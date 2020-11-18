Prospects of another stimulus and a resurgence in COVID-19 are likely to drive sales in the next few months.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock has hit a wall at the $290 level. It has tested it several times but faltered. Perhaps it is a ceiling but we still believe that it can break through this level in the medium term. If we can close above that level, $300 is within range. Right now, the stock is at $270. A return to the $290 level would be about a 7.5% return from current levels. There are two schools of thought emerging right now with HD stock.

The first is that the stay at home craze is over and people will stop fixing their homes. There is some truth to that as we believe the immense growth we have seen in 2020 will slow to a normalized pace in 2021. Then there is the second school of thought that believes HD stock has had an amazing run, but is set to return to its usual slow but reliable returns over the long term. We subscribe to the latter. While the immediate valuation is stretched badly, the long-term story is intact. Long term, we still love it, but traders should likely take profit after earning a nice 7.5%. That is because we see $290 as being tested again near term. Let us go over the most recent results and discuss our expectations.

Sales ramped up

Q3 performance was solid. Home Depot saw a Q2 that was strong following momentum from Q1. Sales growth had consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. In Q3, the year-over-year comp was stellar. This led to sales up big versus last year, as reported. The company saw Q3 sales of $33.54 billion. This was a 23.2% increase compared to Q3 2019.

These revenues surpassed our expectations by $1.5 billion. They were way above consensus, beating by $1.74 billion. Let us talk about comparable sales. Comparable store sales are one of the most important indicators we watch in all retail names. They give us strong insight into total customer traffic and total ticket purchases. Well, comparable sales were up massively. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of Home Depot's report. They came in +24.1% in Q3, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to drive this, coming in at +24.6%. This is unheard of, and might never happen again, to be honest. Average ticket sales were up 10.0% to $72.98, while sales per square foot were up 23.1%.

We think Q4 will be strong, but that sales growth will likely normalize into 2021. The truth is, no one really knows, other than the company itself, if it is checking its sales numbers daily or weekly.

Surely Home Depot is, but we will have no indication of the outlook without its comment or guidance changes.

We are bullish, but a lot of this is priced in. That is the reality. However, the numbers are so strong, and the prospects of another economic stimulus in conjunction with the fact that COVID-19 is ramping up set the company up for another huge boost in revenues in coming months. Earnings have really perked up the last few quarters on these catalysts, and will also perk up going forward in coming months.

Earnings growing solidly

With revenues rising massively in Q3, our earnings expectations were crushed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.10 per share. The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. Here, in this report, earnings per share were up 25.7% year-over-year.

This is solid. Net earnings for Q3 2020 were $3.4 billion, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $2.8 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, in Q3 2019. These results were way above analysts' overall expectations, surpassing them by $0.15. The earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback, with the company buying back another $791 million so far this fiscal year.

Healthy balance sheet

Find companies with good balance sheets during COVID-19. That is our best advice we have given this year. Now the market is bidding up stocks that are seeing real benefits.

While Home Depot got boosts the last few months that no one saw coming when 2020 began, it has always had a decent balance sheet. Below are the balance sheet highlights as of the quarterly report:

When we compare total assets to liabilities, there is no major cause for concern. Liabilities are more than covered with cash flows, and the leverage is more than acceptable overall. While we would like to see the long-term debt get paid down, we know the company is making big investments for future growth.

That said, we will also point out that total cash remains at a solid $14.65 billion, up from Q3 2019 and up from the start of the fiscal year, though we do recognize more long-term debt was taken on.

Still, with the impressive financial performance, particularly in free cash flow generation, this has allowed Home Depot to raise its dividend heavily over the years.

Part of this stems from an increasing sales per square foot, as we mentioned above, which is quietly a strength and is underappreciated by the market, in our opinion. The company bumped its dividend by 10% and now pays $6.00 per year per share, or $1.50 quarterly. This is on top of buying back stock.

2020 overall expectations

Given the stimulus earlier this year and the fact that people are stuck at home, sales and earnings have been elevated. It is likely that this huge growth normalizes in 2021, and that could cap upside in the stock. However, another stimulus is likely, and COVID-19 is rising heavily leading to huge restrictions coming to localities. We think we get another few months of strong sales for Home Depot and we want to own the stock for a run at $290 again, which if surpassed, would be strongly bullish. Really tough to pinpoint. At this point, we think that comparable sales remain strong but then normalize into next year back to the single digits. It is an early estimate for next year, but we think 2021 comps will remain positive overall. We are now targeting overall double-digit % growth for the rest of 2020.

For 2020, we are now looking for $11.25-11.50 in earnings. But buying here at $270, you would be acquiring shares at 23.5x forward EPS at the high end, which is, of course, a touch expensive. However, it is reasonable with current sales and earnings. Come 2021, sales are likely to slow down a bit as things normalize. Still, long term, growth will continue. The stock is a winner.

