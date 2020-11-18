At current valuation, the company could be said to be a "Buy" if you allow the company to carry a premium valuation, at a fair value or 2% undervalued.

The company is an absolute giant, in Swedish terms, in the Hygiene sector, manufacturing many non-optional products customers use on a daily basis.

Essity is one of the portfolio companies in the Swedish portion of my investment portfolio.

I make no secret of my desire to own appealing, fundamental companies. Companies that manufacture or deliver products and/or services that are non-optional for daily living. It's my stance that owning such companies makes the fundamentals of an incredibly conservative and safe dividend portfolio. Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) (OTC:ETTYF) is one such company and likely one you, as an American investor, might not have heard as much about as your domestic companies.

So in this article, I intend to present you with Essity - what the company is, where it comes from, what it does, and where we can expect it to go in the future. Most importantly, I'll show you why I consider giving the company the stance I currently do.

Let's get going.

Essity - What does the company do?

Essity is a global-oriented hygiene and health company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Its primary focal areas are on one-use products, such as tissue paper, diapers, feminine care, incontinence, compression therapy, orthopedics, and wound care.

(Source: Essity Investor Presentation)

Its closest like-minded companies on the American market could be said to be a mix of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) mingled with healthcare-specific suppliers such as 3M (MMM) Dynarex, Clorox (CLX), and similar companies.

Until 2017, Essity was actually part of the massive hygiene and forest company SCA (OTCPK:SVCBF) (OTCPK:SVCBY). The company spun off its hygiene operations and focused on the core business forestry. The result was the company Essity, which carries around $16.2B worth of assets and $12.8B of annual revenue. The company has 48,000 employees, and its roots, including SCA, go back nearly 100 years.

Popular brands, though they may be somewhat less known in the USA, are shown below.

(Source: Essity)

Of course, some brands you may recognize include things like Libresse, Libero, and Drypers. Many of the company's brands are in fact international, though the company's main markets do not always include the US. Nonetheless, Essity sells its products in over 150 markets and holds the number one or number two sales position in at least one product category in 90 of these markets.

Unlike many Swedish companies, Essity also holds a very attractive credit rating, coming to a BBB+ from S&P, and a Baa1 from Moody's. Both outlooks are stable.

Essity's business is split into three appealing business areas. These are:

Professional Hygiene , the smallest of the bunch, offers hygiene solutions including toilet paper, hand towels, napkins, soap, sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, as well as service and maintenance solutions. There are also IoT solutions. Customers are office buildings, universities, hospitals & healthcare, industries, restaurants, hotels, and public venues. Products are distributed online and through distributors. In this segment, Essity is the world's largest supplier of products and services, through its "Tork" brand. Essity is largest in Europe and second-largest in NA, and also dominates emerging markets like Russia and Colombia. The company produces at 45 sites in 19 countries.

, the smallest of the bunch, offers hygiene solutions including toilet paper, hand towels, napkins, soap, sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, as well as service and maintenance solutions. There are also IoT solutions. Customers are office buildings, universities, hospitals & healthcare, industries, restaurants, hotels, and public venues. Products are distributed online and through distributors. In this segment, Essity is the through its "Tork" brand. Essity is largest in Europe and second-largest in NA, and also dominates emerging markets like Russia and Colombia. The company produces at 45 sites in 19 countries. Consumer Tissue is the largest company business area by far. The company is the world's second-largest supplier of consumer tissue , including toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. Brands include Edet, Lotus, Regio, Tempo, Vinda, and Zewa. The company also has European domestic brands and retailer brands. Essity's own brands are the largest sales category, over 65%. As with the previous segment, Essity is the #1 market leader in Europe, with more than twice the size of the next competitor. Essity is also the market leader in China through its "Vinda" brand, which is the market leader there.

is the largest company business area by far. The company is the , including toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. Brands include Edet, Lotus, Regio, Tempo, Vinda, and Zewa. The company also has European domestic brands and retailer brands. Essity's own brands are the largest sales category, over 65%. As with the previous segment, Essity is the #1 market leader in Europe, with more than of the next competitor. Essity is also the market leader in China through its "Vinda" brand, which is the market leader there. Personal Care is the second-largest business area. This business holds the company's incontinence products, feminine care, baby care, and medical solutions products. Brands include TENA, JOBST, Libero, Libresse, Nosotras, and Saba as well as retailer-specific brands. TENA is the globally leading brand here, and the company is the undisputed market leader in incontinence with a 2x market share of the second player. The company leads Europe, Asia (ex-Japan), and LATAM. It's the fourth-largest player in North America.

The various business area splits look something like this.

(Source: Essity Investor presentation)

...and the brand-specific positions look something like this.

(Source: Essity Investor presentation)

So, while you may be used to hearing about Kimberly-Clark or Clorox, in some cases, these massive companies actually hardly hold a candle to Essity.

Essity grows both organically and through appealing M&As. For its incontinence and professional hygiene as well as feminine care products, the company wants to only grow organically and through adjacencies, and in Consumer Tissue and Baby care, the company has elected not to pursue further M&As. Selective presence growth is the strategy here.

