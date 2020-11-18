The valuation gap vs. US peers seems unwarranted and should narrow as Air Canada proves out its fundamentals in the coming quarters.

I haven’t been bullish on airlines for a while, but Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) might just have changed my mind. The significant balance sheet liquidity is a (well-known) plus, but there are catalysts at play as well. For instance, the ongoing discussion for a potential targeted relief package from the Canadian government, which could further mitigate any funding risk. Also, the significantly lowered deal terms for Transat (OTC:TRZBF), which could prove massively accretive should we approach anything near normalcy in the near future. I see Air Canada’s valuation gap narrowing relative to its US peers as it proves out its fundamentals in the coming quarters.

Overdelivering on Cost Cuts

Air Canada’s daily cash burn for 3Q hit a very commendable $9M/day ($818M for the quarter) - almost half the prior guidance for $15-$17M/day. The progress highlights the commitment to going above and beyond in rationalizing the fixed cost base – the company has driven ~$1.5B in cost and capital reductions in FY20 thus far, significantly above the initial $500M target.

While 4Q cash burn is guided to move higher to $12-$14M/day, the figure includes ~$4M/day from capex and $5M/day in lease costs. And given 3Q cash burn benefited from deferrals (mainly supplier payments) and wage subsidies (cash receipts from CREWS), the 4Q cash burn still implies an underlying improvement. As of end-3Q, Air Canada held ~$8.2B in cash liquidity, providing it with a significant buffer relative to the ~$2.4B minimum.

Keeping a Lid on Post-3Q Expectations

Air Canada management has been underpromising (and subsequently, overdelivering) in recent quarters, and once again, they did not disappoint. 4Q capacity, for instance, is now set to be down 75% YoY, reflecting a conservative view on trans-border travel through the remainder of FY20. For now, management is also sticking with a three- to five-year post-COVID recovery scenario for long-haul and corporate demand, which strikes me as a particularly low bar.

Another interesting tidbit from the 3Q call was the acknowledgment that there is “nothing fundamentally different between Air Canada and the three large network carriers in the US” on cost structure and productivity levels, likely implying similar breakeven levels to its US peers (~60%-70%). Also positive are efforts to tap into cargo demand by converting 767 aircraft to freighters, driving an expected >$850M of cargo revenue in FY20 (vs. $634M cargo revenue YTD).

Potential Government Support Catalyst

Reports are swirling that the Canadian government is now open to providing financial assistance to Canadian airlines (subject to terms such as cash refunds). Further discussions are expected over the coming weeks, with details around a support package (e.g., the debt/equity mix and route restrictions) largely unknown at this juncture.

But I think it’s worth keeping in mind that many airlines globally have already received ample government support in recent months, and thus, an airline support package would not be out of the ordinary. No surprises that management did not comment on these discussions on the 3Q call, but given the decision to halt route cancellations (pending the outcome), the odds look favorable. To be clear, government support isn’t necessary - Air Canada has already raised >$6B in liquidity and ended 3Q with ~$8.2B in cash liquidity. But incremental low-cost funding would further de-risk the Air Canada case, potentially catalyzing a re-rating.

Ample Accretion Potential from the Transat Acquisition

Alongside the 3Q results, Air Canada also announced a substantially lowered bid for Transat AT at $5.00/share (from $18.00 prior), implying a total transaction value of ~$190M and a ~30% premium to Transat’s 30-day VWAP. Transat shareholders can accept a cash consideration or Air Canada shares (at a fixed ratio of 0.2862). In return, Air Canada gets a 37 aircraft fleet, as well as a leading transatlantic and sun destination carrier (#2 and #3 by market share, respectively).

I think the Transat deal is particularly shrewd deal-making by Air Canada management - as of Transat’s July quarter, the company had ~$576M of cash on hand, with most of its debt in the form of aircraft leases. Thus, the deal should significantly boost Air Canada’s pro-forma cash liquidity. Also, there’s substantial cost synergies here given the infrastructure and route overlap, with revenue synergies also likely given Transat’s low fleet utilization. Lastly, the discounted transaction price could also look very cheap should a rebound towards anything resembling normalcy materialize, leaving room for some very significant accretion to Air Canada going forward.

Time to Fly Air Canada

The outlook for airlines remains challenged given the COVID headwinds, but I am cautiously optimistic about Air Canada’s post-COVID outlook. With cash burn improving, a potential government aid catalyst on the horizon, and the significant accretion potential from the Transat acquisition, I see plenty of upside ahead. And as the business begins to normalize over the medium term, investors win both ways – from higher earnings and a multiple re-rating on improving sentiment, as well as a narrowing valuation gap relative to its US peers. Downside risks include continued traffic headwinds and macro weakness in key markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.