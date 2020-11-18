The container leasing business is more fruitful - maintaining an industry-leading utilization rate with over 90% of its fleet on long-dated leases.

The company has already divested its logistics services business. Its railcar leasing business remains up for sale.

Despite impressive growth on the top line, diversification efforts didn't prove as fruitful on the bottom line. After exploring strategic alternatives, CAI opted to return to its roots.

A decade ago, CAI International was a shipping container lessor. When global trading was pressured midway through the decade, it focused on diversification.

Of Jim Cramer's 25 Rules for Investing, #8 advises investors to buy the best company in a specific sector. That's exactly what my investment club thought we did in 2012 when we initially invested in Textainer Group Holdings (TGH). As the years passed, we should have followed Cramer's 9th rule – defend some stocks, not all.

Monitoring Textainer increased our familiarity with CAI International (CAI). At no point would CAI have been considered best of breed in the shipping container leasing sector. But, its track record for growth was hard to ignore. In the 35 quarters from the first quarter of 2010 through the fourth quarter of 2018, CAI posted quarter-over-quarter – yes, quarter-over-quarter not year-over-year - revenue growth in all but 5 quarters. In 4 of those 5 quarters, quarter-over-quarter revenue growth slipped by less than 1%. In the fifth of those 5 quarters, it slipped by just 1.5%.

Source: Author-created from company data

In 2016 and 2017, the club modified its investing strategy by shifting from a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) focus to a DGI (dividend growth investing) focus. Although we were impressed with CAI's revenue growth and the tripling of its share price in 2017, the lack of a dividend payment kept us watching.

CAI International issued preferred stock in 2018 - Series A (NYSE:CAI.PA) and Series B (NYSE:CAI.PB). The Series A is a fixed-to-floating perpetual with a call date of April 15, 2023. It will pay 8.5% until April 15, 2023, after which it will convert to a rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.82%. The Series B is also a fixed-to-floating perpetual with a call date of August 15, 2023. It will pay 8.5% until August 15, 2023, after which it will convert to a rate equal to 3-month LIBOR plus 5.687%.

In 2019, the club decided to focus, in the near term, on building our annual income. The preferred issues from CAI became stronger investing options. Yet, by the time we considered an investment, CAI International had been targeted by activists. We decided to continue to wait.

Sector Changes And Company Adjustments

Trade volume with Asia began to slip noticeably in 2014.

"Asia contributed 1.6 percentage points to the 2.3% rise in the volume of world merchandise imports in 2013, or 73% of world import growth, but in 2015 the region contributed just 0.6 percentage points to the global increase of 2.6%, or 23% of world import growth."

In the midst of, or perhaps in reaction to, the industry's struggles, in November 2015, Triton Container International and TAL International Group announced their intention to merge. The transaction creating Triton International (TRTN) completed in July 2016. The merged company now occupied the number one spot by TEU (twenty foot equivalent unit).

CAI International opted for a different strategy. It began a diversification effort in 2015. Prior to diversifying into railcar leasing and logistics services, it had been, primarily, a shipping container lessor.

Hanjin, South Korea's largest ocean carrier, one of the world's top ten shipping lines, filed for bankruptcy in August 2016. The industry had hit a low point. With the bankruptcy, it was estimated $14 billion worth of cargo became stranded at sea.

In 2016, the revenue CAI generated from leasing shipping containers decreased 8%. But, the company's diversification efforts were already paying off. Revenue in both rail car leasing and logistics services more than tripled. It grew from just under $29 million to $92 million. When the company reported full-year results, diversification had generated over 30% of the company's revenue.

Leasing revenue from shipping containers recovered in 2017 and 2018, growing 41% from $202 million in 2016 to $285 million in 2018. Revenue from rail car leasing and logistics services increased by 60% in the same time frame and accounted for 34% of total revenue by 2018. Yet, despite the impressive revenue growth in the two years, neither the railcar leasing segment nor the logistics business segment operated at a profit.

Source

By 2019, industry pressures provided CAI International challenges yet again.

"The trade disputes between the United States and China, along with the softening global economic conditions continue to challenge the overall market for container leasing. New factory orders and leases have been modest throughout the year."

Through the summer of 2019, Weiss Asset Management LP built a 5.7% stake in CAI based on the premise its shares were undervalued.

"The Reporting Persons believe the trading price of the Issuer’s common stock historically has not reflected, and continues not to reflect, the Issuer’s intrinsic value; in fact, the Issuer’s common share price of $19.38 at the close of trading on August 22, 2019 represents an approximately 42% discount to the Issuer’s $33.77 book value per common share as of June 30, 2019."

Weiss also campaigned for CAI to review all operational and strategic alternatives.

"At the Issuer’s annual shareholders meeting in June 2019, and in communications thereafter, the Reporting Persons have encouraged the Issuer’s management and board of directors to engage a recognized financial advisor to assist the Issuer in conducting a full review of all operational and strategic alternatives that may be available to maximize shareholder value, including, without limitation, the possibility of selling all or substantially all of the Issuer and/or its assets at a price reflecting fair value for common shareholders."

In August 2019, with its second-quarter reporting, CAI International elected to divest its railcar fleet.

"Although we continue to see improving trends in the returns and utilization of our railcars, we believe it is in the interest of our shareholders to reallocate the capital invested in our railcar fleet to other investments, including the potential repurchase of additional shares."

By the time of the announcement, the company had already sold a portion of its fleet. At year-end 2018, it owned 7,279 units. At the end of the 2019 second quarter, it owned just 5,631 units.