Only in Medical solutions, which is one of the company's growth areas, will the company seek M&As as well as organic growth.

The company's financial targets are as you would expect from a company like this. Extremely conservative. The company wants to grow sales organically by more than 3% per year, achieve a >15% ROIC, have a minimum of BBB grade investment, and a long-term stable, and rising dividends. For the record, the company paid the 2019 dividend in full. The current EPS payout ratio for that dividend, as of an NTM basis, trends towards 40%.

The addressable market for the company's products is growing steadily, and there are numerous areas for the company to address going forward...

(Source: Essity Investor presentation)

...and even if COVID-19 has affected the company's results for this year, the longer-term results are ridiculously stable.

(Source: Essity Investor presentation)

The company's relationships with B2B, wound care and Healthcare means that it has a growth trajectory not only in traditional hygiene products but in solutions as well, which allows the company to innovate with delivery solutions and healthcare-related products. Examples include the Tork-delivery solutions, Jobst braces, and Actimove solutions, and TENA products for elderly care and hospitals.

In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis will likely be a growth catalyst for Essity, as it has increased awareness of the necessity of Hygiene and Health. This allows the company to leverage not only consumer products, but solutions for soaps, sanitizers, and other product lines. Simply put, Essity is in a position to enjoy some true advantages from these trends we're seeing.

(Source: Essity Investor presentation)

What about ownership? Well, Essity doesn't have a majority owner, but they do have a large-stake owner in the form of AB Industrivärden (OTC:IDTVF), a Swedish Investment company. While owning "only" 9.5% of shares outstanding, the company holds 29.5% of the company's voting rights. Other owners hold far less in both voting rights and shares, with the second-closest being retail investment companies, Scandinavian banks, mutual funds, pension funds and the like. The ownership structure of the company is uncomplicated as Industrivärden, while an active owner, has traditionally no interest in changing a company's fundamental ambitions - only owning and sharing in the profits here. Industrivärden also owns other Swedish industrial companies and manages a portfolio worth around 118B SEK.

(Source: Industrivärden, Portfolio)

Essity is the company's third-largest investment.

So what is Essity and what does it do?

Essity is one of the world's leading hygiene companies, and the leading one in many segments. It operates a complete-solution infrastructure in all things hygiene, aimed at personal care, healthcare and similar products. Despite being a relatively fresh listing from 2017, it has roots going back nearly 100 years, and a well-established infrastructure across the entire world. When the company was spun off in 2017, many owners elected to go simply for owning Essity, viewing the remaining SCA as the less appealing, more volatile holding. I myself do not own a significant stake in SCA.

2.2% of my portfolio, however, is Essity.

Essity - How has the company been doing?

2020 has been so-so for the company. We have the interim 3Q20 report to look at, and this quarter specifically reported some excellent trends. However, fundamental results during the quarter were still weak, and this has impacted share price.

Luckily, and for us, these are good news, as it gives us the potential possibility of investing in Essity at a cheap price. Take a look at some of the numbers that trickled in for 3Q20.

(Source: Essity 3Q20 Presentation)

Much of this is lockdown- and COVID-19 related weakness. We have an increase in online sales, margin improvements, and a virtually unchanged FCF-proxy in EBITDA, despite the ongoing net sales and organic net sales drops. Much of this is actually FX, with the strong SEK actually hampering Essity's operations more than the actual volume and price/mix variables at this time (Source: 3Q20 Earnings Call, Essity).

Margin savings were obviously a big part of this. Without the lower raw material costs and COGS savings, the adjusted EBITDA margin would have been down over 2%. As it stands, these savings enabled Essity to essentially save margins. However, overall long-term prospects are still very positive, and recovery here has begun.

(Source: Essity 3Q20 Presentation)

The company also sees a reversal incoming for 4Q20 and FY21, which is why ROCE targets have actually been raised, to around 17% by 2025. Adjusted ROCE has averaged around 15.7% for LTM, and improvement of over 3.6% in just 3 years.

The company continues to launch new products, such as reusable, absorbent underwear for women...

(Source: Essity 3Q20 Presentation)

..and of course, during one of the worst pandemics in a century, the company has leveraged its capacities to produce face masks as part of its already-leading brands.

(Source: Essity 3Q20 Presentation)

The segment-specific performance was spotty. While all segments saw net sales drops, Personal Care and Consumer Tissue actually saw EBITDA growth as well as margin growth during the quarter, due to volume, price/mix, and lower material costs. This combination has really been driving for the company. Only the Professional Hygiene segment essentially cratered during the quarter, with 27% net sales drops, over 50% drop in EBITDA, and a 5% margin drop. The issue here was, of course, COVID-19 and customers destocking previously-bought products.

We also need to remember that one of the primary drivers for lower sales here was lockdown effects from commercial customers. With everything locked down, the company's larger customers need no longer clean its stores, shoppers, airports, office buildings, and malls. This has driven company sales down, and sales increases in the consumer sector have been unable to really revert this.

