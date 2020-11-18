Johnson & Johnson - One of my new favourite stocks. They have stayed in that $135-150 window for a while now.

Recent Stock Purchases - $166.76 Of Added Forward Income

We made 2 purchases already this month. Time continues to fly by and this market just keeps running. Biden wins and we see some green and then Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) says they are getting close to a COVID vaccine and things get really excited.

Who knows when people will actually be lining up to get the vaccine, but there's a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel right?

Here in Ontario things are really starting to tighten up yet again; it seems it's just a matter of time before we go into full lockdown. Is it necessary? Well, the media definitely would have you believe it is. I have my doubts. The city I work in has only 25 active cases in the whole city and yet they are going into red. But that's a whole different topic, right?

It's sad to see all these small businesses struggling to get by and governments basically shutting them down while the big corporations keep on rolling along and generating larger profits. As an investor, you want to see your stocks getting larger profits; unfortunately, it just feels like its becoming a uneven playing field.

Stock Purchase #1 - ENB

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - This is one of our largest holdings and our biggest contributor to our dividend income. For that reason alone I was debating on adding to them. On the other hand, Energy stocks have just got beat right down in 2020. Straight up beaten!

The reality is we will need conventional energy for a long time still. We can transition away from it which some places are doing, but there will always be those people who drive older cars. Hey, we are them! Both our vehicles are 2013, screw new. We aren't rich enough for that new car smell yet.

Natural gas will be the cleaner alternative moving forward until things go all renewable or some other new tech energy source.

Enbridge is North America's largest pipeline company and goods will be flowing through those pipes for quite some time. Adding new pipes or even working on an existing one in this day and age is a nightmare which can be bad for Enbridge's stock but also shows how wide of a moat those existing pipelines do have.

The good thing is Enbridge has come out and said the writing is on the wall and will start investing more into its natural gas and renewables business. While all these other renewable utilities are setting new highs and frankly are getting too expensive, here's this wide moat energy behemoth that will be transitioning to renewables for dirt cheap.

How cheap?

Well, here's their 5-year chart

Cheapest it's been in 5 years! Now, some of you may be saying, that's a loser stock then, but the company has increased its dividend by 11.75% on average each year the last 5 years. They are targeting a 5-7% dividend increase per year until 2022 now, though, which they mentioned after last year's solid raise. They currently offer a mouth watering 8.67% starting yield.

Is it sustainable? I think so, in fact, I think they will raise their dividend next month by 5%. In my opinion, 5% would be great in this environment and I'd rather them pay down some of that debt or even buy back shares at these prices with their extra cash flow.

Enbridge is a wide moat Canadian stock that is undervalued. Morningstar gives it a fair value of $52.44 per share, representing a potential 44.22% return to get to fair value plus those dividends while you wait.

We added 39 more shares to our kid's RESP at $36.29 per share. This added $126.36 to our forward income and also maxed out the kid's RESP for yet another year.

Stock Purchase #2 - JNJ

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - One of my new favourite stocks. They have stayed in that $135-150 window for a while now. Which is a good thing because I really think they are at fair value in that range and I'm in the accumulation phase. I love the company and their brands, they are a dividend king and, in general, I love the healthcare space as the population ages.

Will they develop the COVID vaccine? Who knows, that's just speculative, but they already have so many avenues to generate revenues and have been doing it a long time. The elephant in the room these days is the opioids and talc cases that keep going to trial. I think that's the main reason JNJ hasn't taken off like most stocks, and once they get resolved and surgeries get back to normal, we will see a nice run.

Unfortunately, it has already seen a nice run after Biden got elected. It used to be $137 a share. The goal was to grow my position each quarter, though if it's under $150.

It just made the cut this time around and we added 10 more shares at $149.63. Not a steal, but in the long term, I think I won't be complaining. This purchase added US$40.40 to the forward income of our dividend portfolio. A dividend king and a triple A credit rating, gotta love JNJ!

Conclusion

Well, our recent stock purchases added to our existing positions in 2 wide moat dividend growth stocks and will generate $166.76 in forward income. So far, it's been a good month in the investing world with all these green days and growing incomes.

With all these new COVID cases in the States, I'm hoping for some better opportunities moving forward, but that old adage always stands true - Time in the market beats timing the market.

What are your thoughts? Have you been making any purchases or taking advantage of these cheap energy stocks?

