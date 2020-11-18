As the price of oil has made strides, and many companies have seen 20-40% moves over the last week and a bit, Exxon Mobil (XOM) continues to lag the sector. The company has had a solid week making a ~13% move last Monday, but it was still sub par to other stocks in the industry. The other thing I noticed is that while many oil companies remain 40%+ undervalued, Exxon is only ~20% undervalued. I think a large part of this is due to the way management has handled the recent oil crisis. Exxon has still not cut their dividend and is in a position where they will be forced to continue to divest assets or dive deeper into debt in order to maintain a manageable debt level. I am very bullish on oil, but Exxon Mobil is not where I would be investing money today.

How Does It Look For Oil?

It is no secret that the fate of many oil companies rests in the price of the commodity itself. Larger, more diverse companies like Exxon can survive off of other pieces when oil is struggling like it is, but they are not coming away unscathed as the stock is still down ~50% from the beginning of the year. The price of oil is down about 30% on the year for comparison. Exxon has been hit extremely hard.

(Source: Investing.com)

As we currently sit, inventories remain very unpredictable which is the reason for some of the volatility we have seen as of late. Looking above we can see the most recent numbers were much worse than expected, but we are nowhere near where we were in March/April, but we are turning the wrong way as inventories pile up while parts of the world go back into lockdown. The next few inventory reports will go a long way to keeping the oil markets calm, or ripping them apart.

(Source: EIA)

Looking above we can see just how production and consumption are related as of the latest report. After the major dip in consumption in March, we saw it spike as the world got a handle on COVID-19. As I mentioned, COVID's well predicted second wave is running rampant right now and causing shutdowns across the world all over again. I do not think we will see production slow again as companies are looking to rebound moving into 2021, so it's going to be really important to keep an eye on that consumption line, along with crude inventories which give more of an updated estimate as to how consumption is trending.

I do think that Biden's win could be good for the non-shale producers across the globe. Shale has long been a problem, and could be an article on its own, but it is something to watch unfold over the next year. I am bullish on oil as a whole, and Exxon would be included in that, but there could be blood yet in the industry as consumption levels appear to be taking a hit which could drive the WTI price sub $40 again.

To Cut, Or Not To Cut?

If you are here reading this, I'm certain you know I'm talking about the dividend. I know how near and dear this is to shareholders, as I have found out writing about it in my past. I understand many rely on Exxon's dividend for retirement income, and I apologize for not being sensitive to that. However, that does not mean I should not voice my opinion on it. Over the last quarter, my tune has not changed one bit. The dividend must be cut. You can call it whatever you want, but as the company continues to do things it may not have to if the dividend would have been managed properly. I am not saying it has to go to zero, but the debt situation is now at $68.8 billion, well above $47.1 billion from a year earlier. It's up for debate as to what WTI needs to be in order for the company to be able to cover the dividend internally. Some say $50 a barrel, some say $55.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

On the earnings call, the company is holding firm, saying "its long-term plan to grow production is unchanged because energy demand will ultimately grow..." This is fine and all, but what if it doesn't? I, as a shareholder, would much rather see a company cut the dividend in the short term, and then raise it once the forecast is a little clearer. Maybe I'm in the minority on that one. The company is currently forced to continue to borrow or continue to sell off assets to stay afloat. Obviously, their debt situation isn't only because of the dividend, but it definitely isn't helping. If energy prices remain deflated, Exxon is going to have to come up with another $8 billion to pay out the dividend next year. Exxon has said they do not want to borrow any further regardless of low rates, so this leads to more assets leaving Exxon to maintain a dividend. Now, the company has stated that the assets that they are currently freeing themselves from are not in line with the long-term plans of the company. Seems a little convenient to me, but if they want to divest entire parts of their business, all the power to them.

The company took a lot of heat on the state of the dividend during the earnings call. They handled the questions reasonably well and showed just how badly they want to maintain the dividend. Debt levels are currently at maintainable levels but growing quickly which is why the company doesn't want to dip its toes in that pool yet again.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Part of me does admires the commitment to shareholders with regards to the dividend. The company has an incredible history of annual increases which can be seen above. But as I mentioned, at the end of the day, it comes down to protecting the balance sheet and I do not think a cut to the dividend is going to be detrimental to the stock. I do think if they cut now, there will be questions about why it wasn't done earlier, so I do understand that from a PR perspective as well. I would hope most shareholders could see how necessary it is and be on board with it until we're in a time where the company can afford to raise the dividend again.

What Does The Price Say?

Alright, so you get it. I don't love how the company has managed the dividend. But it has to be undervalued at this point, right? Sorry to break it to you, but no. Starting with the valuation, when looking at "fair price" which uses 10-year forward levered cash flows, we can see below that the stock is hardly undervalued. Yes, getting to fair value would equal over 20% in gains, but I feel very safe saying the majority of shareholders would still find themselves 40% in the hole, at least. Most are probably hoping the stock makes a move to get back to $80+ in the next couple of years. Yes, there are multiple ways to determine what a "fair price" is, but even Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings have the value graded to a D+ but remain bullish on the stock across other categories.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Well, the technicals must look like the other energy stocks you love, right? Kind of... Looking below we can see two levels. The top ($38.82), which I said needed to hold when I talked about Exxon being at a crucial pivot point, did the opposite. The positive is it broke all the way down to the level we saw in March of ~$31 and reacted really nicely off of that low. This *SHOULD* signal that the bottom is indeed in. However, now we need to see the stock break back above the top line to gain better support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Exxon is one of very few energy stocks that actually went all the way back to the levels seen in March. Even Chevron's (CVX) low point over the past month was still 30% higher than the March lows. At some point, you have to ask yourself why that is.

You may have seen articles on Exxon breaking above its 50-day moving average, which is bullish, there's no question there. However, looking below we can see the stock has a history of doing so right before the stock peaks. Which points towards some short-term positivity. The 200-day moving average (yellow line) is the point at which I am focusing on. As you can see, there is a clear lid on the stock over the past two years thanks to the moving average. You can dismiss technicals all you want, but it's hard to just say that this is a coincidence. If the stock were to spike up to it as history has shown, we could see ~$44 shortly. What I need to see to be bullish longer term is a clear break of the 200-day moving average and for the slope to turn positive, which isn't going to happen overnight.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The stock will see a strong boost from positive oil prices over the next year or so, how strong it is hard to say. I think investors need to see more from management before that happens. The stock could see more weakness as we near tax-loss selling as there are more people underwater on the name than there are above water at this point.

As stated earlier, I am bullish on oil and gas and I do have other oil exposure to the industry right now via NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), and Trillion Energy (OTCPK:TCFF).

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is potential here, but I would be looking elsewhere to play an oil recovery. If you are chasing high dividends, I would look to another sector, and if you are set on oil, Chevron may even be a better bet as it is yielding 5.8%. Do not get me wrong, the 9.12% Exxon is boasting right now is attractive, and seeing what management is willing to do to protect it is admirable, but I do think it is hurting the company right now, especially in a world where we could very well see oil at these levels for another year if COVID continues to hang around. I am not going to short Exxon at this point, but I am not buying it either, which explains my neutral rating. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.