However, and as I said before, the company has seen some impressive effects from COVID-19 in terms of hygiene awareness.

(Source: Essity 3Q20 Presentation)

With the dividend paid out, the ROCE target raised for 2021 and forward, the company's market presence and capabilities, I don't really see an issue even for the coming year's dividend or overall trends or results. Actual EPS drops are modest, and the company is set to increase its GAAP EPS to nearly 15 SEK/share in 2020. If the company continues to pursue its ~50% dividend payout ratio, this would not only result in a competitive 6.25 SEK/share dividend, it would result in a dividend increase to over 7 SEK/share.

While the company does face challenges, I, therefore, view 3Q20 as a successful quarter despite some of these headwinds and look forward to the future for the company here.

Essity - What is the valuation?

Essity has always traded at a premium valuation. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, the company never dropped below 17X NTM P/E. The reason I'm writing this article is that 3Q20 trends seemed to have disappointed the market, and the company currently shows trading trends that put it below 18X normalized earnings, and below 19X NTM earnings. This is rare.

(Source: Börsdata, Essity-B Price per share, SEK)

Prior to the crash, I didn't own much Essity. I quickly expanded my holding when the company cratered to below 270/SEK, yielding nearly 2.35%. While 2.35% doesn't sound like much compared to some of the other excellent companies out there with a far higher yield and quality, dividend growth needs to be considered. At current dividend forecasts of around 6.8-7 SEK/share for 2020/2021 and 7.5 SEK/share for 2021/2022 (Source: S&P Global), the yield at today's price could be said to be nearly 2.8% in a few years, and that growth is expected to continue. This is a dividend growth company, despite its very limited history under its current ticker.

My valuation target for Essity has always been "Below 19X NTM earnings." This alone isn't to make me buy, but when reading the 3Q20 report and expectations, and coupled with the quick depression in valuation, I quickly went in and established a respectable 1.5% position which I extended in the coming days. Some of the capital came from rotated positions in Swedish companies with a 120%+ Total RoR, some was fresh capital.

The company is currently trading well below its street targets. 16 S&P analysts follow Essity and give it a valuation range of 265-383 SEK/share, with a mean of 320/share. 9 Analysts hold a Buy or Outperform rating on the company going forward. My own price target comes to a 3-year average 19.5X P/E, including the expected 2020 EPS which comes to 265-275 SEK price range of 18.5-19.X P/E-rating. I admit, however, that this is extremely conservative for what Essity offers in terms of long-term growth. This company needs to be equated to similar companies, and when doing so, the yield and the valuation aren't that strange. Peer comparisons include Clorox and Kimberly-Clark, and these trade at P/E multiples of around 18-21X on an average weighted basis for KMB, and nearly 27.5X for Clorox. Clorox yields less, and KMB yields more. Compared to these companies, however, a sub-18X 2021 P/E ratio and sub-19X FY20 P/E-ratio isn't all that unappealing.

This investment certainly won't turn $10,000 into $100,000 in 3 years, but it will nonetheless provide you with safe, growing, and reliable dividends over time. Credit ratings are excellent, payout ratios are very moderate, and this company is an excellent one. The company has less than 3X net debt/EBITDA - currently, 2.26X, and this number is expected to drop to nearly 1.33X as of 2021E based on increases in EBITDA and debt downpayment.

As far as Swedish investments go, I see this as one of the better ones.

Thesis

I don't see a specific Bear/Bullish thesis walkthrough as necessary here. Essity is a fairly simple play - you either accept/find the company's premium to be valid both today and going forward, or you don't. Finding this company trading at a fair-value 15X P/E probably won't happen, as little as you find Clorox or KMB doing so. It does once in a blue moon, but it doesn't happen long. Historically, if you invested in Essity based on this multiple, you would always have enjoyed impressive results, and I don't expect this to change now.

Given the company's market-leading positions in 90 countries, international operations, and scale, it's extremely debatable as to what could threaten this giant's dominance in its field. It could happen, but given the company's fundamentals and extremely low debt, Essity could buy out almost anyone in any one specific geography, except of course the very largest players on the market.

The bearish view, if we need to take one, could perhaps be that your capital could grow faster or more effectively in other investments. To this, I grant that it could. But it would be unlikely that it would be growing so at a similar risk-reward ratio as we're looking at here.

My article title was, Is This Hygiene Giant Cheap? The answer to this is "no, Essity isn't cheap." But Essity is never cheap. The best you can hope for is getting Essity at essentially fair value or slight undervaluation. I established my position at a 2.3% yield, and around 5-6% undervaluation and count myself lucky. Currently, Essity is either fairly valued, 2% undervalued to my estimates and targets, or if you view S&P analyst targets as anything to listen to, around 15% undervalued. I'll stick to my "fairly valued/2% undervalued" here.

This makes Essity a "Buy" here as I see things.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESSYY, KMB, MMM, SVCBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.