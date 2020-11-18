So far, I covered Beyond Meat (BYND) twice - the first time in June 2019 a few weeks after the company's IPO and again in January 2020. In both cases, I have been very bearish about the stock - and I am still bearish although the stock has seen much higher stock prices in the meantime. After the first article was published, the stock reached its peak at almost $240 about one month later, and after the second article was published, the stock at first tanked to almost $50 (along with most stocks around the world) and then almost reached $200 again. Right now, the stock is trading more or less at the same level as when the last two articles were published - $125.

Data by YCharts

In the following article, we provide an update and look at several aspects of why I still think that Beyond Meat's stock price doesn't reflect the reality of the underlying business. We are looking at the last quarterly results and especially focus on past and future growth rates. Following that, we analyze the missing moat, the missing bargaining power, and the intensifying competition. Finally, I am trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Beyond Meat.

Third Quarter Results

There seems to be no reason to sugar-coat it: third quarter results were horrible for Beyond Meat. While net revenue could increase 2.7% YoY (which is a terrible number for a growth company), gross profit decreased from $32.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $25.5 million in the current quarter - reflecting a decline of 22.1%. And while the company was profitable in the same quarter last year (EPS of $0.07), the company had to report negative earnings per share of $0.31 this quarter. Gross profit margins also declined from 35.6% a year ago to 27.0% this quarter. CEO Ethan Brown is blaming the weak numbers on COVID-19:

Our financial results reflect a quarter where for the first time since the pandemic began, we experienced the full brunt and unpredictability of COVID-19 on our net revenues and accordingly, throughout our P&L. Unlike the second quarter where record retail buying and freezer loading by consumers offset the deterioration of our foodservice business as COVID- 19 stay-at-home and related measures set in, the long tail of retail stockpiling by consumers, coupled with continued challenges across the majority of our foodservice customers, led to Q3 results that were lower than we expected.

But, even in the second quarter, QoQ growth was only 17% and YoY growth slowed down like in the quarters before. When assuming that the good second quarter results are mostly due to stockpiling, the company's sales are more or less stagnating for four quarters (we will get to that below and show chart).

When looking at the different reporting segments, we certainly see retail sales growing while restaurant sales (U.S. foodservice sales) are taking a big hit. Compared to one year earlier, U.S. foodservice sales declined 11.1%, which is to be expected considering the weak demand due to COVID-19. Sales were also much higher in the third quarter than in the second quarter, which is also no surprise considering that many restaurants were closed in the second quarter or only offered take-out. When looking at retail sales instead, we see a steep decline from $90 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $62 million in the third quarter. And year-over-year, sales from U.S. retail could grow 40%. When looking at international numbers, the picture is quite similar - retail could grow YoY, while foodservice sales declined 65% YoY.

(Source: Beyond Meat 3Q/2020 Presentation)

When looking at the first nine months (and not just at one single quarter), numbers are better and the company could still report 53% YoY revenue growth and gross profit could also be improved from about $66 million to $97 million (an increase of 46%). So, is the third quarter just an outlier in an otherwise intact growth story or was the quarter a herald for a bleak future?

Growth

While there are many different aspects we should include in an analysis of a business, growth rates seem to be extremely important for a young company (and especially one, that is trading at extremely high valuation multiples). Beyond Meat, in its earnings presentation, claims that it is disrupting the largest category in food and points to a gigantic U.S. market, which is generating $270 billion in annual revenue. It also mentions that the global meat market is worth $1.4 trillion. These numbers imply that there is a gigantic market just to be conquered by Beyond Meat. And if we only focus on the plant-based meat market, analyst Michael Lavery of Piper Sandler is expecting an annual revenue between $6 billion and $8 billion by 2025.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from BYND)

