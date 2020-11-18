As a result, shares are still reasonably priced here around 24x forward earnings for something that can achieve 10% EPS growth consistently.

This takes Broadridge out of the compelling bargain bucket, however, the company has backed up its stock price gains with strong operational momentum.

I launched coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) last year with the stock at $99, and have subsequently reiterated my bullish conviction on the name twice since then. However, in recent months, shares have run up quite a bit as they hit a new all-time high of $153 recently.

Data by YCharts

So is it time to cash in some chips? While BR stock is no longer a big bargain, I'm in no rush to sell my position. Here's why I'm still happily holding onto my shares of Broadridge.

What's New

Broadridge may have a reputation as a stuffy back-office company that merely handles paperwork for brokerages and asset managers. That's true to an extent. However, Broadridge has innovated both internally and by buying up other businesses in the Fintech and financial services arenas. As a result, there's more going on than you might first realize.

For example, while Broadridge stock hasn't been a major participant in the work-from-home trend specifically, the company has enjoyed a nice perk from the current changes in the economy.

One of Broadridge's ancillary businesses is providing infrastructure for virtual shareholder meetings. Prior to 2020, as you can imagine, this was not a highly in-demand product. Now, however, it has become a vital option for many companies. And Broadridge's management expects a significant number of firms to stick with this new solution even once travel is possible again. Here's CEO Tim Gokey:

"With travel still limited, demand for our virtual shareholder meeting solution remains very strong, keeping pace momentum we saw at the end of last year. We provisioned well over 200 meetings in the quarter, nearly 5 times more than in the same period a year ago. Post-COVID, we expect most of these meetings will remain virtual."

Except for large companies or ones with famous CEOs taking questions, annual meetings usually aren't that compelling and draw poor attendance figures. However, since companies are often legally required to hold them, they can't just go away. Hence, a low-cost virtual meet-up, held with Broadridge's technology, could be an ideal alternative. And now that various companies saw the possibility and ease of doing virtual annual meetings in 2020, many will never go back to the old way.

Beyond that one specific point, Broadridge is seeing business trend well overall. While 2020 started off slow, the company appears set to end the year solidly in positive territory on nearly all key metrics. Recurring revenue, arguably the most important metric for BR stock's long-term outlook, grew 7% this quarter and is expected to be up 2-6% for the year overall. This shows the strong rebound from earlier this year when figures were much closer to flat.

Overall revenues are also ahead of pace, as the volatile event-driven revenues were in-line with long-term averages. Event-driven is revenues that Broadridge earns from extraordinary shareholder communications, so shareholder activism is key in generating business here. Results for this in line with long-term averages isn't bad at all, given the pandemic when you might have expected activist activity to diminish.

Given the strong Q3 results, Broadridge raised its EPS guidance for the full year and now expects 6-10% growth overall. That's, needless to say, an excellent number given all the upheaval.

Part of my original interest in Broadridge came because the company only saw earnings fall by single digits in the Great Financial Crisis. For a financial services company to do that well during a once-in-a-lifetime calamity for banks was incredible. And now, in the midst of another economic contraction, Broadridge is going to produce high-single digits earnings growth this year.

Generally, as a long-term shareholder, if your business can grow earnings 8% in a tumultuous year like 2020 and you pay a reasonable price for the company, you're going to do well. I'm not going to argue that BR stock is still a knock-down bargain at $147/share, but given the company's impressive resilience, it's a fine buy-and-hold choice.

BR Stock: A Great Dividend Growth Story

As I explained in further detail my in initial write-up, Broadridge is what counts as a quasi-Dividend Aristocrat. It doesn't technically make the official list. However, Broadridge was spun-off from Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a little over a decade ago. ADP itself is a Dividend Aristocrat as it has a streak running back to the 1970s. Broadridge, in turn, since it became a public company, has increased its dividend every year. Thus, as a spin-off of a well-known Dividend Aristocrat that has now kept its own streak alive for 13 years and counting, I believe investors should view it as such.

In any case, Broadridge now offers a 1.6% dividend yield along with typically a double-digit annual hike. Interestingly, despite the sharp run-up in share price over the past year, BR stock has continued to yield in the same 1.5-1.8% range as its dividend increases have largely kept up with the share price growth - it has a dividend growth rate of 17%/year annually over the past five years, after all.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, Broadridge falls squarely into the hyper-charged dividend growth bucket. The 1.6% starting yield isn't a game-changer in its own right. But a 17% growth rate nearly doubles your payout every four years. That's some serious compounding, not to share price appreciation you tend to get from a business moving that quickly.

Valuation Catching Up

The ADP backstory is also interesting for another reason. In my initial article, I said that Broadridge should be valued like other fast-moving financial services companies such as ADP itself.

Throughout 2019, BR stock was selling for around 22-23x forward earnings even as peers like ADP went for 30x or more. This year, interestingly enough, has seen that gap converge meaningfully as high-fliers have seen their valuations tested, meanwhile Broadridge has actually seen a little valuation expansion with its forward P/E moving up to almost 25x:

Data by YCharts

Now, you can argue why bother owning BR stock at this point, as the ratio has largely closed with ADP. Before, Broadridge was a cheap alternative to fully-priced financial services companies. Now there is less of a particular value angle to Broadridge.

However, for a company that has posted 11% EPS growth compounded over the past decade and proven, even in 2020, that it can continue with similar numbers going forward, under 25x forward earnings still isn't a bad price.

Broadridge is a fundamentally excellent business, as its 31% median return on equity over the past decade and 20% return on invested capital show. Management has dominated its core shareholder communications business and used its profits and balance sheet to expand into a number of closely-related markets, reinvesting its capital at high rates of return. As long as that growth through bolt-on acquisitions keeps working, shares can deliver double-digit returns.

With the business model proving itself in flying colors during the current pandemic recession, it should give shareholders a great deal of confidence heading into the next decade. And, along the way, shareholders will enjoy a quickly rising stream of income as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.