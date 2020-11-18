Certain behavior in stock trading never changes. In the case of CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT), the behavior is buying a “a hot stock in hot space” with no attention to company fundamentals. The hot space for CBAK Energy is lithium batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The stock has rocketed from $4 to over $11 in two trading days. 60 days ago, it was under $1. During the last two days, the stock has traded over 200 million shares, or about 7 times its float. It is safe to say the buying and selling is more by the day traders of Robinhood rather than followers of Warren Buffett. This article aims to raise the cautionary hackles of all those who own the stock, with a closer review the company’s poor fundamentals and history. The analysis should bring to the attention of CBAK Energy stock traders the likelihood that the stock will likely find its way back to $4 and that it could do it very quickly.

(Source: Bloomberg)

At the close of trading on November 16, the company had a $750 million market cap on $26 million of revenue that has declined for many years and accumulated deep losses. Nonetheless, at 33 times market cap to revenue, the valuation would make even Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA) envious as Tesla trades at only 12 times current year revenue. But with the sky-high valuation of CBAK Energy, the following aspects of the company’s fundamental seem to be ignored:

The company has actually largely abandoned EVs and its EV revenue has shrunk dramatically so that it is now is immaterial to the company’s overall revenue.

The company’s total revenue has declined by 90% over the last 9 years and it has lost money on an operating basis for 11 consecutive years.

The company has expressed doubts as to its ability to continue as a going concern in its recent filings and since 2014.

The company assets have been dismantled and now represent little horsepower in becoming a player in the EV battery market.

Abandoning the EV Market

When I first came across CBAK Energy this summer, it was clear that the company had backed away from its focus on EVs. This language was consistent in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis section of the 10Q filings for each of the March, June, and September quarters. It is shown below:

"Due to the growing environmental pollution problem, the Chinese government has been providing support to the development of new energy facilities and vehicles. However, the Chinese government has significantly reduced the amount of subsidies available to electric vehicle makers over the years and this trend continues for the next three years. Given the changing market environment, we plan to continue to focus our resources on the existing cylindrical batteries for UPS market, temporarily reduce the investment on R&D of new products for electric vehicle market and cut down the production of EV batteries. We believe that with the booming market demand in high power lithium ion products, we can continue as a going concern and return to profitability." (Source: SEC Filing)

While the company stated that it had “temporarily” reduced its focus on EVs, the company’s revenue from EVs has declined steadily from $55 million in 2017 to less than $1 million in the last 12 months. Battery sales to the EV market are also down a whopping 83% in the 9-month period compared to 2019. Today, as is clear from the following table, the company is focused on the uninterruptable power supplies.

(Source: SEC Filing)

One of the more curious aspects of the company’s abandonment of the EV market is that it cites changes in the Chinese government’s EV policies in January 2018 that would negatively impact the EV market. But Chinese EV sales have climbed steadily from 900k in 2018 to 2.1 million in 2020. The explanation by the company simply does match the reality of the market and suggests that it has other issues in addressing this market. If the company had a competitive product, it would have enjoyed participation and growth over the last 3 years rather than abandoning the EV market.

(Source: Wikipedia)

What is clear from the company’s history and own disclosures is that the stock's meteoric rise is based on the company being considered a growth EV lithium battery stock, rather than a struggling company that is not an EV battery play. The company is simply a small manufacturer of commodity lithium batteries that go largely into uninterruptible power supplies.

Declining Revenue, String of Losses and Going Concern

Fifteen years ago CBAK Energy actually generated substantial revenue with batteries for cell phones and laptop computers. Revenue peaked in 2008 around $255 million and the company actually made $20 million in 2006. But since that time frame revenue and profits have cascaded downward as it clear from the charts below.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Given this string of annual losses along with working capital deficiencies and debt issues, the company and its auditors have expressed doubts as to the company’s ability to remain a going concern in its 10Q and 10K filings since 2014, and in its most recent 10Q filing. While this doubt of going concern is reflective of the company’s cumulative losses, I would wager that company is not heading for bankruptcy. This is solely due to its good fortune with the stock rise rather than its operations. Given the current high stock price, it is almost certain that the phone lines between management and investment bankers are already active is discussions to raise money. Simply based on my experience in many similar situations, I fully expect the company to conduct some stock offering, further diluting its existing shareholders with additional shares. Management would be completely silly not to seize the crazy price of their stock.

Dismantling of Company Assets

There has been a remarkable dismantling of this Chinese company’s assets since the days of producing batteries for cell phones and laptops. At one point the company had about $240 million in plants and equipment for production. But in 2014, it closed this business (BAK International subsidiary) and with the closure, disposed of many of the operating assets. Today the company’s plant and equipment have been whittled down to $65 million and appear to consist of only one plant. It is more than remarkable that today’s market capitalization dwarfs the last peak in 2003 while revenue and production assets are a shadow of the past.

Like investment behavior that does not change and like past stocks that I have written about, I expect CBAK Energy to fall back to reality as reality meets hype. Trade carefully my friends!