A huge market is one important aspect. Taking market shares in this market is another aspect and while Beyond Meat could increase its revenue in the last few quarters, we have to look a little closer at the numbers. First of all, since Q4/19 revenue is more or less stagnating (with Q2/20 being an outlier) and especially since Q2/19 the growth rate has been declining every single quarter. I am not claiming that Beyond Meat won't be able to grow its revenue in future quarters - I assume the company will continue to grow. But counting on high double-digit or sometimes even triple-digit growth rates (I read estimates, which calculated with triple-digit growth rates in 2021 or 2022) seems to be overly optimistic and an adventurous bet. Additionally, we see a declining gross margin since the first quarter of 2020 - it declined from 37.7% in Q1/20 to only 27.0% in Q3/20 and this is not a good sign as it is implying missing pricing power, which brings us to the missing economic moat.

Missing Economic Moat

The numbers above - revenue growth slowing down and gross margin declining - are hinting towards missing pricing power, which is the result of a missing moat. For a young company, a missing moat is not necessarily a problem - it can grow even without a competitive advantage protecting its business (especially when the overall market is growing). But over time, the moat becomes more and more important to protect the business and fend off competitors.

And as Beyond Meat is selling a commodity switching is particularly easy for customers. For companies operating in this business, it is especially hard to create a wide economic moat - nevertheless, several companies succeeded. The best chance for Beyond Meat to create a wide economic moat is by creating a valuable brand name that will either lead to the willingness to pay a higher price (very unlikely for meat) or simplify the decision-process of which plant-based meat to buy to a point where customers will almost automatically choose Beyond Meat as they assume it is the better product. But it takes a lot of time and money to build such a reputation.

In its last quarterly presentation, Beyond Meat claimed that it is investing more in research and development than its competitors and as Beyond Meat is spending about 6.9% of its net revenue on R&D, this might be true when looking at spending compared to total revenue - Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) is spending only 1.8% while Tyson Foods (TSN) is spending only 0.2%). When looking at the total amounts instead, these big corporations are spending way more than Beyond Meat and we should also not underestimate the decades of experience these companies have. And even if Beyond Meat will continue to spend more money on R&D than its competitors - this by itself does not create an economic moat.

And I would like to include another aspect in this section, which is hard to measure, but worth mentioning. For most businesses, it is extremely important to have "recurring revenue", meaning the same customers come back again and again. Businesses with a wide moat, usually, see customers buying the products over several years or even decades. In case of Beyond Meat, we really don't know how many people just tried the product once in the last few quarters as it is something new. Assuming the patties cost about $4-5 and Beyond Meat is generating about $400-500 million in revenue annually, that is about 100 million people around the world just testing the burger once - not an unrealistic scenario. But unless people won't buy the product again (and not switch to meat or the product of a competitor), Beyond Meat will face trouble down the road.

Missing Bargaining Power

Beyond Meat is also in a weak position as it has no bargaining power and is dependent on large customers. It is great to have Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), or Kroger (KR) as distribution partner, but these are huge corporations that are not really dependent on Beyond Meat. Especially when more and more alternatives are introduced to the market and competition between the plant-based meat companies intensifies, these large retailers will probably use their pricing power and Beyond Meat will be forced to sell its products much cheaper or otherwise the company will lose shelf space in the stores very quickly.

(Source: Beyond Meat 3Q/20 Presentation)

The story about Beyond Meat and McDonald's (MCD) is a good example and clearly showing the weak position of Beyond Meat. Although the story still seems a little blurry at the time of writing as Beyond Meat's earnings call seems to contradict the news from McDonald's, the latter is obviously not relying on Beyond Meat's products anymore. During its last quarterly results, McDonald's announced that it is developing its own plant-based product called McPlant, which will be tested in several markets next year. It is unclear if Beyond Meat was involved in the creation of McPlant or if Beyond Meat can profit financially from McPlant, but it seems like McDonald's cut itself loose from Beyond Meat. And other companies might go a similar way - especially the huge restaurant chains or distributors like Sysco (SYY).

