of this pipeline is fueled by the company’s frequent acquisitions; notably, Gilead's largest acquisition to date came just last month as it bought Immunomedics, a company focusing on creating antibody-drug conjugates (ADCS) for cancer treatment, for $21 billion in cash. This deal, while expensive, provides significant growth prospects for Gilead: on the top level, it broadens the company’s oncology pipeline, but specifically, the addition of Trodelvy, an ADC designed to combat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. This drug, released in May, has already generated $53 million in sales in just its first quarter of availability, and the drug’s market share will only continue to grow, as according to ADC Review, the addition of Trodelvy will significantly boost Gilead’s EPS in 2023 and beyond (with neutral to slight growth until 2023).

In addition, Gilead’s acquisition of Galapagos, a pharmaceutical research company based in Belgium, gave it access to filgotinib, a drug in development that fights rheumatoid arthritis. While the drug has been initially rejected by the CDC, Gilead continues to hold trials, and the payoff could be massive: up to $3 billion in additional revenues per year.

Finally, Gilead’s acquisition of immuno-oncology firm Forty Seven in April helped boost the company's oncology pipeline even more, notably giving it access to Forty Seven’s key CD47 antibody, magrolimab. Overall, Gilead’s numerous acquisitions have allowed it to expand its drug pipelines in multiple areas, allowing for ample growth in the long term.

COVID-19 Revenue

Strong moat aside, Gilead is in the news chiefly because of its COVID-19 medicine: remdesivir. Investors have been somewhat optimistic about the drug, as analysts project 8% year-over-year revenue growth for 2020 (a massive improvement given double-digit losses over the two years prior), but the reception has been admittedly lukewarm because, well, it’s not a vaccine. Nevertheless, remdesivir is still a massive development for the company, as MarketWatch reports that Gilead has agreed to supply Europe (specifically the European Commission) with 500,000 units over the next six months and plans to produce several million units in the near future, ensuring the firm’s ability to effectively ride out the pandemic without major losses, unlike many of its smaller competitors, which, as mentioned earlier, could create attractive buyout opportunities. Indeed, in Q3, Gilead generated $873 million in sales from the medicine, and while this fell short of expectations of $960 million, the contribution still helped the company beat on revenues by $260 million in the period, per SA News.

Competitor Analysis

To get a sense of how Gilead is trading relative to its competitors, we'll compare key valuation metrics. Note: The ratios we used are averages over the last 5 years, as we believe it’s a more accurate representation given Gilead’s unusual low earnings in FY2020, due in large part to its $4.5 billion acquisition of immuno-oncology company Forty Seven Inc., as per MarketWatch.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/Free Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 7.40 3.78 8.54 13.27 Illumina (ILMN) 50.01 11.97 50.13 32.01 Merck Group (MRK) 36.08 4.32 22.78 14.72 Amgen (AMGN) 26.81 5.57 13.31 10.28

DCF Valuation

Overall, using conservative measurements to maintain a large margin of safety, these are the assumptions for major valuation drivers for the company.

Cost of Capital: Making sure to add operating leases into total debt, we calculate a cost of debt of 2.84%. Next, we use the company’s beta and a market risk premium for the cost of equity, which comes out to 6.27%. Combining the two, we get a weighted average cost of capital of 5.33%.

Revenue Growth (2020): Based on Gilead’s FY2019 revenue, compared to its Q1-Q3 2020 revenue plus analyst projects for Q4 revenue, we get a 2020 revenue growth rate estimate of 3%.

Revenue Growth (next 5 years): Given the company’s headwinds in COVID, HIV, and HCV medicines, along with its numerous acquisitions, we expect revenues to rebound significantly after large drops in years prior. Even so, we remain fairly conservative in assuming that revenues will grow 3% for the next 5 years (after 2020).

Revenue Growth (Terminal): While the economy tends to grow at 2-3% historically, we want to remain conservative, so we use 2%.

Operating Margins: We use 12% as Gilead's margin for the rest of this year, as that’s about its TTM number. However, we assume margins will converge to about 40% in 5 years, which seems high, but as we expect the company to rebound from COVID operational inefficiencies, we expect its margins to return to historical norms (which are very high). Over the last 5 years, the company’s operating margin has averaged a staggering 43%, but we’ll assume it maxes out at 40% in 5 years.

Revenue growth (1st year) 3% Revenue growth (2nd-5th year) 3% Revenue growth (terminal) 2% Operating margin (converges to this value in 5 years) 40% Weighted average cost of capital 5.33%

DCF Results

Total value of equity $103,502,910,000 Estimated value of stock $82.60 Upside potential (as of 11/14) 26.66%

Risks and Concerns

While Gilead does have attractive long-term prospects, many are concerned about certain aspects of the business. For one, per Fierce Pharma, the WHO concluded last month that the firm's COIVID-19 medicine, remdesivir, has "little or no effect" in terms of treating the disease, leaving many investors skeptical on its potential. However, the company stated that this study didn't have enough backing, and it criticized the limitations of its trials. More importantly, however, later last month, remdesivir became the first drug to be designated as a treatment for COVID-19 by the FDA, buying it viability. But even if remdesivir sales are slightly slower than expected, the company's long-term prospects still hold.

Concerning such prospects, other investors are bearish due to the company's expiring patents, which may limit its competitive advantage in the industry. However, while such patent expirations may have caused revenue hits over the past few years, Gilead has been a lot more ambitious in its acquisitions - particularly this year - in order to strengthen its drug pipeline to provide protection against patent expirations; thus, while patent expirations are unavoidable in this industry, Gilead's umbrella of pharmaceutical companies give it a pipeline that will be able to sustain a competitive advantage.

Conclusion

In the end, the company’s currently cheap price, in addition to its wide economic moat, drug pipeline, and heightened ability to survive the pandemic, underscore that Gilead is an undervalued stock and a great value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.