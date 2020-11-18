The company faces tough comps in FY21, so investors should look to reduce positions here.

The net payout yield has dipped to only 4%, signaling limited value in the stock at $120.

With the news of Amazon (AMZN) entering the pharmacy space, Best Buy (BBY) comes to mind as the retailer able to shake off the online retailer threat. The stock has seen an amazing rise over the last few years and even brushed off the coronavirus that originally shutdown stores. My investment thesis is less bullish on the stock and even took some chips off the table here above $110.

Image Source: Best Buy website

Pull Forward

The biggest risk to the story is a pull-forward of technology demand in mid-2020. Consumers were forced to purchase computers and other technology equipment for work-from-home and virtual school scenarios. A lot of these purchases might not be repeated next year, causing demand to fall back to more normal levels.

For FQ2 ended in July, Best Buy only reported 3.9% revenue growth as comp sales surged 5.8%. The numbers came after a solid decline in the April quarter, when the original shut stores weren't able to offset lost revenues with online sales, due in part to limited curbside pickup.

Data by YCharts

The electronics retailer hasn't seen massive sales pull-forward, looking at these top line numbers. Now, the upcoming FQ3 is expected to see revenues jump over 11% in a sure sign of pulled-forward revenues due to an initial 20% sales ramp to start the quarter.

Based on analyst estimates, the July and October quarter results will be difficult to top in 2021. Both quarters are targeted at flat revenue levels next year, with the potential for substantial earnings hits as costs normalize next year.

Best Buy isn't a wildly expensive stock here at nearly $120. Analysts forecast nearly flat earnings next year, leading to a $7.23 estimate and the stock trading at only 16x forward estimates.

Shrinking Yields

For a company that was really aggressive with returning capital to shareholders prior to 2019, Best Buy has dramatically pulled back on capital returns as the stock topped $80. While the COVID-19 shutdown fears naturally caused companies to hoard cash, the electronics retailer was already less aggressive on buying shares.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net buyback yield to generate a measure of value is at the lowest levels in the review period. As the stock has surged this year, the net payout yield is now down to only 4%. The stock was far more appealing as the yield tipped the scales above 10% back on the lows in late 2018, not here at the highs in late 2020.

Data by YCharts

The stock still offers a nearly 2% dividend yield in an indication of how much management is willing to repurchase shares despite the strong results in the July quarter and 20% sales growth during the initial phase of FQ3. On the FQ2 earnings call, the CFO hedged any quick return to share buybacks:

We're evaluating, when we may resume stock buybacks. Fundamentally, our allocation strategy has not changed, we first - we're always going to reinvest at our business, to do what's right for our customers long-term.



We still plan to be a premium dividend payer and at some point return all the excess cash to shareholders. I think, ultimately, you nailed that this is a kind of a very uncertain environment, for many reasons, holidays like we look very different, as like many companies where we're taking the time to really evaluate and when we might resume that.

At the time, the stock had just recently topped $110 for the first time. Clearly, the CFO appeared in no rush to repurchase shares at all-time highs considering the uncertainty in the economy and upcoming holiday spending.

The question is probably best framed as whether Best Buy would've repurchased shares with the stock back at the pre-virus levels in the $80s. If company management was still uncertain after a record quarter, investors should take the hint that a big part of the issue is valuation.

The company ended the July quarter with a large cash balance of $5.3 billion and with total debt of only $1.3 billion. The net cash balance of $4.0 billion (reflected in the chart via a negative net debt amount) is the largest cash position for the electronics retailer going back over a decade.

Data by YCharts

Best Buy clearly had the strong balance sheet and financial position to repurchase shares. The biggest issue is definitely valuation.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Best Buy is no longer as appealing trading around the all-time highs near $120. My investment portfolio has started taking chips off the table, as the company faces tough comps in FY21 and the management team appears less willing to repurchase shares at this valuation level.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to catch the next multi-bagger gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.