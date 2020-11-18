Unity Software trades for more than 38x next year's sales, leaving new investors without any margin of safety.

According to Unity's guidance, it will have 321 million shares outstanding in Q4 2020, meaning its market cap is already 38 billion.

Unity Software's Q4 guidance implies that in the best case scenario its growing its revenues at 30% y/y.

Investment Thesis

Unity Software (U) is a leading platform for creating interactive real-time 3D content. Unity just reported a stellar Q3 2020 result, but as we look ahead we can see that a very high level of optimism is already baked in.

As it moves towards 2021, Unity will struggle to report results in any way as stellar as it did in 2020.

On that basis, I remark that paying more than 38x next year's sales for Unity, a company that's likely to be growing at 30%, is a very large premium. Investors can find better investment opportunities elsewhere.

Guidance Ahead Leaves Much to be Desired

Source: author's calculations, SEC Filings, high-end company guidance

Unity's revenue growth rates are highly volatile and unpredictable.

If in the first half of 2020 investors were eyeing up accelerating growth rates towards 40% y/y, the outlook for Q4 2020 is pointing to a decidedly different story.

As we can see above, Q4 2020 is pointing towards 29% y/y growth according to Unity's high-end guidance. Obviously, many investors are hoping that Unity is lowballing their guidance, and setting themselves for an easy beat.

Nevertheless, once we get past Q4 2020 and Unity starts lapping its performance with 2020, it's likely to have very tough comparisons, particularly starting Q2 2021. But let's dig further into the drivers of Unity's revenue.

Why Net Expansion Rate Can be Misleading

Source: Q3 2020 Presentation

Investors look very positively towards a company with high net expansion rates. The problem is that selling increased products to your existing customers can mask the company's ability to onboard new customers.

Ultimately, investors want a healthy combination of steadily increases its customer base and upselling. Consequently, I would caution investors that look towards Q3 2020's net expansion rate of 144% as overly positive, when combined with the fact that guidance is pointing towards 29% y/y in Q4.

Source: Q3 2020 Presentation

In fact, we can see that in Q3 2019, before COVID, the sequential increase from Q2 2019 for more than $100K accounts was 7%, whereas this time around the sequential increase is just 3%.

This is not to say that its software hasn't got a huge amount of appeal. Indeed, the 2.5 billion monthly active end users consuming content created with Unity's solutions reflect the appeal of its platform. What I'm arguing for is for new investors' upside potential, and whether there's enough?

Positive Aspects for Bulls to Build their Thesis

Again, there's a lot to be positively attracted towards Unity.

Source: Q3 2020 Presentation

As you can see above, Unity's non-GAAP gross profit margins are very high, and highly stable, consistently reaching close to 80%.

Furthermore, during Q3 2020 its free cash flow margins were slightly higher than 10%. Given that Unity is still investing for growth, the fact that it is already reporting any cash flows is very compelling.

Could Strong Q3 2020 Performance Dissipate?

Having said that, Unity declares that this level of positive free cash flow was a one-off as it benefited from a strong performance in its Operate Solutions business and that in Q4 2020 free cash flow would once again turn negative.

Source: Q3 2020 Presentation

As you can see above, 60% of Unity's revenues are derived from its Operate Solutions, which is has a usage-based model. Thus, assuming that gaming was particularly strong in 2020 and that for 2021 gaming isn't quite as vibrant, that would create a headwind for Unity's Operate Solutions business --something to keep in mind as we discuss its valuation.

Valuation -- Investors Are Asked to Pay a Premium

For Q4 2020, the company guides investors towards 321 million shares outstanding. That implies Unity Software's market cap will be $38 billion already, assuming no further share price changes.

Consequently, that puts the stock trading for more than 50x this year's revenues. If we assume that for 2021 Unity Software continues to grow its revenues at 30%, which is a very aggressive assumption, that puts the stock trading for more than 38x next year's revenues.

I follow many companies in the SaaS space, and I'm scratching my head trying to think of stocks that are eyeing up 30% y/y growth rates while being priced at more than 35x forward sales.

Coupa (COUP) is a renowned richly valued stock, which is expected to grow at close to 30% into next year and that is priced slightly cheaper at 33x forward sales.

The Bottom Line

At the valuation that Unity Software presently trades for, investors will need more than to just match Unity's guidance to validate its premium.

Investors will need to be positively surprised and delighted. Or better still, be blown away, because, at more than 38x next year's revenues for a company that's presently eyeing up 30% exit rates from Q4, it will be difficult to find any margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.