Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), also known as TEN, Ltd., is a large, independent transporter of energy. It has a diversified fleet of sixty-seven vessels, including crude and product tankers with ice-class capabilities, shuttle tankers and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers.

Fleet Portfolio

The full fleet is described on this webpage.

In addition to having a diversified portfolio of ships, the company also has diversification in the employment of its vessels, with 40 on time charters and 27 in the spot market as of September 23, 2020. Such diversification is very beneficial when it comes to highly volatile daily rates in the spot market. For example, the daily spot rate on November 17th for VLCCs on the AG-FE voyage was $5,700/day, as compared to an average of $55,400/day for 2020 year-to-date. The time charter rate for a VLCC was $28,000/day (see chart below).

By contrast, Euronav (EURN) has a tanker fleet that is largely VLCCs for crude that are heavily exposed to spot tanker rates. EURN lists 64 owned vessels, of which 47 are VLCCs and VPlus, and 53 of its vessels are in the spot market.

In addition to its corporate strategy of diversifying its fleet and the timing and term structure of its chartering, I also like that the company avoided outfitting its ships with scrubbers to take advantage of what many had thought would be a huge cost advantage of buying high sulfur fuel (“HSFO”) versus buying the new very low sulfur fuel oil (“VLSFO”) to comply with IMO 2020.

TEN, Ltd. wrote in its second-quarter earnings review:

The first half of 2020 has been a rollercoaster of sentiments for our industry and the world in general. The year started with optimism on the one hand and justifiable concerns on the other due to the new emission regulations imposed by the IMO and the endless debates on the use of scrubbers, something that TEN has avoided and saved significant unnecessary capital expenditure.”

As of November 17th, the spreads were as follows: $72/mt in the USG, $59/mt in Rotterdam, and $52/mt in Singapore. These spreads were far below the levels at the beginning of the year, which companies used to justify taking ships out of trading during the spike in rates and investing in scrubbers to use the lower-cost HSFO.

Company’s Outlook

Paul Durham, TEN's CFO, remarked during the conference call in late September that:

Quarter three has been a challenge due to seasonal factors, global fleet destocking, and flattening demand but again we expect our time charter hire alone to cover all cash expenses. And we believe that there are various factors that George has mentioned and in the press release to indicate that a recovery is not too far off as we enter the fourth quarter.”

But a recovery in tanker rates did not materialize thus far in the fourth quarter, and we have passed the mid-point, and instead, lockdowns have been ordered throughout much of Europe (see my article Nordic American Tankers Limited: Views Rate Collapse As Short-Term Phenomenon After Ordering 2 More Tankers for more discussion), and Goldman Sachs cut its first-quarter 2021 U.S. growth forecast to 3.5% from 7%, and significantly revised its fourth-quarter estimate for Europe from growth of 9.1% to a contraction of 8.7%. This outlook is sharply at odds with TEN’s outlook in September, when it expected a “V-shaped recovery” in 2021.

The market is forward-looking, and TNP share price has dropped by 63% year-to-date to $8.01 (November 17th). The first quarter of each year is typically seasonally weak, and so, no recovery in rates should be expected.

Looking further out, TEN noted the low orderbook and delivery schedule for newbuilds in its earnings conference call and wrote in its September earnings release:

Looking ahead and despite the challenges the world has faced, a silver lining is developing on the horizon; the demand for energy is coming back but more importantly the supply of new tonnage has completely dried up, the contango effect has returned and expectations for a strong market after a seasonally slow quarter are becoming more likely.”

But according to a recent report by Allied Shipbroking, “All in all, the supply side is not the main concern for time being, as the current fleet growth figures are pointing to a moderate rise over the next couple of years.”

Conclusions

TEN, Ltd. has built a diversified fleet and diversifies it chartering in timing and term structure. I believe that such a strategy reduces the risk inherent in the tanker industry. However, it is still operating in a market segment that is likely to decline over time as oil demand and transport peak - if they have not already peaked.

Given that the pandemic is far from over, and despite favorable announcements about vaccines for COVID-19, the downside risks to the share price are large, in my view, and so, an investment in TNP is highly risky at this time. However, I do prefer the company’s fleet diversifying and chartering strategy to those who are more heavily invested in one class of vessel and are primarily exposed to spot market rates. I am keeping it on a watch list for potential investment.