Competition

We showed above that growth rates are slowing down. This might be a result of COVID-19, but it is most likely also due to the intensifying competition. And with more and more competitors entering the plant-based meat market, the position of Beyond Meat will get even weaker due to the missing moat and missing pricing power. And the list of competitors is already quite long. First of all, we have to mention Impossible Foods, which is growing at a high pace and seems to be a threat to Beyond Meat. In the last few months, Impossible Foods could expand its presence in grocery stores around the country. In March 2020, the Impossible Burger was sold in only 150 grocery stores and in September 2020, Impossible Foods announced that the product is now available in more than 11,000 supermarkets and grocery stores across all 50 states. The Impossible Burger is available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons (ACI) or Fred Meyer to name just a few. Starting in September 2020, Impossible Burger was also rolled out to nearly 1,500 Target stores nationwide.

Aside from these young companies that also entered the market and will try to gain market share along with Beyond Meat, we also have huge established companies that will fight to keep their market share. We have players like Sweet Earth Brand (owned by Nestlé) with its Awesome Bacon Burger, we have Kellogg Co. (K) with its Incogmeato Burger Patties or we have Sysco with its Meatless Burger Patty & Ground Bulk. And competition will only intensify in the years to come with more and more companies introducing similar products and without a wide economic moat around the business, it is difficult for Beyond Meat to protect itself against these competitors. And to assume that companies like Sysco or Nestlé that are in the business for decades can't come up with similar products as Beyond Meat is a little blind-sided (the same goes for restaurants like McDonald's and other major customers).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When talking about the fair value of a stock, we can start by looking at simple valuation metrics. But here we face the first problem. In case of Beyond Meat, it is not possible to calculate most simple valuation metrics as the company is not profitable yet - price-earnings ratios or price-to-free-cash-flow ratios don't make any sense (as both numbers are still negative). We can just look at price-sales ratio, which is about 20 (after it had been trading as high as 30), which is an absurdly high ratio. The sector median is about 1.5 right now and competitors like Nestlé or Tyson are trading much lower.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Of course, Beyond Meat can probably grow at a much higher pace than Nestlé, for example, and, therefore, deserves a higher multiple, but it seems unlikely that a 13 times higher P/S ratio than the sector average is justified.

Usually, I calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis. This time, I will not try to calculate an intrinsic value for Beyond Meat but rather try to estimate the necessary free cash flows in order for Beyond Meat to be fairly valued (assuming a 10% discount rate). We start by using a very optimistic net income margin of 10% (according to Seeking Alpha, the sector median is 4.29%) and also assume that Beyond Meat is profitable next year already with that high margin. The average revenue estimate for 2021 is around $660 million leading to a net income of $66 million. Subtracting capital expenditures, free cash flow might be $60 million in that optimistic scenario. In order to be fairly valued, we need the following growth rates (one possible scenario) and 6% growth till perpetuity:

2022 50% 2025 25% 2028 25% 2023 40% 2026 25% 2029 25% 2024 30% 2027 25% 2030 25%

Let's assume these growth rates are realistic, then we still have at least two problematic aspects:

First of all, we have to assume that Beyond Meat will dilute the number of outstanding shares in the next few years (as is often the case with young companies). And it is absolutely absurd to assume that Beyond Meat will be profitable next year with a 10% net income margin. It will rather take several years before the company can report such margins (if ever).

I think it is safe to say that Beyond Meat is absolutely priced for perfection and the growth rates of the last quarters don't even justify the growth rate assumptions above.

Conclusion

I get the bullish arguments and I see the hypothetical potential of Beyond Meat becoming a huge player. But it is a very long shot and I am not willing to bet on that as it is an extremely risky bet. And what makes matters even worse - at current valuation, this bet doesn't even have a high risk-reward ratio as over the next few years, the stock price probably doesn't have much upside potential. Over the long run (one, two or three decades), it might be a good investment, but over the next few years, we can expect lower stock prices. And the most likely scenario, in my opinion, is Beyond Meat getting acquired by a bigger competitor - probably for lower prices than the stock is selling for today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.