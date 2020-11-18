Sugar and coffee have a lot in common. They are both soft commodities that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange in the futures market. Brazil, the largest economic power in South America, is the leading producer and exporter of sugarcane and Arabica coffee beans. Sugar and coffee are agricultural commodities that provide people with energy. They are both staples for diets. Sugar and coffee futures trade in US dollars in the ICE futures arena.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s local production costs are highly sensitive to the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and the US dollar. Coffee and sugar do not have an indefinite shelf life. The soft commodities deteriorate and spoil over time.

Since early September, the path of sugar and coffee futures prices have been moving in opposite directions. The sugar price has made higher lows and higher highs from 12.44 cents on September 11, reaching its most recent peak at 15.23 per pound on November 3 on the nearby March futures contract. March coffee futures declined from a high of $1.3565 on September 4 to the most recent low of $1.0485 on November 4.

In all agricultural markets, the weather is a primary factor in the path of least resistance of prices. Crop diseases or other issues that can impact annual supplies.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) follow the price of the sweet commodity and Arabica beans higher and lower. Adverse weather conditions in South and Central America could dramatically impact prices over the coming days and weeks.

A significant storm season turns to Central and South America

In addition to the 2020 global pandemic, Mother Nature has been wreaking havoc with the world’s weather. Hurricanes hit US states along the Gulf of Mexico over recent months, which pushed the price of natural gas higher than the November 2019 high of $2.905 per MMBtu. The latest storm, Iota, hit Central America, causing catastrophic floods and mudslides. On Tuesday, November 17, the storm weakened to a Category one hurricane after making landfall in Nicaragua. The hurricane remained a dangerous store in Central America and could have a significant impact on agricultural production. Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Costa Rica are all central American nations in the top twenty coffee-producing countries worldwide. Together, they grow enough coffee beans to be the third leading producer. The coffee price moved higher on fears that crops will suffer because of adverse weather conditions. Brazil is the leading coffee-producing nation. The storms put more pressure on Brazil, a country suffering because of COVID-19, to potentially fill the void created by the storms.

Brazil is also the world’s leading sugar producer. In South America’s most populous nation with the leading economy, sugar is the primary ingredient in ethanol refining. Since the November 2 low, steady oil prices have provided some support for the price of world sugar futures. Coffee and sugar prices have been exhibiting strength over the past weeks.

Sugar has been trending higher

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Since the early 1970s, the price has traded from a low of 2.29 cents to a high of 66 cents per pound. Since the turn of this century, the range has been between 4.62 cents to 36.08 cents.

During the height of the risk-off conditions in April 2020, when the crude oil price fell below zero, sugar declined to 9.05 cents, the lowest price since 2007.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that sugar futures put in a bullish reversal during the week of April 27 and have been making higher lows and higher highs over the past seven months.

The nearby March futures contract hit a low of 10.29 cents on April 28.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the bullish price action in the sugar market since the late April low. In early October, with March ICE sugar futures at 13.59 cents per pound, the total number of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market hit a low of 925,173 contracts. The price rose to a high of 15.58 cents on November 16, with open interest rising to 1,077,798 contracts. Increasing open interest as the price of a futures market appreciates is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings but below overbought territory on November 17, with the price above 15 cents per pound. Daily historical volatility at the 34% level was above the midpoint for 2020. On November 6, sugar put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart, which set the stage for the sweet commodity to push to a new high at 15.66. The most recent high was only 0.24 cents below the February peak at 15.90 cents, which was the highest sugar price since May 2017. The sugar market’s bullish trend that took the price over 73% higher on the continuous contract since late April remains firmly intact.

Coffee looks like it hit bottom, again

ICE Arabica coffee futures are also highly volatile. Since the early 1970s, they traded from a low of 41.50 cents to a high of $3.3750 per pound. Since 2000, the range has been from 41.50 cents to $3.0625 per pound. The weekly chart shows that coffee futures have made higher lows since April 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates a series of higher lows starting at 86.35 in mid-April 2019, 89.60 cents in August 2019, 92.70 cents in June 2020, and most recently, at $1.0215 earlier this month.

Source: CQG

The latest rally in March coffee futures took the price from $1.0485 on November 4 to a high of $1.1990 per pound on November 17, a rise of 14.4%. Unlike sugar, the open interest metric fell as the price rose, moving from 287,500 contracts on the day coffee futures hit the low to 265,140 contracts on November 17. While the move lower is not a technical validation of the bullish price action, short covering during the rally likely accounted for the decline in the open interest metric.

Daily price momentum and relative strength are moving higher with the slow stochastic at an overbought reading. Relative strength is approaching overbought territory. Daily historical volatility at the 29% level is slightly below the midpoint for 2020. The next level of technical resistance on the March futures is at $1.3565 per pound, the September 4 high.

SGG has performed well since April

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) does the best job following the short-term movements in the sugar futures market. The Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) holds a portfolio of three of the most actively traded sugar futures contracts, which causes the ETF to typically underperform the price action on the upside and outperform on the downside. March sugar futures rose from 12.44 cents on September 11 to 15.66 cents on November 17, or 25.9%. The fund summary for SGG states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SGG has net assets of $20.05 million, trades an average of 3,273 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

CANE’s net assets are $12.38 million, with an average of 82,898 shares changing hands each day. CANE charges an expense ratio of 1% and has top holdings of:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The March sugar futures contract rose by 25.9% since mid-September.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SGG rose from $37.34 to $46.50 per share or 24.5%. The CANE ETF rose from $5.73 to $6.59 per share or 15% since mid-September.

While the ICE futures and futures options are the most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market, SGG and CANE provide alternatives.

JO could have lots of upside

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) is the only game in town for coffee ETF and ETN products. The fund summary for JO states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $67.20 million, trades an average of 73,667 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. March coffee futures rose by 14.4% since early November.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO rose from $30.89 to $35.23 per share or 14%. The JO ETN is the only alternative to the ICE coffee futures and futures options market.

Coffee could have lots of room to the upside as the next level of technical resistance is over 15 cents above the closing level on November 17.

Those who follow my articles on Seeking Alpha know that I believe the period from 2008 through 2011 is a model for 2020 because of the levels of central bank liquidity and government stimulus, which are inflationary. In 2008, sugar and coffee fell to lows of 9.44 cents and $1.0170 per pound. In 2011, the soft commodities rose to highs of 36.08 cents and $3.0625, as they appreciated by over 282% and 201%, respectively. I expect sugar’s price to get a lot sweeter and coffee to percolate on the upside over the coming years, but the road higher is likely to be volatile in the futures markets.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.