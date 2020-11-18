But the decline in hardware sales has to stop and reverse before we could really recommend stepping in.

One could construct an investment thesis on the basis increasing reliance of integrated solutions containing higher margin recurring revenue streams.

This IoT pure play has really disappointed since early last year, and it's hard to pin down why exactly that is, besides commodification at the lower end of the market.

We used to think Sierra Wireless (SWIR) is an interesting pure play on the IoT market, providing much of the plumbing which allows devices to be networked up like routers, gateways and integrated solution.

However, performance of the company has really disappointed with declining revenues and losses which we find hard to explain. If you would have to construct an investment thesis, it would look something like the following.

Investment thesis

The company offering more integrated solutions

Integrated solutions includes recurring revenue

Integrated solutions also have a positive effect on margins

The company has a solid balance sheet after selling the automotive business

We will substantiate these issues below, but investors should be aware that this is a very gradual process, and the margin boost is pretty modest.

The company has two segments:

IoT: focused on integrated solutions including connectivity services, cloud management software and cellular modules and gateways targeted at enterprise and OEMs.

Embedded Broadband: cellular embedded modules used in non-industrial applications (automobile, mobile computing, enterprise networking)

One can't say the company has performed very well lately:

Data by YCharts

This is somewhat odd for an IoT pure play, IoT is supposed to be a market that is in the early innings of a massive ramp. The shares haven't been doing all that much either, after jumping on the news of the sale of their automotive business:

Integrated solution and recurring revenues

Selling integrated (or 'end-to-end') solutions, that is, hardware, the software (cloud platform) to manage connections and services is the main plank of their turn-around strategy, from the IR presentation:

For the company, it offers a way out of commodification (especially at the low end of the market) and generate a stream of recurring revenue at higher margins, from the Q3CC:

So, I think that on some of the first IOT use cases that came out and as we moved to LPWA, I think there can be a lot of price pressure and that can be relatively low margin hardware-only business, but when we bundle it and a couple of quarters ago, I gave an example of a design wave and industrial lighting customer. and so that was about $1 million worth of hardware, but growing to $1.8 million of recurring revenue per year. And so from the margin produced from a design win, the vast majority of the gross margin comes from our recurring revenue versus from the hardware.

There are quite a few examples of this in the Q3CC and IR presentation.

For customers this has the advantage of getting everything from one vendor and stuff that is designed to work together and increasing time-to market. Basically they buy a total solution, rather than a product, from the IR presentation:

Part of the advantage is also the company's smart SIM solution, as it has agreements with numerous carriers around the world working seamlessly across 200 countries globally, from the Q3CC:

they’re not having to worry about the logistics of different SIM cards in different countries, different partners, if they have connectivity issues, different people to call, we handle that globally... So, when we’re selling into an industrial IoT and you’re in a factory when we have multiple carriers and can choose the strongest signal when you’re in a constraint or an environment that’s not going to have great coverage, because you’re indoors that’s a big advantage for customers.

Another advantage of an integrated approach is getting in early in the customer design phase (Q3CC):

Well, it’s a big advantage for us, because most customers start designing their hardware before they get around to thinking about the – how they’re going to attach that. So, when we’re in there working on the hardware design and we can build in our services, it gives us earlier in the customer’s design cycle

So how is this going? Well, actually pretty good. The company secured $95M in LTARR (long-term annual recurring revenue) wins in the first 9 months, that's a 62% increase y/y and that during a pandemic. In Q3, LTARR was $34.4M, up 76% sequentially and 62% y/y. If you look at the segments and recurring revenue:

Q1 19 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 20 Q2 Q3 IoT 94.3 99.2 93.4 90.9 78.8 81.9 79.1 EB 79.5 92.2 80.6 83.4 78.8 62.2 101.2 LTARR 24.6 26.5 41.2 20.4 34.4 % LTARR 14.1% 15.2% 26.1% 14.1% 19.0%

From company filings

Since management began reporting on LTARR there aren't all that many quarters to establish a clear trend, as hardware sales themselves are very volatile, but it seems to be a rising proportion of revenue.

The target for the company is $200M in LTARR by mid 2022, rising to $400M by mid 2024. That seems a bit of a stretch to us.

But quite frankly, this is the only bright spot, hardware sales are still shrinking. The cloud platform that is central to the strategy is Octave, from the IR presentation:

That IR presentation contains a number of use cases that are instructive.

Divesting the automobile business

The company is selling this line of business which is part of the Embedded Broadband segment for $165M to Rolling Wireless and the deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. The rationale (Q3CC):

The divestiture of the automotive business enabled us to accelerate our efforts in our device-to-cloud IoT solutions to generate higher value recurring revenue. It also allows our R&D teams to focus on market-leading 5G programs, including new embedded modules for mobile broadband and new 5G gateways for our enterprise networking customers.

Then there is the improvement in the balance sheet. It's notable that the $165M sales price is at a considerably higher valuation (roughly 0.9x 2019 sales) compared to 0.6x sales for the company as a whole

The sale also has quite a big positive effect on gross margin (see below), so the sale has been pretty lucrative.

Embedded Broadband

From the 2019 10-K:

Our Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of our high-speed cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The products in this segment are typically high-speed 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced cellular modules that are ordered in larger volumes. In this segment, we have limited opportunities to provide connectivity services or fully integrated IoT solutions to the OEM customer.

