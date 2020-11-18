I own both the stock and the debentures, and am planning to continue to add on weakness.

Introduction

Back in March and April, I started to build positions in commercial REITs which I thought would be in a good position to survive the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Plaza Retail REIT’s (OTC:PAZRF) LTV ratio wasn’t low, I had the impression the book value of the properties was very realistic (versus the sometimes ‘optimized’ values we see in other commercial REITs) while a large portion of the tenants is deemed to be essential (and remained open during lockdowns) and very credit-worthy. Plaza's main listing is in Canada where it's trading with PLZ-UN as ticker symbol.

The rent collection rates are good, and the FFO and AFFO are recovering

The key element to figure out if a REIT will survive the pandemic is by checking what percentage of the tenants are actually paying the rent. In the second quarter, Plaza was able to collect 85.5% of the rent while it entered into agreements to defer an additional 6% of the rents due while about 8% of the rent was ‘uncertain’ to be collected (and booked as a receivable). The situation improved drastically in the third quarter.

As you can see in the image above, Plaza recovered 97.4% of the rent billed while the Quebec government contributed 0.3% and an additional 0.8% was deferred or abated. The total amount that had to be written off decreased to just 1%.

Indeed, now Plaza is almost receiving 100% of the rents it has billed, the REIT is in an excellent shape. Not only does this increase my confidence the REIT will survive the current crisis, it also means the current 7.7% dividend yield is fully covered again by the FFO and AFFO. Whereas the payout ratio increased to 91% of the FFO and 102.3% of the AFFO in the second quarter of the year, Plaza’s payout ratios have now decreased to less than 100% on both accounts, which means the dividend is now fully covered again.

As you can see on the image below, the current dividend (C$0.0233 per month for an annual dividend of C$0.28) is comfortably covered. On a quarterly basis, Plaza needs 3 X C$0.0233 = C$0.07 to cover the dividends in any given quarter.

And just to emphasize, FFO and AFFO are actually based on the cash coming in. Although landlords are technically allowed to include deferred rent payments, in Plaza’s case the total amount of receivable rent has actually decreased on a QoQ basis. As of the end of June, Plaza had a total of C$12M in receivables on the balance sheet, of which C$5.4M were classified as ‘tenant accounts receivable’. As of the end of the third quarter, both the total amount of receivables and the amount receivable from tenants have decreased substantially:

This doesn’t just mean tenants are paying the rent, it also means tenants that asked for a temporary deferral of the rent payments in Q1 and Q2 have started to repay those deferred payments.

As of the end of September, Plaza Retail had almost C$8M in cash, C$153M in near-term financial debt and an additional C$454M in long-term debt for a total net debt of approximately C$600M. based on the book value of the properties and investments of approximately C$1.1B, the LTV ratio was approximately 54%. That’s not low, but I’d like to mention Plaza’s book value is relatively conservative as the average cap rate used to determine the value of the properties was almost 7%.

The debentures are still trading below par

As you can see in the image above, Plaza doesn’t just have bank debt and mortgage debt, but also has just over C$52M in debentures, of which C$47.25M is related to the listed Series E debentures. These debentures mature in less than 2.5 years from now, on March 31, 2023.

Given the strong rent collection numbers and considering the FFO and AFFO are now both covering the dividend again, I was surprised to see the debenture (which has a 5.1% coupon) is still trading below par.

I’m flabbergasted to see the bonds trading at 97% of the par value, less than 2.5 years from the maturity date. This pushes the yield to maturity to in excess of 6.3% and I think this offers an excellent risk/reward ratio - on the one hand, these debentures are obviously senior to the equity in Plaza Retail REIT while Plaza remains on track to generate in excess of C$80M in AFFO between now and the maturity date of the bonds. Of course, the majority of the AFFO will go towards dividend payments, but Plaza could easily reduce its dividends if it fears it would not be able to keep its debt under control.

An additional reason why I like the debentures is the maturity date in 2023, which is ahead of the vast majority of the mortgage maturity dates so we essentially have a situation of ‘seniority by maturity.’

Although the convertible debentures rank junior to the mortgages and bank debt, because the debentures are maturing ahead of most of the other financial debt, an additional layer of safety is added.

And of course, looking at the reputable names it has amongst its tenants:

Investment thesis

I own both the shares of Plaza Retail REIT as well as the convertible debentures, which are maturing in 2023. I was already expecting the generous dividend to be fully covered again, but it’s good to see the official confirmation in the Q3 results. The payout ratio of the monthly dividend of C$0.0233 has dropped below 100% based on both the FFO and AFFO again and the current dividend yield of 7.7% is still very attractive given the decent balance sheet and dividend coverage ratio.

