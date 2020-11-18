MSOhmy! The US cannabis space is at least 10x the size of Canadian market - and growing.
Recent earnings for cannabis companies bear this out in a tale of two countries, with the US winning.
Dan Ahrens, AdvisorShares COO and PM, returns to the show to discuss why stock selection matters, index based doesn't make sense for cannabis and avoiding Canada with exception.
Cannabis ballot initiatives passing easily and broadly in US - upside is huge.
The false narrative of popping stocks like Aurora Cannabis and Tilray.
AdvisorShares has delivered many firsts in the cannabis space. The first actively managed cannabis ETF with YOLO and first actively managed US cannabis ETF with MSOS. Dan Ahrens is Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments and Portfolio Manager of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS), and AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE). He also recently authored the book Investing in Cannabis. Dan previously came on the show in Summer 2019, and we catch up on the US MSO scene and he explains his top holdings, why the US industry is so different than Canada and what he thinks about the recent elections.
Topics include:
- Started vice fund and managed it for 3 years. At AdvisorShares wanted to do a vice oriented ETF, few years ago began hearing inquiries about cannabis and Dan thought it wouldn't work - too many penny stocks, not enough liquid. Work with Bank of New York Mellon and came up with progressively successful ways to invest in cannabis, now specifically in the US space with MSOS. Using total return swaps, derivative contracts, to get exposure to US stocks.
- Getting in before US ballot initiatives passed bullishly for cannabis. 2020 the year of separation - companies with strong balance sheets will keep separating from the pack. MSOS is the only US focused ETF on US market - growing quickly with more growth ahead.
- Companies to like in Canada like Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF) - profitable, taking market share away from bigger names. Experienced growers that parlayed into cannabis. Another top Canadian holding, Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA). Canopy (NYSE:CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) have cash but not much value; growth metrics aren't great. Investors need to know the difference between profitable, or on the way to profit, companies and those that aren't.
- Top US holdings are MSOs and REIT IIPR. Big 3 or 4 or 5: Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) blew the door off Q3 earnings; big footprint; focused on Midwest and PA, widely believed to be going legal soon. Largest cannabis company by sales, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF); Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), completely dominate most successful medical cannabis market in Florida, which is expecting adult-use in near future, currently profitable and have been consistently. Frugal and pragmatic. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) next on the list. IIPR a top 5 holding, 99% occupancy, long-term (10+ years) deals, raising capital using sale leasebacks, brilliant business model that can withstand coming (de)regulation.
- How active is actively managed? Don't want to over-react, but want to take advantage of opportunities, especially around earnings. But not overly active. Don't want to trade too much, always keep the fund tax advantaged, undue trading fees.
- Recent earnings season in cannabis: tale of two countries. Aurora (NYSE:ACB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) popped, but it's on a false narrative. They still have a reckoning, and you see it in earnings. Alternatively, US earnings: Green Thumb had fantastic earnings, as did Trulieve and Curaleaf. Growth is tremendous, the stocks are still undervalued.
- Cannabis in the US grew even under a Republican White House the past 4 years. Democrats talking a lot more about cannabis reform so Democrat White House may be more bullish, but Republican controlled Senate is a strange blessing in disguise for MSOs. Unified Northeast cannabis plan, states planning for Illinois-like rollout, no need to go to public ballots. New Jersey is going to set about a domino effect.