But this, surprisingly, is still shrinking but the company has an Enterprise Networking sub-segment here. Now look what we learned from the Inseego Q3CC about the private enterprise market:

The total addressable market for this segment alone is projected to grow from roughly $600 million today to $65 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 60%, the majority of which will be 5G.

This refers to building the network infrastructure itself rather than modules to hook stuff up, but the company should at least be able to sell gear like routers and gateways, again from the 10-K:

Our products are known for their high reliability and technical capability in mission-critical applications. These gateways and routers leverage our expertise in wireless technologies and offer the latest capabilities in LTE networking, including FirstNet solutions as well as WiFi, Bluetooth and Global Navigation Satellite System ("GNSS") technologies.

It looks like they are in the wrong segment. How difficult could it be for the company to switch to what Inseego does?

Hardware sales

Is there hope for the company to turn around their hardware sales? Well, there is this tidbit from the Q3CC:

I’ve talked with a number of Chief Product Officers, CEOs of multi-billion dollar companies that this is becoming strategic for them now, and they want to digitize their assets in the marketplace. And in those cases, I think that our 26-year history in the market and our strong position on security and dependability give us a big advantage.

Another reason for a modicum of optimism is that he advantages they have in services (Octave, security, Smart SIM, etc.) should at least in principle work the other way around. That is, their quality service offering should at some point provide them with a competitive advantage in hardware.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has murkied the vision here, the one trend that is fairly clear is their increasing LTARR sales, but even that might be at least in part the result of falling hardware sales and the pandemic (that is, a falling denominator).

Q3 results

From the earnings deck:

Some highlights:

Revenue exceeded expectations by a whopping $21.6M but funny enough, this came mostly from the automotive sector, the one they are divesting from. Including automotive yields $180.3M in revenue, which is well ahead of management expectations and actually up 3.6% y/y. Ex-automotive, revenues are down 17.1M y/y.

IoT Solutions declined 15.4% y/y to $79.1M and with the segment, only the recurring and other services revenue part was up, by 22% to $29.8M driven primarily by growth in the number of connected devices.

Hardware sales were down as a result of the pandemic and some supply constraints at suppliers.

Revenue in Embedded Broadband (ex-automotive) declined 21% y/y to $34.3M mostly due to lower mobile computing revenue which was the result of a prior design with losses.

Recurring and other services revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $29.8M, representing 26.3% of consolidated revenue and Product revenue was $83.6M, representing 73.7% of consolidated revenue.

Here is how management characterized the quarter (Q3CC):

Total revenue excluding auto was $113.4 million in Q3, up sequentially from the second quarter. Our business transformation is proceeding well with two quarters of sequential growth in Q2 and Q3, and we are expecting sequential growth again, here in the fourth quarter.

It's the recurring revenue part that produces the growth, hardware sales are still moving south.

Outlook

As a result of the pandemic, management isn't providing guidance. One reassuring element was that they noticed that the European lockdowns don't have the same impact as those in Q2, but this situation is of course rather variable, so we have to wait and see what the impact of the pandemic resurgence wil be.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin (ex auto) was 34.7% versus 36.3% last year.

The IoT segment enjoys 37.4% gross margin (down from 37.7% a year ago). The Embedded Broadband segment enjoys a gross margin of 28.5%, down from 33.4% a year ago so it's this segment that is responsible for the margin decline.

The company is getting a margin boost from the sale of its automotive business, although the low gross margin for that business in Q3 could be a bit of a one off (Q3CC):

total gross margin on a combined basis in Q3 was $49.2 million or 27.3% compared to 31.7% the prior year. this decline in Q3 was primarily due to higher automotive unit volumes at lower gross margin.

Non-GAAP gross margin was just 27.3% for the company including the segment and 34.7% without it. Management sees 35% gross margin as the norm going forward, rising slowly from 2022 onward as recurring revenues become more prominent.

However, enthusiasm about gross margin from their LTARR should be tempered, this is around 40%, it's not 'SaaS like' as it has parts with COGS (like wholesale carrier deals) and a good part of it are services, not software.

GAAP OpEx (ex auto) was $57.2M, down from $62.5M last year. OpEx will be roughly $51M in Q4 and decline from there as a result of the divestment of the automotive business, which will decline OpEx by $25M-$30M on an annualized basis with the vast majority of that already taking effect in Q4. As a result, Q1 OpEx will be $6-$7M lower and be in the mid $40s.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow has been bad and Q3 wasn't an exception with a negative operational cash flow of $7.7M, negatively impacted by the unwinding of their receivables factoring program related to the automotive business, so this is at least in part a one-off.

The company had $72M at the end of Q3 but will of course receive $165M from the automotive business divestment minus $19M which is on the books in the automotive business and roughly $5M in cash burn in Q4, ending up with roughly $213M in cash at the end of Q4.

Borrowing increased by $19.4M with $10M from the existing line of credit and a term loan agreement of $9.4M with CIBC. Neither stock based compensation nor dilution seems a major problem:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares are cheap but that's hardly surprising, given the lack of growth and losses. Analyst expect an EPS loss of -$1.17 this year rising to -$0.30 next year.

Conclusion

We are not entirely convinced the company is a good investment here. Yes, the shares are cheap and yes, they are seemingly successfully executing their strategy in offering end-to-end solutions which generate higher margin recurring revenues.

But their hardware sales are still falling pretty significantly in what would seem like a growth sector, and while commodification is at work at the lower end, we have yet to encounter a decent explanation of this, something which has been made harder by the pandemic disruption.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a wachtlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.