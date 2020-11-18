Introduction

I've written about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) three times since 2018, and since I think that past performance counts for something when writing about stocks, I like to review my previous performance, good or bad, at the start of each of my articles. I first wrote about NOC back in February of 2018. That article was a warning article for NOC shareholders in which I thought it would be wise to trade out of the stock and into something more defensive. It ended up being a good call, and NOC fell soon afterward, while my alternative stock suggestions fared much better:

Data by YCharts

From the time of my 2018 warning article until my follow-up article in November of that year, when NOC traded closer to fair value, my three suggested alternatives were up an average of about 8%, while NOC was down over 20%. If a person rotated back into NOC at this point, they could have purchased about 37% more shares than they had a few months earlier when my warning article was published. This was my first successful NOC rotational trade.

In 2019, I evaluated NOC once again, this time using a new valuation method, in my article "Northrop Grumman: A 10-year Full-Cycle Analysis". In that article, once again, I suggested NOC was a sell based on valuation, and once again, I offered two alternative approaches for rotating the money out, and then back in when NOC traded at a better price. There were two standards I would use for rotating the money back in. One was if I could achieve a 20%-25% free share gain, and the other was when NOC reaches what I consider the mid-point of fair value, which is an 8% expected 10-year CAGR based on sentiment mean reversion and business earnings projections. So, half of the money would go back into NOC if the free share gain goal was achieved, and the other half would go back in when it traded at fair value.

NOC wasn't the only stock I wrote a "sell" article on in 2019 and early 2020. There were 43 high-quality stocks in total I warned investors about during this period. Of those 43 stocks, 32 of them have achieved their "free share gain" goal of at least 20% since I wrote about them. NOC was unique in that it was one of only 11 stocks that have not achieved that goal yet. In fact, the stock has been remarkably stable during the volatility we've experienced this year. The stock price is slightly lower now than when I originally warned about it in 2019, though.

Data by YCharts

Since the time of my last bearish article, NOC's earnings and earnings expectations have improved, and it looks to me like it's now trading around fair value. In this article, I'll reevaluate NOC and see where it stands today. I'll also compare it to my suggested alternative rotational strategy to see how that rotational suggestion is playing out.

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In NOC's case, over the past 20 years, we have four years where earnings growth declined. I've highlighted those in the FAST Graph above with red circles. Back in the early 2000s, they had two years with earnings growth declines around -30%, and then, they had low single-digit declines during the 2008/9 recession and in 2019. Given that the deeper declines were nearly 20 years ago, I would describe NOC's earnings cyclicality as "modest". Which means earnings have some cyclicality to them but are probably less cyclical than most stocks in the market. For stocks with modest earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis", which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR, in order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would be likely to get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean over the previous cycle. During my previous examination, I started the cycle way back in 2007, but now that we have had a new recession which we are currently in the middle of, I have adjusted the time frame of the cycle I will examine from 2011 through 2021 using analysts' forward earnings estimates. This eliminates a big earnings growth year of 39% from 2010, and I'm also going to manually adjust out the growth year of 2018, in which EPS grew 69% because that is unlikely to repeat as well (I think it was probably due to tax relief). These adjustments will come into play later on in the analysis when I estimate future earnings growth.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. NOC's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 13.89, and using 2021's estimated earnings of $24.13 per share, combined with today's price, I get a forward P/E of 12.89. If, over the course of 10 years, the 12.89 were to revert to the average P/E of 13.89, it would produce a CAGR of +0.75%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +7.76%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $7.76 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2011, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

NOC has bought back a lot of stock over the course of the past cycle. I will back these buybacks out of my earnings growth calculations. I also backed out the big 60%+ growth year of 2018 because I think that is unlikely to repeat. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +8.42% over the course of the last cycle. This is a very solid growth rate, and with a stock that doesn't have a lot of earnings volatility.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought NOC's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $7.76 plus +8.42% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +8.42% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $224.08 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.40% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for NOC, it will produce a +0.75% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.40% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +9.15% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, NOC is a "Hold" for current owners and is trading slightly below the mid-point of fair value. Investors who may have rotated out after my bearish article last year can now rotate the "fair value" half of their money back in, but investors like myself who are waiting on the sidelines with cash and who would like a margin of safety will need to wait for a lower price.

Reviewing the Rotational Strategy

It became obvious fairly early on during the monthly, and now, quarterly, updates I provided about my rotational strategy, that NOC was going to be an outlier. There were several times that it flirted with fair value this year, and when it did so, the free share gains were less than my 20% goal every time. I'll write a more detailed review in my next strategy update, but the summary numbers are that rotating back into NOC now after following my rotational suggestions from my last NOC article would have produced +5.04% worth of free shares. NOC now joins 13 other stocks out of the 43 for which rotations have been completed using the "fair value" approach.

Name/Ticker Free Share Gains Name/Ticker Free Share Gains Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP 19% CGI (NYSE: GIB 36% Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE 41% Lowe's (NYSE: LOW 49% CSX (NASDAQ: CSX 21% Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP 31% Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC 21% Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX 54% Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX 35% Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW 23% Stryker (NYSE: SYK 25% Mastercard (NYSE: MA 30% Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW 29% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 5%

As you can see, NOC, while having a positive free share gain, was much lower than the others. This came from a combination of improved earnings expected next year, and from moving up the cycle to 2011 from 2007 because of the recent recession, which raised the average P/E ratio for NOC, making it more attractive. NOC had several years trading down at a single-digit P/E during the 2008/9 recession, which depressed its average P/E during my 2019 analysis.

(I didn't fully explain the rotational strategy in this article so as not to make it too long. If you would like a more complete explanation, please read my last update article.)

Conclusion and Suggested Buy Price

NOC has been an interesting stock to cover the past few years, and it's a pretty good value relative to the rest of the market right now. I track about 310 less cyclical stocks like NOC, and right now, NOC is the 14th best value out of those 310. So, on a relative basis, the stock looks pretty reasonable at today's price. On an absolute basis, I like to have a margin of safety built into the stock before I buy, so I like the 10-year expected CAGR to be 12% or higher. Using the current earnings and earnings growth estimates I shared in this article, that threshold would be crossed at about $261.70. If NOC should cross that price threshold, I'll be a buyer, then.

