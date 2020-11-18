Summary

MSOhmy! The US cannabis space is at least 10x the size of Canadian market - and growing.

Recent earnings for cannabis companies bear this out in a tale of two countries, with the US winning.

Dan Ahrens, AdvisorShares COO and PM, returns to the show to discuss why stock selection matters, index based doesn't make sense for cannabis and avoiding Canada with exception.

Cannabis ballot initiatives passing easily and broadly in US - upside is huge.

The false narrative of popping stocks like Aurora Cannabis and Tilray.