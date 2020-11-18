The 7% debt can be repurchased without a premium from 2021 on, there will only be a small premium payable on the 12% debt.

Introduction

Cimpress (CMPR) has never been on top of my list as a stock to watch or to invest in, but when I recently checked up on the company’s Q3 results (and more specifically, its debt situation), I came away more optimistic than I thought. Although the free cash flow remains limited right now, I now strongly believe the next refinancing operation will boost the free cash flows.

The first quarter of the year was ‘just okay’

While most people may know Cimpress from the Vistaprint subsidiary, which is well-known for its business cards and corporate print jobs (flyers, leaflets,…) and it goes without saying the company is definitely feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, investors should be aware approximately 47% of the revenue is generated in other divisions and some of them have been able to keep the impact of the pandemic limited.

Source: capital markets day presentation

The pandemic really brought the company to a screeching halt. The revenue is decreasing and this is the first time in a decade Cimpress actually reported a negative organic growth rate.

Source: capital markets day presentation

So when checking out Cimpress I didn’t really have high hopes but I was pleasantly surprised to see the company keeping the damage limited in Q3 of the calendar year (which is Q1 of the financial year as Cimpress has a financial year which ends in June). The total revenue still decreased by just over 7% compared to the same quarter last year, but as Cimpress has been able to cut costs at an amazing pace, the income from operations has actually increased by 40% to almost $36M. However, the interest expenses doubled, and this caused the company to report a negative pre-tax income and after-tax income.

Source: SEC filings

Perhaps a brief explanation is required here as you can clearly see an ‘other income’ of $15.7M was converted into a loss of almost $8.8M in Q1 FY 2021. According to the footnotes to the financial statements, it looks like there was a gain on derivatives in Q1 FY 2020 which was almost completely reverted in Q1 of the current financial year.

Source: SEC filings

So while the net loss of approximately $10M definitely is a disappointing result, some mitigating circumstances seem to be and I was hopeful to see Cimpress actually reporting a positive free cash flow.

Cimpress reported an operating cash flow of almost $106M, but this includes a contribution of approximately $52.3M from changes in the working capital. After deducting the $1.6M lease payments, the adjusted operating cash flow in Q1 FY 2021 was approximately $52M.

Source: SEC filings

Considering the total capex was just $23M, Cimpress actually reported a positive free cash flow to the tune of $29M despite the high tax bill and the higher interest expenses (after committing to a 12% loan from Apollo Global – see later). The free cash flow is actually in line with the performance in the first quarter of the previous financial year. This means Cimpress would have been able to report a higher free cash flow if it wasn’t for the expensive debt on its balance sheet.

Looking at the capital structure, refinancing the debt could double the free cash flow

As of the end of September, Cimpress had a total gross debt of $1.35B. And the debt is expensive. As you can see below, the two notes have a yield of 7% and 12% while the $490M drawdown from the credit facility had an average interest rate of 5.65%. This means Cimpress will pay in excess of $100M on interest expenses this year.

Source: SEC filings

The weighted average cost of debt is 7.8% and that’s very expensive in the current zero-yield environment. Cimpress did what it had to do to protect its balance sheet as it issued the batch of 12% notes to Apollo Global on May 1 of this year, when the pandemic was still accelerating. Fortunately, there is a buyback provision. Cimpress can repurchase the bonds at 103% of par after a year, 101% of par after two years and at par from May 2, 2022, on.

Now the situation on the bond markets has calmed down, I hope Cimpress is able to actually immediately repurchase the debt, perhaps by refinancing it through a credit facility at a lower rate, perhaps also funded by Apollo exercising the 1.055M warrants with a strike price of $60 it got as a sweetener. Should Apollo exercise the warrants, Cimpress will receive just over $63M in cash.

The 2026 notes can be redeemed without a premium (so at 100% of par) from June next year on, so Cimpress can still choose which notes it would like to repay first. In any case, the average cost of debt should decrease tremendously as the pandemic fears are decreasing, the company remains free cash flow positive and the debt markets have reopened again. Reducing the average cost of debt from 7.8% to 5% (which is still high in the current environment) would reduce the annual interest bill by almost $38M, and boost the free cash flow result by almost $30M (which is in excess of $1/share).

Is Cimpress operating in a sector where it will have to keep an eye on changing consumer behaviour? Absolutely. But I still see a future for all the basic products Cimpress is producing and I am positively surprised by the company’s ability to match the cost structure with the lower revenues in the first quarter of the year. And as long as the management team is aware of this need to be able to rapidly shift gears, Cimpress should be able to rapidly improve its balance sheet.

Source: annual report FY 2020

Investment thesis

Although I understand the company did what it thought it had to do, I’m less than impressed to see the terms it struck with Apollo Global. A 12% bond plus warrants representing almost 4% of the share count as sweetener is almost loansharking. Apollo has every right to demand those terms, but it shows how desperate Cimpress was. Just to give you an idea, should Cimpress repay the loan on the first anniversary and assuming the current share price of $84 remains stable, Apollo will make $70M on the $300M loan.

However, now the situation appears to be changing, Cimpress should definitely do its best to repay the high-cost debt as the high interest expenses are pushing the free cash flow down. I’m less than impressed with the Apollo Global deal, and that’s the only reason why I’m not buying the stock right now.

