Quarterly and full-year forecast are good but could be better.

After BigCommerce (BIGC) went public, technology investors bet that the company would find the same returns as Canada’s success story, Shopify (SHOP). In the months following its initial public offering, speculators realize the stock is offering nothing more than trading on the “pop” (bounce upwards).

With momentum drying up and fundamentals questioned, markets are re-evaluating its valuations to the downside. Investors should not bet against the Bears, who have a massive short position on the stock.

BIGC Stock at 52-Week Lows

Per Seeking Alpha data, the short interest in BigCommerce stock is 30.65%. When it first traded, investors should have run a quick check to compare the company to Shopify, nCino (NCNO), and Fastly (FSLY). The latter companies are recent IPOs and also relied on buying momentum to rise.

As shown below, BIGC has fewer employees than any of its software peers. Conversely, its market capitalization is comparable to NCNO and FSLY stock.

BIGC SHOP NCNO FSLY Company Name BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Shopify Inc. nCino, Inc. Fastly, Inc. Market Cap 4.44B 112.06B 6.57B 8.59B Employees 690 5,000 991 752 SA Authors Covering 4 6 1 13

BigCommerce has the slowest revenue growth, at 22% Y/Y, compared to 73% with Shopify:

BIGC NCNO FSLY SHOP Revenue Growth (YoY) 22.03% 50.96% 46.53% 73.40%

Share Sale

Last week on Nov. 10, the company took advantage of the stock’s overvaluation by selling up to one million shares. At $74.62 that day, this sale would be worth $74.6 million.

In the months ahead, a combination of weaker quarterly earnings, insider lockup expiry, and this stock sale will hurt BIGC’s share price. Fastly has half the short float at 15.79%, although at that level, bears correctly bet against my Limelight Networks (LLNW) pick.

In the third quarter, BigCommerce posted revenue growing 41% from last year to $39.7 million. It posted an operating loss of $10.1 million on a GAAP basis (-$7.2 million non-GAAP). Costs grew faster than revenue. Research and development costs did not rise by much, while general and administrative doubled and sales and marketing rose by around 25%.

To its credit, it posted strong annual recurring revenue growth. For example, “ARR from accounts with at least one Enterprise plan (“Enterprise accounts”) was $89.8 million, up 48% compared to the third quarter of 2019.”

Mixed Outlook

The company posted Q4 revenue guidance in the range of $38.3 million to $38.7 million. It still expects to lose $10.4 million to $10.1 million on a non-GAAP operating basis. For FY 2020, revenue will come in as high as $147.9 million. Its non-GAAP operating loss of as low as $29.9 million is still better than the -$33.2 million consensus.

The CEO said, “As we head into the busiest time of year for retail, we remain focused on providing our merchants the technology, partnerships, and resources they need to usher in a successful holiday sales season.”

Forecasting only one-quarter of seasonal strength is not enough to help the stock. For the rest of 2021, it needs more catalysts. For example, CFO Robert Alvarez said, “we continue to forecast our business under the expectation that volumes will normalize back down to pre-COVID levels over the course of the next three to six months.”

At lower forward growth rates, the stock should trade at lower forward P/E multiples. So, if markets price in a vaccine launch ending the work from home and stay at home momentum, BIGC stock loses even more value.

Opportunity

CFO Alvarez said one of its partners started producing a good amount of revenue for the firm as its largest ad partner. As it benefits from an increase in revenue share, BigCommerce might report better results than expected. Conversely, relying on a few partners for growth is risky. It will need to add more partnerships that are committed to its commerce platform to diversify its revenue. Until that happens, the stock has more risks than other software application firms.

On Wall Street, most analysts rate the stock as a hold:

Contrarian investors who believe the firm has better growth than expected may buy shares at these levels. Momentum investors may want to let the stock fall further and short float dropping before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.