Through the fall of 2019, Weiss Asset Management continued accumulating shares to a 7.2% ownership. On December 16th, the company announced it was engaging Centerview Partners as a financial advisor to “explore and evaluate strategic alternatives”. By February 2020, Weiss Asset Management's ownership stake was 8.2%.

Six months later, on June 15, 2020, the strategic review was completed.

"During the strategic review process, the Company received multiple expressions of interest regarding a sale of all or a portion of the Company. However, given the current market volatility and instability, which was cited by a number of bidders, none of the expressions of interest were determined to be in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders, as the Board concluded that all of the expressions of interest undervalued the Company based upon its assets, operations and prospects for growth."

However, CAI decided it would not only be divesting its railcar leasing business but would also divest its logistics services business.

"A loss on classification of the logistics business as held for sale of $18.5 million was recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2020."

CAI International also initiated payment of an annual dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock. And its CEO since 2011, Victor Garcia, had resigned a day earlier.

On August 17th, CAI International announced the sale of its logistics services business.

"The sale consideration consisted primarily of payment for the estimated net working capital of CAI’s logistics business as of the closing date, subject to adjustment 180 days after closing to reconcile to the actual net working capital as of the closing date."

In its 2020 third quarter reporting:

"The business was sold for proceeds of $5.6 million. The results of the business for the period up until sale are recorded in discontinued operations. We will true up the proceeds for the purchaser in Q1 of 2021 for any changes in the estimated working capital at the closing date, but the adjustment is expected to be minimal."

To date in 2020, CAI had reported another loss in its logistics business. Logistics revenue totals $66.3 million. Logistics transportation costs total $58.4 million and administrative expenses total $11.7 million.

Where CAI International Stands Now

As CAI International's diversification efforts continue to shut down, the company intends to return to its roots and focus on shipping container leasing.

The shipping container fleet has changed considerably from year-end 2014 to year-end 2019. It is 44% larger by TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit). CAI owns 96% of the fleet now as compared to 80% five years prior. The number of specialty container TEUs increased over 18%. The company has also added refrigerated containers (reefers) to its fleet which, typically, command greater rental rates.

In reaction to the pandemic, CAI International has opted to somewhat restrict capital investments in 2020. Its total container fleet in TEUs is basically the same size at 1,682,187.

Source

The $125 million increase in cash provided by investing activities in 2020 is primarily a result of two factors. Purchasing activity of new containers decreased $287 million from $336 million through three quarters of 2019 to just $49 million in 2020. This decline was partially offset by a decreased selling of old equipment from $259 million in 2019 to just $87 million in 2020 for a difference of $172 million.

The $168 million increase in cash provided by financing activities in 2020 is primarily a result of factors related to the company's borrowings. CAI has borrowed $110 million more than it has repaid to date in 2020 compared to repaying $32 million more than it borrowed through three quarters in 2019 for a $143 million difference. The borrowings have resulted in an additional $7.5 million in debt issuance costs.

Another key difference is CAI's 2019 repurchase of $34 million of its common stock. Initiation of the dividend on its common stock has resulted in a $4.4 million outlay to date in 2020.

At the end of the third quarter, CAI had debt obligations of $2.2 billion compared to $2.1 billion at year-end 2019. The company issued $743 million of asset-backed notes in the quarter at an average rate of 2.3% and paid down $709 million of debt at an average rate of 4.1%. After the end of the third quarter, CAI paid down the 2018-2 asset backed notes. Approximately 82% of its debt has fixed rates or “synthetically fixed” floating rates. Its average interest rate has been lowered to less than 2%.

Source

With $382 million of cash and equivalents, CAI is well-positioned to cover near-term debt obligations, quarterly dividend payments as well as potential share repurchases and its purchase obligations.

"We have $110 million of container investment on order for delivery in Q4 and an additional $160 million for delivery in early 2021. These investments are a mix of standard dry, special and refrigerated containers, virtually every one of which has a new long-dated lease associated with it."

At the end of the third quarter, approximately 92% of CAI's container fleet were on long-dated leases. The average tenor on new leases is approximately 8 years. Having long-dated leases already tied to acquired containers will be key to CAI maintaining its industry-leading 99.2% utilization rate.

Source

Furthermore, CAI anticipates a high demand for shipping containers.

"Container manufacturers continue to closely manage their production levels and have been increasing prices with current quotes for Q2 2021 delivery in the $2,500 range. As a result, it’s more difficult to procure containers than normal. Customers are still telling us that their expectations are that there’s going to be some growth in demand in that they have a fairly high level of just replacement needs due to the limited amount of container production and high levels of dispositions that occurred in 2019 and the first half of 2020. They haven’t really caught up yet. So the outlook there, I think, would be – and if there is any kind of growth, it will be a pretty robust year, I believe, for overall demand, both on standard dry boxes and refrigerated containers and the specialized containers also."

So, CAI is financially healthy which positions it to take advantage of improving market conditions. The company is trading very near its 52-week high of $31.68 per share. Yet, the company continues to trade at a discount to its book value of $33.54 per share. CAI estimates annual earnings should increase by approximately $0.50 per share for each $50 million of free cash flow it invests in containers with a mid-teen return.

When considering the company's dividend initiation and increasing fleet value, that trading discount should probably be considered greater. For more risk-averse investors, both preferred issues are trading within one dividend payment above par.

Through the years, I was impressed with CAI International's diversification strategy. Initially, I was concerned it was abandoning these efforts. But, things have changed. Although the company's strategy is to return to its roots, its business is now more fruitful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to present the common stock and preferred issues of CAI to my investment club at our December meeting.